2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Wall Street Veteran Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin’s Path to $200,000 before year-End

Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, told CNBC this month that Bitcoin “can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year.”
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:27
As digital asset treasury mNAVs collapse, only the strong will survive — Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered warns of risks as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana treasury companies face valuation crunch. The boom in digital asset treasury (DAT) companies — fueled by the success of Strategy’s Bitcoin-buying — has shone a spotlight on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and Solana. However, that spotlight has dimmed in recent weeks as the market net asset values (mNAVs) of many DATs collapsed, exposing smaller firms to growing risks, Standard Chartered warned Monday.In the world of DATs, mNAV measures the ratio of a company’s enterprise value to the value of its cryptocurrency holdings. An mNAV above 1 allows a firm to issue new shares and keep accumulating digital assets. Below that threshold, it becomes far harder — and less prudent — to expand holdings.Standard Chartered noted that several high-profile DATs have recently slipped below that critical level, effectively shutting off their ability to keep buying. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:26
Coinbase’s Base Explores Native Token to Drive Global Adoption Vision

TLDR Coinbase’s Base network is exploring the possibility of issuing a native token to accelerate global adoption. The token exploration is focused on decentralization, creator participation, and unlocking new systems. Base operates as a stage one rollup and aims to achieve full decentralization through the native token. CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the token could [...] The post Coinbase’s Base Explores Native Token to Drive Global Adoption Vision appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/16 05:25
Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and clear tokenomics. That sets up the real comparison: […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 05:25
MiCA, France considers halting EU passporting

The post MiCA, France considers halting EU passporting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The possible suspension of passporting by France is putting pressure on the MiCA framework just as the rules for crypto service providers come into effect in the EU. In a recent statement, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) declared “We do not exclude the possibility of refusing the EU passport,” a move internally described as an “atomic weapon” for the market, as reported by Reuters (September 15, 2025). The hypothesis aims to bridge the asymmetries in the application of the regulation among Member States and to curb the so-called “regulatory shopping”; the operational framework and coordination mechanisms are also described by ESMA MiCA. What’s at Stake: The MiCA Context and the Passporting Issue The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) – Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (EUR-Lex) – introduces a single authorization for Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASP), accompanied by a “passport” valid in all 27 EU countries. Essentially, an operator authorized in the home state can offer cross-border services upon notification to the authorities of the host states, ensuring harmonized standards and coordinated supervision at the European level. In this context, the predictability of the rules is a pillar for market integration. According to data and public monitoring produced by authorities and industry analysts, the transitional regime provided by MiCA (up to 18 months for pre-existing authorizations) has created a concentration of applications in certain countries. Market operators and regulatory observers report that practical divergences particularly concern cybersecurity requirements, disclosure, and resourcing for compliance, elements that justify the debate on stricter coordination at the EU level. Legal Basis, in Brief Authorization and operating conditions for CASP: Title V of MiCA (Reg. EU 2023/1114, EUR-Lex). Cross-border performance (“passporting”): notification from the home State to the host States, with the possibility of exceptional interventions in the presence of serious risks to investors, market integrity, or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:25
Next Technology Holdings Unleashes Ambitious $500M Plan for BTC Purchase

