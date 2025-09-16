MEXC birža
BitMine (BMNR) Makes 10x on Worldcoin-Linked Bet
The post BitMine (BMNR) Makes 10x on Worldcoin-Linked Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), the digital asset treasury company focused on Ethereum’s ether (ETH) and helmed by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, said its crypto, cash and equity holdings hit $10.77 billion. As of Sunday, the Las Vegas-based firm held 2,151,676 ETH, adding 82,233 tokens to its stash last week, according to a Monday press release. It also held $569 million in unencumbered cash. The ether is worth $9.7 billion at current prices. Its equity stake in Worldcoin-focused Eightco (OCTO), a new crypto treasury firm centered on iris scanning project Worldcoin WLD$1.5095, rose to $214 million. That’s more than 10 times the initial $20 million investment, marking BitMine’s first bet in a fellow digital asset treasury play what it calls “moonshots.” Since the firm’s pivot to ether in June, BitMine has emerged as the second-largest public corporate owner of a cryptocurrency, trailing only pioneer Strategy’s $73 billion bitcoin stash. Treasury firms have been under pressure over the past weeks with some stocks trading below the net asset value of their underlying holdings. Rival Ethereum treasury company Sharplink Gaming, for example, last week bought back equity to lift its share price. Read more: Corporate Bitcoin Buying Slowed in August as Treasuries Add $5B Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/15/bitmine-s-ether-treasury-crosses-2-15m-stake-in-worldcoin-vehicle-rises-10-fold
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:51
New MLB Apparel Launches With Fear Of God Collection
The post New MLB Apparel Launches With Fear Of God Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new MLB collection launches in a partnership with Fear of God Essentials. Courtesy of Fear of God Major League Baseball gear is getting a little more fashion sense, after the league has expanded its apparel partnership with Fear of God, a very popular streetwear brand. Back in 2020, MLB and FOG teamed up on an exclusive clothing collection that paid homage to the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The partnership has grown into a new collection that features current MLB teams, including iconic franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, with the apparel reimagined with Fear of God Essentials’ signature silhouettes. The collection launched on FOG and Fanatics on September 10 and will expand to select retailers and stadium stores in the weeks to follow. Here’s a look: Jerry Lorenzo — the founder of Fear of God and the son of former Major League player and manager Jerry Manuel — said the new collection comes not just with fashion sense, but also with a baseball sense. “Baseball has always been the one constant in America. It reflects the times, where the country is, what the culture values and how people come together,” Lorenzo said. “It’s a mirror and a marker of American life, embodying both tradition and evolution.” The apparel partnership falls under the Fear of God – Essentials brand, described as the more competitively priced sister label to the original, signature Fear of God line. The campaign for the new MLB collaboration rolled out this week with a cinematic video on social platforms, featuring the new apparel worn by models in a “Picture Day” aesthetic. “Picture Day was always a big moment at the ballpark or the rec center,” Lorenzo said. “In many communities, the parents had just as much fun as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:50
SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested
The post SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has faced sharp declines in the last 48 hours, with a crucial support now being tested. SHIB fell by the most in three weeks: on Sunday, Shiba Inu closed the session with a 4.2% drop, hitting a low of $0.00001369. The sell-off worsened early Monday, with Shiba Inu reporting losses of 4.82% according to CoinMarketCap, reaching an intraday low of $0.00001297. Shiba Inu had attained a high of $0.00001484 after rising for seven consecutive days in a row since Sept. 6. Taken from this high, Shiba Inu has fallen 13% within two days, and the drop now tests the key support at the daily SMA 200. SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView Shiba Inu’s price drop comes as the broader market traded down early Monday in reaction to macroeconomic concerns and profit taking. A total of $425 million has been liquidated across various crypto assets in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. You Might Also Like Meme coins were among the hardest hit: Dogecoin was down 7.91% in the last 24 hours, and PEPE and Bonk reported losses of nearly 7% as well. Shibarium gas token BONE was down 4.19% following a Shibarium bridge incident over the weekend, which resulted in a $2.4 million token loss. SHIB tests crucial support Shiba Inu extended its drop from its Sept. 13 high of $0.00001484 into the second day to a low of $0.00001297, and in the process, tested support at the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001298. You Might Also Like In the coming sessions, it will be seen if Shiba Inu will perform a successful test of support at this key level and hold above it. If this is achieved, Shiba Inu might attempt a return above $0.000013, before the $0.000014 and $0.00001484 highs. On the other hand, if…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:48
Bitcoin Hyper, Remittix, and This Meme-Driven Presale Are Making Waves in Q4 2025
