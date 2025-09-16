2025-09-16 Tuesday

Oral Care Brand AquaSonic Expands Its Reach With Walmart Launch

The post Oral Care Brand AquaSonic Expands Its Reach With Walmart Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Aquasonic oral care brand is expanding into Walmart stores with new AquaSonic Precision electric toothbrushes and water flossers that will be exclusive to that retailer. Courtesy of AquaSonic AquaSonic took a significant share of the electric toothbrush and water flosser market by concentrating on online sales. Now it is looking to reach consumers who typically replace their toothbrushes while shopping in stores, in the oral care aisle. The Los Angeles-based brand has announced a new partnership with Walmart to sell exclusive versions of its electric toothbrushes and water flossers at 1,400 of the mass retailer’s stores. Arsalan Rahbarpoor, President and Co-founder of AquaSonic, is calling the Walmart launch “a pivotal moment for our brand,” and says it will help introduce AquaSonic to large numbers of consumers who are still using manual toothbrushes. “About 80-90% of Americans live 10 miles away from a Walmart store. For us it’s a very strategic play, where we want to tap into that Walmart audience,” he said. “Our goal is to shift the manual toothbrush users and convert them into electric.” The packaging for the AquaSonic Precision electric toothbrush was designed to catch the attention of potential new customers. Courtesy of AquaSonic AquaSonic has created two oral care products that will be exclusive to Walmart. The products, a rechargeable electric toothbrush and a rechargeable water flosser, will sold under the Walmart-exclusive AquaSonic Precision label. Both will be priced at $38.96. Both products will be produced in four colors – black, white, rose gold, and blue, but only the black version will be available in Walmart stores initially, Rahbarpoor said. The other colors will be available at Walmart.com. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed that AquaSonic will be available in 1,400 stores starting this month. AquaSonic was created when Rahbarpoor and co-founder Dave Dama “saw a huge…
Why a Base Network Token Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets

The post Why a Base Network Token Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base creator Jesse Pollak confirmed today that he’s considering a network token launch. There are no concrete plans yet, but Coinbase is determined to conduct a thorough investigation. Pollak wished to go forward at this early stage to maintain maximum transparency, leading to community hype. Additionally, Trump’s regulatory environment presents a golden opportunity to launch this asset. Base’s New Network Token? Base, an Ethereum L-2 blockchain launched by Coinbase, is an important infrastructure builder and home to many meme coins. However, it doesn’t have its own asset at the moment. Sponsored Sponsored Today, though, Base creator Jesse Pollak claimed that developers are exploring a network token, and Coinbase’s CEO confirmed this: We’re exploring a Base network token. It could be a great tool for accelerating decentralization and expanding creator and developer growth in the ecosystem. To be clear, there are no definitive plans. We’re just updating our philosophy. As of now, we’re exploring it. https://t.co/BK3asbMpar — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 15, 2025 Everyone involved was very clear that they don’t have any concrete plans to launch a Base network token. Nonetheless, Coinbase developers see a few reasons that this exploration is worthwhile. Goals and Opportunities Pollak mentioned two “north stars,” pushing the boundaries of crypto and rewarding ecosystem participation, as the key points of interest. Although Base developers don’t have any specifics around the network token’s “timing, design, or governance,” he was able to share a few key details. First of all, developers will continue building this infrastructure exclusively on Ethereum. There may be arguments for a multichain future, but Base is first and foremost an ETH L-2. Pollak also mentioned that the firm will be working with US regulators to develop a network token with full legal compliance. This goal may have been impossible during Coinbase’s previous legal troubles,…
Nvidia’s (NVDA) in $6.3B Deal With CoreWeave (CRWV)

The post Nvidia’s (NVDA) in $6.3B Deal With CoreWeave (CRWV) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoreWeave (CRWV) were higher by about 5% in early U.S. trading Monday after the cloud computing company entered into a $6.3 billion deal with Nvidia (NVDA) to guarantee use of its excess server capacity, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the agreement, Nvidia will buy any unused computing resources from CoreWeave through April 2032. The arrangement ensures that CoreWeave’s vast fleet of data centers will not sit idle if customer demand fluctuates. If CoreWeave’s clients don’t fully book its servers, Nvidia is obligated to step in and purchase the residual capacity. Either company can exit the deal if one breaches terms or faces bankruptcy. For CoreWeave, the agreement locks in a long-term buyer for its spare capacity, reducing revenue risk as it builds out infrastructure. For Nvidia, it secures reliable access to cloud-based GPU resources at a time when demand for artificial intelligence training far exceeds supply. The agreement also strengthens ties between the two firms, as Nvidia not only supplies CoreWeave with GPUs but also holds an equity stake. Nvidia has already made CoreWeave one of its biggest bets. At the end of the second quarter, the AI chipmaker owned 24.3 million shares of CoreWeave worth about $3.96 billion. CoreWeave, founded in 2017, rents out access to Nvidia graphics processing units that power AI model training. The firm went public in March in what was the largest U.S. venture-backed tech IPO since 2021. Leading up to its debut, it raised billions in debt and equity financing, including from Nvidia itself. The stock surged roughly five-fold shortly following its April IPO, but subsequently lost about 50% during the summer. They’ve rebounded by about 35% since Labor Day. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/coreweave-stock-climbs-7-after-usd6-3b-cloud-capacity-deal-with-nvidia
Crypto Firms Will Receive Notice Ahead of Enforcement Actions, SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges

