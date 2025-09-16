2025-09-16 Tuesday

Pepeto, The Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Will Outpace Pepe Coin And Shiba In Returns

Pepeto, The Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Will Outpace Pepe Coin And Shiba In Returns

Pepe coin stunned every crypto trader in 2023 when a $10,000 entry turned exponentially into $1,000,000 within months, but 2025 plays by tougher rules. Hype alone won’t cut it. Investors now want working products; funding a token with no clear future reads like a gamble, not a crypto investment. The edge lives in presales, where pricing is […]
Tronweekly2025/09/16 04:30
PayPal Adds Crypto to Peer-to-Peer Payments in Major Update

PayPal Adds Crypto to Peer-to-Peer Payments in Major Update

TLDR: PayPal now enables cryptocurrency transfers via its app for peer-to-peer payments in the U.S. Venmo and other digital wallets worldwide can now support crypto and stablecoin transactions. PayPal merchants can accept over 100 cryptocurrencies, broadening payment options for businesses. Personal transfers via PayPal and Venmo remain tax-free under the 1099K rules for certain transactions. [...] The post PayPal Adds Crypto to Peer-to-Peer Payments in Major Update appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/16 04:29
Monster $1 billion insider trade alert for Tesla stock

Monster $1 billion insider trade alert for Tesla stock

The post Monster $1 billion insider trade alert for Tesla stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk filed a Form 4 on September 15, disclosing a purchase of nearly 2.57 million shares in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at prices between $371–$396, totaling around $1 billion.  The shares were acquired via the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, and the move marks the CEO’s largest TSLA purchase ever by value and his first insider buy since 2020, when he bought 200,000 shares worth $10 million. Following the news, the company’s stock was up nearly 8% in pre-market trading on Monday, September 15, as investors saw the purchase as a sign of confidence in the automaker following a rather volatile year. Receive Signals on SEC-verified Insider Stock Trades Stocks This signal is triggered upon the reporting of the trade to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Enable signal TSLA stock price. Source: Google At the time of publication, TSLA shares were trading at $417.66, +$21.71 (5,48%) today. Tesla investor sentiment As the price jump suggests, Musk’s purchase could help stabilize investor sentiment amid some serious headwinds. In the past few months, Tesla shares have been under pressure following year-over-year sales disruptions tied to the Model Y changeover, political controversies, and reduced U.S. electric vehicle (EV) incentives under the Trump administration that led to a public feud between the CEO and the president. The timing is also notable, as the company heads into a pivotal shareholder vote. On November 6, investors will weigh whether to approve a massive compensation package, potentially valued at as much as $975 billion if ambitious market capitalization targets are met. Ultimately, the plan is to bring Tesla’s market value to a staggering $8.5 trillion. However, Wall Street still appears bearish. The consensus, based on 34 aggregated votes on market analysis platform TipRanks, sees the average price target for the stock at $313.62 for the next 12…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:29
Renowned Trader Gareth Soloway Shares His Bitcoin Predictions – “A Sharp Correction in the Short Term…”

Renowned Trader Gareth Soloway Shares His Bitcoin Predictions – "A Sharp Correction in the Short Term…"

Well-known trader Gareth Soloway shared the new movements he expects in the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his statement. Continue Reading: Renowned Trader Gareth Soloway Shares His Bitcoin Predictions – “A Sharp Correction in the Short Term…”
Coinstats2025/09/16 04:27
HYPE Price Prediction: Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Battle as Crypto Hayes Calls for $5K Target

HYPE Price Prediction: Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Battle as Crypto Hayes Calls for $5K Target

HYPE price prediction has intensified with Arthur Hayes’s $5,000 call and Native Markets securing the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid. TA has flagged a $25–$50 retest, while Hyperliquid’s 60% perp share and $1.2B revenue have supported longer-term scenarios amid FOMC-driven volatility.
Coinstats2025/09/16 04:25
Bitmine Declares Largest ETH Treasury With Over $10 Billion in Assets

Bitmine Declares Largest ETH Treasury With Over $10 Billion in Assets

The post Bitmine Declares Largest ETH Treasury With Over $10 Billion in Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine Immersion has revealed $10.8 billion in combined crypto, cash, and investments, including over 2.15 million ETH, making it the world’s largest ethereum treasury holder. Bitmine Emerges as Leading ETH Treasury Holder Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) has reported total assets of $10.8 billion, driven by massive ethereum holdings and strong institutional backing. The announcement […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitmine-declares-largest-eth-treasury-with-over-10-billion-in-assets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:24
3 Different Paths In The Meme Coin Ecosystem Analyzed

3 Different Paths In The Meme Coin Ecosystem Analyzed

The post 3 Different Paths In The Meme Coin Ecosystem Analyzed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin space continues to evolve in 2025, with legacy tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still holding the spotlight, while new contenders like Layer Brett (LBRETT) push the boundaries with added utility and incentives. Each of these tokens represents a unique approach to meme-based investing — from cultural branding to DeFi mechanics. Here’s a breakdown of how these three projects are carving distinct paths in the meme coin ecosystem. Dogecoin: Keeping its edge despite simplicity Dogecoin (DOGE) has strong staying power in the meme coin world. Trading at about $0.29, it’s showing renewed interest from both retail investors and social media chatter. The coin’s simplicity is part of its charm. No staking. No smart contracts. Just a strong brand, reliable liquidity, and viral energy. Elon Musk mentions. Community bonds. Retail buzz. These drive much of DOGE’s recent momentum. While it may not match new tokens in features, it plays to its strengths, recognition and ease of use. Many traders keep it for stability within spice‑filled portfolios. Shiba Inu: Expanding beyond the meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out its own path in the meme coin space by gradually introducing more utility. While it started with a similar meme-driven appeal, the project has since launched Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain aimed at reducing transaction fees and improving scalability. Alongside this, the team has developed SHIB The Metaverse, an ongoing virtual world initiative, and introduced companion tokens like BONE and LEASH to support the broader ecosystem. The Shiba Inu project has also taken steps to grow its presence in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), making it more than just a speculative asset. Even with a current price around $0.00001378, SHIB continues to attract attention from both loyal holders and new traders looking for meme coins with evolving functionality.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:21
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away

Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away

Ethereum price prediction has gained momentum with ETH reclaiming $4,500 and testing $4,800 resistance. Analysts note consistent outflows from exchanges, showing stronger investor conviction and raising the prospect of a supply squeeze that could fuel a long-term path toward the $10K target.
Coinstats2025/09/16 04:20
Meme Coin Meltdown: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, PEPE Worst Hit After Shibarium Attack

Meme Coin Meltdown: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, PEPE Worst Hit After Shibarium Attack

The post Meme Coin Meltdown: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, PEPE Worst Hit After Shibarium Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The Meme coin market cap fell 7.4% in 24 hours after the Shibarium attack drained $3 million. Dogecoin dropped 8.4%, Shiba Inu 6.4%, and PEPE 7.8%, pulling the sector down. Despite losses, analysts see upside from Dogecoin’s ETF, SHIB’s support, and PEPE’s long-term targets. Meme coins looked strong during the second week of September. Their total value went up by almost 9%, reaching about $77 billion. But in the last 24 hours, things turned the other way. The meme coin market lost 7.4%. The biggest coins: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE, all went down. Dogecoin dropped 8.4%, Shiba Inu fell 6.4%, and PEPE lost 7.8%. Even smaller coins like Bonk and Fartcoin went down about 10%. Because these top coins hold most of the value, their fall pulled the whole meme coin market lower. The main reason for this drop is the Shibarium hack. But that might not be the only one. What Happened in the Shibarium Hack Shibarium is a blockchain built for Shiba Inu. It has a “bridge,” which is like a door that lets people move coins between Shibarium and other blockchains. Hackers found a way to take money from this bridge. Almost $3 million worth of coins were stolen. Here is how it happened in simple words. Shibarium is run by “validators.” These are special computers that sign and approve transactions. Normally, at least two-thirds of them must agree to confirm something. But one validator linked to Ryoshi Labs made a fake request. Ten out of twelve validators signed it. At the same time, the hacker used something called a “flash loan.” This is when someone borrows a lot of tokens for a very short time, just for one action. The hacker borrowed 6.4 million BONE tokens and gave them to the Ryoshi validator.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:20
New Super PAC Commits Over $100M to Protect US Crypto Leadership

New Super PAC Commits Over $100M to Protect US Crypto Leadership

The Fellowship PAC made headlines today after announcing over $100 million in funding for pro-innovation candidates ahead of the United States midterm elections.  Operating independently from Fairshake, this political action committee announced a stated mission to safeguard America’s global competitive edge in the cryptocurrency sector.  A New Crypto Player in Politics The Fellowship PAC, a new independent expenditure committee, announced today that it has pledged over $100 million to support pro-crypto and pro-innovation candidates. According to its press release on X, the new Fellowship PAC aims to stand out from other pro-crypto groups like Fairshake and affiliates like Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress by focusing on openness and transparency. “The Fellowship PAC represents the next step in the industry’s evolution-building on the unprecedented momentum that innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors have already created. Unlike past political efforts, the Fellowship PAC’s mission is defined by transparency and trust, ensuring political action directly supports the broader ecosystem rather than narrow or individual interests,” the release read.  Despite its statements, Fellowship has not yet disclosed who is behind its launch or its major backers.  What is certain, however, is that crypto lobbying is becoming increasingly intertwined in American politics. Crypto’s Growing Political Momentum Crypto lobbying had a historic impact on the 2024 US federal elections. According to OpenSecrets, Fairshake—the industry’s leading super PAC—raised over $260 million and spent $195 million to help elect pro-crypto lawmakers. Total raised and spent by Fairshake PAC in the 2024 election cycle. Source: OpenSecrets. The PAC’s external spending reached over $40 million last year and significantly swayed elections. This contributed to the defeat of several prominent congressional representatives, including Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Minnesota, Katie Porter of California, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Meanwhile, individual billionaires closely tied to the crypto industry spent millions on Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. This momentum has continued and shows signs of growing as the United States prepares for the November 2026 midterm elections. In July, a Fairshake spokesperson announced it has $140 million in store for the US midterms. The latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing also showed that the super PAC raised more than $59 million in the first half of this year alone. Coinbase was the top contributor, making five donations totaling a little over $33.2 million. Other notable contributors included Uniswap Labs, which gave just under $1 million, and Ripple Labs, which donated $23 million. Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate Funds and an investor at Robot Ventures, contributed a little over $300,000, while the Solana Policy Institute donated $10,000. The addition of the Fellowship PAC and its $100 million commitment demonstrates the crypto industry’s determination to influence American politics. This significant financial move is a strong signal that congressional candidates will not ignore as they enter the next election cycle.
Coinstats2025/09/16 04:19
