Penalizing Mergers And Acquisitions Won’t Accelerate Economic Growth

The post Penalizing Mergers And Acquisitions Won’t Accelerate Economic Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finance driving economic growth getty The U.S. is mired in a growth slowdown. Between 1960 and 2007 – right before the Great Recession – the economy adjusted for inflation grew more than 3% annually. Recessions inevitably happened and growth slowed, but the declines were temporary, and the economy always recovered the lost ground. Things changed following the 2007-09 housing meltdown. Since that time, real GDP growth has slowed to barely 2%. The growth slowdown is not preordained; it is a policy driven outcome that can be reversed by implementing the right reforms. Toward this goal, a ruling by the U.S. Tax Court this past summer made small but significant progress. Undoubtedly, U.S. tax law is gobsmackingly boring but getting the structure right is critical. And part of that structure is ensuring that the IRS consistently enforces the code without imposing arbitrary changes on certain taxpayers. Simplifying the case, back in 2014 AbbVie abandoned an agreed upon merger with Shire PLC and consequently paid the Irish company the $1.6 billion breakup fee that AbbVie had agreed to pay should the deal fall through. Such fees are standard features of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and provide important protection should the transaction fall apart, which happens. Corporate M&A activity plays an essential role in driving economic growth. In the case of the pharmaceutical industry, robust M&A activity helps maintain a vibrant research landscape and allows both large and small pharmaceuticals to focus on their comparative advantages. Smaller biopharmaceutical companies are nimbler and more entrepreneurial. They consequently have a comparative advantage in conducting novel drug development. This research is costly, inherently risky, but, when successful, drives innovation. Small biopharmaceutical companies can attract the necessary financial resources to fund their R&D because, should the novel treatment be a success, the investors have the opportunity…