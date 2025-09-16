2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Boundless launches mainnet for verifiable computing, backed by Ethereum Foundation and Base

Boundless launches mainnet for verifiable computing, backed by Ethereum Foundation and Base

The post Boundless launches mainnet for verifiable computing, backed by Ethereum Foundation and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Boundless has officially launched its mainnet, enabling decentralized verifiable computing across blockchains. The solution is powered by a Proof of Verifiable Work incentive mechanism, utilizing ZK Coin (ZKC), the native token of Boundless, as an incentive. Boundless launched its mainnet today to enable verifiable computing across blockchains through its decentralized zero-knowledge protocol. The platform uses a Proof of Verifiable Work incentive mechanism with ZK Coin (ZKC), the native token of Boundless, to operate its network. The protocol has received backing from the Ethereum Foundation, Base, Wormhole, and EigenLayer. More than 30 protocols have integrated Boundless’s proof capabilities since its development, according to the company. The mainnet launch marks the protocol’s transition from development to full operational status for cross-blockchain verifiable computing applications. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/boundless-mainnet-verifiable-computing-zkc-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:34
Top 6 crypto casinos in September 2025

Top 6 crypto casinos in September 2025

The post Top 6 crypto casinos in September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto casinos are the natural evolution of two industries defined by digital disruption: blockchain and online gambling. As cryptocurrencies gained traction for their speed, security, and decentralisation, it was only a matter of time before these traits were applied to betting platforms. However, what sets crypto casinos apart from normal online betting platforms isn’t just the payment method; it’s the underlying architecture of the platform. Built with features such as provably fair algorithms and wallet-based onboarding, they offer a different approach to trust, privacy, and user control. Some crypto casinos are fully decentralised, while others combine web3 mechanics with the familiar casino models. As a result, users are exposed to a fast-growing ecosystem where innovation moves quickly.  In this list, AMBCrypto takes a deep dive into the top six crypto casinos that are actively defining the space today. 1. Winna.com  Founded in 2024, with offices in Costa Rica and Switzerland, Winna.com is a no-KYC, VPN-friendly crypto casino that truly prioritises privacy, speed, and scale. With over 4,000 slots, the game library is extensive and up-to-date. Table games like blackjack and roulette are backed by provably fair technology, while the crypto sportsbook covers over 10,000 live events across multiple leagues, including all the major names.  Withdrawals are instant, deposits come with no minimums, and all major tokens are accepted. Furthermore, the platform is licensed and regulated by the Tobique Gaming Commission and operates under the laws of Costa Rica. The VIP Program offers up to 60% rakeback, personal hosts, and 25% lossback. Through Winna.com’s Status Match, users can bring their existing VIP tier from another casino and redeem up to $10,000 in cash. 2. CLAPS CLAPS is where clean design meets crypto convenience. This fast-growing Bitcoin casino makes it easy to dive into over 2,500+ games, from slots and live dealers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:33
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
$1.4B V Global Crypto Scam Accomplices Avoid Jail Time in Korea

$1.4B V Global Crypto Scam Accomplices Avoid Jail Time in Korea

The post $1.4B V Global Crypto Scam Accomplices Avoid Jail Time in Korea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three people involved in a bogus crypto exchange that defrauded 50,000 victims out of more than $1.4 billion will avoid jail time. The unnamed accomplices were sentenced for their roles in running V Global in South Korea, and ordered to pay substantial fines. A 60-year-old woman known only as “Ms. A” was fined about $436,000, while 63-year-old “Ms. B” faces a $307,000 penalty. The judge concluded a 57-year-old man referred to as “Mr. C” must pay $186,000. All three were given three-year prison terms, suspended for five years, meaning they’ll avoid the inside of a jail cell as long as they don’t reoffend. According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the rulings come two years after the CEO of V Global—described as the mastermind of the fraud—was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. The exchange was in operation between July 2020 and April 2021, with the trio rising through the ranks by participating in multi-level marketing. It is alleged they earned more than $1 million in profits as a result, with the court declaring they caused “astronomical damage” by exploiting high levels of interest in digital assets. Back in 2020, Bitcoin had breached $20,000 for the first time. “Over 50,000 victims are still living in economic and mental pain, and the social damage is so great that there is a need for strict punishment,” the judge said, in quotes obtained by Yonhap. The CEO of V Global was only known in the press as “Mr. Lee,” and at the time of his sentencing, it was alleged he had promised that investors would receive 300% returns if they purchased a new digital asset called “V-Cash.” The wheels of justice turn slowly This is the latest in a long line of cases where the executives of fraudulent trading platforms or bogus initial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:31
Bitcoin Reserve: Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set for September 16

