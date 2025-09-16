Angie Stone’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Names Manufacturers And Drivers
The late R&B icon Angela Laverne tragically passed away on March 1, 2025, due to injuries sustained in a truck accident. FilmMagic Following the tragic passing of late R&B icon Angela Laverne ("Angie") Stone in March of 2025, her two children, Diamond Stone and Michael D'Angelo Archer, are now taking legal action to avenge her preventable death. On September 2, 2025, her children filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia's State Court of Gwinnett County against the drivers, truck manufacturers, and trucking companies responsible for the Alabama truck accident that caused fatal injuries to Stone while injuring several others. Details Surrounding the Interstate Crash Stone's surviving children, Diamond Stone and Michael D'Angelo Archer, are pursuing legal action against the drivers, truck manufacturers, and trucking companies responsible for the Alabama accident. WireImage According to the lawsuit, Stone and her bandmates were traveling north on I-65 after a performance in Mobile, Alabama in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van owned by Good 2 Go Cafe LLC, Executive Elite Transportation, LLC, and Joseph L. Robinson. The Sprinter was driven by Leethel Carter who allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the van to exit towards the left side of the road. While attempting to steer the van back to the right side, the vehicle overturned onto its driver's side and ended up in the left lane, leaving the right lane unobstructed. Stone, reportedly properly secured by her seatbelt, allegedly survived this initial collision without any serious injuries, along with the other passengers. As the passengers attempted to escape the overturned van, its headlights, taillights, and running lights remained on. The lawsuit adds that during this time, several drivers saw the Sprinter van and either safely drove around the vehicle in the open lane or pulled over to the right shoulder with their four-way flashers…
