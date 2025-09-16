2025-09-16 Tuesday

Russia Prepares Final Push To Capture Pokrovsk

The post Russia Prepares Final Push To Capture Pokrovsk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. POKROVSK, UKRAINE – JUNE 19: Evacuation of civilians from the city by the forces of the National Police of Ukraine “White Angels” unit on June 19, 2025 Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) Getty Images Last summer, I was on the frontline near Pokrovsk and saw firsthand how quickly Russian forces were advancing. I joined volunteers evacuating civilians from frontline villages, only to watch on DeepState maps as those very places were captured by Russian troops days later. Ukraine had to pull back to more defensible positions. The news cycle grew darker each week. Pokrovsk – the city where composer Mykola Leontovych wrote “Shchedryk,” later known as Carol of the Bells – is now synonymous not with music, but with death and destruction. Yet, more than a year later, Pokrovsk still stands. That in itself is a major victory. The city has become a fortress, and Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent it from falling. In early September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Vladimir Putin had told Donald Trump he intended to seize the Donbas within “two to three months, maximum four.” It’s a lofty goal for the Russians. As Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov observed, since Ukraine’s counteroffensive stalled in Nov. 2022, Russia has gained less than 1% of Ukrainian territory at the cost of hundreds of thousands of soldiers. Russia hopes that taking Pokrovsk will provide an opportunity to seize the rest of Donetsk Oblast. According to Ukrainian military officials, the Russians are now aiming for a “decisive breakthrough” in Pokrovsk, redeploying experienced marine units to the area. Russian Tactics In Pokrovsk In mid-August, Russian forces infiltrated Ukrainian defenses east and northeast of Dobropillia with small sabotage groups, advancing about 10 kilometers deep, but they failed to consolidate their gains. Ukraine’s 1st…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 05:20
Avantis Token AVNT Rockets as Traders Flock to Base’s Perp Playground

Avantis Token AVNT Rockets as Traders Flock to Base’s Perp Playground

On Monday, while the crypto market shaved off 1.27% overall, the digital token AVNT — tethered to the decentralized exchange Avantis running on Base — decided to strut in the opposite direction, rising more than 53%. Native Token Tied to Avantis DEX Shoots Past $296M Market Cap Essentially, Avantis is a decentralized exchange (DEX) with […]
Coinstats 2025/09/16 05:20
Soulja Boy Crypto Promotion Sparks Debate

Soulja Boy Crypto Promotion Sparks Debate

The post Soulja Boy Crypto Promotion Sparks Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shocking Truth: Soulja Boy Crypto Promotion Sparks Debate Skip to content Home Crypto News The Shocking Truth: Soulja Boy Crypto Promotion Sparks Debate Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/soulja-boy-crypto-promotion/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 05:19
Bitwise Files S-1 for Avalanche ETF With SEC Following Delaware Registration

Bitwise Files S-1 for Avalanche ETF With SEC Following Delaware Registration

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/16 05:19
Finance guru Raoul Pal explains how to invest $1,000 and ‘don’t care about anything’

Finance guru Raoul Pal explains how to invest $1,000 and ‘don’t care about anything’

The post Finance guru Raoul Pal explains how to invest $1,000 and ‘don’t care about anything’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned macro investor Raoul Pal has outlined a strategy for anyone looking to invest $1,000 without constantly worrying about market fluctuations. Pal recommended allocating 70% of the portfolio to the Nasdaq 100 through a low-cost ETF, which provides exposure to leading U.S. technology and growth companies, he shared the approach during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast published on September 15. The remaining 30%, according to Pal, should be directed into cryptocurrencies to provide diversification and higher upside potential. In his view, this simple mix allows investors to put their money to work while minimizing the need for day-to-day management. For those with lower risk tolerance, Pal suggested adjusting the allocation by increasing cash holdings or shifting part of the investment into more stable assets such as gold. “Buy the NASDAQ 100. It’s an ETF, zero cost. I would say do 70% then 30% crypto, and you don’t have to care about anything. If you have a different risk tolerance, you can tweak those dials,” Pal said.  However, he emphasized that all major asset classes, from equities to crypto and even gold, tend to move in response to the same macroeconomic forces, particularly currency debasement. Ideal investment strategy  At the same time, the Real Vision CEO cautioned that higher-volatility investments naturally bring larger drawdowns, as markets often rise and fall together.  Rather than fearing these downturns, he highlighted the opportunity they present, buying more assets at lower prices can accelerate long-term compounding and ultimately build wealth. While Pal has recommended a 30% allocation to digital assets, he has also identified several cryptocurrencies worth watching as he expects them to rally. As reported by Finbold in late August, Pal noted that the digital asset market is on the verge of a major breakout, describing the current setup as…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 05:17
Ripple Donates $25M RLUSD Stablecoin to Support American Veterans, Small Businesses

Ripple Donates $25M RLUSD Stablecoin to Support American Veterans, Small Businesses

