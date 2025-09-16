Scheffler Wins Ryder Cup Tune-up At Procore Championship

Major championships, elevated events or fall events like the Procore Championship in Napa, if Scottie Scheffler steps on the tee box, he is there to do what he does best, win. Scheffler won for the sixth time this season on Sunday, his second straight season with six or more victories. He joins an exclusive group of players in PGA Tour history to have back-to-back seasons with six wins or more. The list includes Arnold Palmer(3x), Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods(3x) and now, Scottie Scheffler. That is some rarified air for the world's current number one player. NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images In Sunday's final round, Scheffler fired a 5 under par 67 to back up his brilliant play on Saturday when he shot a 64 at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. Not only did he get his sixth win of the season, Scheffler also kept his top-10 streak that dates back to mid-March intact. "I knew I was going to have to have another really good day. I was chasing down some pretty talented guys on the leaderboard," Scheffler said. "I got off to a good start on the front nine and did some good stuff on the back nine and was fortunate to be the winner this week." Scheffler got off to a slow start at the Procore Championship, with his first round 70, he snapped a streak of 21 straight rounds in the 60's. But his blistering pace on the weekend propelled him to victory in what was seen as a tune up for America's Ryder Cup…