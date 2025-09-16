2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Oracle stock jumps as S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher, crossing the 6,600 level for the first time

Oracle jumped over 3% on Monday, moving with serious momentum after Donald Trump’s White House confirmed a preliminary TikTok deal was reached during U.S.-China trade talks in Madrid. The S&P 500 also closed above 6,600 for the first time in history. The deal isn’t finished, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two governments had […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 04:17
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:17
PayPal is introducing a new peer-to-peer feature that will allow for tax-exempt payments for certain types of transactions.
Coinstats2025/09/16 04:16
Digital asset funds recorded $3.3B in weekly inflows, pushing total AuM to $239B. Bitcoin led with $2.4B and Ethereum reversed outflows with $646M inflows.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 04:15
Key Takeaways: Ripple donated $25 million worth of RLUSD to support small-business lending and veteran employment programs in the U.S. Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA will deploy the funds toward capital access, training, and career transition support. The donation follows Ripple’s earlier $25 million RLUSD pledge to education-focused nonprofits, forming part of a broader engagement strategy. Ripple has committed $25 million worth of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to nonprofit organizations Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. According to a press release published on September 15, the funds will be used to expand small-business access to capital and provide job training for veterans and military families. Ripple Donates Another $25 Million This is Ripple’s second $25 million pledge in 2025, following an earlier donation to education-focused nonprofits. The company said both commitments are part of a broader effort to deliver digital financial tools through RLUSD in partnership with U.S.-based organizations. “Small businesses and veterans are two of the most powerful engines of American progress, yet both face barriers that limit their full economic impact,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. “We’re delivering funding, training, and the resources required to help these communities grow, compete, and lead in the next chapter of our digital economy,” said Garlinghouse. Accion Opportunity Fund said the donation will help generate $125 million in lending impact through new programs, including the Ripple Digital Leap Forward accelerator, which will offer training and $500,000 in initial support for business owners. Hire Heroes USA expects to use its share to support 14,000 job placements and introduce a fintech-focused employment pathway. Stablecoin for Philanthropy in the U.S. Both nonprofits will receive the RLUSD via The Giving Block’s donation platform with exchange and custody support from Uphold. Ripple said this method allows faster delivery of funds and provides its partners with operational exposure to digital asset tools. “Our partnership with Ripple goes beyond philanthropy,” said Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. “This investment will also enable AOF to accelerate the development of its digitization and educational programs for small businesses.” The company said the RLUSD distribution would be its primary mechanism for nonprofit engagement throughout the year, including the earlier May donation to DonorsChoose and Teach For America. The use of RLUSD for philanthropy offers a live example of how stablecoins can streamline funding with faster settlement and clear tracking. It may also inform regulatory debates on stablecoin use beyond trading, as lawmakers consider their role in public service and nonprofit delivery. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Why are nonprofits accepting stablecoins instead of traditional currency? Stablecoins can reduce transfer delays, lower transaction costs, and increase traceability, which can improve fund distribution and financial oversight. What challenges might nonprofits face in handling digital assets? Nonprofits must manage private key security, custodial relationships, accounting complexities, and regulatory uncertainties when operating with digital currencies. Is this kind of donation tax-deductible? In the U.S., cryptocurrency donations are treated as property for tax purposes, but valuation, timing, and reporting can be complex for both donor and recipient. Could this lead to wider adoption of crypto tools in the nonprofit sector? If operationally successful, these donations may encourage other organizations to explore digital rails for grants, microfinance, or international development work.