The post Ripple Donates $25M RLUSD Stablecoin to Support American Veterans, Small Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ripple commits $25 million in RLUSD stablecoin to support small businesses and veteran career development programs. XRP technical analysis shows consolidation at $3.00 with neutral RSI and potential upside toward $3.20 resistance level. Community sentiment improves following Rabby Wallet XRPL integration and consecutive charitable donations this week. Ripple XRP $2.99 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $178.49 B Vol. 24h: $5.91 B price continues to hold firm above the $3 support level, as jitters around US inflation and the Fed rate decision dampened crypto market sentiment on Monday. Ripple‘s latest community donation on Monday extends positive community reactions after Rabby wallet confirmed XRPL integration over the weekend. On September 15, Ripple announced a $25 million commitment in RLUSD, its native US dollar-backed stablecoin, to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. When small businesses and veterans thrive, so do communities.We’re proud to announce a $25M donation in $RLUSD on XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and @HireHeroesUSA: https://t.co/sS1jwD03tl This investment highlights how stablecoins can drive real-world impact by… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 15, 2025 According to the official press release, the funding is targeted at expanding access to capital for small business owners and creating new career pathways for veterans. “Small businesses and veterans are two of the most powerful engines of American progress, yet both face barriers that limit their full economic impact. Through our $25 million commitment to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA, we’re delivering funding, training, and the resources required to help these communities grow, compete, and lead in the next chapter of our digital economy,” said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple. According to Ripple, the combined partnerships are estimated to create $1 billion in total economic impact. The collaboration with Hire Heroes USA is expected to generate 14,000 employment opportunities specifically for veterans…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 05:16
XRP Price Prediction; PI Network News & What Are The Top Trending Altcoins In September?

XRP Price Prediction; PI Network News & What Are The Top Trending Altcoins In September?

In this post, we break down an XRP price prediction, Pi Network news, and disclose these top altcoins that you […] The post XRP Price Prediction; PI Network News & What Are The Top Trending Altcoins In September? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/16 05:15
Crypto Analyst Calls “Buy the Dogecoin Dip” After TD Sequential Indicator Fires

Crypto Analyst Calls “Buy the Dogecoin Dip” After TD Sequential Indicator Fires

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez urged traders to “Buy the Dogecoin $DOGE dip” after a TD Sequential buy signal. Experts caution it’s a short-term trigger.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/16 05:15
Is Pepeto A Better Crypto Investment, Over Pepe Coin & Dogecoin

Is Pepeto A Better Crypto Investment, Over Pepe Coin & Dogecoin

The post Is Pepeto A Better Crypto Investment, Over Pepe Coin & Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 22:25 Dogecoin and PEPE changed the mood of crypto. They took late-night charts and turned them into stories people still tell, wins, misses, and the “what if” that keeps hunting some of them. Two names you can’t forget because they made ordinary traders believe the upside was real. Is there still hope to feel those old days again, or is 2025 a different game? Lately, more investors are leaning into crypto presales, saying the tiny entry prices can flip into big returns, especially when there’s a real project behind them. That takes us to Pepeto: the name that keeps coming up first whenever people talk presales. The team looks very determined, building something useful, and it’s already catching many investors attention, with more than $6.7 million already raised, which also makes you think, do they know something we don’t ? what’s making them investing hard on this presale? Because we all know that they know better when it comes to spotting winning opportunities early. So the question is simple: does Pepeto live up to the hype and the “best crypto to buy now” claim, or do Dogecoin and PEPE still stand as the smarter crypto investments for 2025? The Two Legends: PEPE & DOGE, Then And Now We all remember the good old days of Dogecoin and PEPE, Dogecoin turning internet fun into real gains, PEPE ripping through charts overnight, two coins you can’t forget because they made everyday traders believe crypto could change lives in a short amount of time, and others still regret missing them. Now the picture is different. DOGE trades like a blue-chip meme, steady, slower, famous, but waiting on a real engine: clear utility, a public roadmap, something that moves the needle. Without that, it protects value more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 05:14
Ethereum Privacy Roadmap Draws Cardano Founder’s Response

Ethereum Privacy Roadmap Draws Cardano Founder’s Response

The post Ethereum Privacy Roadmap Draws Cardano Founder’s Response appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum launches Privacy Steward of Ethereum, boosting user data control and security. Cardano’s Hoskinson signals approval, highlighting industry alignment on blockchain privacy. Both networks pursue zero-knowledge solutions to enhance DeFi, voting, and identity tools. Ethereum intensified the blockchain privacy debate this week after unveiling a new Privacy Steward of Ethereum (PSE) initiative. The roadmap sets out plans to strengthen user data control, launching fresh tools for private voting, DeFi security, and identity protection.  PSE’s first targets include PlasmaFold, a Layer 2 designed for confidential transfers, alongside efforts to secure RPC endpoints and embed zero-knowledge proofs into decentralized applications. The Ethereum Foundation said the push responds to rising pressure from regulators weighing identity checks in smart contracts. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin framed privacy as a human right, adding that these changes are not just technical upgrades but also a defense of core digital freedoms. Hoskinson’s Reaction and Cardano’s Parallel Path The announcement quickly caught the eye of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who responded with a lighthearted meme on X. The reaction was subtle, but it signaled alignment: even as rivals, Ethereum and Cardano are moving on parallel tracks toward privacy-first ecosystems. Cardano has its own privacy playbook. Its dedicated Layer 2, Midnight, uses zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions while keeping sensitive data shielded. Hoskinson has also teased a privacy-centric stablecoin, underscoring his intent to weave confidentiality tools across Cardano’s broader ecosystem. Privacy as an Industry-Wide Pillar Ethereum and Cardano’s steps show privacy is no longer a niche concern but a central design principle for the next wave of blockchain infrastructure. Both networks are building zero-knowledge systems aimed at reshaping how DeFi, on-chain voting, and identity services operate. Related: Traders Watch Cardano’s Cyclical Rallies as $25 Speculation Builds As governments push closer to identity-linked smart contracts, the race to deliver practical privacy…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 05:13
