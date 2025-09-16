2025-09-16 Tuesday

Drowning in the AI Ocean: Why 90% Adoption Means 75% Are Still Learning to Swim

90% of workers are now regularly using AI tools, yet 75% commonly abandon these same tools mid-task. This isn't a technology adoption story—it's a survival story. Workers feel pressure to use AI tools because "everyone's doing it," but they lack the skills to use them effectively. They don't have to go it alone.
Hackernoon2025/09/16 05:43
Bitwise Files S-1 Application for New Avalanche ETF Focused on AVAX

TLDR Bitwise has filed an S-1 application with the SEC for an Avalanche ETF focused on AVAX exposure. The ETF will hold AVAX directly instead of using derivatives, providing direct access to the digital asset. Coinbase Custody Trust Company will manage and secure the Avalanche assets in segregated cold storage accounts. The ETF will issue [...] The post Bitwise Files S-1 Application for New Avalanche ETF Focused on AVAX appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/16 05:43
XRP Price Could Cross $8 If $17B ETF Inflows Outstrip Supply

The post XRP Price Could Cross $8 If $17B ETF Inflows Outstrip Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT believes that the imminent reflexive XRP demand will dwarf an estimated ETF flow of $17B. The ChatGPT’s XRP prediction estimates that the altcoin could reach as much as $500 in the next 12 months.  Technical analysis has revealed that XRP price is on the cusp of entering its euphoric phase of the 2025 rally.  ChatGPT (via Rob Cunningham/KUWL.show) was prompted with this scenario: what happens if seventeen spot XRP-ETFs, each allocating $1 billion, enter the market over the next year, totaling $17B in ETF flow. With an available XRP float of about 5 billion coins (the portion readily tradable), that inflow already exceeds available supply.  From that, ChatGPT’s floor estimate (ETF flow alone) puts XRP at about $3.40 under full supply use, with more realistic conservative/average/high targets rising into double digits depending on how inelastic supply is. What Are ChatGPTs XRP Target for the Next 12 Months? How Far Can XRP Price Rally Based on $17B Inflow Via ETFs? “A $17 billion inflow versus around 5 billion XRP float almost guarantees repricing above $3. Mathematically, a floor estimate, assuming all the 5 billion XRP float is instantly available, would be $3.4,” the ChatGPT report noted.  Potential Low Potential Average Potential High ChatGPT’s XRP Targets based on $17B  ETF flow in 12 months $8-$12 $20-$30+ >$50 What Will Be the Impact of FOMO Trading on XRP? However, the ChatGPT report noted that the expected XRP’s FOMO – by institutional investors, and retail traders – will drive XRP price even higher once combined with impact of a possible $17 billion ETF flow in the next 12 months.  The ChatGPT report assumed a 0.5% allocation into the XRP market from global investable funds, currently amounting to over $100 trillion. With the XRP market likely to record a demand of over $700 billion…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:43
First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Set for US Unveiling This Week—Here's How

XRP and Dogecoin exchange traded products are expected to debut this week, providing access to their underlying assets via Rex-Osprey ETFs.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:43
Why ‘The Long Walk’ Star Ben Wang Is Honored To Be In Film’s Ensemble

The post Why ‘The Long Walk’ Star Ben Wang Is Honored To Be In Film’s Ensemble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ben Wang in “The Long Walk.” Lionsgate/Murray Close Ben Wang, one of the stars of the film adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel The Long Walk, said he’s proud to be involved in the new dystopian thriller. Released in theaters nationwide on Friday, The Long Walk marks Wang’s second major film in four months. In May, Karate Kid: Legends — which stars Wang opposite Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ming Na Wen — was released and went on to be a worldwide hit. ForbesWhen Is Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers In the dystopian thriller, a group of teenage boys compete in an annual competition called “The Long Walk,” which awards a huge cash prize for the person who wins the grueling competition. The loss by the other competitors comes with a deadly price. Once any of them falls below the minimum walking speed of three miles per hour, they are executed. Wang plays Hank Olson, #46, in The Long Walk. The film also stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill. In a recent Zoom conversation about his starring role in Karate Kid: Legends, Wang explained the reason for The Long Walk’s R rating. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers “I’m so excited for people to see the film,” Wang said. “It’s based on a Stephen King book and tonally it’s dark, it’s brutal, and from a filmmaking perspective and cinematic perspective it’s an actor’s movie … it’s such a dark, brutal story and the concept is really simple, but there’s a beauty in that simplicity.” Ben Wang Says ‘The Long Walk’ Follows In The Tradition Of Another Stephen King…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:41
Voyager Digital’s Ex-CEO to Pay $750K to Victims: CFTC