Q4 2025 Presale Frenzy: Why Investors Are Paying Close Attention Every cycle has its stories, and Q4 2025 is shaping up as one of the most dynamic presale seasons yet. Investors are watching Bitcoin Hyper with its branding strength, Remittix with its payments focus, and an unlikely contender that is turning heads through culture rather […] The post Bitcoin Hyper, Remittix, and This Meme-Driven Presale Are Making Waves in Q4 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 06:45
Wednesday is a Big Day for Dogecoin (DOGE) – A First Will Happen
The post Wednesday is a Big Day for Dogecoin (DOGE) – A First Will Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is moving one step closer to Wall Street. The first-ever memecoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to launch. The Dogecoin ETF (DOJE), developed by the REX Shares-Osprey partnership, may begin trading this week after weeks of delays. The fund was expected to launch last week alongside Bonk (BONK), XRP, Bitcoin, and even Trump-themed ETFs. However, DOJE’s launch didn’t materialize. Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart pointed to Wednesday as a possible launch date but emphasized that there were no guarantees. “It seems more likely,” Seyffart said. “That’s our base case scenario.” If approved, DOJE would be the first ETF built on a memecoin in the U.S. While memecoins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bonk generally don’t offer economic benefits, they are gaining popularity through internet culture, celebrity endorsements, and speculative trading. Balchunas commented on this development in a post from his X account, saying, “For the first time in the US, an ETF containing an asset with no real use is coming.” DOJE will not be a spot ETF. Instead of holding DOGE directly, it will offer investors indirect exposure through futures and derivatives through a subsidiary based in the Cayman Islands. This structure will eliminate the need for physical storage of the coin and give investors access to DOGE performance through traditional brokerage accounts. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/wednesday-is-a-big-day-for-dogecoin-doge-a-first-will-happen/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:45
XRP Price Risks Further Loss: Ripple Whales Dump Millions
The post XRP Price Risks Further Loss: Ripple Whales Dump Millions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Whales reportedly transferred around 160M XRP, pushing XRP price below $3 support zone. Analysts continued to project $10–$25 upside targets in 2025 with ETF approval. Asia remittance adoption expanded, offering a non-speculative utility for XRP demand. The XRP price held around $2.99 at the time of writing after a steady multi-week base. Whale activity added uncertainty, with blockchain trackers and analysts noting that 160 million XRP had been moved by large holders in recent days. XRP price, ETF prospects, and whale flows Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs changed how institutions accessed tokens. Those products created a regulated channel for pensions, asset managers, and advisers. The conversation then shifted to which altcoin would earn similar treatment next. Analysts said XRP price sat near the front of that line. On The XRP Pod, Jake Claver of Digital Ascension Group said a run to $10–$13 looked realistic, with $20–$25 as a stretch target by year-end 2025. That call rested on the idea that a U.S. XRP ETF could attract new pools of capital. An ETF refers to an exchange-traded fund. It packages exposure into a security that trades on stock exchanges. This format lets institutions route allocations through familiar workflows. It also improves price discovery by concentrating liquidity. Past ETF launches in crypto drew significant demand. Asset managers built model allocations. Retirement platforms added the tickers to menus. Liquidity deepened, and spreads tightened. Analysts said XRP could experience a similar cycle if the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a product. Traders framed the setup in simple terms. If approval arrived, the buyer base could expand quickly. If approval lagged, range-bound trading could persist while fundamentals improved elsewhere. Either way, the policy path remained the key variable for timing. Recent whale activity added new short-term risk. Analysts such like Ali Charts flagged…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:44
Continued Mediocrity At UCLA And Virginia Tech Results In More Than $12 Million In Buyouts
The post Continued Mediocrity At UCLA And Virginia Tech Results In More Than $12 Million In Buyouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PASADENA CA – UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster walks off the field after the Bruins 35-10 loss to New Mexico at the Rose Bowl on September 12, 2025 in Pasadena, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Conference play has yet to begin and two teams already fired their coaches. Such was the level of desperation and failure in Westwood and Blacksburg that UCLA said goodbye to DeShaun Foster after all of 15 games, and Virginia Tech bid adieu to Brent Pry after three-plus seasons. Contract buyouts are such that Foster’s firing costs UCLA $6.24 million while Virginia Tech is also on the hook for more than $6 million given Pry’s deal. As the post-firing financial commitments pile up, so have the losses in recent years at both schools. Foster, who had an exceptional career as a running back for the Bruins under Bob Toledo at the turn of the century, spent 10 of 11 years as an assistant at his alma mater, including seven as the running backs coach, before joining Antonio Pierce’s staff with the Las Vegas Raiders in February 2024. Two weeks later, after Chip Kelly left UCLA to become the OC at Ohio State, Foster was lured back to be the Bruins’ head coach. He signed a five-year deal with a base salary beginning at $3 million in 2024. (Where is Kelly today? He is the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.) Foster took over mere weeks before spring practice began ahead of UCLA’s first season as a Big Ten member, and with the nation’s most demanding travel schedule. The Bruins went 3-6 against conference opponents last season, and 5-7 overall despite scoring less than 21 points in 10 of 12 games. They averaged 18.4 points to rank 126th among…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:41
