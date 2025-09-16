MEXC birža
Chainlink, Pi Coin & Remittix Take The Title For The Best Crypto To Buy In September
The post Chainlink, Pi Coin & Remittix Take The Title For The Best Crypto To Buy In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oliver Dale Editor-in-Chief of Blockonomi and founder of Kooc Media, A UK-Based Online Media Company. Believer in Open-Source Software, Blockchain Technology & a Free and Fair Internet for all. His writing has been quoted by Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Investopedia, The New Yorker, Forbes, Techcrunch & More. Contact Oliver@blockonomi.com Source: https://blockonomi.com/chainlink-pi-coin-remittix-take-the-title-for-the-best-crypto-to-buy-in-september/
MORE
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:12
PayPal to Launch P2P Crypto Payments with Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD
TLDR PayPal has introduced a new feature allowing users to send and receive cryptocurrencies through its P2P payments system. The supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PayPal’s own stablecoin, PYUSD. PayPal’s new feature will first launch in the United States before expanding to the United Kingdom, Italy, and other markets. The new P2P payments system [...] The post PayPal to Launch P2P Crypto Payments with Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/16 05:12
Should Newcastle United Recall Lewis Hall To Face FC Barcelona?
The post Should Newcastle United Recall Lewis Hall To Face FC Barcelona? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Lewis Hall of Newcastle United (20) claps the fans following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images When Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall suffered a broken foot in February, there was real concern that the club’s season would unravel. Just weeks later, it won its first domestic trophy for 70 years before securing a second Champions League campaign in three years. With Hall now back fit, there are calls for him to make his return in the first game, against FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday. Hall was arguably Newcastle’s player of the season up until the point of his injury, but has since been replaced seamlessly at left back by Tino Livramento. That has given head coach Eddie Howe and the medical team the luxury of managing Hall’s recovery at his their own pace. Director of Performance James Bunce has overseen a dramatic improvement of the overall injury situation since his arrival in the summer of 2024, with an emphasis on giving players all the time they need to get back up to speed. The last time Newcastle was in the Champions League two seasons ago, the number of injuries was so high that even those who were fit were overplayed. There is hope the situation can be managed better this time around. Livramento’s transition from the other flank has been impressive, and although he is seen more as a right-back by trade, there is a case to say he is actually better in his makeshift role. He crossed the ball for Alexander Isak to score the winner in the cup final at Wembley before going…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:08
UK Crypto Industry Pushes Back on Bank of England Stablecoin Caps
The post UK Crypto Industry Pushes Back on Bank of England Stablecoin Caps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK crypto groups are resisting against the Bank of England’s proposed stablecoin limits, stating they are unrealistic and damaging. The rules are made to protect financial stability. The Bank of England has proposed plans to fix how much individuals and businesses can hold in systemic stablecoins, drawing sharp dispute from crypto industry groups. Based on that , individuals could be limited to between £10,000 and £20,000 (~US$13,600–$27,200), while businesses might face a top amount of about £10 million (~US$13.6 million). The proposal is aimed at protecting financial stability, especially by reducing the risk of big deposit outflows from banks. Critics, however, warn it would create heavy enforcement challenges, leave UK users and firms at a disadvantage, and push activity toward more lenient markets abroad. Pushback from Industry: Key Objections Industry voices argue the proposed caps are “unworkable” in real-world terms. Tom Duff Gordon of Coinbase said the limits would hurt UK savers and the City of London and even weaken sterling. Simon Jennings of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council warned that enforcing the rules would mean building costly new identity systems, since issuers don’t usually track token holders day to day. Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi of the Payments Association added that such restrictions make no more sense than putting caps on cash or bank account balances. The UK could come off as more restrictive than other major markets. In the U.S., for example, the recently passed GENIUS Act regulates stablecoin issuers, reserves, and redemptions but doesn’t set limits on how much people can hold. The European Union has also taken a similar decision under MiCA, focusing on issuer and consumer safeguards instead of hard limits on personal holdings. The public argues that stricter limits in the UK risk undermining its competitiveness in the global crypto industry. The Possible Path Forward Officials like…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:07
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery
Dogecoin (DOGE) holds near $0.25 price as Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes breakout and MAGACOIN FINANCE rises as a new meme coin to buy.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 05:05
Dragonfly’s Haseeb proposes holder scores, crowdsales to replace current airdrop model
