"Golden" from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack debuts on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay list while climbing across multiple other radio charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Jasmine Paige Moore attends Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix For weeks now, "Golden" from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has ranked as the biggest song in the world. The tune shot straight to the summit on both of Billboard's global tallies, and it also quickly conquered American rosters as well. Sales and streams propelled "Golden" to No. 1, and ever since it first commanded some of the most competitive Billboard rosters, the tune has been gaining ground on a number of radio-focused lists. Airplay charts typically operate on a lag behind tallies powered solely by purchases or plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, which fans can impact immediately This week, "Golden" makes history as it debuts on one radio ranking while simultaneously lifting on several others. "Golden" Becomes Historic Hit for K-Pop "Golden" debuts on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart this week at No. 33. The tune becomes one of just three tracks by K-pop girl groups to land on the list. Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" emerged as the first in 2023, climbing as high as No. 27, while Blackpink's single "Jump" has thus far stalled at No. 40. Blackpink Also Makes History Before this week, only one tune from any K-pop girl group had ever made it to the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, one of Billboard's electronic-leaning lists. At the same time, both "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and "Jump" from Blackpink appear, tripling the total number of wins credited to all-female vocal groups from the…