Bitcoin Reserve: Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set for September 16

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Reserve: Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set for September 16 The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation! A pivotal moment for digital assets in the United States is fast approaching with a roundtable meeting scheduled for September 16. This significant event aims to advance a U.S. bill proposing the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a move that could reshape the nation’s financial future. What’s on the Table? The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Explained This upcoming roundtable will delve into the specifics of a groundbreaking piece of legislation. The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, outlines an ambitious plan for the U.S. government to accumulate a substantial Bitcoin reserve. Specifically, it proposes the purchase of 200,000 BTC annually over five years, aiming for a grand total of one million BTC. This initiative represents a bold step, positioning Bitcoin not just as an investment vehicle, but as a strategic asset for national interests. The discussions on September 16 are expected to clarify the operational details and potential implications of such a significant governmental acquisition. Who’s Driving the Conversation for the Bitcoin Reserve? The credibility and influence of the attendees at this roundtable underscore the seriousness of the proposed Bitcoin reserve. Co-hosted by its key legislative proponents, Senator Lummis and Representative Begich, the event will gather a formidable lineup of crypto industry leaders. Expected participants include: Michael Saylor: Founder of Strategy, a vocal advocate for Bitcoin adoption. Fred Thiel: CEO of MARA Holdings, a prominent Bitcoin mining company. Matt Schultz: CEO of CleanSpark, another major player in the Bitcoin mining sector. Their presence highlights the collaborative effort between policymakers and industry experts, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the practicalities and benefits of a national Bitcoin reserve. Why a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? Exploring the Benefits The concept of a national Bitcoin reserve isn’t just about accumulating digital assets; it carries profound implications for national security, economic stability, and global leadership. Proponents argue that such a reserve could offer several compelling advantages for the United States. Consider these potential benefits: Economic Resilience: A diversified reserve could hedge against traditional currency inflation and geopolitical risks. National Security: Holding a significant Bitcoin stake could provide strategic leverage in a rapidly evolving digital world. Technological Leadership: Establishing a reserve demonstrates commitment to innovation and secures the U.S.’s position at the forefront of the digital economy. Digital Asset Hegemony: A large reserve could influence global Bitcoin markets and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, it could set a precedent for other nations, encouraging a broader embrace of digital assets at a sovereign level. Potential Challenges and Considerations for a Bitcoin Reserve While the benefits are compelling, establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve is not without its hurdles. The roundtable will undoubtedly address these complexities, aiming to forge a robust and viable path forward. Key challenges include: Market Volatility: Bitcoin’s price fluctuations could impact the reserve’s value, requiring sophisticated management strategies. Custodial Risks: Securing such a large quantity of Bitcoin necessitates advanced cybersecurity and cold storage solutions. Public Perception: Gaining broad public and political support for such a novel initiative will require clear communication and education. Regulatory Frameworks: Integrating Bitcoin into existing financial and legal structures presents a significant regulatory challenge. Addressing these points will be crucial for the successful implementation and long-term viability of the proposed reserve. What Could This Mean for the Future of Bitcoin? The potential for the U.S. to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve could send ripple effects across the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. It signals a major shift in how governments perceive digital assets, moving them from niche investments to mainstream strategic holdings. If the bill progresses, we might see: Increased Institutional Adoption: Other nations and large corporations could follow suit, legitimizing Bitcoin further. Enhanced Price Stability: A large, stable government holder could potentially reduce extreme volatility over time. Regulatory Clarity: The process of establishing the reserve could accelerate the development of clearer regulatory guidelines for digital assets. Innovation Boost: A national commitment to Bitcoin could spur further innovation in blockchain technology and related services. This September 16 roundtable is more than just a meeting; it’s a potential inflection point for Bitcoin’s journey into global finance. The upcoming roundtable on September 16 marks a truly significant moment for the future of Bitcoin and its role in national strategy. With key policymakers and industry titans converging, the discussion around a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve bill promises to be insightful and potentially transformative. This initiative could pave the way for unprecedented institutional adoption and cement Bitcoin’s status as a vital asset for national security and economic strength. All eyes will be on Washington as this crucial conversation unfolds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the proposed U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve? A: The proposed bill suggests the U.S. government purchase 200,000 BTC annually for five years, aiming to accumulate a total of one million BTC as a strategic national reserve. Q2: Who are the main sponsors of this Bitcoin reserve bill? A: The legislation is co-sponsored by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, both prominent figures in the U.S. political landscape. Q3: Which industry leaders are expected to attend the roundtable? A: The roundtable is expected to feature prominent crypto industry executives such as Michael Saylor (Strategy founder), Fred Thiel (MARA Holdings CEO), and Matt Schultz (CleanSpark CEO). Q4: What are the primary benefits of creating a national Bitcoin reserve? A: Key benefits include enhanced economic resilience, improved national security through digital asset diversification, and strengthening the U.S.’s leadership in the global digital economy. Q5: What challenges might arise in establishing a Bitcoin reserve? A: Challenges could include managing Bitcoin’s market volatility, ensuring secure custody of large digital assets, navigating public perception, and developing appropriate regulatory frameworks. Share This Insight! Was this article informative? Share your thoughts and spread the word about this crucial development in U.S. cryptocurrency policy. Your engagement helps us bring more vital news and analysis to the community! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Reserve: Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set for September 16 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:30
Stablecoin Caps by Bank of England Plunge Cryptos into the Storm.

