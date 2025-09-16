Should Newcastle United Recall Lewis Hall To Face FC Barcelona?

The post Should Newcastle United Recall Lewis Hall To Face FC Barcelona? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Lewis Hall of Newcastle United (20) claps the fans following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images When Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall suffered a broken foot in February, there was real concern that the club’s season would unravel. Just weeks later, it won its first domestic trophy for 70 years before securing a second Champions League campaign in three years. With Hall now back fit, there are calls for him to make his return in the first game, against FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday. Hall was arguably Newcastle’s player of the season up until the point of his injury, but has since been replaced seamlessly at left back by Tino Livramento. That has given head coach Eddie Howe and the medical team the luxury of managing Hall’s recovery at his their own pace. Director of Performance James Bunce has overseen a dramatic improvement of the overall injury situation since his arrival in the summer of 2024, with an emphasis on giving players all the time they need to get back up to speed. The last time Newcastle was in the Champions League two seasons ago, the number of injuries was so high that even those who were fit were overplayed. There is hope the situation can be managed better this time around. Livramento’s transition from the other flank has been impressive, and although he is seen more as a right-back by trade, there is a case to say he is actually better in his makeshift role. He crossed the ball for Alexander Isak to score the winner in the cup final at Wembley before going…