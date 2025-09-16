2025-09-16 Tuesday

Discover 4 Breakout Presales Offering Passive Income

The post Discover 4 Breakout Presales Offering Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 12:30 Fragmented trading platforms are costing investors time, money, and opportunity. Today’s traders juggle multiple apps for crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities ,  each with different fees and interfaces. This chaos makes it harder to seize market opportunities and grow wealth consistently. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is here to change that. By uniting global financial markets into one seamless crypto-native platform, BFX is reshaping how people earn, invest, and build Passive Income in the digital economy. At its core, BFX is not just another token ,  it’s the world’s first cryptocurrency backed by a multi-asset trading platform where holders earn USDT rewards on every trade, even during presale. This makes it one of the Best Cryptos For High ROIs because every user benefits from platform activity, not just price appreciation. Combine that with its extensive asset support ,  over 500 tradable markets ,  and you get one of the Best Cryptos To Buy right now for future-focused investors. Meanwhile, other presale projects such as Little Pepe, Jet Bolt, and Nexchain are attracting attention in the meme, AI, and DeFi spaces respectively. They offer interesting upside, but when you stack them next to BFX’s real-world utility and reward model, the difference is obvious. Let’s dive deeper into BFX’s standout features, presale performance, and how it compares to the other big names in the current presale scene. Unified Multi-Asset Trading The biggest pain point for traders today is switching between multiple platforms to access different asset classes. BlockchainFX solves this by letting you trade crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and even bonds ,  all within one platform. This unified model reduces costs, increases speed, and allows traders to react instantly to market news. Because all trades generate fees redistributed to token holders, simply owning $BFX can generate Passive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:34
Bitcoin boost fails to elevate Strategy's stock valuation

The post Bitcoin boost fails to elevate Strategy’s stock valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, the largest public holder of Bitcoin, has expanded its reserves even as the premium on its stock continues to fade. The company revealed on Sept. 15 that it purchased 525 BTC for about $60.2 million, paying an average price of $114,562 per coin. The latest buy pushed Strategy’s 2025 Bitcoin yield to 25.9% and lifted its total holdings to 638,985 BTC. The stash, acquired for $47.23 billion at an average of $73,913 per coin, is now valued at $73.97 billion, giving the firm an unrealized profit of roughly 57%. Strategy said it financed its latest Bitcoin purchase through proceeds from ongoing share sales, which brought in about $24 million via Strife stock, $17.3 million through Strike stock, and another $17 million from Stride perpetual offerings. MSTR’s declining mNAV While Strategy has continued to accumulate Bitcoin, its market net asset value (mNAV) has fallen to its lowest level since January 2024. The ratio, which tracks how much of a premium or discount the company’s shares trade at compared with its underlying Bitcoin, has slipped to 1.26x, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. That marks a sharp decline from the 3.14x level seen in November 2024. The falling premium points to a shift in investor sentiment. Instead of paying well above the value of Strategy’s coins, shareholders are now pricing the stock closer to its actual holdings. This decline has also coincided with the current falling value of Strategy’s MSTR stock, which has fallen by over 28% from its July peak of $457 to $327 as of press time. Notably, the same trend can be observed in other Bitcoin holding companies like Metaplanet. Strategy and Metaplanet Stock Performance vs Bitcoin Since July 14 (Source: Strategy Tracker) Standard Chartered analysts point to several factors behind the shift, including a crowded field of corporate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:33
BlockDAG And Bitcoin Hyper Predictions, Pepeto Emerges As 2025's Best Crypto To Buy

The post BlockDAG And Bitcoin Hyper Predictions, Pepeto Emerges As 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 12:25 Which presale can actually set the tone for the 2025 bull run and deliver the kind of gains investors came for? Plenty of new tokens are shouting for attention, but only a handful will survive the noise. Pepeto (PEPETO) is the one breaking through. While BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper draw curiosity, Pepeto is stacking real momentum with audited contracts, visible whale participation, and live products most presales simply do not ship. With more than $6.6 million raised, a community already above 100,000, and presale tokens at only $0.000000153, Pepeto now sits among the strongest presale players. It blends meme culture with real blockchain tools, giving it a clean edge in a sector usually powered by hype. So how does it compare to BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper, which are also chasing investor capital? BlockDAG Price Prediction BlockDAG has attracted attention with a DAG architecture aimed at scaling throughput and reducing delays. Analysts offering a BlockDAG price prediction outline a 2025 band from $0.0016 to $0.10, with a handful of bold calls near $1 if adoption accelerates quickly. The challenge is demand. BlockDAG leans on niche developer circles more than broad retail excitement. Without meme appeal or a sizable community, it may struggle to spark the kind of trader enthusiasm markets reward. Bitcoin Hyper Price Prediction: Fast, But Reliant Bitcoin Hyper (BTH) markets itself as a quicker, cheaper spin on Bitcoin. That narrative pulls in some BTC watchers, yet its trajectory remains tied closely to Bitcoin’s momentum. Without independent drivers, upside appears capped. Forecasts for a Bitcoin Hyper price prediction range between $0.002 and $0.05 in 2025, with the rosiest scenarios near $0.10. Those targets depend more on Bitcoin’s cycle than on BTH cultivating its own durable demand. Pepeto, by contrast, is being called the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:31
Discover 4 Breakout Presales Offering Passive Income – The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs

This chaos makes it harder to seize market opportunities and grow wealth consistently. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is here to change that. […] The post Discover 4 Breakout Presales Offering Passive Income – The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 17:30
XRP, Solana and Cardano: Crypto Market Frenzy is About to Begin