Stablecoin Caps by Bank of England Plunge Cryptos into the Storm.

Plans by the Bank of England to limit the amount of stablecoins held trigger a crypto backlash and concerns of UK regulatory overreach and barriers to innovation. The Bank of England (BoE) has already announced that it intends to limit the amount of stablecoins a person or a company can hold. The proposal proposes ownership […] The post Stablecoin Caps by Bank of England Plunge Cryptos into the Storm. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:30
Crypto Firms Invited To Serve 40 Million Users

Crypto Firms Invited To Serve 40 Million Users

The post Crypto Firms Invited To Serve 40 Million Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pakistan Opens Doors: Crypto Firms Invited To Serve 40 Million Users Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/pakistan-opens-doors-crypto-firms-invited-to-serve-40-million-users/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:30
Ripple’s XRP Edges Closer To Wall Street With ETF Set To Launch This Week

Ripple's XRP Edges Closer To Wall Street With ETF Set To Launch This Week

XRP enthusiasts have long awaited an exchange-traded fund in the U.S. that tracks the Ripple-affiliated token’s price movements.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:30
Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Tip ETH Strength While Rollblock Gains Momentum As The Altcoin To Watch

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Tip ETH Strength While Rollblock Gains Momentum As The Altcoin To Watch

Rollblock (RBLK) presale is 85% sold at $0.068 with $11.7M raised, 30% revenue buybacks, and 60% burns, while ETH targets $7K on privacy roadmap hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 05:30
XRP Buy Signal Suggests Massive Price Bounce is Coming

XRP Buy Signal Suggests Massive Price Bounce is Coming

Although the crypto market has turned red today, this key indicator suggests not all hope is lost for XRP
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:28