CryptoNews2025/09/16 04:13
BitcoinWorld USDT Seizure: Israel’s Urgent $1.5 Billion Call Against Iran’s Alleged Crypto Assets The world of digital finance is buzzing with an extraordinary development: Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing has issued an urgent call for a massive USDT seizure. This isn’t just any ordinary financial move; it targets an astonishing 1.5 billion USDT, allegedly held by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) across 187 distinct blockchain addresses. This bold action underscores the increasing intersection of geopolitics and cryptocurrency, bringing to light critical questions about digital asset control and national security. What Prompted This Unprecedented USDT Seizure Call? Israel’s declaration comes amid escalating concerns over the alleged use of cryptocurrencies by sanctioned entities. The National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing believes these digital assets are crucial to funding the IRGC’s operations. This move is a clear signal that governments are actively monitoring and seeking to disrupt illicit financial flows, even those traversing decentralized networks. The sheer scale of the requested USDT seizure — 1.5 billion dollars — highlights the significant financial muscle that entities like the IRGC are believed to wield in the crypto space. Such a large sum, if successfully frozen, would represent a substantial blow to their alleged financial infrastructure. It also sets a precedent for how nations might tackle similar challenges in the future. Understanding the nature of USDT is crucial here. USDT, or Tether, is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. Its stability makes it attractive for international transfers, especially in regions facing currency volatility or sanctions. This inherent utility, however, can be exploited for illicit activities, prompting governmental scrutiny and actions like the proposed USDT seizure. The Blockchain Verification Challenge: Is All $1.5 Billion Truly Linked? However, the path to executing such a seizure is fraught with complexities. While the call has been made, the actual enforcement on a decentralized blockchain presents unique hurdles. One of the primary challenges in this intricate situation revolves around verifying the ownership and true links of the identified addresses. Blockchain data firm Elliptic, a key player in crypto analytics, has expressed caution. According to a Decrypt report, Elliptic explained that it could not be certain if all 187 addresses disclosed by Israel are definitively linked to the Iranian military. This uncertainty is critical. In the blockchain world, while transactions are public, identifying the real-world entities behind addresses can be incredibly difficult. Misattributing funds could lead to significant legal and ethical complications. Therefore, thorough investigation and irrefutable evidence are paramount before any large-scale USDT seizure can proceed effectively. The process of tracing funds across various addresses and exchanges requires sophisticated tools and expertise. It often involves: Advanced analytics: Using specialized software to follow transaction trails and identify patterns. Exchange cooperation: Requiring centralized exchanges to identify account holders associated with specific addresses. International collaboration: Working with global law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and coordinate actions. Global Implications of the Proposed USDT Seizure If this proposed USDT seizure moves forward, it will undoubtedly send ripples across the global cryptocurrency landscape. It signifies a growing trend where national security concerns are increasingly impacting the operation and perception of digital assets. This event could potentially influence how other nations approach crypto regulation and enforcement, setting a new benchmark for international cooperation in combating illicit crypto finance. For stablecoin issuers like Tether, this situation presents a delicate balance. While they often cooperate with law enforcement, the decentralized nature of blockchain means that ‘seizing’ funds isn’t as simple as freezing a bank account. It typically involves instructing the issuer to blacklist specific addresses, rendering the tokens unusable and effectively taking them out of circulation. The incident also highlights the ongoing debate about the role of stablecoins in international finance. Are they merely tools for legitimate transactions, or can they become conduits for illicit activities? The answer often lies in the robust anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) policies implemented by exchanges and service providers, alongside the capabilities of blockchain intelligence firms to track suspicious movements. Israel’s call for a $1.5 billion USDT seizure linked to Iran’s IRGC is a landmark event in the intersection of national security and cryptocurrency. While the intention to curb terror financing is clear, the practicalities of execution and the challenges of blockchain verification remain significant. This situation serves as a powerful reminder of the evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets and the complex dance between state control and decentralized finance. The outcome of this unprecedented request will undoubtedly shape future policies and enforcement actions globally, making this a pivotal moment for crypto security and international relations. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is USDT? A1: USDT, or Tether, is a stablecoin designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to the US dollar. It’s widely used for trading and transfers within the cryptocurrency ecosystem due to its price stability. Q2: What is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)? A2: The IRGC is a branch of Iran’s armed forces, designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States. It plays a significant role in Iran’s military, political, and economic spheres. Q3: How can cryptocurrencies be ‘seized’? A3: Seizing cryptocurrencies typically involves a legal process where authorities compel a stablecoin issuer (like Tether) or a centralized exchange to blacklist specific wallet addresses. This action prevents the tokens at those addresses from being transferred or used, effectively freezing them. Q4: What are the main challenges in executing a large-scale crypto seizure like this? A4: Key challenges include accurately verifying the ownership of blockchain addresses, overcoming the decentralized nature of crypto to enforce freezes, and ensuring international cooperation from exchanges and other jurisdictions. The anonymity of some crypto transactions also adds complexity. Q5: What does this event mean for the future of crypto regulation? A5: This event highlights the growing need for clearer international regulations regarding cryptocurrencies, especially concerning national security and illicit finance. It suggests increased scrutiny on stablecoins and greater collaboration among governments and blockchain intelligence firms to track and mitigate risks. Did this article shed light on the complex world of crypto seizures and national security? Share your thoughts and spread the word! Your insights contribute to a more informed community. To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory future. This post USDT Seizure: Israel’s Urgent $1.5 Billion Call Against Iran’s Alleged Crypto Assets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 04:10
The post Polkadot DAO Approves Historic 2.1 Billion Token Hard Cap in Referendum Vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot decentralized governance votes to end unlimited token issuance model for first time New framework reduces inflation from 120 million annual tokens to gradual cuts DOT price drops 5% following announcement despite long-term scarcity benefits Polkadot’s decentralized autonomous organization has passed a referendum establishing the network’s first maximum token supply limit at 2.1 billion DOT tokens. The decision marks a fundamental shift away from the blockchain’s previous unlimited inflationary tokenomics model that had no ceiling on total token creation. Under the former system, Polkadot minted approximately 120 million DOT tokens annually without any supply constraints. This inflationary approach could have expanded the total token count beyond 3.4 billion by 2040, creating ongoing dilution concerns for existing holders. Gradual Reduction Schedule Targets Inflation Control The approved framework introduces systematic issuance reductions occurring every two years on Pi Day (March 14). This schedule will gradually decrease new token creation over time, transitioning from the current unlimited model to controlled scarcity mechanisms. Current circulation sits around 1.5 billion tokens, leaving approximately 600 million tokens available under the new hard cap. The structured reduction approach aims to balance network security incentives with holder value preservation through managed supply growth. Polkadot provided comparative charts illustrating supply trajectories under both the old unlimited model and the new capped framework. These projections highlight the substantial difference in long-term token inflation between the two approaches. The tokenomics revision coincides with Polkadot’s institutional expansion efforts. The network launched Polkadot Capital Group on August 19, creating a dedicated division to connect traditional finance firms with blockchain infrastructure opportunities. This institutional initiative targets asset management companies, banks, venture capital firms, exchanges, and over-the-counter trading desks. The division promotes use cases including decentralized finance applications, staking services, and real-world asset tokenization to traditional finance participants. Despite potential long-term benefits, market reaction has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:07
XRP may climb 350% to $10 in 2025, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) targets 8,500% gains in 85 days with meme utility, Layer 2 chain, and CEX listings coming.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 04:06
TLDR: Forward Industries bought 6.82M SOL at $232 each, totaling $1.58B, starting its Solana treasury strategy. The purchase used open market and on-chain trades, including a $1M execution via Solana DFlow aggregator. The buy follows a $1.65B PIPE financing led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. All 6.82M SOL tokens are staked, boosting [...] The post Forward Industries Loads Up on 6.82M SOL in $1.58B Treasury Play appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/16 04:06
The post Index Drops 2.5% as Nearly All Constituents Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4248.74, down 2.5% (-109.09) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+0.6%) and BCH (-0.8%). Laggards: UNI (-9.9%) and LINK (-7.0%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/15/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-2-5-as-nearly-all-constituents-decline
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:06
