Why REX-Osprey's New XRP ETF Could Be a Game Changer

The post Why REX-Osprey’s New XRP ETF Could Be a Game Changer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Shares and Osprey Funds are reportedly joining forces to launch an XRP ETF this week. This product will have a few key differences from most spot crypto ETFs, but it’s a meaningful breakthrough. REX-Osprey is also planning to launch a similar Dogecoin ETF, despite facing a few delays last week. These launches could provide valuable insight on a future ETF’s market impact. A New XRP ETF? The crypto community has been very eager for an XRP ETF for several months, but there hasn’t been much progress despite repeated efforts. There are a few rumors that such a product may hit US markets soon, but REX-Osprey made a bold claim that one is almost ready: Sponsored Sponsored So, is this product the US’ first XRP ETF? How would it compare to analogous products, such as BlackRock’s IBIT BTC ETF? According to REX Shares’ and Osprey Funds’ SEC filings, there are a few key points of interest. These two firms made several ETF applications which share a similar structure. Important Differences For one, this XRPR ETF doesn’t derive its sole value from the spot price of XRP. The filing claims that up to 25% of the fund’s total assets will consist of XRP investments, while the rest may consist of assets like US Treasury bonds, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents, etc. It may even invest in other crypto ETFs. Furthermore, this XRP ETF is one of several filings under the 40 Act instead of the 33 Act. This implies that the product will have a meaningfully different structure from other common spot crypto ETFs. When the SEC first approved the Bitcoin spot ETF, Gensler noted that there was a preexisting market for BTC futures products. XRP, unfortunately, does not have a corresponding market, which may be why the SEC…
Discord, Cryptocurrency, and Memes: Decentralized Weapons for Generation Z