Paul Atkins has said the SEC will send notices before enforcement to warn firms of technical violations, reflecting a change from regulation-by-enforcement. He has criticized past unpredictability. The SEC has planned an Oct. 17 privacy hearing and has created a cross-border fraud task force.
Monero, record reorganization: 18 blocks rewritten

The post Monero, record reorganization: 18 blocks rewritten appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 14, 2025, the Monero network experienced a deep reorganization: an alternative longer chain supplanted 18 consecutive blocks, rendering 118 transactions no longer confirmed and erasing about 36 minutes of history. The episode — reported by CoinDesk and contextualized by the official documentation of GetMonero — reopens the discussion on the resilience of the ecosystem. Reorg depth: 18 blocks (a historical record for Monero). Transactions involved: 118 transactions made unconfirmed. Time window: approximately 36 minutes of history rewritten. What Happened: Timeline and Context The event began at height 3,499,659 and propagated for 18 blocks, when the nodes accepted a longer chain proposed by the mining component associated with Qubic. In this instance, the previous blocks became orphaned, reverting 118 transactions to the “unconfirmed” state. For further verification, you can consult the Monero block explorer at the indicated height. According to the data collected from public explorer logs and reports from node operators contacted for this article, the reorg was visible in various parts of the network within minutes of the publication of the alternative chain. Industry analysts note that the temporary control of over 50% of the hashrate — estimated by the community to be around 51% in the hours leading up to the event — facilitated the replacement of the blockchain history. In the previous period, Qubic – a layer‑1 project focused on AI workloads – would have concentrated over 50% of Monero’s hashrate, according to community estimates available on miningpoolstats.stream. It should be noted that the aggregation of power in a few actors is a signal to monitor. Immediate Impact on Network and Market Network: payments considered final have returned to pending and some wallets and services have increased the number of confirmations required for greater caution. Market: in the short term, the price of XMR has…
Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record For 14th Time, Earning Third World Title

The post Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record For 14th Time, Earning Third World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden sets a new world record as he clears an attempt at 6.30 Metres during the Men’s Pole Vault Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images In a perfect world, Mondo Duplantis would have broken the world record on his seventh try in the men’s pole vault, issuing a perfect series of jumps at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Monday in Tokyo. Sometimes, though, perfection isn’t as fun. Instead, the world’s greatest pole vaulter in history needed his third and final try to eclipse the bar at 6.30 meters (20 feet, 8 inches), solidifying his 14th world record in the event since 2020. He took nine attempts total on Monday. “I felt like I was really close at the last Olympics here,” Duplantis said in the press conference afterward. “I think the difference-maker was being able to have the spectators and have the full energy of the crowd. Because it’s one of the best stadiums and atmospheres and experiences that I’ve ever had.” Behind The Growing Success Of Mondo Duplantis The Swedish superstar earned his third world championship at the age of 25, following previous wins in Budapest and Eugene. He’s also won the last two Olympic titles in Tokyo and Paris. At this current juncture, Duplantis just keeps going up and up and up. Who knows how far he’ll eventually end up going–but for perspective, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie last owned the world record before Duplantis and that mark stood at 6.18. The winning mark on Monday, which moved up to 6.30 after Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis missed his final attempt at 6.15, eclipsed his best of 6.29 on…
Bitwise Ignites Avalanche Investment Hope

The post Bitwise Ignites Avalanche Investment Hope appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exciting AVAX ETF Filing: Bitwise Ignites Avalanche Investment Hope Skip to content Home Crypto News Exciting AVAX ETF Filing: Bitwise Ignites Avalanche Investment Hope Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/avax-etf-application-bitwise/
PayPal Adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to Peer-to-Peer Payments

PayPal announced on September 15, 2025, that it will integrate cryptocurrency into its peer-to-peer payment system.
US Dollar Decline Accelerates: Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum

BitcoinWorld US Dollar Decline Accelerates: Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum For many in the cryptocurrency space, the strength or weakness of the US Dollar often acts as a significant barometer. A weakening dollar can, at times, make dollar-denominated assets like Bitcoin appear more attractive, potentially driving capital into alternative investments. As we stand on the precipice of what many analysts predict will be an accelerating US Dollar Decline, understanding the underlying dynamics becomes not just important, but absolutely essential for anyone navigating the volatile currents of global finance. The stage is set for a dramatic shift, fueled primarily by anticipated Fed Rate Cuts, which are poised to boost bearish sentiment against the greenback. Why is the US Dollar Decline Poised for a Significant Downturn? The narrative around the US Dollar Decline isn’t new, but its current trajectory suggests a more pronounced and sustained downturn than previously expected. For much of the past year, the dollar has enjoyed a period of relative strength, largely buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. However, as inflation shows signs of cooling and economic growth faces headwinds, the calculus is rapidly changing. Investors are increasingly betting on a dovish pivot from the Fed, which historically spells trouble for the dollar’s value. Several factors converge to paint this bearish picture: Interest Rate Differentials: As other major central banks, like the European Central Bank or the Bank of England, potentially maintain higher rates or cut less aggressively than the Fed, the yield advantage previously held by dollar assets diminishes. This makes holding other currencies more attractive. Economic Slowdown Concerns: While the US economy has shown resilience, persistent inflation and high borrowing costs are expected to weigh on growth. A slower economy generally reduces the attractiveness of a nation’s currency. Reduced Safe-Haven Demand: During periods of global uncertainty, the dollar often acts as a safe haven. However, if global economic stability improves or other regions show stronger growth, this demand could wane. The anticipation of these shifts is already influencing market sentiment, with significant implications for global trade, commodity prices, and indeed, the cryptocurrency market, where a weaker dollar can often translate into increased purchasing power for other assets. How Will Fed Rate Cuts Reshape the Currency Landscape? The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions are the single most influential factor in the Currency Outlook for the US Dollar. After a cycle of aggressive tightening, the market is now firmly pricing in multiple Fed Rate Cuts in the coming year. When a central bank cuts interest rates, it generally makes the country’s currency less attractive to foreign investors seeking higher returns on their capital. This is a fundamental principle of foreign exchange markets. Consider the typical chain of events: Reduced Yields: Lower interest rates mean lower returns on dollar-denominated bonds and other fixed-income assets. Capital Outflow: Investors may shift their capital to countries offering higher yields, leading to a selling pressure on the dollar. Increased Money Supply: Lower rates can also stimulate lending and economic activity, potentially increasing the supply of dollars in circulation, which can dilute its value relative to other currencies. The timing and magnitude of these rate cuts are crucial. If the Fed cuts rates more aggressively or earlier than other major central banks, the dollar’s depreciation could be swift and pronounced. Conversely, if other central banks follow suit rapidly, the impact might be more moderated. The market’s expectation of these cuts is already baked into current dollar valuations to some extent, but any deviation from this expectation, particularly a more dovish stance, could trigger a sharp acceleration in the Dollar Weakness trend. What Do These Forex Market Trends Mean for Your Portfolio? Understanding broader Forex Market Trends is vital for investors across all asset classes, including digital assets. The current trend points towards a significant recalibration of global currency valuations, with the dollar expected to lose ground against a basket of major currencies. This isn’t just theoretical; it has tangible impacts on investment strategies and purchasing power. Analysts are observing a noticeable increase in bearish bets against the dollar. This is reflected in: Net Short Positions: Institutional investors, including hedge funds and large speculative traders, are accumulating net short positions on the dollar, signaling their expectation of further depreciation. Strength in Other Currencies: We are seeing a gradual strengthening of currencies like the Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pound as investors anticipate a narrowing of interest rate differentials. Commodity Price Inflation: A weaker dollar typically makes dollar-denominated commodities (like oil and gold) cheaper for buyers using other currencies, potentially driving up their prices. This can be a boon for commodity-linked assets. For cryptocurrency investors, these Forex Market Trends can be particularly interesting. Historically, Bitcoin has shown an inverse correlation with the dollar at various points, often acting as a hedge against traditional currency debasement. While not a direct causation, a weaker dollar can make alternative stores of value more appealing, potentially driving demand for digital assets. Is Dollar Weakness an Opportunity or a Threat? The impending period of Dollar Weakness presents a dual landscape of both opportunities and challenges for investors worldwide. Recognizing these aspects is key to navigating the shifting financial tides effectively. For some, it will unlock new avenues for growth; for others, it might necessitate a re-evaluation of existing strategies. Opportunities Presented by Dollar Weakness: Boost for Commodities: As mentioned, a weaker dollar typically makes commodities like gold, silver, and crude oil more affordable for international buyers, potentially leading to price appreciation. Support for Emerging Markets: Many emerging market economies borrow in dollars. A weaker dollar eases their debt burden and can stimulate economic activity, making their equities and bonds more attractive. Increased Competitiveness for US Exports: American goods and services become cheaper for foreign buyers, potentially boosting export volumes and supporting US-based multinational corporations. Potential for Crypto Growth: For those in the digital asset space, a declining dollar can sometimes fuel interest in cryptocurrencies as alternative stores of value or as hedges against inflation and currency debasement. Challenges Associated with Dollar Weakness: Inflationary Pressures: While a weaker dollar can make imports more expensive, potentially contributing to domestic inflation, this might be offset by the Fed’s primary goal of bringing inflation down. Reduced Purchasing Power Abroad: For US residents, traveling abroad or purchasing foreign goods becomes more expensive as their dollar buys less. Impact on Dollar-Denominated Investments: Assets denominated solely in USD, without international exposure, might see their real value diminish if not managed strategically. The critical takeaway is that Dollar Weakness is not uniformly good or bad. Its impact is highly dependent on an investor’s geographic location, asset allocation, and strategic objectives. A proactive approach to portfolio diversification becomes paramount in such an environment. What Does the Future Currency Outlook Hold Amidst Shifting Policies? Peering into the future Currency Outlook, the consensus among many financial analysts points towards continued pressure on the US Dollar throughout the coming year, particularly as the anticipated Fed Rate Cuts materialize. While no forecast is ever certain, several key indicators and expert projections solidify this view, making it a crucial consideration for long-term planning. Here’s what market participants are closely watching: Pace of Fed Easing: The speed and depth of the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle will be paramount. A faster pace could lead to more rapid dollar depreciation. Global Economic Performance: Relative economic performance between the US and other major economies will play a significant role. If Europe or Asia show stronger growth, their currencies could gain further against the dollar. Geopolitical Developments: Unexpected global events can always shift safe-haven flows, temporarily boosting or dampening dollar demand. However, the underlying monetary policy divergence is expected to remain the dominant driver. Fiscal Policy and Debt: The US’s growing national debt and fiscal deficits could also exert long-term pressure on the dollar, as investors question the sustainability of government finances. For investors, adapting to this evolving Currency Outlook means potentially adjusting asset allocations. This could involve increasing exposure to non-dollar denominated assets, exploring commodities, or considering international equities. For those interested in digital assets, the narrative of Bitcoin as ‘digital gold’ or a hedge against fiat currency devaluation might gain further traction during periods of sustained US Dollar Decline. In conclusion, the stage is set for a significant period of US Dollar Decline, driven primarily by the Federal Reserve’s anticipated shift towards interest rate cuts. This shift, while aimed at managing domestic economic conditions, will undoubtedly send ripples across global Forex Market Trends, fostering a period of pronounced Dollar Weakness. For investors, understanding these dynamics is paramount. While challenges exist, the opportunities presented in commodities, emerging markets, and potentially digital assets, are compelling. The evolving Currency Outlook demands vigilance and strategic adaptation, ensuring portfolios are robust enough to thrive in a world where the mighty dollar may not always reign supreme. The coming months will be crucial in determining the extent and pace of this fascinating monetary recalibration. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar and global interest rates. This post US Dollar Decline Accelerates: Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Oracle stock surges by over 3% as S&P 500 closes above 6,600 for the first time