The post Dragonfly’s Haseeb proposes holder scores, crowdsales to replace current airdrop model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dragonfly managing partner Haseeb Qureshi proposed a reputation system to reward users on token distributions through airdrops. On a Sept. 15 post via X, he shared a reform plan to filter airdrop farmers who dump tokens immediately after launches. Qureshi responded to Aztec CMO Claire Kart’s critique that airdrops “tank your chart” and provide “lazy alignment” by drawing parallels to IPO allocation methods. Companies offer institutional investors like BlackRock preferential pricing because these firms demonstrate long-term holding patterns, while retail investors pay market prices due to unpredictable behavior. Qureshi stated: “It’s crazy that token distributions don’t work this way.” He advocated for meta-incentives based on users’ historical token behavior rather than platform-specific metrics. Holder score framework The Dragonfly partner proposed standardized holder scores tracking token retention curves, governance participation, fee spending, liquidity provision, and product usage across multiple protocols. Projects would publish these scores in JSON format, enabling other teams to incorporate reputation data into distribution decisions. Qureshi argued that this creates accountability across the ecosystem. Users who know about future airdrops consider their holding history when modifying their behavior toward long-term commitment rather than immediate selling. Credit bureaus operate similarly, with financial institutions sharing customer data to encourage responsible behavior. The framework recommended limiting free airdrops to under 15% of total token generation events while selling the majority through score-tiered crowdsales. Better holder scores receive larger allocations at lower prices, while mercenary farmers pay full price or receive no access. Crowdsale advantages Qureshi stated that the proposal addresses fundamental airdrop problems by requiring skin in the game. Users paying for tokens create committed holder bases versus recipients of free money seeking immediate exits. Crowdsales also provide built-in sybil resistance, as creating thousands of farming accounts becomes economically prohibitive. He acknowledged airdrops remain useful for pay-for-performance scenarios requiring specific measurable…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:04
Crypto Advertising Is Inherently Political — and That’s a Good Thing
The post Crypto Advertising Is Inherently Political — and That’s a Good Thing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertising in crypto has often tried to sell a revolution. “If everything is fine, don’t change anything” says the latest Coinbase TV commercial, as Britain crumbles in the background. Larry David’s FTX ad compared crypto to the invention of the wheel, though his character wasn’t convinced. But even campaigns that aren’t so provocative are still inseparable from the industry’s world view. A worldview which challenges the financial and societal norms we live by. Crypto’s products raise questions around control, access and trust. And that’s why the industry’s messaging and adverts so often read like advocacy. This political worldview is also one of the reasons why the industry and its advertising has faced so much suppression over the years. From its inception, the digital asset industry has positioned itself as an empowering and democratizing force. It has questioned centralized monetary policy, and proposed alternatives to how traditional financial systems operate. These are not neutral positions. This threat to entrenched systems posed by the industry is one factor in why regulation around what digital asset companies can do or say has taken so long to develop. Even today when ads from crypto companies touch on those systemic critiques, some members of the public take offense and regulators get in the way of distribution. Coinbase’s now-infamous UK ad, which takes the spirit of crypto advocacy to its logical and creative conclusion, is a perfect example. Its message, that crypto offers a potential answer to a broken economy, may not have mentioned a party or candidate, but it still made a strong claim about policy and pointed a finger at what isn’t working in modern day Britain. Clearcast, the body which says yes or no to which ads can run on UK TV networks, disapproved the ad on the grounds that it “presented cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:03
Bitcoin ETFs bought 9x more BTC than miners produced in past 5 days
The post Bitcoin ETFs bought 9x more BTC than miners produced in past 5 days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin ETFs have purchased nearly nine times more BTC than miners produced over the past five days. This indicates extremely strong institutional demand for Bitcoin compared to the new supply entering the market. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds purchased nearly nine times more Bitcoin than miners produced over the past five days, indicating demand for the digital asset is significantly outpacing new supply. The buying activity from ETFs demonstrates continued institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles, while the comparison to mining production highlights the limited rate at which new Bitcoin enters the market. Bitcoin miners validate transactions and secure the network while earning newly minted Bitcoin as rewards, creating the primary source of fresh supply. The cryptocurrency’s protocol limits the total supply and gradually reduces mining rewards over time. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-etf-demand-outpaces-supply-etfs-buy-9x-more-btc-than-miners-produce/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:01
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims
To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 05:00
Bitcoin Price Is Not The Best Way To Measure The Cycle; Pundit Reveals A Stronger Factor
The Bitcoin price action has long been used as the standard measurement of its market cycle. While price has served as a convenient benchmark, a crypto analyst argues that it may not be the most reliable tool for understanding the cycle. Instead, his analysis points to a stronger factor that could serve as a better […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 05:00
