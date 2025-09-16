2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Israel’s Urgent $1.5 Billion Call Against Iran’s Alleged Crypto Assets

The post Israel’s Urgent $1.5 Billion Call Against Iran’s Alleged Crypto Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDT Seizure: Israel’s Urgent $1.5 Billion Call Against Iran’s Alleged Crypto Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News USDT Seizure: Israel’s Urgent $1.5 Billion Call Against Iran’s Alleged Crypto Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdt-seizure-iran-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 06:22
MetaMask Introduces mUSD Stablecoin for Decentralized Dollar Transactions

TLDR: MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets with real-time transparency. mUSD offers cross-chain composability, enabling seamless transactions within MetaMask’s ecosystem. MetaMask’s launch of mUSD positions it as the default digital dollar within its self-custodial wallet. MetaMask plans to enable mUSD spending via the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants. MetaMask has launched its [...] The post MetaMask Introduces mUSD Stablecoin for Decentralized Dollar Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/16 06:21
Bitwise Moves Forward with Avalanche ETF After SEC Filing and Trust Setup

TLDR Bitwise files S-1 with SEC for an Avalanche ETF after Delaware registration. Coinbase Custody to safeguard AVAX tokens in Bitwise’s proposed ETF. Institutional interest in Avalanche grows with filings from Bitwise and others. Bitwise ETF provides direct AVAX exposure, avoiding derivatives and wallet management. Bitwise has officially filed an S-1 form with the U.S. [...] The post Bitwise Moves Forward with Avalanche ETF After SEC Filing and Trust Setup appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/16 06:21
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another 525 BTC For $60 Million ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another 525 BTC For $60 Million ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Michael Saylor’s software firm, turned Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has continued expanding its Bitcoin holdings with another multi-million-dollar purchase.  Strategy’s Bitcoin Stash Hits $73 Billion The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced Monday it acquired an additional 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin between Sept. 8 and Sept 14. According to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Startegy now holds a massive 638,985 BTC worth approximately $73.4 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. That is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply. The company has spent $47.2 billion building its total stash at an average price of $73,913 per coin. According to the SEC filing, Strategy has delivered a BTC Yield of 25.9% YTD 2025 for shareholders. The company’s latest buy comes as Bitcoin plummeted today, falling from nearly $117,000 to just below $115,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was changing hands at $114,858 as of publication time, according to CoinGecko. Advertisement &nbsp The company funded the BTC purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling its perpetual Strike preferred stock (STRK), perpetual Strife preferred stock (STRF), and perpetual Stride preferred stock (STRD) during the September 8-14 period. This most recent BTC investment, albeit smaller than Strategy’s previous buys, suggests that the Michael Saylor-helmed company is still confident about the alpha cryptocurrency’s future price trajectory. Moreover, the purchase came shortly after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot. Several smaller publicly traded companies, including Metaplanet, have mimicked Strategy and adopted the Bitcoin treasury plan. Source: https://zycrypto.com/michael-saylors-strategy-buys-another-525-btc-for-60-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 06:21
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Eyes $3, But Investors Are Turning to This Viral DeFi Token for a 40x Jump

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Eyes $3, But Investors Are Turning to This Viral DeFi Token for a 40x Jump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) continues to trend as analysts debate whether the token will ever reach the envied maw of the $3 price again, but the true buzz in the crypto market is going to a different direction. A newcomer in DeFi, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is already capturing headlines with its ambitious prospects of a 40x increase, due to its novel lending protocol and a rapidly growing community presence.  Mutuum Finance has already closed 5 rounds of presales with the sixth one live at a price of $0.035. Investors who purchase tokens will enjoy a huge ROI once the coin has been introduced into the open markets. Presale already has 16300 holders and has already raised over $15.8 million. As ADA steadily rises, investors are beginning to focus on Mutuum Finance as the next disruptive coin in decentralized finance. Cardano Price Prediction to $3 ADA is currently at the value of $0.94 and is trading well on a measured scale as analysts consider whether it can pick steam in the next market cycle to the $3 mark or not. ADA still relies on ecosystem expansion, additional integration of smart contracts, and its integration in a larger blockchain ecosystem, to determine its future. Even though ADA is still among the top cryptos in the market, a rising number of investors is also talking about upcoming projects such as Mutuum Finance. CertiK and Mutuum Finance launch $50,000 Bug bounty Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has implemented a Bug Bounty Program of $50,000 dollars to attract developers, security experts and ethical hackers to work on finding bugs in the project. Upon finding and reporting about the vulnerabilities that may affect the security of the protocol that they are, they are rewarded.  The payout will depend on the complexity of the problem, non-critical bugs to serious threats. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 06:20
Scheffler Wins Ryder Cup Tune-up At Procore Championship