The post Oracle stock surges by over 3% as S&P 500 closes above 6,600 for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle jumped over 3% on Monday, moving with serious momentum after Donald Trump’s White House confirmed a preliminary TikTok deal was reached during U.S.-China trade talks in Madrid. The S&P 500 also closed above 6,600 for the first time in history. The deal isn’t finished, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two governments had agreed on a framework, and Trump and Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to finalize it. No American buyer for TikTok has officially been named yet, but Oracle is now seen as the front-runner. Shares in the company shot up as much as 5% in premarket after Trump posted about the deal on Truth Social, calling the trade meeting “VERY WELL!” and saying a deal was reached for a “certain” company that “young people in our Country very much wanted to save.” The stock eased back during the day but still ended up more than 3%. Oracle already holds TikTok’s U.S. user data Oracle’s connection to TikTok isn’t new. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, the company already stores American TikTok user data through Project Texas, an arrangement that started around 2022. The app needs to sell to a U.S.-allied company before September 17 or face a ban. Trump, now in his second term, said he may push the deadline again. But as it stands, Oracle has both the infrastructure and political backing to close a deal quickly. The White House had looked at a deal earlier this year where Oracle would run TikTok, reported Politico, though The Information noted that the plan might still give ByteDance, the Chinese parent company, some control. That part of the arrangement hasn’t been made public. Other bidders include a group of investors led by Frank McCourt Jr., Microsoft, Mr. Beast, and Perplexity AI, but none have the existing setup Oracle…