BitcoinWorld Next Technology Holdings Unleashes Ambitious $500M Plan for BTC Purchase In a move set to reverberate across both the tech and crypto landscapes, Next Technology Holdings (NXTT), a prominent Nasdaq-listed software development services company, has unveiled an ambitious strategy. The firm announced plans to pursue a substantial $500 million capital increase, with a significant portion of these funds earmarked for a landmark Next Technology Holdings BTC purchase. This bold declaration signals a growing trend of traditional companies embracing digital assets. Why is Next Technology Holdings Making a Major BTC Purchase? The decision by Next Technology Holdings to delve into Bitcoin isn’t merely a speculative gamble. It reflects a calculated strategy to diversify its treasury assets and potentially hedge against inflation. Companies are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value, especially given its decentralized nature and limited supply. This strategic investment could provide long-term stability and growth opportunities for NXTT. Moreover, such a high-profile Next Technology Holdings BTC purchase can also elevate the company’s profile within the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem. It positions NXTT as a forward-thinking entity, capable of adapting to the evolving financial paradigm. This could attract new talent and clients interested in innovative, blockchain-adjacent ventures. What Does a $500M Capital Increase Mean for Next Technology Holdings? The proposed $500 million capital increase is a substantial undertaking for Next Technology Holdings. It signifies a strong belief in the company’s future trajectory and its ability to execute this ambitious plan. While the precise allocation of funds will be detailed, the intent to use a ‘portion’ for BTC acquisition highlights the scale of their crypto ambition. However, such a large capital raise and a subsequent BTC purchase come with inherent challenges. Market volatility for Bitcoin remains a key concern, and managing such a significant digital asset portfolio requires specialized expertise. Regulatory uncertainties surrounding corporate crypto holdings also present potential hurdles that NXTT will need to navigate carefully. Key Considerations for NXTT’s Strategy: Market Timing: Executing a large BTC purchase strategically to minimize impact and optimize entry price. Risk Management: Developing robust protocols to secure and manage digital assets. Shareholder Confidence: Clearly communicating the rationale and long-term benefits of this investment to investors. How Will This Next Technology Holdings BTC Purchase Impact the Market? When a Nasdaq-listed entity like Next Technology Holdings announces a significant BTC purchase, it sends a powerful signal to the broader market. It reinforces the institutional adoption narrative, which has been a major driver for Bitcoin’s growth. This move could inspire other traditional companies to explore similar strategies, further legitimizing cryptocurrency as a viable treasury asset. Previous corporate Bitcoin acquisitions, such as those by MicroStrategy and Tesla, have often led to positive market sentiment and increased price action. While the impact of any single purchase can vary, the cumulative effect of more companies like NXTT entering the space is significant. It underlines a shift in corporate finance, moving beyond traditional fiat-only portfolios. This institutional embrace is crucial for Bitcoin’s long-term maturation and widespread acceptance. Next Technology Holdings’ decision to pursue a $500 million capital increase, with a portion dedicated to a Next Technology Holdings BTC purchase, marks a pivotal moment. It’s a testament to Bitcoin’s growing appeal as a strategic asset for publicly traded companies. This move not only diversifies NXTT’s holdings but also strengthens the narrative of crypto’s integration into mainstream finance. As the company navigates this exciting new frontier, the industry will be watching closely to see the long-term implications of this ambitious digital asset play. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Next Technology Holdings (NXTT)? Next Technology Holdings (NXTT) is a Nasdaq-listed company that specializes in providing software development services. 2. Why is NXTT planning to buy Bitcoin? NXTT plans to purchase Bitcoin as part of a strategy to diversify its treasury assets, potentially hedge against inflation, and position itself as a forward-thinking entity in the evolving digital economy. 3. What are the risks associated with this BTC purchase? Key risks include Bitcoin’s inherent market volatility, the need for specialized expertise in managing digital assets, and navigating evolving regulatory landscapes surrounding corporate cryptocurrency holdings. 4. How does this move compare to other corporate Bitcoin investments? Similar to earlier significant corporate Bitcoin acquisitions by companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla, NXTT’s move reinforces the trend of institutional adoption, sending a strong signal to the broader market about Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy as a treasury asset. 5. When will the capital increase and BTC purchase happen? The announcement indicates plans to pursue a capital increase and use a portion of the proceeds for the BTC purchase. Specific timelines for these actions will typically be disclosed by the company as they progress. If you found this insight into Next Technology Holdings’ ambitious Bitcoin investment strategy valuable, consider sharing it with your network! Spread the word on social media and let’s discuss the future of corporate crypto adoption. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Next Technology Holdings Unleashes Ambitious $500M Plan for BTC Purchase first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:25
Mantle Price Up 5% as Team Confirms Community Engagement Line-up

