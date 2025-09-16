2025-09-16 Tuesday

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

TLDR REX-Osprey XRP ETF will hold XRP directly, investing 40% in other XRP ETFs. The XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are registered under the 1940 Investment Company Act. SEC’s recent approval of crypto ETFs paves the way for more digital asset funds. REX-Osprey aims to provide a regulated, diversified way to invest in XRP and Dogecoin. [...] The post REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18 appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/16
REX-Osprey to Launch Dogecoin and XRP ETFs in the U.S. on Sept 18

TLDR REX-Osprey will launch the first Dogecoin (DOJE) and XRP (XRPR) ETFs in the United States on September 18. The new ETFs will provide investors with direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP without purchasing the tokens. The Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) will hold other spot DOGE ETFs, offering a diversified approach to investment. The XRP [...] The post REX-Osprey to Launch Dogecoin and XRP ETFs in the U.S. on Sept 18 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/16
Penalizing Mergers And Acquisitions Won’t Accelerate Economic Growth

The post Penalizing Mergers And Acquisitions Won’t Accelerate Economic Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finance driving economic growth getty The U.S. is mired in a growth slowdown. Between 1960 and 2007 – right before the Great Recession – the economy adjusted for inflation grew more than 3% annually. Recessions inevitably happened and growth slowed, but the declines were temporary, and the economy always recovered the lost ground. Things changed following the 2007-09 housing meltdown. Since that time, real GDP growth has slowed to barely 2%. The growth slowdown is not preordained; it is a policy driven outcome that can be reversed by implementing the right reforms. Toward this goal, a ruling by the U.S. Tax Court this past summer made small but significant progress. Undoubtedly, U.S. tax law is gobsmackingly boring but getting the structure right is critical. And part of that structure is ensuring that the IRS consistently enforces the code without imposing arbitrary changes on certain taxpayers. Simplifying the case, back in 2014 AbbVie abandoned an agreed upon merger with Shire PLC and consequently paid the Irish company the $1.6 billion breakup fee that AbbVie had agreed to pay should the deal fall through. Such fees are standard features of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and provide important protection should the transaction fall apart, which happens. Corporate M&A activity plays an essential role in driving economic growth. In the case of the pharmaceutical industry, robust M&A activity helps maintain a vibrant research landscape and allows both large and small pharmaceuticals to focus on their comparative advantages. Smaller biopharmaceutical companies are nimbler and more entrepreneurial. They consequently have a comparative advantage in conducting novel drug development. This research is costly, inherently risky, but, when successful, drives innovation. Small biopharmaceutical companies can attract the necessary financial resources to fund their R&D because, should the novel treatment be a success, the investors have the opportunity…
2025/09/16
Best Crypto To Buy Now Lists Expand As Rollblock Takes Center Stage Among New Altcoin Investors

Rollblock (RBLK) is surging with $11.7M raised, 85% of tokens sold at $0.068, and 30% weekly revenue buybacks fueling a deflationary, gamer-driven ecosystem.
2025/09/16
Coinbase’s Base Network Explores Launch of Native Token and Solana Bridge

TLDR: Coinbase’s Base network explores launching a native token to support decentralization and growth. Base becomes Ethereum’s leading Layer-2 network, with over 20.8 million monthly active users. New open-source bridge to Solana enhances interoperability and broadens liquidity pools. Base aims to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem by promoting cross-chain connectivity. Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, Base, may soon [...] The post Coinbase’s Base Network Explores Launch of Native Token and Solana Bridge appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/16
Teen Behind $48M SIM Swap Scam Caught Stealing Again

The post Teen Behind $48M SIM Swap Scam Caught Stealing Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2020, a 17-year-old committed one of the largest thefts in Canadian history after stealing tens of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies through a SIM swap scam. Two years later, he was released on bail.  He continued stealing crypto by taking over popular X accounts and directing followers to fraudulent websites, cashing in over a million Canadian dollars. Now an adult, the man is fulfilling a one-year sentence at a US prison. Defrauding Hundreds While on Bail A Canadian man is currently serving a one-year prison sentence in the US over a 2022 crypto theft spree. During this period, he defrauded as many as 200 people of more than CAD $1 million ($800,000). Sponsored Sponsored From May to July 2022, the man orchestrated these thefts by taking over popular social media accounts on X. He then posted links to fraudulent websites to access victims’ crypto wallets. He carried out his latest thefts while on bail for a separate crime he committed as a teenager.  A $48 Million Heist In May 2020, the Hamilton man committed one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts in Canadian history, stealing CAD $48 million ($35 million) from one person in a single day. Since he was 17 years old at the time, his identity remains protected under Canadian law.  He committed the theft using a SIM swap, tricking a customer service agent into redirecting texts to his own device. This mechanism allowed him to access the accounts of an American entrepreneur and transfer the cryptocurrency. SIM Swap Scam: A SIM swap scam is when someone pretends to be you and gets your phone number from your phone company. Then they can use your phone number to get into your online accounts, like your bank, email, or social media. They can take your money, data, or identity.…
2025/09/16
BTC Is ‘More Interesting’ than Magnificent 7 as Investors Choose $HYPER’s Top Presale