XRP Could Transform Global Payroll Market Worth $50 Trillion Annually
The post XRP Could Transform Global Payroll Market Worth $50 Trillion Annually appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global payroll and gig economy markets present untapped $50 trillion settlement opportunity XRP price projections range from $3.74 to $7.11 based on adoption scenarios of 1-5% goLance platform already uses XRP for instant freelancer payments in underserved markets The global payroll and gig economy sectors could provide XRP with one of its largest real-world applications for blockchain-based settlement systems. If XRP becomes the backbone for same-day international payroll and gig worker payments, the resulting demand could drive substantial price appreciation. Annual global payroll flows, including formal and informal wage payments, total approximately $50 trillion. The gig economy alone accounts for over $455 billion in current annual payouts, with projections indicating this segment could surpass $1 trillion by 2030. Adoption Scenarios Project Higher Market Valuations Different adoption rates would create varying levels of settlement float within the XRP ecosystem. A 1% adoption rate would generate $50 billion in float, 3% adoption would produce $150 billion, and 5% adoption could reach $250 billion in settlement volume. These settlement flows translate directly into market capitalization and price implications given XRP’s circulating supply of 59.4 billion tokens. At 1% adoption, adding $50 billion in settlement float could push XRP’s market cap to $222 billion, pricing the token around $3.74. A 3% adoption scenario would expand market capitalization to approximately $322 billion, corresponding to a $5.42 token price. Under 5% adoption conditions, market cap could reach $422 billion, driving XRP toward $7.11 per token. Current market conditions show XRP trading near $3.00 with a market capitalization of roughly $166 billion. These projections assume direct addition of liquidity demand to existing market valuations. However, inflows of $50-250 billion in settlement float could trigger multiplier effects beyond these conservative models. Increased liquidity depth, institutional positioning, and speculative trading could amplify price impact well above projected ranges. Analyst…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:40
Ripple Pledges $25 Million to Support US Veterans and Small Business Programs
TLDR Ripple commits $25M in RLUSD to U.S. veterans and small businesses via Accion and Hire Heroes USA. Accion aims to generate $125M in lending impact through Ripple’s donation for small businesses. Hire Heroes USA to support 14,000 job placements with Ripple’s $25M donation for veterans. Ripple’s donation showcases stablecoin’s potential for faster, transparent philanthropy. [...] The post Ripple Pledges $25 Million to Support US Veterans and Small Business Programs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/16 06:37
NHL 26’s Keith Tkachuk On ‘Honor’ Of Being Named A Cover Athlete Alongside His Sons, Matthew And Brady Tkachuk
The post NHL 26’s Keith Tkachuk On ‘Honor’ Of Being Named A Cover Athlete Alongside His Sons, Matthew And Brady Tkachuk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brady Tkachuk details what an “honor” it is to be named a cover athlete on NHL 26 alongside his sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Keith Tkachuk knows his two sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, are two great hockey players. Although Matthew and Brady are just 27 and 25 years old, the Tkachuk’s are already one of the greatest hockey families ever. The 53-year-old Tkachuk is considered one of the best American skaters of all time, being one of four American-born players with at least 500 goals and become just the sixth to notch 1,000 points. Meanwhile, Matthew is seen as the driving force behind the Florida Panthers’ emergence as a hockey powerhouse, helping mold the franchise while leading them to two Stanley Cup Finals wins. Brady is seen as one of the most physical players on ice, having gone to the All-Star Game three times. He’s one of the top two-way players, consistently ranking in the top 10 in both shots and penalty minutes racked up. It’s no surprise that all three Tkachuk’s were named cover athletes for NHL 26, the latest iteration in the long-running hockey video game series, with Matthew serving as the main cover star. “It was quite the honor,” says Tkachuk in a one-on-one interview of being named an NHL 26 cover star. “It’s a funny story – I just left the the rink here in St Louis and saw a bunch of kids, and the first thing they said to me was that is so cool, you get to be on the cover with your sons, Matthew and Brady. These are kids that were probably about 14 years old, 13 years old at a hockey academy, and the first thing they wanted to talk about was the video…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:35