Mantle cryptocurrency gained 5% on September 15 while most top cryptocurrencies declined, boosted by announcements of upcoming community events in Seoul from September 22-25. The post Mantle Price Up 5% as Team Confirms Community Engagement Line-up appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/16 05:24
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another 525 BTC For $60 Million

Michael Saylor’s software firm, turned Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has continued expanding its Bitcoin holdings with another multi-million-dollar purchase.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:24
Coinbase’s Base Explores Issuing Network Token

The post Coinbase’s Base Explores Issuing Network Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase’s Base is exploring the possibility of issuing a native network token, marking a major shift in strategy. The announcement came during the “State of Base” livestream at BaseCamp in Stowe, Vermont. Coinbase’s Base-Solana Bridge Strengthen Push for Open Connectivity During the livestream session, Jesse Pollak, Head of Protocols at Coinbase and creator of Base, shared new updates. He said the network has entered the early stages of examining how a token could further decentralize the chain and involve its growing community. This move comes after repeated denials in the past that Coinbase or Base would issue such an asset. Pollak linked the change in stance to evolving U.S. policies under the Trump administration, which may provide a more relaxed environment for token launches. Regulation remains a central factor in the exchange’s plans. Coinbase recently challenged the SEC in court claiming the regulator deleted Gary Gensler’s texts regarding important enforcement actions. Meanwhile, no details were revealed about when the token might arrive, its governance structure, or how it would be distributed. Pollak emphasized that the team intends to build the process in the open, involving the community at every stage. He acknowledged speculation about whether early users, builders, or even Coinbase shareholders could benefit from an airdrop, but stopped short of confirming plans. The remarks drew immediate attention across the crypto community, with many predicting that the potential token could become one of the biggest airdrops of 2025. Base Plans Solana Bridge, Showcases Ecosystem Growth Alongside the token exploration, Base plans to introduce a new bridge to Solana. According to Pollak, the bridge represents the crucial milestone on the way to developing a global economy that is interconnected through chains. The base executive also said collaboration between chains is key to the future of crypto, positioning Base as an advocate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:24
Altcoin Season Index Hits 82, but Key Metrics Show Real Euphoria Still Ahead

The post Altcoin Season Index Hits 82, but Key Metrics Show Real Euphoria Still Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 82, its strongest level since December 2024. Market signals show we are in phase three of the cycle, with coins like SOL and XRP leading. On-chain data and history suggest the true altcoin euphoria is still ahead, not behind us. The crypto market is again seeing discussions related to the “altcoin season.” The Altcoin Season Index, a popular tracker, just touched 82. For many traders, any score above 75 signals the start of altseason, a phase when coins other than Bitcoin and Ethereum start to shine. This is the highest reading since December 2024. But does this really mean altcoin season has arrived? The data shows a more mixed picture. While signs are strong, history and on-chain charts suggest that the true wave of altcoin euphoria may still be waiting ahead. What the Altcoin Season Index Really Shows The Altcoin Season Index is a simple index to read. It looks at whether altcoins are doing better than Bitcoin over the past 90 days. If most altcoins are beating Bitcoin, the score goes higher. Once it moves above 75, many traders call that “altseason.” Altcoin Season Is Already On, Per Analysts | Source: X At 82 now, this is the strongest signal since last December. Well-known analysts like Carl Moon are even calling this the biggest altseason yet. Big names like Solana (SOL) and XRP have led much of the charge. Their strong gains pushed the score higher, and many smaller altcoins have followed. Still, it’s important to slow down. The index tells us when altcoins are beating Bitcoin, but it does not say if we are near the peak of excitement. That needs a deeper look at market phases and other details. Where We Are in the Cycle A trader called…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:23
