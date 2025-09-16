2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
1 Million BTC Treasury Push, Michael Saylor to Attend Bitcoin Act Roundtable This Week

1 Million BTC Treasury Push, Michael Saylor to Attend Bitcoin Act Roundtable This Week

Michael Saylor and top US crypto leaders will join a Capitol Hill roundtable on September 16 to advance the Bitcoin Act, and the 1 million Bitcoin Treasury plan. The post 1 Million BTC Treasury Push, Michael Saylor to Attend Bitcoin Act Roundtable This Week appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,288.63+0.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03584+0.61%
Dalintis
Coinspeaker2025/09/16 17:55
Dalintis
Next Technology Eyes Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree Through Stock Offering

Next Technology Eyes Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree Through Stock Offering

The post Next Technology Eyes Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree Through Stock Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Next Technology plans to add 2,170 BTC from the new offering, boosting holdings to over 8,000 coins. The company holds 5,833 BTC, worth $671.8M, ranking 15th among corporate Bitcoin holders. Next Technology Holding, the largest Bitcoin treasury firm in China, announced that it would sell $500 million of common stock. The funds will be used to invest in more Bitcoin purchases and overall company activities of the AI-based software company. This strategic action places the company in a position to potentially increase its present digital assets by means of equity funding. Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation Drive Continues The Nasdaq-traded corporation has 5,833 Bitcoin on its balance sheet worth around 671.8 million dollars. This makes Next Technology the 15th largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the world, ahead of such well-known companies as GameStop. In case the company invests half of the suggested offering in Bitcoin buying, it might gain 2,170 more coins. This strategic action would increase the total holdings of Next Technology to over 8,000 Bitcoin at the prevailing market prices. Since launching its Bitcoin strategy in December 2023, the AI-based software company has shown impressive returns. Next Technology bought its first batch of 833 Bitcoins, and in March, it bought 5,000 more coins. The average cost of the Bitcoin that the company purchased is 31,386, which yields the company huge paper gains of 266.7%. Next Technology has not set particular accumulation goals on its Bitcoin holdings, unlike its competitors Metaplanet and Semler Scientific. The company said that it would check market conditions on a monthly basis and then make other purchase decisions. Next Technology is a part of an emerging trend of publicly traded companies moving towards Bitcoin treasury strategies via several funding options. These are equity offerings, convertible debt instruments, preferred stock sales, and specialized acquisition vehicles to purchase…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,288.63+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.16%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011032-16.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:54
Dalintis
2 technology ETFs to turn $100 into $1,000

2 technology ETFs to turn $100 into $1,000

The post 2 technology ETFs to turn $100 into $1,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a go-to investment option for those seeking diversification and growth without picking individual stocks.  By pooling dozens of companies under one ticker, they balance risk and reward, making them ideal for turning small investments into big returns. For tech-focused investors, the following two ETFs stand out as top entry points with the potential to turn $100 into $1,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) tracks the performance of U.S.-listed semiconductor companies, offering exposure to chipmakers like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel. What makes this ETF especially attractive is that semiconductors sit at the core of nearly every technological breakthrough. The industry is experiencing demand from fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous vehicles.  For investors, SOXX is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, with its holdings forming the backbone of the digital economy. Government incentives like the CHIPS Act further support domestic production, creating growth and geopolitical tailwinds for the sector in the years ahead. As for performance, SOXX closed at $257.80, up 0.8% on the day, and is up nearly 20% year-to-date. SOXX YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) tracks an index of companies leading in artificial intelligence, big data, and robotics. Its holdings include both the tech giants building AI infrastructure and the firms deploying AI across industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. At the close of the last trading session, AIQ was priced at $47.96, up 1.3% for the day and nearly 25% year-to-date. AIQ YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance Notably, AI is already reshaping entire sectors, with corporate spending on adoption accelerating. From generative AI tools boosting productivity to machine learning algorithms optimizing…
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000857-0.81%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179-3.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:52
Dalintis
Investors Around the World Are Flocking to ProfitableMining to Start Mining With Just Their Mobile Phone and Earn $6,875 per Day

Investors Around the World Are Flocking to ProfitableMining to Start Mining With Just Their Mobile Phone and Earn $6,875 per Day

ProfitableMining delivers AI-driven cloud mining, low entry costs, green energy, and daily payouts, helping investors earn stable returns without hardware.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003485-2.51%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.127+1.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1363-8.27%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 17:50
Dalintis
Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-payment-solutions-coinbase/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+2.27%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:45
Dalintis
Pantera Capital CEO – At $1.1B, ‘Our Biggest Position Is Solana’

Pantera Capital CEO – At $1.1B, ‘Our Biggest Position Is Solana’

