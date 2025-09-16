NHL 26’s Keith Tkachuk On ‘Honor’ Of Being Named A Cover Athlete Alongside His Sons, Matthew And Brady Tkachuk

The post NHL 26’s Keith Tkachuk On ‘Honor’ Of Being Named A Cover Athlete Alongside His Sons, Matthew And Brady Tkachuk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brady Tkachuk details what an “honor” it is to be named a cover athlete on NHL 26 alongside his sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Keith Tkachuk knows his two sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, are two great hockey players. Although Matthew and Brady are just 27 and 25 years old, the Tkachuk’s are already one of the greatest hockey families ever. The 53-year-old Tkachuk is considered one of the best American skaters of all time, being one of four American-born players with at least 500 goals and become just the sixth to notch 1,000 points. Meanwhile, Matthew is seen as the driving force behind the Florida Panthers’ emergence as a hockey powerhouse, helping mold the franchise while leading them to two Stanley Cup Finals wins. Brady is seen as one of the most physical players on ice, having gone to the All-Star Game three times. He’s one of the top two-way players, consistently ranking in the top 10 in both shots and penalty minutes racked up. It’s no surprise that all three Tkachuk’s were named cover athletes for NHL 26, the latest iteration in the long-running hockey video game series, with Matthew serving as the main cover star. “It was quite the honor,” says Tkachuk in a one-on-one interview of being named an NHL 26 cover star. “It’s a funny story – I just left the the rink here in St Louis and saw a bunch of kids, and the first thing they said to me was that is so cool, you get to be on the cover with your sons, Matthew and Brady. These are kids that were probably about 14 years old, 13 years old at a hockey academy, and the first thing they wanted to talk about was the video…