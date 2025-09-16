2025-09-16 Tuesday

It’s a Huge Week: What Will the Fed Decide on Wednesday? What Will Jerome Powell Say?

Analysts evaluated the potential consequences of the critical Wednesday Fed decision and Powell's possible statement. Continue Reading: It’s a Huge Week: What Will the Fed Decide on Wednesday? What Will Jerome Powell Say?
2025/09/16 04:06
Ethereum's New Privacy Roadmap

The 'Privacy Stewards of Ethereum' showcase their plans, which include private writes, reads, and proving.
2025/09/16 04:05
Five Must-Watch League Phase Fixtures

The post Five Must-Watch League Phase Fixtures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid runs with the ball under pressure from Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield on November 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images The Champions League makes its return on Tuesday and there are a number of standout fixtures to cast your eyes over between now and January. The desire for more glamorous ties between the heavyweights of European football – and the increased financial rewards that come with them – was the bedrock of the revamp the competition underwent last season. The league phase that was introduced in place of the group stages a year ago remains in situ and this season features emotional reunions, trips to far-flung places the Champions League has never visited before and old foes back in town to haunt their rivals. Here are five must-watch fixtures in the league stage. Newcastle vs Barcelona, September 18 A home fixture against Barcelona would be marked in red of most clubs’ calendars, but for Newcastle fans the visit of the Catalans holds a particular meaning. It is almost three decades since the Blaugrana arrived in the north east of England and were beaten 3-2 in one of the greatest Champions League fixtures ever played, with Faustino Asprilla’s hat-trick etching his name in Geordie’s lore forever more. It is now time for Newcastle to write new memories and while Alexander Isak’s departure to Liverpool is a blow, they retain enough quality to target the knockout stages. And just as it was against Barcelona in 1997, St James’ Park will be shaking and rocking for the arrivals of the LaLiga champions. Newcastle United 3-2…
2025/09/16 04:05
Bitcoin drops, but Strategy keeps accumulating

Bitcoin wavers, whales sell, Wall Street sulks... and Strategy laughs. The former MicroStrategy continues to fill its vaults, defying volatility and skeptics of a crypto market that is always surprising. L’article Bitcoin drops, but Strategy keeps accumulating est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/16 04:05
BitMine increase Ethereum holdings to 2.15M ETH and hold 192 BTC, $569M cash, $214M stake in Eightco

The post BitMine increase Ethereum holdings to 2.15M ETH and hold 192 BTC, $569M cash, $214M stake in Eightco appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BitMine has increased its Ethereum holdings by 81,676 ETH, bringing the total to 2.15 million ETH. Their Bitcoin holdings remain at 192 BTC. BitMine Immersion increased its Ethereum holdings to 2.15 million ETH, up from 2.07 million on September 7, according to a press release. The investment firm’s current portfolio includes 192 Bitcoin, $569 million in unencumbered cash, and a $214 million stake in Eightco. The additional Ethereum purchase represents an increase of approximately 82K ETH from their previous position reported in early September. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bmnr-tom-lee-boost-ethereum-holdings-portfolio-update/
2025/09/16 04:04
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings, With One Big Twist

