Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 September – XRP, PUMP, Hyperliquid
Crypto price prediction Today reflects a 2% drop in total market cap, with XRP, Pump.fun and Hyperliquid posting daily losses yet holding weekly gains. Traders have taken profits, but the FOMC’s upcoming rate decision could drive renewed momentum across these leading tokens.
FUN
$0.009638
+5.10%
CAP
$0.15518
+0.16%
XRP
$3.0291
+1.01%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 06:35
Ethereum Foundation Launches AI Team, Underscoring Network’s Future Priorities
The post Ethereum Foundation Launches AI Team, Underscoring Network’s Future Priorities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Ethereum Foundation is launching a dedicated “dAI team” to make Ethereum the foundation of AI development and bridge blockchain with AI industries. It has a near-term focus on the ERC-8004 standard enabling AI agents to transact seamlessly across Ethereum, which is debuting at November’s Devconnect conference. The long-term goal is to build decentralized AI infrastructure preventing corporate monopolization, with ongoing Silicon Valley partnerships. The Ethereum Foundation is launching a full-time team dead set on the network’s latest priority: becoming not just the bedrock of the AI economy, but also of AI software development at large. The dAI team, named in a nod to Ethereum’s longstanding principles of decentralization and democracy, will focus its efforts both on fostering the development of AI systems within the crypto ecosystem and on bringing top players in the off-chain AI industry onto the network. “We want to bridge the gap between blockchain organizations and AI organizations,” Davide Crapis, an Ethereum core developer who will lead the dAI team, told Decrypt. We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The team will initially feature two other full-time roles, which the Ethereum Foundation is currently hiring for. Crapis said the Ethereum Foundation’s investment in a full-time AI operation shows the organization’s acknowledgement that the sector will be “key” to its long-term sustainability. “We are realizing that AI is going to be a big part of the lives of all humans,” he said. “And it’s going to be a large part of Ethereum usage in the future.” …
NEAR
$2.696
+2.47%
BRIDGE
$0.1645
+722.50%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:34
Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for The Long Term Growth
Crypto markets are known for their volatility, but long-term investors take a different view. Rather than chasing short-term swings, they […] The post Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for The Long Term Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
TAKE
$0.18467
+4.41%
Coindoo
2025/09/16 06:30
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
ChatGPT predicts XRP, Solana, and Pepe could deliver substantial gains by the holiday season. Bitcoin has hit a record $124,128 before retreating on inflation data, while U.S. regulation advances under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto, setting the stage for a possible new altcoin surge.
U
$0.018094
-7.22%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005254
-10.21%
XRP
$3.0291
+1.01%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now 15 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
The best crypto investments have been analyzed amid U.S. regulatory changes and surging adoption. XRP has outperformed Bitcoin, Dogecoin has advanced on ETF speculation, Pi Network eyes mainnet launch, and HYPER’s presale continues to grow, shaping the digital asset market outlook for 2025.
U
$0.018094
-7.22%
HYPER
$0.30417
-0.68%
GROW
$0.025
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 06:30
Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion
Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
BTC
$115,288.62
+0.15%
MOVE
$0.125
-0.31%
NOW
$0.00595
+2.05%
Tronweekly
2025/09/16 06:30
Major Crypto Unlock for this Week: SOL, AVAX, and DOGE Face $790M Supply Surge
Optimism (OP) tops weekly cliff unlocks at $91.5M, outpacing the likes of Arbitrum ($47.8M) and LayerZero ($51.1M).
SOL
$235.37
-0.45%
AVAX
$30.44
+5.40%
MAJOR
$0.15986
+0.04%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/16 06:27
Ethereum PoS under pressure as exit queue hits $12B ATH: What’s going on?
The post Ethereum PoS under pressure as exit queue hits $12B ATH: What’s going on? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why did Ethereum’s TVS drop by 150k ETH this week? Most of the decline stems from the surge in the exit queue, which jumped to 2.63 million ETH. Meanwhile, Kiln pulled 1.6 million ETH after the SwissBorg hack. Does the spike in the exit queue signal a weakness in ETH? With staking APR falling to 2.84%, capital is rotating into higher-yield DeFi opportunities, meaning the exit queue reflects strategic repositioning. Ethereum’s [ETH] PoS network posted its largest weekly drawdown in Total Value Staked (TVS). Nearly 150k ETH left staking, bringing TVS to 36 million. According to AMBCrypto, several factors are driving this shift. Ethereum PoS network sees validator queues reshuffle Most notably, Ethereum’s exit queue has surged to 2.63 million ETH ($12.3 billion) with a 45-day wait, up from just 616k ETH a week ago. Contextually speaking, that’s about 2,014,000 ETH, which is roughly a 327% increase in one week. Meanwhile, the entry queue has dropped to 597k ETH ($3 billion) from 823k, with an 11-day delay. That’s a clear net-exit outlook. Simply put, more ETH is lining up to leave staking than enter it, which is pulling TVS lower. Source: Validatorqueue Kiln drives exit surge However, this surge isn’t a signal of weak conviction. Instead, the 2 million ETH spike in Ethereum’s exit queue this week was largely driven by Kiln (a professional ETH staking provider) pulling 1.6 million ETH of validator nodes after the SwissBorg hack. Statistically, Kiln’s withdrawal accounts for roughly 61% of Ethereum’s current exit queue. This means most of the spike is rotational rather than a true network exit. In other words, a “temporary” shuffle of staked ETH. Ethereum yields cool, DeFi feels the shift Ethereum’s TVS hit a record high in early August at 3.26 million ETH. However, the ripple effects soon…
T
$0.01673
-1.18%
MORE
$0.08868
-2.16%
DEFI
$0.001709
+1.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:27
‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As It Debuts On A Radio Chart
The post ‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As It Debuts On A Radio Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack debuts on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay list while climbing across multiple other radio charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Jasmine Paige Moore attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix For weeks now, “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has ranked as the biggest song in the world. The tune shot straight to the summit on both of Billboard’s global tallies, and it also quickly conquered American rosters as well. Sales and streams propelled “Golden” to No. 1, and ever since it first commanded some of the most competitive Billboard rosters, the tune has been gaining ground on a number of radio-focused lists. Airplay charts typically operate on a lag behind tallies powered solely by purchases or plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, which fans can impact immediately This week, “Golden” makes history as it debuts on one radio ranking while simultaneously lifting on several others. “Golden” Becomes Historic Hit for K-Pop “Golden” debuts on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart this week at No. 33. The tune becomes one of just three tracks by K-pop girl groups to land on the list. Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” emerged as the first in 2023, climbing as high as No. 27, while Blackpink’s single “Jump” has thus far stalled at No. 40. Blackpink Also Makes History Before this week, only one tune from any K-pop girl group had ever made it to the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s electronic-leaning lists. At the same time, both “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “Jump” from Blackpink appear, tripling the total number of wins credited to all-female vocal groups from the…
K
$0.1672
-8.23%
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.04%
COM
$0.01737
+2.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:26
Memecoins vs. Altcoins: Market Cap Ratio Signals Potential Reversal
The post Memecoins vs. Altcoins: Market Cap Ratio Signals Potential Reversal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Memecoins vs. Altcoins: Market Cap Ratio Signals Potential Reversal | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
K
$0.1672
-8.23%
CAP
$0.15518
+0.16%
DEEP
$0.133232
-1.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:24