The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has won a court order requiring Stephen Ehrlich, the former CEO of Voyager Digital, a bankrupt cryptocurrency lender, to pay $750,000 to affected customers through bankruptcy liquidation procedures. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York handed down the ruling today, indicating that more people are paying attention to crypto lenders, as many platforms have failed. Court Hands Down Grim Verdict The court decision requiring Ehrlich to pay $750,000 to Voyager’s customers as part of the bankruptcy proceedings was intended to provide some form of relief for the over $1.7 billion owed to U.S. investors. The ruling also bans Ehrlich from registering with the CFTC for a period of three years, thereby preventing him from participating in regulated activities.  He is also prohibited from managing or advising third-party trading operations during this time. Notably, the court prohibits him from violating fraud laws in the future. Voyager’s legal issues began following its rapid growth in the crypto market. During this time, CEO Ehrlich and the company misled customers by promoting the platform as a safe place for digital assets.  They promised high earnings and insurance coverage for deposits up to $250,000, which turned out to be false. From February to July 2022, Voyager carelessly loaned out customer funds, including over $650 million to risky companies like Three Arrows Capital, without doing proper research. Fraud Victims Sigh in Relief When Voyager’s loans defaulted, Ehrlich attempted to hide the company’s financial problems. He achieved this by requesting new deposits while allowing earlier customers to withdraw their funds. This led to even greater losses for many investors. The fraud came to light after Voyager declared bankruptcy in July 2022.  The move left over 3.5 million users, especially in the U.S., facing billions in lost investments during a broader downturn in the crypto market. The fallout damaged trust in centralized platforms, leading to lawsuits and regulatory investigations. However, many victims, especially retail investors who lost their savings, expressed relief at the court’s decision. Advocacy groups called it a “step toward accountability,” but some noted that the amount awarded is far less than needed for total recovery. Authorities are enhancing support for fraud victims globally, with the SEC’s $4.3 billion FTX settlement and repayments from BlockFi indicating efforts to reclaim funds and ensure accountability in the crypto industry. The post Voyager Digital’s Ex-CEO to Pay $750K to Victims: CFTC appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:40
Polymarket Token: Exciting Report Hints at Potential Launch

BitcoinWorld Polymarket Token: Exciting Report Hints at Potential Launch The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with exciting speculation: could a Polymarket token be on the horizon? Recent reports suggest that Polymarket, a prominent decentralized prediction market, might be gearing up to launch its own native crypto asset. This development could significantly reshape how users interact with the platform and the broader prediction market ecosystem. What’s Stirring the Polymarket Token Speculation? The rumors gained traction following a report by Zumo News, which pointed to a crucial detail in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. In this filing, Polymarket disclosed the issuance of “other warrants” during a recent fundraising round. This particular phrasing has ignited curiosity and led many to believe a Polymarket token is in the works. Typically, warrants grant the holder the right to purchase company stock at a predetermined price. However, the report suggests that if these specific warrants are not tied to equity, their purpose likely points towards the future issuance of a new digital asset. This subtle but significant distinction is the cornerstone of the current buzz. It implies that Polymarket might be preparing to distribute rights to a new asset that isn’t traditional company shares, making a crypto token the most plausible alternative. Decoding the Warrants: Equity or Crypto Token? Understanding the nature of these warrants is key. If they were standard equity warrants, they would simply allow investors to buy shares in Polymarket, Inc. But the term “other warrants” opens up different possibilities. If these warrants are indeed “non-equity related,” as implied, then they could represent a pre-emptive right to acquire a new Polymarket token upon its eventual launch. Such a move would be strategic for Polymarket. A native token could: Enable decentralized governance, giving token holders a say in platform decisions. Facilitate staking or liquidity provision, potentially offering rewards to participants. Enhance the platform’s utility and economic model. Moreover, it aligns with the broader trend in decentralized finance (DeFi), where many successful protocols utilize native tokens to empower their communities and drive ecosystem growth. The Potential Impact of a Polymarket Token on Prediction Markets The introduction of a Polymarket token could have a transformative effect on both the platform itself and the wider decentralized prediction market sector. For Polymarket, it could deepen decentralization, attracting more users who are keen on participating in governance and earning potential rewards. For the market, it could: Set a precedent for other platforms considering similar moves. Increase overall liquidity and market efficiency within the prediction space. Foster greater community engagement and ownership. However, challenges exist. Regulatory clarity remains a significant hurdle for many new crypto assets, and navigating this landscape will be crucial for Polymarket. Additionally, ensuring broad adoption and sustained utility for the token will be vital for its long-term success. Navigating the Regulatory Landscape for New Crypto Tokens Launching a new crypto token, especially one with potential utility and governance features, brings inherent regulatory considerations. The SEC, as indicated by the initial filing, is already aware of Polymarket’s activities. Ensuring compliance with existing securities laws and potential future regulations will be paramount for Polymarket. This often involves careful legal structuring and clear communication about the token’s purpose and characteristics. Transparency and adherence to legal frameworks are essential not only for avoiding penalties but also for building trust with users and investors in the long run. The journey for any new Polymarket token will undoubtedly involve careful consideration of these factors. What’s Next for Polymarket? While the reports are speculative, the possibility of a Polymarket token is undeniably exciting for those following the decentralized finance and prediction market spaces. Such a launch could mark a significant evolution for the platform, offering new avenues for participation, governance, and value creation. As the situation unfolds, the crypto community will be closely watching for further announcements from Polymarket itself. This potential development highlights the continuous innovation within the Web3 ecosystem, pushing the boundaries of what decentralized applications can achieve. To stay informed about Polymarket’s potential token launch and other significant updates in the crypto world, keep an eye on official announcements and reputable news sources. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Polymarket? A1: Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market platform where users can bet on the outcomes of real-world events, such as elections, sports, or economic indicators, using cryptocurrency. Q2: What are “warrants” in this context? A2: Warrants typically grant the holder the right to purchase company stock. However, in this speculative context, if they are “non-equity related,” they could represent the right to acquire a new crypto token. Q3: Why would Polymarket launch its own token? A3: A native token could enable decentralized governance, reward users for participation, facilitate staking, and enhance the platform’s overall utility and economic model, aligning with common DeFi practices. Q4: How could a Polymarket token benefit users? A4: Users might gain governance rights, allowing them to vote on platform proposals, potentially earn rewards through staking or liquidity provision, and have a stronger sense of ownership in the ecosystem. Q5: Is the Polymarket token launch confirmed? A5: No, the launch is currently based on speculation from a Zumo News report, which interprets an SEC filing about “other warrants.” Polymarket has not yet made an official announcement. Q6: What are the potential challenges for a new crypto token like this? A6: Key challenges include navigating complex regulatory environments, ensuring widespread adoption and utility, and maintaining a robust and secure token economy. If you found this insight into Polymarket’s potential token exciting, consider sharing this article with your network! Help us spread the word about the evolving landscape of decentralized prediction markets and the future of crypto innovation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance price action. This post Polymarket Token: Exciting Report Hints at Potential Launch first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:40
Transak and MetaMask Collaborate to offer 1:1 stablecoin onramping and named IBANs

