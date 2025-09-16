Netflix Reveals $568 Million Spending On ‘The Witcher’ As Season 4 Footage Drops

The post Netflix Reveals $568 Million Spending On ‘The Witcher’ As Season 4 Footage Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luke Hemsworth will play the Witcher in Season 4 Netflix Netflix has revealed that it has spent $568 Million on sword and sorcery series The Witcher making it one of the most expensive television shows of all time. The gamble has paid off handsomely for the streamer as The Witcher is one of its most successful shows having been viewed for more than 1.2 billion hours. Since it initially launched in December 2019 it has spawned a prequel series and has been renewed repeatedly with a fourth season due to debut next month and production of a fifth currently underway. Footage from the fourth season aired yesterday and gave fans the first look at Liam Hemsworth in the title role which was previously played by Henry Cavill. Hemsworth plays Geralt of Rivia, a gruff wanderer who roams a medieval-inspired landscape and mutates into the monster-hunting Witcher. The new footage shows him obliterating a wraith, a computer-generated spectre which contributed to the colossal costs of the show. The cost of making streaming shows in the United States is usually a closely-guarded secret as studios typically combine them in their overall expenses and don’t itemize how much was spent on each one. It is a different story for production companies based in the United Kingdom, like the ones behind every season of The Witcher and its prequel. That is because U.K. production companies have to file publicly-available financial statements showing everything from the headcount and salaries to the total cost. There is good reason why studios are prepared to put up with this level of transparency. U.K. production companies benefit from the government’s Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) which gives them a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend in the country. In order to qualify for the reimbursement,…