Author: hitesh.eth Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News The Nepal riots may be just the beginning. The world’s Generation Z now has the weapons of decentralization: Discord, cryptocurrency, and memes. The era of political unrest will spread across national borders at an unprecedented rate. A peaceful movement launched by Nepali Gen Z youth against government nepotism, corruption, wealth inequality, and a social media ban turned violent after the government opened fire on peaceful protesters. In this authoritarian act, 19 Gen Z protesters were killed and 400 injured by police under the direction of the ruling government. The incident sent shockwaves across the country, shifting the entire direction of the protests. News spread quickly through Discord channels, and young people soon gathered in cities. Protesters burned down Nepal's parliament, public infrastructure, and the homes of politicians. Anger swept across Nepal, forcing the government to lift lockdown in less than 24 hours. Prime Minister KP Oli resigned, and Nepal's Generation Z had won the battle without any support from the opposition. This was a struggle against all political parties, an expression of pure youthful energy in its most primal form. With other social media platforms banned, young people led the movement in a decentralized manner through Discord. With the banking system closed, they used cryptocurrency for transactions. They managed the protest movement without relying on a single leader. The decentralized nature of courage The decentralized nature of the protests is historic. Unlike traditional movements that rely on charismatic leaders or political parties for organization and leadership, Nepal’s Generation Z has demonstrated how technology can flatten hierarchies, enabling thousands of people to act in sync without a central command. Credits: https://x.com/rachinkalakheti/status/1966314602251301138 Each Discord server becomes a central command center where information flows, strategies are crowdsourced, and decisions are made collectively. No one can be silenced or bribed because leadership is decentralized. Even if some channels are blocked or organizers are arrested, the movement will continue to regenerate itself. This is the true power of decentralization: no one owns it, but everyone contributes to it. Corruption is a global disease How Nepali politicians exploit people's money for personal gain is a phenomenon seen almost everywhere in the world. Many courageous journalists have exposed corruption in the past. But corruption in democratic systems is more subtle and insidious than outright authoritarianism. From South Asia to Latin America to Africa, political elites accumulate generational wealth through opaque contracts, kickbacks, monopolies, and nepotism. They extract resources meant for the public good, diverting them to private empires, leaving ordinary people to survive on the scraps. Citizens subconsciously know this, but they avoid confronting it because the system normalizes exploitation as "the way it is." Nepal’s Generation Z is shattering that illusion. They’re showing that you can confront corruption and demand accountability, even if it means burning down the very buildings that symbolize it. Social media as a battlefield The protests demonstrated how social media trends and campaigns could be leveraged to garner massive support in a short period of time. Hashtags became rallying cries, memes became political weapons, and real-time updates became both strategic notes and morale boosters. In a matter of hours, what was once dismissed as "angry youth" transformed into an organized street uprising. I'm fairly certain that many similar efforts to overthrow capitalist governments are already in their early stages around the world. Not all will pan out like the Nepalese protests, but some certainly will. I wouldn't be surprised if something similar to the Gen Z protests occurred in India within the next three years. Whether they succeed or not is another matter, but the attempt will be there. Cryptocurrency as fuel for rebellion Cryptocurrency will play a more prominent role in these protests, ushering in an era of political unrest for the world. Governments control money and can halt its flow, but people can transcend these barriers with cryptocurrency. Funding is always the backbone of any movement; without it, protests collapse. Traditional funding relies on non-governmental organizations, opposition parties, or foreign donors, but these sources are often compromised or blocked. Cryptocurrency offers a parallel path: fast, censorship-resistant, and borderless. When a group launches a nationwide protest and shares a clear manifesto, they can even launch a meme coin. This coin becomes not only a fundraising tool but also a cultural symbol. Every transaction of the coin is a tiny vote of confidence, and every price increase is a pulse of collective energy. Buyers of the coin will promote the protest on social media, ultimately attracting more attention and generating more trading volume, which in turn drives up the price. The teams behind the protests can consistently share updates from the ground, which will act as a catalyst for the token's price. Imagine someone in New York, Berlin, or Tokyo watching a live stream of the protests, holding a meme token tied to the movement. This creates both an emotional and financial connection. Without funding, protests can't sustain themselves long-term, and meme tokens could be the most innovative way to combine funding with visibility. The economic desire behind the anger Even in Nepal, people are protesting because they earn less than the children of the elite. Money is the unspoken motivation, the quiet engine behind the anger. They need money in their lives, for comfort and security, and they are fighting for it. But will the Nepali protests solve these problems? I doubt it. In the short term, as the new government lays out its plans, they may appear hopeful about a better life and more opportunities. The rhetoric sounds easy. But can Generation Z truly execute and create wealth for the majority of citizens? That's difficult. It requires experience, planning, strategy, and a great deal of courage. Still, if cryptocurrencies find their way into the country and transform the economy, they could ultimately create even more ways to make money. They could offer tourism services through a peer-to-peer approach, eliminating middleman fees and earning more. If the entire country shifted to peer-to-peer exchange and communication, it could save 10-50% on middleman costs and corruption losses. These savings, passed on to the Nepalese people who run the economy, could be a real game-changer. The future of protest What’s happening in Nepal isn’t an isolated incident. It’s the dawn of a new era. An era of political upheaval where youth will rise up through decentralized systems, cryptocurrency rails, and peer-to-peer economies, bypassing traditional institutions. Over the next five years, many such protests will be attempted around the world. Some will fail, but others will shake entire governments. Cryptocurrency will be the invisible fuel behind many of these protests—funding movements, keeping communications open, and creating parallel economies when states shut down official channels. Peer-to-peer systems will become more than just convenient tools; they will be weapons of resistance. Nepal's Generation Z has shown the world that courage, coordination, and technology can collide to change history overnight. The real question is: which country will be next?
Forward Industries Stakes $1.58 Billion in Solana, Begins On-Chain Treasury Strategy

Forward Industries stakes $1.58B in Solana, launching on-chain treasury strategy to support DeFi, boost transparency, and earn staking rewards. Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed treasury firm focused on the Solana ecosystem, has made headlines with a massive investment in SOL. The company has officially bought 6,822,000 SOL tokens, spending roughly $1.58 billion at an average price […] The post Forward Industries Stakes $1.58 Billion in Solana, Begins On-Chain Treasury Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Strategy Buys 525 More Bitcoin at $114K Each, Strengthens Massive Crypto Holdings