The post Transak and MetaMask Collaborate to offer 1:1 stablecoin onramping and named IBANs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a significant change in the way that wallets and cryptocurrency applications handle stablecoins and on-ramping. MetaMask is going beyond standard third-party widgets and redirection to provide a completely integrated experience. Transak, MetaMask’s longtime fiat onboarding partner and the stablecoin payments infrastructure behind more than 450 apps worldwide, is now solely responsible for powering stablecoin onramping through MetaMask’s Deposit button. This includes future support for MetaMask USD (mUSD), the wallet’s recently launched native stablecoin. With Transak’s white-label APIs and named IBAN capabilities, MetaMask users in the US and EU will be able to buy mUSD and stablecoins like USDC and USDT at around 1:1 prices without ever leaving the app starting today, September 15. This is a significant change in the way that wallets and cryptocurrency applications handle stablecoins and on-ramping. With over 100 million users globally, MetaMask is going beyond standard third-party widgets and redirection to provide a completely integrated experience that lowers expenses, minimizes friction, and makes onboarding as easy as using a neobank. This news follows two significant events: MetaMask’s introduction of its own native stablecoin, MetaMask USD, and Transak’s recent strategic fundraising to expand its stablecoin infrastructure internationally. M0 is a decentralized stablecoin infrastructure and liquidity platform that powers the onchain of mUSD, which is issued by Bridge, a Stripe subsidiary. Transak’s integrated 1:1 stablecoin onramp and mUSD, which are deeply integrated into MetaMask’s wallet, enhance MetaMask’s function as a gateway for the widespread adoption of stablecoins by providing users with a wallet-native digital dollar that they can spend on web3 in addition to a smooth fiat-to-stablecoin conversion. The Reasons Behind MetaMask’s Action Accessing cryptocurrency assets was the main goal of the on-ramp experience in wallets like MetaMask in the past, but how individuals utilize those assets has evolved. In order to satisfy these demands,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 05:37
Coinbase’s Base Explores Network Token to Boost Community Involvement

TLDR Base network, incubated by Coinbase, explores a native token to boost decentralization and expand ecosystem growth. Base’s token exploration aims to engage the community and enhance its developer-friendly, low-cost blockchain. Base introduces a Solana bridge to increase cross-chain interoperability, allowing SOL tokens within its ecosystem. Base ranks 3rd in NFT trading volume, highlighting its [...] The post Coinbase’s Base Explores Network Token to Boost Community Involvement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 05:36
Trump’s Fed Ambitions Ignite Crypto Buzz: Is a Bitcoin Price Shock Coming?

A series of public comments and policy signals tied to President Donald Trump have reignited the debate around U.S. Monetary policy and its potential impact on crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:34
