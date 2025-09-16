2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
How DOGE Investors Are Using PlanMining to Generate Passive Income

How DOGE Investors Are Using PlanMining to Generate Passive Income

The post How DOGE Investors Are Using PlanMining to Generate Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PlanMining, a leading global cloud mining platform, has officially launched dedicated cloud mining contracts for Dogecoin (DOGE), providing global investors with a secure, transparent, and low-cost way to participate in digital assets. This innovative initiative not only strengthens DOGE’s important role in cross-border payments and the community economy, but also further highlights its strategic value and long-term potential in the global digital economy. Dogecoin cloud mining allows users to rent remote computing power through a cloud service. The platform manages mining machine maintenance and transaction processing, allowing users to participate without needing to purchase equipment With its efficient algorithms, fast block times, and low mining difficulty, Dogecoin cloud mining is becoming a new entry point for the general public into the cryptocurrency market. How to start Dogecoin cloud mining on the PlanMining platform? Choose PlanMining as your mining provider: PlanMining makes mining simple and straightforward, allowing users to start mining with zero barriers to entry. The platform offers flexible contract earnings and withdrawal methods to ensure that every user can participate. Create an account: Visit the PlanMining official website and register for free using your email address. Once logged in, you can access the control panel and start mining. Purchase Contract: PlanMining offers a variety of flexible contract options to suit users with different budgets and goals. New Customer Experience Program Investment: $100 | Term: 2 Days | Daily Revenue: $3 | Total Profit: $6 | Total Return: $106 Bitmain Antminer S19K Pro Investment: $500.00 | Term: 6 Days | Daily Revenue: $6.75 | Total Profit: $40.5 | Total Return: $540.5 Antminer S21 XP Hyd Investment: $3200 | Term: 20 Days | Daily Revenue: $46.4 | Total Profit: $928 | Total Return: $4128 Litecoin Dogecoin Miner Investment: $7700 | Term: 25 Days | Daily Revenue: $123.2 | Total Profit: $3080…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23118+1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017361+2.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12707+1.58%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:58
Dalintis
Ripple CEO Explains How XRP Settles in Just 3 Seconds Compared to Banks

Ripple CEO Explains How XRP Settles in Just 3 Seconds Compared to Banks

TLDR Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse explained that XRP transactions settle in just three seconds. Garlinghouse clarified that Ripple does not directly provide liquidity but offers technology to access available liquidity. A banker shared his experience of a 24-hour settlement time and a $10 fee for international transfers. Garlinghouse emphasized the vast liquidity in the digital [...] The post Ripple CEO Explains How XRP Settles in Just 3 Seconds Compared to Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.0287+0.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001869+0.75%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/16 03:55
Dalintis
Russell Wilson Says Play Is A Huge Part Of Family Time

Russell Wilson Says Play Is A Huge Part Of Family Time

The post Russell Wilson Says Play Is A Huge Part Of Family Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants talks to reporters during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 23, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is, without a doubt, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Whether you are an O.G. fan of the Seattle Seahawks, where Wilson spent ten seasons, or a diehard of one of Russell’s other teams, you know the guy can play. After two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson spent another Pro Bowl year last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before signing on with the New York Giants for 2025. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have four kids, two of whom are under the age of six. At home, Wilson says he’s all about playtime, prioritizing quality time with his children by blending fun with meaningful lessons. Whether they’re building, playing outside, or playing indoors with cars, Wilson is intentional about teaching values like teamwork, perseverance, creativity, and confidence. “Football has taught me that success doesn’t come without setbacks,” Wilson reflects. “I try to show my kids that mistakes aren’t failures—they’re opportunities to learn and grow. Playtime is the perfect space for that lesson because it’s natural, joyful, and hands-on.” Back to cars— the 36-year-old Wilson said during our Zoom interview in late August that he was a big fan of anything with four wheels when he was a kid. “I have another older brother and younger sister, and I always remember playing Hot Wheels with my brother.” Knowing that Wilson and his kids are fans, Wilson said that Hot Wheels called him and his agent up and proposed a new “Snap to Play” campaign and partnership to be done side-by-side with the new launch of their Speed Snap Track…
Gravity
G$0.01118-1.32%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.47%
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.04%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:53
Dalintis
Launch Sept 18 Bitcoin Liquidations Go Permissionless: Ducat Launches First Bitcoin Layer 1 Liquidation Protocol