The post Pantera Capital CEO – At $1.1B, ‘Our Biggest Position Is Solana’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says Solana is the firm’s largest position, with $1.1 billion on its books He points to Solana’s performance over the last four years, which has been better than Bitcoin’s It’s not a winner-take-all, however; there will be several important blockchains, just like there are internet companies, but for now, Solana is in the lead Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead just made waves in the crypto world. As the first US institutional asset manager focused exclusively on blockchain technology, Pantera has been investing in digital assets since 2013. Where Pantera leads, others follow, and right now, the firm is placing all its bets on Solana. Morehead told CNBC yesterday that Solana is the firm’s biggest position, with $1.1 billion in SOL on its books. That’s not chump change. It’s more than what Pantera Capital holds in Bitcoin or Ethereum right now. Solana Flips The Script for Pantera Capital Why Solana? Morehead is clear. Solana has outperformed Bitcoin in the last four years, he says. He told CNBC that Pantera was “100% Bitcoin” before. But now, the firm has pivoted since Solana has outpaced both Ethereum and Bitcoin, and is growing fast. Indeed, the SOL price has jumped from $0.61 in 2020 to well beyond $200 per coin at its highest. Over 28,000% return. Those numbers just don’t lie. Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView The Pantera Capital CEO also points to transaction speed. Solana handles “9 billion transactions a day, which is more than all capital markets combined.” Its network works, not just for traders but for real-world finance as well. That’s a major achievement for crypto. Pantera Capital CEO Says No Winner Takes All Morehead isn’t tribal. He doesn’t believe in one chain ruling them all. Just as the internet has many successful…
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.12%
Waves
WAVES$1.1309-0.63%
Solana
SOL$235.35-0.46%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:43
Dalintis
Trump Demands Deep Rate Cut: What It Means for Crypto Price Moves

Trump Demands Deep Rate Cut: What It Means for Crypto Price Moves

TLDR: Trump demands a “bigger” rate cut from Powell, saying “Too Late” and predicting housing will soar. Markets expect a 25 basis point cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting; only a slim chance of larger move. Dollar slips ahead of Fed decision; crypto bitcoin falls slightly amid rate cut speculation. Trump’s Truth Social post on [...] The post Trump Demands Deep Rate Cut: What It Means for Crypto Price Moves appeared first on Blockonomi.
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.0371-1.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.539-0.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-0.39%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/16 17:42
Dalintis
HBAR Tumbles 5% as Whales Trigger Sell-Off

HBAR Tumbles 5% as Whales Trigger Sell-Off

The post HBAR Tumbles 5% as Whales Trigger Sell-Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token endured steep losses over a volatile 24-hour window between September 14 and 15, falling 5% from $0.24 to $0.23. The token’s trading range expanded by $0.01 — a move often linked to outsized institutional activity — as heavy corporate selling overwhelmed support levels. The sharpest move came between 07:00 and 08:00 UTC on September 15, when concentrated liquidation drove prices lower after days of resistance around $0.24. Institutional trading volumes surged during the session, with more than 126 million tokens changing hands on the morning of September 15 — nearly three times the norm for corporate flows. Market participants attributed the spike to portfolio rebalancing by large stakeholders, with enterprise adoption jitters and mounting regulatory scrutiny providing the backdrop for the selloff. Recovery efforts briefly emerged during the final hour of trading, when corporate buyers tested the $0.24 level before retreating. Between 13:32 and 13:35 UTC, one accumulation push saw 2.47 million tokens deployed in an effort to establish a price floor. Still, buying momentum ultimately faltered, with HBAR settling back into support at $0.23. The turbulence underscores the token’s vulnerability to institutional distribution events. Analysts point to the failed breakout above $0.24 as confirmation of fresh resistance, with $0.23 now serving as the critical support zone. The surge in volume suggests major corporate participants are repositioning ahead of regulatory shifts, leaving HBAR’s near-term outlook dependent on whether enterprise buyers can mount sustained defenses above key support. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Summary Corporate resistance levels crystallized at $0.24 where institutional selling pressure consistently overwhelmed enterprise buying interest across multiple trading sessions. Institutional support structures emerged around $0.23 levels where corporate buying programs have systematically absorbed selling pressure from retail and smaller institutional participants. The unprecedented trading volume surge to 126.38 million tokens during the 08:00 morning…
NEAR
NEAR$2.696+2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-0.39%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:41
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Update: Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence, Confirms “War Room” to Counter Shibarium Exploit

Shiba Inu Update: Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence, Confirms “War Room” to Counter Shibarium Exploit

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+2.27%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000586-5.33%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.004781-6.73%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 17:39
Dalintis
Tim Cook says Apple investors love that he is putting $600 billion in America

Tim Cook says Apple investors love that he is putting $600 billion in America

The post Tim Cook says Apple investors love that he is putting $600 billion in America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that the company will pump $600 billion into the United States economy over the next four years through a massive manufacturing expansion, and said no shareholders are objecting. Tim said the money will go into new and existing factories, workforce development, and local partnerships that will affect nearly 80 sites across the U.S. “We can’t be everywhere,” Tim said. “I wish we could, but we are putting $600 billion to work in the next four years. And so it is an extraordinary commitment. And there’s 79 factories across the U.S. that will benefit from this.” Tim said some communities that aren’t yet aware of Apple’s plans will be surprised to find out they’ll be receiving new facilities. He also said he hopes this scale of investment triggers a domino effect, pushing other companies to follow Apple’s lead and open more U.S.-based factories in the same areas. Tim confirms Corning gets $2.5 billion for iPhone glass During the interview, Tim also highlighted Apple’s recent $2.5 billion commitment to Corning, the Kentucky-based firm that supplies the glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches. The money will go toward expanding Corning’s glass production facility. “It’s a great start, and a very important one, because the glass is something you interface with all the time,” Tim said. This makes the Kentucky plant a key piece of Apple’s domestic hardware pipeline. He added that Apple plans to grow its partnerships with several semiconductor manufacturers based in the U.S., including Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials. The company had previously said it would work with all three to help scale chip production locally, and this latest announcement puts those partnerships into sharper focus. Aside from money and machines, Tim said Apple is also involved in training the…
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.12%
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.11%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:37
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details