The post Scheffler Wins Ryder Cup Tune-up At Procore Championship appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major championships, elevated events or fall events like the Procore Championship in Napa, if Scottie Scheffler steps on the tee box, he is there to do what he does best, win. Scheffler won for the sixth time this season on Sunday, his second straight season with six or more victories. He joins an exclusive group of players in PGA Tour history to have back-to-back seasons with six wins or more. The list includes Arnold Palmer(3x), Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods(3x) and now, Scottie Scheffler. That is some rarified air for the world’s current number one player. NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images In Sunday’s final round, Scheffler fired a 5 under par 67 to back up his brilliant play on Saturday when he shot a 64 at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. Not only did he get his sixth win of the season, Scheffler also kept his top-10 streak that dates back to mid-March intact. “I knew I was going to have to have another really good day. I was chasing down some pretty talented guys on the leaderboard,” Scheffler said. “I got off to a good start on the front nine and did some good stuff on the back nine and was fortunate to be the winner this week.” Scheffler got off to a slow start at the Procore Championship, with his first round 70, he snapped a streak of 21 straight rounds in the 60’s. But his blistering pace on the weekend propelled him to victory in what was seen as a tune up for America’s Ryder Cup…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 06:17
Strategy’s $73 Billion Bitcoin Holdings Reach Historic Milestone

The software company has transformed itself into what many call the first Bitcoin treasury company, owning more than 3% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist.
Brave Newcoin 2025/09/16 06:14
Strive Forms Board of Directors and Unveils $950 Million Capital Plan

TLDR Strive has raised $750 million in financing with an additional $750 million available through warrants. The company holds an initial 69 BTC, valued at approximately $7.9 million, to start its Bitcoin accumulation. Strive has launched a $450 million at-the-market offering and a $500 million stock repurchase program. The company has formed a board of [...] The post Strive Forms Board of Directors and Unveils $950 Million Capital Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/16 06:14
Charles Hoskinson Endorses Ethereum’s New Privacy Initiative Through Meme Response

The post Charles Hoskinson Endorses Ethereum’s New Privacy Initiative Through Meme Response appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano founder shares Christian Bale nodding meme approving Ethereum privacy roadmap Ethereum Foundation rebrands privacy program as Privacy Steward of Ethereum initiative Hoskinson plans privacy-focused stablecoin launch on Cardano’s Midnight layer-2 network Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has sparked cryptocurrency community discussion following his response to Ethereum’s newly announced privacy initiative. The former Ethereum co-founder used a popular meme featuring Christian Bale nodding in agreement to express apparent support for the competing blockchain’s privacy roadmap. Ethereum Foundation unveiled an ambitious plan over the weekend to integrate end-to-end privacy features across the network. The initiative includes rebranding the existing Privacy & Scaling Exploration program to Privacy Steward of Ethereum, marking a renewed focus on user confidentiality amid increasing regulatory scrutiny. Privacy Becomes Central Focus Amid Regulatory Pressure The privacy push comes as US proposals explore embedding government identity verification directly into smart contract protocols. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has responded to these proposals by characterizing privacy as a fundamental human right, setting up potential conflict between regulatory compliance and user anonymity. Hoskinson’s meme response suggests alignment with Ethereum’s privacy-first approach, despite ongoing competition between the two blockchain platforms. This reaction aligns with Cardano’s consistent positioning of privacy and security as core development principles since its 2017 launch. Cardano has invested substantial resources in zero-knowledge technology research and implementation over recent years. The blockchain’s most prominent privacy initiative, Midnight, operates as a layer-2 solution designed to protect user data through advanced zero-knowledge proof verification systems. Hoskinson recently hinted at plans to launch a privacy-focused stablecoin on the Cardano network, specifically targeting transaction confidentiality. This development would compete directly with traditional stablecoins that operate with full transaction transparency on public blockchains. The Cardano founder’s involvement in early Ethereum development adds context to his current response. Despite Ethereum’s larger developer ecosystem and market share, Hoskinson…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 06:10
Why 95% Of AI Projects Fail — And 4 Ways To Be In The 5% That Succeed

The post Why 95% Of AI Projects Fail — And 4 Ways To Be In The 5% That Succeed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enterprise IT projects are repeating the mistakes that created email spam storms in the 1990s, billion-dollar website failures in the 2000s and a graveyard of mobile apps throughout the 2010s. getty Most enterprise AI initiatives fail — a shocking 95%, compared to just 25% of traditional IT projects, according to MIT research. The reason isn’t bad technology — it’s that companies keep giving AI unconstrained autonomy without understanding its limitations or how it applies to their business needs, repeating the exact mistakes that created email spam storms in the 1990s, billion-dollar website failures in the 2000s and a graveyard of mobile apps throughout the 2010s. Fortune 500 companies are learning this lesson the hard way, but history provides a clear blueprint for breaking this expensive cycle before regulators force their hand. Failed AI Experiments To Learn From The MIT Sloan study should serve as a wake-up call for any executive rushing into AI implementation. But the real lessons come from watching industry giants fail spectacularly when they give AI too much freedom. Taco Bell’s 18,000 Waters Incident: The fast-food chain’s AI drive-through system made headlines when it received a customer’s for 18,000 waters. The system, unable to recognize obvious errors or apply common-sense limits. While one incident seems humorous, the underlying failure — giving AI authority to process orders without basic sanity checks — represents millions in potential losses from incorrect orders, wasted food and damaged customer relationships. Air Canada’s Legal Nightmare: When Jake Moffatt’s grandmother died in November 2022, he consulted Air Canada’s AI chatbot about bereavement fares. The bot confidently invented a policy allowing retroactive discounts that never existed. When Moffatt tried to claim the discount, Air Canada argued in court that its chatbot was “a separate legal entity” it wasn’t responsible for. The court disagreed, forcing it…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/16 06:08