Launch Sept 18 Bitcoin Liquidations Go Permissionless: Ducat Launches First Bitcoin Layer 1 Liquidation Protocol

Ducat Protocol has unveiled the first fully permissionless liquidation system built directly on Bitcoin Layer 1.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5171-2.21%
Dalintis
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/16 03:51
Dalintis
India and the US to hold fast-tracked trade talks in Delhi amid 50% tariff hike on Indian goods

India and the US to hold fast-tracked trade talks in Delhi amid 50% tariff hike on Indian goods

India and the US will meet for trade negotiations in Delhi on Tuesday, only weeks after Donald Trump raised duties on Indian goods, a move that helped push the country’s exports to a nine-month decline in August. India and the U.S. will “fast-track” the discussions, said Rajesh Agarwal, India’s chief negotiator in the commerce ministry. […]
Union
U$0.018094-6.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.537-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-0.31%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 03:50
Dalintis
NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank

NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank

The post NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has not performed well in 2025. It is the third worse performing G10 currency in the year to date after the CAD and the USD and the second worst performer after the JPY in the half year to date, Rabobank’s FX analyst Jane Foley reports. RBNZ easing bias and weak economy weigh on kiwi “The poor performance of the NZD this year reflects the easing bias of the RBNZ, New Zealand’s lengthy bout of economic weakness, its links with the weak Chinese economy and the larger than expected 15% Trump trade tariff imposed on the country on August 1. We see risk of short-covering pressure in favour of the USD on a 1-to-3-month view which could result in dips towards the NZD/USD0.58 area. That said, we see a move to the NZD/USD0.61 area on a 12-month view.” “Today’s release of New Zealand’s August food price inflation index will provide economists with a better insight as to whether CPI inflation is likely to remain above the RBNZ’s 1% to 3% target in the current quarter. In July food prices rose by 0.7% m/m (5.0% y/y) following a 1.2% m/m (4.6% y/y) boost in June. In Q2 CPI inflation registered 2.7% y/y. While this was a touch softer than expected, it is clearly well above the RBNZ’s 1% to 3% target. Despite the backdrop of sticky inflation pressures, the consensus view in the market is that RBNZ rates have further to fall – not least because policymakers have explicitly warned of more easing.” “While the NZD has outperformed the USD this year, this is mostly a function of the poor tone of the greenback. CFTC positioning data highlight that speculators’ have been short USD for months and, while further Fed easing is expected this week, there are…
MemeCore
M$2.50075-0.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.537-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-2.71%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:50
Dalintis
SGB Teams With Matrixport to Give Institutions 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody Access

SGB Teams With Matrixport to Give Institutions 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody Access

TLDR: SGB and Matrixport integrate banking and custody tech to allow instant, regulated fiat and crypto access for institutions. The partnership brings real-time payments through SGB Net and faster fund deployment for global institutional clients. Institutional users can now manage both cash and crypto in one platform with compliance and security controls in place. Cactus [...] The post SGB Teams With Matrixport to Give Institutions 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
Songbird
SGB$0.0052639-0.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.63%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/16 03:49
Dalintis
Unpacking The $863 Million Move From Coinbase

Unpacking The $863 Million Move From Coinbase

The post Unpacking The $863 Million Move From Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitcoin Whale Transfer: Unpacking The $863 Million Move From Coinbase Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Bitcoin Whale Transfer: Unpacking the $863 Million Move from Coinbase Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-whale-transfer-coinbase-3/
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017361+2.25%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 03:49
Dalintis
Ethereum Treasuries Set to Outperform Bitcoin and Solana as DAT Shakeout Looms: Standard Chartered

Ethereum Treasuries Set to Outperform Bitcoin and Solana as DAT Shakeout Looms: Standard Chartered

