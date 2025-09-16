2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitwise files S-1 application for Avalanche ETF

Bitwise files S-1 application for Avalanche ETF

The post Bitwise files S-1 application for Avalanche ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise has filed an S-1 application for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on Avalanche (AVAX). The proposed ETF would track Avalanche’s native cryptocurrency, AVAX, providing regulated exposure for investors. Bitwise filed an S-1 application today for an exchange-traded fund focused on Avalanche, according to regulatory documents. The filing identifies the proposed fund as the Bitwise Avalanche ETF, with Bitwise serving as the filer. The ETF would provide exposure to AVAX, Avalanche’s native digital asset. The S-1 form represents the initial registration statement required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for new securities offerings. The filing marks Bitwise’s latest effort to expand its crypto ETF offerings beyond existing products. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-files-s-1-application-avalanche-etf/
FORM
FORM$2.1268-0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017363+2.23%
Avalanche
AVAX$30.44+5.40%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 06:04
Dalintis
MetaMask Unveils Native Stablecoin mUSD to Enhance Liquidity

MetaMask Unveils Native Stablecoin mUSD to Enhance Liquidity

The post MetaMask Unveils Native Stablecoin mUSD to Enhance Liquidity  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News MetaMask, a well-established digital asset wallet focused on the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, has announced the launch of its stablecoin. The MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, initially issued on the Ethereum network and an EVM layer two (L2) scaling solution Linea (LINEA). How Will MetaMask USD Function? The MetaMask USD …
Union
U$0.018104-7.17%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02663-9.05%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000992+1.74%
Dalintis
CoinPedia2025/09/16 06:03
Dalintis
Ethereum Faces September Profit-Taking Risks Despite $638M ETF Boost

Ethereum Faces September Profit-Taking Risks Despite $638M ETF Boost

The post Ethereum Faces September Profit-Taking Risks Despite $638M ETF Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Faces September Profit-Taking Risks Despite $638M ETF Boost Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/ethereum-faces-september-profit-taking-risks-despite-638m-etf-boost/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017363+2.23%
Boost
BOOST$0.08147-12.59%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.12649-1.93%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 06:03
Dalintis
Morning Minute: Pump Fun’s PUMP Token Soars 40% in Massive Weekend

Morning Minute: Pump Fun’s PUMP Token Soars 40% in Massive Weekend

The post Morning Minute: Pump Fun’s PUMP Token Soars 40% in Massive Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors flip red overnight after green weekend; BTC back at $115,000 Total3 hits new ATH at $1.12T over the weekend Galaxy Digital helps FORD buy $700M+ in SOL, driving SOL briefly past $240 PUMP soars to $8B in massive weekend, flips Hyperliquid in revenue & sets new ATH in creator fees Punk Strategy buys 6 Punks as token runs to $30M then dips 🚀 Pump.fun Soars as Flywheel Kicks Into Overdrive The calls for the death of meme coins and Pump.fun this past summer seem to have been greatly exaggerated. Pump is back, and quite literally bigger than ever. 📌 What Happened PUMP ripped ~40% over the weekend as Pump.fun re-established itself as Solana’s dominant launch venue. And it seems its new live streaming meta push is driving the action. A few highlights: Massive action. And of course, the market responded with PUMP jumping 40% on Sunday to $8.8B FDV (up 64% on the week). That marks a 3.5x run over the past 3 weeks, making it the 3rd best mover in all of crypto over the past month (behind M and MYX). 🗣️ What They’re Saying ”MASSIVE growth taking place on all fronts the launchpad has entered a new era focusing on creating success cases by incentivizing high-quality creators our mobile app will not only serve our existing users better, but it will help onboard the next 10m users MUCH more to come.” – alon, Pump.fun founder Is it really this simple? An actual flywheel at work in REAL TIME. Streamer coins continue to get volume, and thus PumpFun makes fees. PumpFun gives…
MemeCore
M$2.51083-0.83%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009638+5.10%
Solana
SOL$235.36-0.46%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 06:01
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Price In Trouble? SHIB Team Goes After Attackers After Major Bridge Compromise

Shiba Inu Price In Trouble? SHIB Team Goes After Attackers After Major Bridge Compromise