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings, With One Big Twist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor has announced the purchase of additional Bitcoin (BTC). The latest purchase, however, comes with a major twist. Still, it demonstrates the firm’s confidence in the potential of the leading coin. Strategy buys 525 Bitcoin Saylor disclosed in an X post that Strategy has acquired 525 BTC, valued at approximately $60.2 million. Per the transaction details, the firm purchased the new BTC at about $114,562 per coin. You Might Also Like Accordingly, Strategy has achieved a BTC yield of 25.9% year-to-date (YTD). Saylor added that the firm now holds a total of 638,985 BTC on its balance sheet. These coins were acquired for approximately $47.23 billion at about $73,913 per BTC. This recent BTC acquisition indicates that Strategy is still confident about the future price trajectory of the leading coin. However, the major twist is that the 525 BTC acquisition is relatively smaller than what Strategy is generally known for. Michael Saylor not giving up on Bitcoin This reduced BTC accumulation comes amid recent criticism of the firm. For instance, angel investor Jason Calacanis urged investors to stay as far away as possible from Strategy.  Rather, Calacanis advised investors to simply invest directly in Bitcoin. He argued that Saylor’s aggressive BTC accumulation is actually damaging for the Bitcoin brand.  You Might Also Like His comments come shortly after Strategy failed to make it on the flagship S&P 500 index, despite meeting various criteria. In just a few hours after the news, shares of Strategy (MSTR) plunged as low as 2%. JPMorgan analysts even highlighted the non-inclusion on the S&P 500 as a major setback for the company.  Despite these challenges, the recent BTC accumulation shows that Saylor is not giving up on Bitcoin. The BTC evangelist recently tweeted an image of the latest iPhone 17 Pro in the color orange, traditionally associated…
2025/09/16 04:03
K9 Finance’s $23K Bounty – Who Hijacked $2.4M Shibarium?

 K9 Finance provides a 5 ETH bounty following a 2.4M flash loan exploit on the Shibarium bridge. Stolen KNINE tokens blacklisted; developers freeze BONE tokens. K9 Finance has declared a bounty of 23,000 (5 ETH) to reclaim stolen tokens following a major exploit that had passed off with $2.4 million through the Shibarium bridge.  In […] The post K9 Finance’s $23K Bounty – Who Hijacked $2.4M Shibarium? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/16 04:00
MetaMask Becomes First Self-Custodial Wallet to Issue Stablecoin

The rollout, announced on Monday, marks the first time a self-custodial crypto wallet has introduced its own native stablecoin. The […] The post MetaMask Becomes First Self-Custodial Wallet to Issue Stablecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/16 04:00
Ethereum ETF Buzz Builds — Best Crypto to Buy Now as ETH Flows Outpace Bitcoin

With Ethereum ETF inflows now outpacing Bitcoin, analysts reveal the best cryptos to buy now as ETH gains momentum and investor demand accelerates
2025/09/16 04:00
Tapzi (TAPZI) Tops Charts Ahead of BlockchainFX

The post Tapzi (TAPZI) Tops Charts Ahead of BlockchainFX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 21:05 In a month where most altcoins have struggled to find direction, Tapzi (TAPZI) has broken away from the pack, quickly establishing itself as the frontrunner of September 2025. Surpassing BlockchainFX (BFX) in both investor traction and market visibility, Tapzi is being hailed as a fresh force in the GameFi sector. Early presale momentum has been remarkable, with the token already climbing more than 520% from its launch price and drawing tens of thousands of investors worldwide. Analysts argue that what sets Tapzi apart is not just hype, but its real-world gaming utility, fair-play mechanics, and scalable ecosystem built on BNB Smart Chain. While BlockchainFX generated excitement earlier this year, the conversation has shifted, and Tapzi now dominates the spotlight as the best crypto to invest in. With strong fundamentals, a growing community, and adoption potential, Tapzi (TAPZI) is emerging as the standout altcoin of the season. Market Context: September 2025 Brings a Shift in Investor Focus The cryptocurrency market entered a decisive phase in September. With Bitcoin consolidating under $60,000 and Ethereum trading sideways around $2,800, altcoin investors are scanning the horizon for projects with strong fundamentals and adoption potential. BlockchainFX, once hailed as one of the most promising infrastructure plays of 2025, saw its token rise nearly 340% during its presale, raising an impressive $8.7 million. Yet despite this early momentum, it is Tapzi that has captured the market’s imagination. Tapzi’s presale has already surged 520% from its opening price of $0.01 to $0.062, attracting over 45,000 early investors. With trading volumes climbing and social mentions up more than 280% in the past 30 days, Tapzi is now positioning itself not just as a GameFi token but as a serious contender for mainstream adoption. Tapzi’s Core Strengths Unlike speculative meme projects, Tapzi…
2025/09/16 03:59