XRP, Solana and Cardano: Crypto Market Frenzy is About to Begin

The crypto market is heating up as capital rotation accelerates and altcoins regain momentum. Bitcoin’s seasonal weakness and ongoing whale profit-taking are prompting investors to look elsewhere for stronger returns. As sentiment shifts, XRP, Solana, and Cardano are emerging as frontrunners in what analysts say could be the next big altcoin frenzy. Rising inflows, technical […] Continue Reading: XRP, Solana and Cardano: Crypto Market Frenzy is About to Begin
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:30
Coinbase Policy Chief Pushes Back on Bank Warnings That Stablecoins Threaten Deposits

Coinbase Policy Chief Pushes Back on Bank Warnings That Stablecoins Threaten Deposits

Contrary to claims from the U.S. banking industry, stablecoins do not pose a risk to the financial system, according to the chief policy officer at crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), Faryar Shirzad. Banks' claims that they do are are myths crafted to defend their revenues, he wrote in a Tueday blog post."The central claim — that stablecoins will cause a mass outflow of bank deposits — simply doesn’t hold up," Shirzad wrote. "Recent analysis shows no meaningful link between stablecoin adoption and deposit flight for community banks and there’s no reason to believe big banks would fare any worse."Larger lenders still hold trillions of dollars at the Federal Reserve and if deposits were really at risk, he argued, they would be competing harder for customer funds by offering higher interest rates rather than parking cash at the central bankAccording to Shirzad, the real reason for banks' opposition is the payments business. Stablecoins, digital tokens whose value is pegged to a real-life asset such as the dollar, offer faster and cheaper ways to move money, threatening an estimated $187 billion in annual swipe-fee revenue for traditional card networks and banks. He compared the current pushback to earlier battles against ATMs and online banking, when incumbents warned of systemic dangers but, he said, were ultimately trying to protect entrenched profits.Shirzad also dismissed reports predicting trillions in potential outflows from deposits into stablecoins, whose total market cap is around $290 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. He stressed that stablecoins are primarily used as payment tools — for trading digital assets or sending funds abroad — not as long-term savings products. Someone purchasing stablecoins to settle with an overseas supplier, he argued, is opting for a more efficient transaction method the going through their bank, not pulling money from a savings account.He urged banks to embrace the technology instead of resisting it, saying stablecoin rails could cut settlement times, lower correspondent banking costs and provide round-the-clock payments. Those institutions willing to adapt, he wrote, stand to benefit from the shift.The U.K., too, faces concerns about the effect of stablecoins on the financial industry.The Financial Times reported Monday that the Bank of England is considering setting limits on how many "systemic" stablecoins people and companies can hold — setting thresholds as low as 10,000 pounds ($13,600) for individuals and about 10 million pounds for businesses.Officials define systemic stablecoins as those already widely used for U.K. payments or expected to become so, and say the caps are needed to prevent sudden deposit outflows that could weaken lending and financial stability.
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:30
Here's Why Immutable (IMX) Price Is Pumping Today

Here’s Why Immutable (IMX) Price Is Pumping Today

Immutable price is on a strong run right now. The token is up about 9% in the past day and almost 30% over the past week. Trading volume has climbed close to 30% too, putting IMX among today’s top gainers. Here’s a closer look at what’s driving all the excitement. Big money is clearly moving
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:30
Best Crypto to Buy This Week: High Growth Altcoins That Could 50x in the next Bull Run

Best Crypto to Buy This Week: High Growth Altcoins That Could 50x in the next Bull Run

With the crypto market gearing up for its next bull run, investors are again looking to the altcoin market for tokens with the potential to explode. While Cardano (ADA) may still deliver good returns, potentially in the 5–10x range, the real star of the cycle is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is building actual value […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 17:30
Stability World AI Joins Neurolov to Merge AI with Decentralized Compute

Stability World AI Joins Neurolov to Merge AI with Decentralized Compute

The Stability World and Neurolov collaboration aims to revolutionize the combination of decentralized computation and AI creativity within the Web3 sector.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 17:30
Israel orders seizure of 137 Iran-linked wallets holding $1.5B USDT

Israel orders seizure of 137 Iran-linked wallets holding $1.5B USDT

The post Israel orders seizure of 137 Iran-linked wallets holding $1.5B USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Israel’s Ministry of Defense ordered the seizure of 137 crypto wallets, with an estimated balance of $1.5B USDT, based on additional reports. The wallets have been linked to sanctioned usage in Iran.  A total of 137 wallets with up to $1.5B were seized by the Israel Ministry of Defense. The wallets mostly contained USDT, and were reportedly linked to sanctioned usage in Iran. The official order listed the Ethereum addresses for the assets. The wallets were identified as property of the designated terrorist organization Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and were considered linked to potential terrorist financing. The wallets listed used a TRON address format, as TRON-based USDT has been associated with illegal financing. The wallets reportedly held up to $1.5B in total balances, but the remaining amount is at $1.5M. The discovery of the long list of addresses follows previous connections of terrorism to using TRON-based wallets for donations.  Iran’s crypto usage is focused on TRON, a chain that does not face much scrutiny as Ethereum. However, the recent hack of the Nobitex exchange happened through TRON-based transfers, and was reportedly a deliberate attempt to deprive Iranian organizations of crypto financing. Researchers from Eliptic have linked Nobitex to IRGC financing, mostly due to connections to vanity addresses. Will the USDT confiscation have an impact?  Crypto wallets remain anonymous or at least pseudonymous. Seizing wallets is also impossible without access to private keys. USDT can be frozen, but there are no reports of involving Tether or TRON in their role of controlling the illegal usage of stablecoins.  Most of the USDT from the seized wallets was moved in early 2025, leaving only $1.5M in remaining balances. | Source: Elipsis. In general, USDT illegal usage has been handled by the T3 Financial Crime Unit, where TRON and Tether collaborate and freeze some known…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:28
