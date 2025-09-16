MEXC birža
What Should Jonathan Kuminga’s Next Contract Look Like?
The post What Should Jonathan Kuminga’s Next Contract Look Like? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the marquee storylines of the 2025 offseason is the stalemate currently taking place between the Golden State Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. On Monday, NBA Insider Shams Charania published an article detailing the discussions between the two parties. From reading it (which you should if you haven’t already), it seems there is a huge disparity between how Kuminga’s camp perceives his value and how the Warriors feel about the situation. This makes sense as Kuminga has been one of the most polarizing players in the league since being selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. On one end, Kuminga averaged 24.3 PPG in the Western Conference Semifinals in the Warriors’ four games without Stephen Curry. But on the other, his lack of off-ball value and questionable defense made it hard for head coach Steve Kerr to fit him into the rotation when Golden State was fully healthy. This begs the question: how much should a player like this be paid? The Ideal Salary For Jonathan Kuminga As Charania’s report highlights, there is a lot more at play here than just the average annual salary included on the deal. There are team options and no-trade clauses to consider, too. But for the sake of simplicity, we are going to forget about all that…
Starknet Introduces BTC Staking to Boost DeFi Adoption
The post Starknet Introduces BTC Staking to Boost DeFi Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet launches BTC staking with 0.25 staking power and support for multiple wrapped BTC tokens. The unstaking period is cut from 21 to 7 days, giving users faster access to funds. The upgrade passed with 93.6% community support, highlighting strong trust and adoption potential. Introducing Bitcoin (BTC) staking represents a major joining of Bitcoin’s security with DeFi innovations on Starknet, Ethereum’s Layer-2 scaling solution. Stakeholders will be able to stake and earn network rewards for their BTC in the mainnet that generally launches on September 30. Bitcoin’s staking power is set at one-quarter in this new setting, which means that Bitcoin contributes 25% of the consensus weight of the network, with the native token of Starknet, STRK, supplying the other 75%. It is a hybrid model to further decentralization and security, and gives a clear voice to BTC in network governance. Starknet has also expanded accessibility by supporting several wrapped Bitcoin tokens, including WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC, allowing a wide range of BTC holders to participate. A key improvement is the reduction of the unstaking period from 21 days to just 7 days, giving investors faster access to their funds while maintaining network safety. Why This Matters The DeFi world got much bigger with Bitcoin staking getting launched on Starknet, as it brings together two major ecosystems in crypto. For the first time ever, BTC owners can stake on Starknet without having to give up their assets, blending Bitcoin’s trustworthiness with Ethereum’s Layer-2 flexibility. This development could appeal to both retail and institutional investors, who are seeking new ways to generate yield from their Bitcoin holdings. Faster withdrawal times, greater security, and low-risk participation make the offering particularly attractive. The upgrade was approved through the SNIP-31 governance proposal, with an overwhelming 93.6% community support. The high approval rate reflects…
MetaMask launches mUSD stablecoin
The post MetaMask launches mUSD stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MetaMask, the widely used crypto wallet, has launched its own USD-backed stablecoin named mUSD. The wallet’s large global user base could accelerate adoption in a market led by USDT and USDC. MetaMask launched its USD-backed stablecoin mUSD today, marking the popular crypto wallet’s entry into the stablecoin market. The digital asset, officially called MetaMask USD and trading under the ticker mUSD, went live according to an announcement from the company. MetaMask, owned by Consensys, serves as one of the most widely used Ethereum wallets with millions of users globally. The launch adds another competitor to the crowded stablecoin space, where Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC currently dominate trading volumes. MetaMask’s existing user base could provide immediate adoption for the new token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metamask-launches-musd-stablecoin/
Whales Withdraw Over $188M Ethereum From Exchanges In Fresh Accumulation Wave – Details
The post Whales Withdraw Over $188M Ethereum From Exchanges In Fresh Accumulation Wave – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales Withdraw Over $188M Ethereum From Exchanges In Fresh Accumulation Wave – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
DJ Kygo’s New Palm Tree Club Is The Latest Transformation Of Downtown Kansas City
The post DJ Kygo’s New Palm Tree Club Is The Latest Transformation Of Downtown Kansas City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palm Tree Club Kansas City photo by author Kansas City sits at a unique intersection of the United States–a Midwestern mainstay bordering the Plains with a sprinkle of Southern charm. That location is its superpower which contributes to its evolving identity, and the ascension of the Chiefs doesn’t hurt either. It’s also home to the latest endeavor of the growing empire of DJ Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew, known for its lavish clubs in Miami and Vegas, and music festivals in destinations like Aspen and St. Tropez, now making its mark in the Midwest with the opening of Palm Crew Club Kansas City. Recent changes seen in downtown Kansas City’s Power & Light District are a reflection of the deep investment in the city as a growing market with more to offer than one may assume. “We change people’s perceptions of what they think about an area and create a vibrancy,” Reed Cordish, Principal at The Cordish Companies, tells me. “There’s a pride in Kansas City that’s palpable.” “We’ve got great restaurants and great entertainment concepts,” says Cordish, who also acts as CEO of Cordish’s Live! Hospitality and Entertainment division, including Kansas City Live!. “But [Palm Tree Club] marries the two into one venue.” That marriage distinguishes Palm Tree Club as a new global destination for an all-inclusive vacation even in the most unassuming places. “The vibe is supposed to be relaxing, but upbeat,” Palm Tree Club co-owner Myles Shear tells me. “We try to make it feel like a tropical paradise.” Palm Tree Club KC first floor photo by author Miami Meets The Midwest The casual luxury of Miami always makes its mark at Palm Tree Crew events around the world. That feeling is what has defined Palm Tree Crew in all its different forms. Temperatures during opening weekend in…
SEC Chair Prioritizes Clear Fraud Cases Over Technical Breaches
A bold new SEC agenda is taking shape, as the agency slashes aggressive penalties, targets real fraud, and champions clear crypto rules to keep innovation stateside. Paul Atkins Rejects Gensler’s Aggressive Fines in Favor of Predictable Enforcement The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is shifting its enforcement priorities under the leadership of chair Paul […]
Has Bitcoin Price Topped Out as President Trump Urges ‘Too Late’ to Cut Rates?
The post Has Bitcoin Price Topped Out as President Trump Urges ‘Too Late’ to Cut Rates? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped over 1% during the past 24 hours, to reach a range low of about $114,665. After experiencing a heightened supply wall around $117k over the weekend, Bitcoin has led the wider altcoin market in correction as traders await a potential Fed rate cut this week. The leveraged crypto market recorded a …
Japanese Giant Credit Saison Doubles Down on Blockchain With $50M Fund
Credit Saison, one of Japan’s biggest credit card issuers, has unveiled a new investment arm called Onigiri Capital, pledging up […] The post Japanese Giant Credit Saison Doubles Down on Blockchain With $50M Fund appeared first on Coindoo.
Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion: Tokenomics Shift Sparks Excitement
Polkadot completes a supply cap on DOT of 2.1 billion and puts an end to the unlimited issuance, adding scarcity to their tokenomics. Big change ahead. Polkadot has already made a major modification to its tokenomics, restricting its issue of DOT to 2.1 billion tokens. Polkadot Polkadot DAO Referendum 1710 was passed by 81%. The […] The post Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion: Tokenomics Shift Sparks Excitement appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ripple’s Big Comeback? Why This XRP Price Target Might Surprise You
Ripple and its token XRP finally feel alive again. After years of slow price action and legal drama, things are starting to heat up in a way we haven’t seen for a long time. Over the last few months Ripple has landed big banking deals, jumped into the stablecoin game, and attracted real-world assets to
