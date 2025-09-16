Tim Cook says Apple investors love that he is putting $600 billion in America

The post Tim Cook says Apple investors love that he is putting $600 billion in America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that the company will pump $600 billion into the United States economy over the next four years through a massive manufacturing expansion, and said no shareholders are objecting. Tim said the money will go into new and existing factories, workforce development, and local partnerships that will affect nearly 80 sites across the U.S. “We can’t be everywhere,” Tim said. “I wish we could, but we are putting $600 billion to work in the next four years. And so it is an extraordinary commitment. And there’s 79 factories across the U.S. that will benefit from this.” Tim said some communities that aren’t yet aware of Apple’s plans will be surprised to find out they’ll be receiving new facilities. He also said he hopes this scale of investment triggers a domino effect, pushing other companies to follow Apple’s lead and open more U.S.-based factories in the same areas. Tim confirms Corning gets $2.5 billion for iPhone glass During the interview, Tim also highlighted Apple’s recent $2.5 billion commitment to Corning, the Kentucky-based firm that supplies the glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches. The money will go toward expanding Corning’s glass production facility. “It’s a great start, and a very important one, because the glass is something you interface with all the time,” Tim said. This makes the Kentucky plant a key piece of Apple’s domestic hardware pipeline. He added that Apple plans to grow its partnerships with several semiconductor manufacturers based in the U.S., including Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials. The company had previously said it would work with all three to help scale chip production locally, and this latest announcement puts those partnerships into sharper focus. Aside from money and machines, Tim said Apple is also involved in training the…