Strategy buys 525 Bitcoin at $114K each, boosting crypto holdings to 638,985 BTC, reinforcing commitment with $26B unrealized gains in 2025. Strategy, a company known for its bold Bitcoin investments, has added another 525 BTC to its growing portfolio. The period of time spent making the purchase was from September 8 to 14, applying an […] The post Strategy Buys 525 More Bitcoin at $114K Each, Strengthens Massive Crypto Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin Set For Short Squeeze Before Long Trap In October

A closely watched derivatives strategist expects Bitcoin’s next major move to begin with a violent short squeeze, only to flip into a punishing “long trap” as October opens—a sequence he argues rhymes more with late-2023 than with the euphoric blow-offs of March and December 2024. In a thread posted on September 12 and expanded over the weekend, analyst Nik Patel (@cointradernik) said the current positioning backdrop “is less like March and Dec ’24 crossovers and more like Dec ’23,” warning that the market is set up for a “multi-week whipsaw going into early/mid Oct.” He added a specific liquidation map: “Give me $1.5bn in shorts liqs on the weekly and then $2.8bn of long liqs into Oct 7th pls.” pic.twitter.com/LVsY4bU99o — Nik (@cointradernik) September 12, 2025 What Is Different This Time For Bitcoin? What makes this setup different, in his view, is the balance between spot and derivatives flows and the breadth of basis trades. “Spot vol as % of total vol [is] lower here than prior crossovers for Others OI vs BTC OI (March ’24 and Dec ’24),” he wrote, arguing that if spot demand were truly in the driver’s seat “we should expect spot vol as a % of total vol to be higher not lower.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks Above Mid-Term Holder Breakeven – Is A Fresh Rally Brewing? Instead, he sees “a combination of basis trade across a broader range of markets than just BTC & ETH but also more directional levered shorts than prior occasions,” with the immediate “upside risk… even greater for a short liq cascade first.” Funding, he noted, is “benign” relative to those earlier peaks. Real-time funding data broadly corroborate the “benign” characterization. Across major venues, BTC perpetual funding hovered close to flat in recent sessions—generally in the +0.005% to +0.01% per-8-hour range—well below the overheated prints typical of euphoric tops. That keeps the door open to a squeeze without the need to first unwind extreme long leverage. Sentiment, Nik argued, is still closer to “disbelief” than euphoria. He contrasted March 2024’s ETF frenzy and December 2024’s post-election optimism with today’s more skeptical tone, pointing to a still-elevated pool of sidelined capital. “Both prior crossovers had stablecoin dominance trough at 5% ish. We are currently at 6.1% — imo this is textbook disbelief/Sidelined September positioning,” he wrote. In his base case, that war chest ultimately fuels year-end risk-taking once the whipsaw plays out: “We will almost certainly get the positioning whipsaw and bear trap during that quarterly end & monthly open window of weakness, but there are a lot more stables ready to be deployed here into year-end.” In a self-aware aside, Nik even shared a machine-generated distillation of his view: “ChatGPT coming to a similar conclusion here after I fed all these charts in, idk if that inspires confidence or concern about my view though lol.” Related Reading: Analyst Says Bitcoin Is A Strong Buy If It Overcomes $118K — Here’s Why ChatGPT wrote: “Past crossovers: signaled end-phase altseason blowoffs, fueled by euphoric longs with no dry powder left. This crossover: signals pre-phase potential — leverage is already there, but it’s balanced/shorter, with capital still on the sidelines (stables). This is why the funding differential is so important: • High funding + low stables = top-like conditions. Low funding + high stables = squeeze-ready conditions.” Renowned crypto analyst CRG (@MacroCRG) consented: “Agree with him that a big short liq event is likely before a big long liq event still lots of positioning to unwind imo from ppl expecting a bearish September. In saying that, would like the coins to bounce soon, many are at/near key pivots.” As ever with path-dependent derivatives tape, the trigger matters. Nik cautioned that a “massive short liquidation event” in the coming week could flip the script if it invites “late longs” and spikes funding into October. But absent that sudden shift, his base case remains a two-step: an upside liquidation cascade that resets shorts, followed by a rug-pull on over-eager longs into the October 7 window. Traders watching for confirmation will focus on whether funding stays contained as price lifts, whether spot participation actually broadens rather than fades, and whether stablecoin deployment reduces the cash cushion he cites. At press time, Bitcoin traded at $114,852. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Ripple Powers $25 Million RLUSD Donation to Strengthen U.S. Economy