Ethereum could emerge as the biggest winner from the rise of digital asset treasuries (DATs), with analysts at Standard Chartered arguing that the proof-of-stake blockchain is better positioned than either Bitcoin or Solana as market pressures intensify. In a report published Monday, Geoffrey Kendrick, the bank’s global head of digital assets research, said Ethereum treasuries are set to play a larger role in driving demand for the token compared with their Bitcoin and Solana counterparts. The assessment comes as publicly listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets face increasing pressure from falling market valuations. Standard Chartered Sees Consolidation Ahead in Bitcoin-Focused DATs Digital asset treasuries have been one of the defining investment trends of 2025, helping push crypto prices to fresh highs earlier in the year. These firms rely on trading at a premium to the value of their holdings, known as market NAV (mNAV), to raise funds for further purchases. But in recent weeks, mNAVs for many DATs have slipped below 1, reducing their ability to buy additional tokens and triggering concerns about sustainability.Source: Standard Chartered Research Kendrick argued that this phase would mark a shakeout in the sector, with success depending on three factors: the ability to raise cheap funding, scale that attracts liquidity, and the generation of staking yield. He noted that Ethereum and Solana treasuries have an advantage over Bitcoin in this regard, as both networks offer staking rewards. “We think ETH and SOL DATs should be assigned higher mNAVs than BTC DATs due to staking yield,” Kendrick said. The analyst also noted market saturation among Bitcoin-focused firms. Inspired by Strategy’s aggressive accumulation of BTC, nearly 90 companies have launched similar models, collectively holding more than 150,000 BTC, six times more than at the start of the year. With valuations under pressure, Standard Chartered expects consolidation in this space, suggesting that acquisitions of smaller DATs by larger players could become more common. Such moves, however, would represent coin rotation within the sector rather than new demand for Bitcoin. Ethereum treasuries, by contrast, continue to expand. Kendrick said companies holding ETH have already accumulated about 3.1% of the cryptocurrency’s circulating supply since June. BitMine Immersion Technologies, listed on the NYSE American, is currently the largest ETH-focused DAT with more than 2 million ETH, representing about 5% of supply. The firm is still only one-third of the way to its target and has continued buying despite the broader market pressure. Solana treasuries are smaller and less developed, with about 0.8% of the token’s supply held by DATs. Questions also remain over regulatory treatment, with reports suggesting Nasdaq-listed firms may need shareholder approval before allocating to crypto. Kendrick noted that this leaves Ethereum in a stronger relative position. According to Standard Chartered, DATs already hold 4% of all Bitcoin, compared with 3.1% of Ethereum and 0.8% of Solana. The bank sees Ethereum treasuries as better placed to maintain demand, thanks to staking rewards, a clearer regulatory outlook, and aggressive accumulation strategies. Ethereum is currently trading at $4,492, down 2.6% on the day but still up more than 150% since July, following institutional adoption and ETF inflows. Despite recent volatility, Kendrick concluded that DAT activity remains a more positive driver for ETH than for BTC or SOL going forward. Ethereum Treasury Firms Gain Ground as ETFs Attract Record Inflows Standard Chartered has doubled down on its view that Ethereum treasury companies may offer stronger upside than spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Kendrick said in August that firms buying Ether (ETH) for balance-sheet strategies are becoming increasingly attractive to investors as their net asset value (NAV) multiples normalize. According to Kendrick, the NAV ratios of treasury firms, market capitalization relative to ETH holdings, are now stabilizing near 1.0. This adjustment, he argued, makes them “very investable” for investors seeking ETH exposure, particularly as these companies provide a form of regulatory arbitrage compared with direct crypto ownership. He pointed out SharpLink Gaming, whose NAV multiple peaked at 2.5 before falling closer to parity, and BitMine Immersion Technologies, the sector leader with 2.15 million ETH ($9.7 billion) on its books. Together, Ethereum treasury companies now hold nearly 5 million ETH, or about 4.1% of the circulating supply, according to industry trackers. That figure rivals the holdings of U.S.-listed spot ETFs, which collectively manage 6.69 million ETH ($30.2 billion), equal to 5.5% of supply. BlackRock’s ETHA leads the pack with $17.25 billion in assets
Dalintis
CryptoNews2025/09/16 03:46
Dalintis
A Major Update is Coming Soon for One of the Most Talked-About Altcoins of Recent Times – Here’s What You Need to Know

A Major Update is Coming Soon for One of the Most Talked-About Altcoins of Recent Times – Here’s What You Need to Know

One of the popular altcoins of recent times may soon implement the expected network update. Continue Reading: A Major Update is Coming Soon for One of the Most Talked-About Altcoins of Recent Times – Here’s What You Need to Know
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+31.74%
MAY
MAY$0.04306-4.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.15993+0.11%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 03:43
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details