The post BTC Is ‘More Interesting’ than Magnificent 7 as Investors Choose $HYPER’s Top Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 22:04 Strategy is performing better than key players in the tech markets, painting a bright future for Bitcoin-based projects like $HYPER. Michael Saylor is once again making headlines with a bold claim that Bitcoin is outperforming the top players in the US stock market. That bodes well for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a project focused on enhancing Bitcoin’s slow transaction speeds and its lack of smart contract support. We’ll first take a quick look at why Saylor argues that Bitcoin is an essential investment, then discuss why we believe $HYPER is worth your attention. How is Bitcoin Beating the Magnificent 7? His argument is based on the fact that Strategy, Saylor’s Bitcoin investment firm, has an Open Interest to Market Cap ratio of over 100%. In comparison, most of the “Magnificent 7” of the S&P 500 show a ratio between 3.4 and 8.5%, with only Tesla exceeding that range at 26%. Source: Michael Saylor on X Strategy is currently the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, having shifted from enterprise software to a Bitcoin treasury in 2020. Strategy now holds 638,985 $BTC and is only looking to increase their holdings. As recently as September 8th, Strategy announced another purchase of 1,995 $BTC for $217M. Even as enthusiasm for Bitcoin cools after reaching an ATH of $125K, Strategy clearly believes that $BTC will be a long-term winner. That’s why we’re interested in $HYPER. It also bets on Bitcoin’s future success by boosting the network with faster transaction speeds and lower fees, thanks to Solana’s power. Let’s explore exactly what the Bitcoin Hyper developers aim to accomplish and why $HYPER might be the ideal partner for Bitcoin. Bitcoin Hyper –  A Layer-2 for Bitcoin with Solana-Level Speeds $HYPER is the official token for Bitcoin Hyper, a project…
2025/09/16
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
2025/09/16
New Opportunities for XRP Holders – Unlock $7,777 in Daily Income with XRP Mining

The post New Opportunities for XRP Holders – Unlock $7,777 in Daily Income with XRP Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst heightened uncertainty in global financial markets, investors are increasingly seeking tools that can generate stable cash flow and passive income. Traditionally, XRP holders rely primarily on price appreciation. However, with the rise of the XRP Mining cloud mining platform, holders now have the opportunity to move beyond relying solely on price fluctuations and instead earn substantial daily returns through mining contracts. According to the platform, investors can earn $7,777 in passive income daily. The Rise of Cloud Mining and Solving Its Pain Points Traditional cryptocurrency mining has long relied on expensive mining machines, massive electricity consumption, and complex technical configurations, making it virtually inaccessible to ordinary investors. Even those with the funds to purchase mining machines face the challenges of equipment maintenance, competition for computing power, and the uncertainty associated with rising electricity prices. XRP Mining, with its “zero barrier to entry, zero hardware” model, has radically changed this dynamic. By packaging mining computing power into digital contracts, users no longer need to purchase physical mining machines or worry about electricity consumption or technical configuration. Simply register on the platform and select a contract to immediately participate in global computing power distribution and receive daily returns. XRP Mining’s Core Advantages 1. Contract-Driven Passive Income After users purchase a cloud mining contract, the platform automatically allocates computing power for mining. All profits are executed and settled by smart contracts, ensuring stable daily deposits without manual intervention. 2. Multi-Currency Support, Flexible Choice In addition to XRP, the platform also supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, LTC, BCH, and SOL, meeting investors’ diverse asset allocation needs. 3. Global Compliance and Transparency Registered in the UK, the platform has over 5 million registered users and relies on a transparent profit settlement system to ensure that every profit is verifiable on-chain.…
2025/09/16
Super PAC backing ‘pro-crypto candidates‘ raises $100M

The Fellowship PAC, launched in August, said it had “over $100 million” from unnamed sources to support the White House’s digital asset strategy. A new political action committee (PAC) focused on backing “pro-innovation, pro-crypto candidates” in the United States has launched with $100 million.In a Monday X post, the Fellowship PAC said it had launched “with over $100 million” from unnamed sources as part of efforts to support the Trump administration’s digital asset strategy. The PAC said it aimed to support specific candidates for federal office and prevent an “exodus of talent and entrepreneurs” from crypto companies in the US by helping provide regulatory clarity. Read more
2025/09/16