Ripple has unveiled a fresh $25 million commitment in Ripple USD (RLUSD), its dollar-backed stablecoin. The funds will be directed to two nonprofit organizations, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. This support is designed to ease funding challenges for small businesses while also providing career opportunities for veterans and military spouses. This marks Ripple’s […]
New $100M Super PAC Emerges to Support Pro-Crypto Political Candidates

TLDR The Fellowship PAC has pledged over $100 million to support pro-crypto candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. This new Super PAC focuses on transparency and trust while supporting pro-crypto policies. The Fellowship PAC operates independently from other crypto advocacy groups like Fairshake. Despite its public mission, the PAC has not disclosed its leadership or [...] The post New $100M Super PAC Emerges to Support Pro-Crypto Political Candidates appeared first on Blockonomi.
Drake Maye Delivered In First Win Of Mike Vrabel's Patriots Tenure

The post Drake Maye Delivered In First Win Of Mike Vrabel’s Patriots Tenure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards and accounted for three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) Getty Images A week removed from attempting 46 passes at home, Drake Maye attempted just 23 passes on the road. The New England Patriots quarterback made them count. He did so at Hard Rock Stadium, where his side had not won since 2019. That streak snapped on Sunday afternoon. A fast start was needed against the Miami Dolphins as well as the September heat. Through a pair of drives that spanned 68 and 70 yards worth of offense, as well as a fourth-and-3 conversion, Maye threw a pair of pinpoint touchdowns to wide receivers Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte. By halftime, the team captain had only seen a pair of throws fall incomplete. But it was only a 15-14 lead by then. It became a 33-27 final. “We were preaching all week start fast,” Maye told reporters during his postgame press conference in Miami Gardens. “We did that, and we knew they could respond, and they responded well. We’ve got to come out of the half better. We had a three-and-out. Got to keep the drives going in the first half, get a first down, and once we do that, we’re pretty tough to stop. That’s our mindset. Like I said, just enjoy this win and get back after next week.” Maye finished 19-of-23 passing for 230 yards with three total touchdowns and no turnovers on Sunday. The 23-year-old starter had a stretch of nine consecutive completions. Next Gen Stats charted him for a completion percentage over expected of +13.5% and an average time to throw of 2.57 seconds. Mike Vrabel’s main takeaway? “That it was hugely efficient,” the Patriots head coach said during…
Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

The post Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 00:25 Is Dogecoin really dying? As traders scan the market for the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto to invest in 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns meme culture, but momentum is rotating toward projects that pair community with real on-chain utility. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and clear tokenomics. That sets up the real comparison: Dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with live rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, and Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By blending story with tools people can use today, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution up front. In a market where legacy memecoins risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a credible claim in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, let’s understand why Dogecoin may be fading. Is Dogecoin Really Loosing Steam ? Remember when Dogecoin made crypto feel easy? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a community into a movement. A decade later, it no longer enjoys the relentless momentum of its early years; market conditions have clearly shifted. Today, the Dogecoin price sits near $0.30: buyers are defending the current level, but a falling 20-day average and mid-range momentum give the short-term edge to sellers, lose $0.21 and $0.19–$0.16 comes into view. Beyond price, Dogecoin still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed, leaving a utility gap versus programmable chains. Until broader features ship and see real use, DOGE upside leans more on brand and cycles than new on-chain apps. After years of chasing “life-changing gains” from the same coins, many traders are looking earlier, at crypto presales. That’s where Pepeto comes in: a watched presale…
Remarkable Triumph As Indices Close Higher

The post Remarkable Triumph As Indices Close Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Stock Market: Remarkable Triumph As Indices Close Higher Skip to content Home Crypto News US Stock Market: Remarkable Triumph as Indices Close Higher Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-stock-market-triumph/
