What Should Jonathan Kuminga’s Next Contract Look Like?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the marquee storylines of the 2025 offseason is the stalemate currently taking place between the Golden State Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. On Monday, NBA Insider Shams Charania published an article detailing the discussions between the two parties. From reading it (which you should if you haven't already), it seems there is a huge disparity between how Kuminga's camp perceives his value and how the Warriors feel about the situation. This makes sense as Kuminga has been one of the most polarizing players in the league since being selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. On one end, Kuminga averaged 24.3 PPG in the Western Conference Semifinals in the Warriors' four games without Stephen Curry. But on the other, his lack of off-ball value and questionable defense made it hard for head coach Steve Kerr to fit him into the rotation when Golden State was fully healthy. This begs the question: how much should a player like this be paid? The Ideal Salary For Jonathan Kuminga As Charania's report highlights, there is a lot more at play here than just the average annual salary included on the deal. There are team options and no-trade clauses to consider, too. But for the sake of simplicity, we are going to forget about all that…