The Shiba Inu community is on high alert after a major compromise of the Shibarium bridge over the weekend. What began as reports from blockchain security firm PeckShield quickly escalated into a confirmed attack involving validator key leaks, flash loans, and malicious state changes. Developers have scrambled to contain the breach by freezing 4.6 million BONE tokens, but the situation has revealed vulnerabilities in the security of Shiba Inu’s infrastructure and has had an impact on Shiba Inu’s short-term price action. Developer Confirms Attack Details Taking to the social media platform X, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya revealed that the incident was probably planned for months and executed using a flash loan to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens. After gaining access to validator signing keys, the attacker was able to gain majority control and approve a malicious state to siphon assets from the Shibarium bridge. Fortunately, the stolen BONE was delegated to Validator 1, leaving it locked by unstaking delays and giving the team a narrow opportunity to intervene. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Team Confirms Delayed Migration Is A Go, Here’s What’s Coming Dhairya confirmed that the developers immediately froze the compromised funds, suspended all staking and unstaking activity, and transferred stake manager reserves into a hardware wallet secured by a 6/9 multisignature setup. However, the moves were temporary until the extent of the validator compromise could be confirmed, but the developer assured the community that protecting assets was the team’s top priority. The breach drew quick attention from multiple blockchain security outfits. PeckShield, a leading blockchain security company, posted an Etherscan transaction showing the breach by the ShibaSwap exploiter on X.  However, Kaal Dhairya noted that the Shiba Inu team is working with PeckShield, Hexens, and Seal 911 to continue investigations on the incident and the next steps to take. According to a separate analysis by Tikkala Security on X, the losses appear to extend beyond the BONE freeze. The post claimed that multiple signer keys appear to have leaked in Shibaswap, which caused an estimated $2.8 million loss. Tikkala Security pointed to an attacker address on Etherscan and explained that the exploit involved repeatedly submitting legitimate Merkle leaf exit requests tied to a root signed by ten different addresses. Market Impact And Price Outlook Despite the severity of the breach, BONE’s market price spiked by over 20% in the hours following the freeze announcement, and this is likely due to the rapid containment. However, the BONE price has calmed, and the breach could have long-term effects that extend beyond the next few days.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu Breakout Structure Suggests 670% Rally To $0.000155 The Shibarium bridge is important to Shiba Inu’s strategy. Any lingering doubts about validator integrity or the scope of the losses could weigh heavily on the price of Shiba Inu and BONE. As it stands, both the Shiba Inu and BONE prices have reversed gains in the past few hours. At the time of writing, BONE is trading at $0.1959, down by 4.4% in the past 24 hours, but still up by 24% from its price point seven days ago. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, is trading at $0.00001305, down by 7% in the past 24 hours. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-0.68%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.16336+716.80%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1904-1.55%
Dalintis
NewsBTC2025/09/16 06:00
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation Launches dAI Team to Pioneer Decentralized AI

Ethereum Foundation Launches dAI Team to Pioneer Decentralized AI

Ethereum launches dAI Team to build decentralized AI infrastructure, finalize ERC-8004 standard, and unite blockchain with trusted, open AI systems. In a major step toward merging blockchain and artificial intelligence, the Ethereum Foundation has launched a new initiative called the dAI (decentralized AI) Team. This team, led by Ethereum core developer Davide Crapis, hopes to […] The post Ethereum Foundation Launches dAI Team to Pioneer Decentralized AI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DAI
DAI$0.9993-0.03%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4406-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1363-8.27%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 06:00
Dalintis
Robinhood to Offer U.S. Investors a Chance to Buy into Private, Pre-IPO Firms

Robinhood to Offer U.S. Investors a Chance to Buy into Private, Pre-IPO Firms

TLDR Robinhood plans to launch a fund that will allow U.S. retail investors to invest in private, pre-IPO companies. The new fund, Robinhood Ventures Fund I, aims to provide access to investment opportunities traditionally available to wealthy individuals and institutions. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev emphasized that the fund will democratize access to private company investments. [...] The post Robinhood to Offer U.S. Investors a Chance to Buy into Private, Pre-IPO Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.018104-7.17%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/16 06:00
Dalintis
PENGU holders hit 868K as supply shrinks – Is this a sign of caution?

PENGU holders hit 868K as supply shrinks – Is this a sign of caution?

Can PENGU’s growing holder base and supply burns outweigh its latest price dip?
Sign
SIGN$0.07447-0.73%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.03313-0.60%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 06:00
Dalintis
18 Block Reorg Slams Monero, Erasing 36 Minutes Of Blockchain

18 Block Reorg Slams Monero, Erasing 36 Minutes Of Blockchain

Monero’s privacy chain endured its deepest-ever chain reorganization in the last 24 hours, when 18 consecutive blocks were replaced, briefly “rewriting” roughly 36 minutes of ledger history and invalidating about 118 already-confirmed transactions. Multiple independent monitors flagged the event late Sunday into Monday, describing a rollback spanning block heights 3,499,659 through 3,499,676 before nodes converged […]
Everscale
EVER$0.01949+27.88%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05199-8.43%
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/16 06:00
Dalintis
UK Crypto Groups Slam BoE’s Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps

UK Crypto Groups Slam BoE’s Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps

The post UK Crypto Groups Slam BoE’s Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Kingdom-based cryptocurrency industry advocacy groups called on the Bank of England not to proceed with plans to limit individual stablecoin holdings. In a November 2023 discussion paper, the bank floated setting individual caps on digital pounds between 10,000 British pounds ($13,558) and 20,000 pounds and asked for feedback on a possible lower limit of 5,000 pounds. According to a Monday Financial Times report, industry groups criticized the plan, saying it would be difficult and expensive to implement and could leave the UK lagging behind other jurisdictions. Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, reportedly said that the limits would be bad for UK savers and the pound itself. “No other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps,” he said. Stablecoin limits “don’t work in practice” Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council (UKCBC), told the FT that “limits simply don’t work in practice.” Related: Crypto industry groups slam bankers’ push to rewrite GENIUS Act He added that “issuers don’t have sight of who holds their tokens at any given time, so enforcing caps would require a costly, complex new system.” Last week, Jennings told Cointelegraph that UKCBC would like to “establish a transatlantic corridor for payments in stablecoins” between the UK and the United States. The Bank of England’s plan would limit the effectiveness of such a system. UK regulators fear that stablecoins could destabilize the traditional financial ecosystem. In early April, the UK Financial Policy Committee recognized that stablecoins and crypto markets have expanded significantly in the past year, drawing heightened regulatory attention. The committee noted at the time that “even with appropriate regulation, greater use of stablecoins denominated in foreign currencies could make some economies vulnerable to currency substitution.” Similar concerns were raised in other countries as well. Related: Bank…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Vice
VICE$0.02035-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286+3.62%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 06:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details