2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
London Stock Exchange Goes Live with Blockchain Platform for Private Funds

London Stock Exchange Goes Live with Blockchain Platform for Private Funds

The London Stock Exchange Group made history on September 15, 2025, by launching the world's first blockchain platform operated by a major global exchange.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01763-4.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.15987+0.05%
Dalintis
Brave Newcoin2025/09/16 07:15
Dalintis
Wall Street Veteran Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin’s Path to $200,000 before year-End ⋆ ZyCrypto

Wall Street Veteran Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin’s Path to $200,000 before year-End ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Wall Street Veteran Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin’s Path to $200,000 before year-End ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, told CNBC this month that Bitcoin “can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year.”  He tied the call to an expected pivot in U.S. monetary policy and to the pattern of strong fourth-quarter performance for risk assets.  Bitcoin trades near $116,000 as of Sept. 15, 2025. CoinMarketCap reported a live market capitalization of approximately $2.3 trillion and a circulating supply of around 19.92 million BTC on that date.  Bitcoin hit fresh record highs in mid-August, topping $124,000. In the August peak, I linked it to expectations of easier Fed policy and institutional demand.  Reason as to why Lee cites Fed policy Lee argues that a Fed rate cut would increase dollar liquidity. He says that increased liquidity tends to lift risk assets, including Bitcoin. He made the remarks on CNBC in early September ahead of a widely watched Fed meeting scheduled for Sept. 17.  Advertisement &nbsp At a price near $116,000 today, Bitcoin’s market cap sits near $2.3 trillion. A move to $200,000 implies a market cap of roughly $3.98 trillion, an increase of about $1.69 trillion (roughly 74%). Three measurable channels could meet the demand Lee describes: continued ETF inflows, large-scale corporate treasury purchases, and more favorable U.S. monetary conditions that boost allocation to risk assets.  Reporting in August and September showed strong ETF flows and elevated institutional activity, which market commentators cite as supporting evidence.  Markets have reacted to political and regulatory developments this year.  Headlines about a federal crypto reserve and other policy proposals coincided with large one-day moves in Bitcoin. Public reports confirm a correlation between policy signals and price jumps on specific dates. They do not, however, provide a single causal equation that converts a Fed personnel or policy change into…
NEAR
NEAR$2.695+2.43%
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193994-0.54%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:15
Dalintis
Religious values, not financial education — why choose Bitcoin

Religious values, not financial education — why choose Bitcoin

The post Religious values, not financial education — why choose Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary Global surveys show Bitcoin ownership has grown since 2024, but most investors rely on peer and family networks rather than financial literacy. In Muslim societies, adoption follows rulings on what is halal or haram, with growth occurring only when Shariah-compliant channels are recognized. Catholic-majority countries use Bitcoin and stablecoins mainly for remittances, inflation protection, and daily payments, reflecting a long tradition of communal money practices. Hindu and Buddhist societies adopt crypto through cultural inheritance, treating Bitcoin as digital gold in India and using it for small-scale enterprise in Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. Patterns of use across various societies show that religious values frame Bitcoin’s role, while financial literacy remains a secondary factor. Family and peer networks shape the first step into Bitcoin Bitcoin has never been more visible in daily finance, yet most people still approach it without much knowledge of what they are buying.  In the U.S., Gallup’s July 2025 survey found that 14% of adults own cryptocurrency. Familiarity remains shallow, with 60% saying they have “heard of it but don’t know much,” while only 35% report knowing “something” about it.  Regulated markets such as the United Kingdom show similar patterns. The Financial Conduct Authority’s March 2025 consumer survey estimated ownership at 12% of adults. It also documented how conviction spreads.  32% of users said they first heard about crypto from friends or family, and 20% said they were influenced by them when deciding to buy. Even among those who reported doing research, the sources often came from social channels rather than formal education. The knowledge gap is visible across borders. An OECD study published in September 2025 assessed adults in 39 countries and reported an average digital financial literacy score of 53 out of 100, rising slightly to 55 among OECD members.  Only 29% of adults globally,…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.16%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:13
Dalintis
Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

PANews reported on September 16th that crypto asset management company Bitwise is seeking to launch an ETF tracking AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. If the product is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase will be designated as the custodian. In its S-1 filing on Monday, Bitwise stated: "The trust provides investors with access to the Avalanche market through a traditional brokerage account, avoiding the barriers to entry or risks associated with directly purchasing and holding Avalanche." The fund will use the CME CF Avalanche-USD Reference Rate to determine its net asset value (NAV). The fund will hold AVAX tokens and will not use derivatives.
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005261-4.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-1.30%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 07:10
Dalintis
Ethereum positioned to replace Wall Street infrastructure, yet remains undervalued by investors

Ethereum positioned to replace Wall Street infrastructure, yet remains undervalued by investors

The post Ethereum positioned to replace Wall Street infrastructure, yet remains undervalued by investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors have not priced in Ethereum’s (ETH) potential to replace Wall Street’s outdated settlement infrastructure, according to SharpLink CEO Joseph Chalom and EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan. During a Sept. 15 Milk Road podcast discussion, Chalom, who previously led BlackRock’s digital asset initiatives, outlined the fundamental friction plaguing traditional finance. Current systems require day-long settlement periods, create counterparty risks, and force market participants to post collateral for overnight financing while intermediaries extract rents from these inefficiencies. He stated: “The current ecosystem is pretty inaccessible and filled with friction where intermediaries are taking rents.” SharpLink CEO then contrasted the dynamic with Ethereum’s atomic settlement capabilities that execute trades in seconds without counterparty risk. He also argued that Ethereum represents “an emerging fundamental new kind of public infrastructure, almost like Web1, where the internet was a category of investments.” He positioned the blockchain as a universal settlement layer for both financial and economic systems. Programmable finance transformation Ethereum’s programmable nature enables portfolio rebalancing through smart contracts, dividend distribution in minutes rather than days, and composable transactions, allowing any asset to trade against any other asset at any time. These capabilities create what Chalom described as “the license to win” for institutions seeking efficiency over current systems. Kannan extended this vision beyond finance, describing Ethereum as “the platform for verifiable trust” that solves counterparty risk through cryptographic verification, rather than relying on institutional guarantees. He noted that EigenLayer enables Ethereum to power additional networks beyond the base protocol, and explained: “Verifiability is the substrate of society itself.” Kannan mentioned applications in AI agent verification, prediction markets like Polymarket, and autonomous systems requiring trust without human oversight as examples. Infrastructure investment timing Both executives emphasized the education-to-adoption transition occurring among institutional investors. Chalom noted that while Bitcoin required explaining digital gold concepts, Ethereum demanded deeper…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005261-4.41%
KIND
KIND$0.01584-49.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.29%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:10
Dalintis
Netflix Reveals $568 Million Spending On ‘The Witcher’ As Season 4 Footage Drops

Netflix Reveals $568 Million Spending On ‘The Witcher’ As Season 4 Footage Drops

The post Netflix Reveals $568 Million Spending On ‘The Witcher’ As Season 4 Footage Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luke Hemsworth will play the Witcher in Season 4 Netflix Netflix has revealed that it has spent $568 Million on sword and sorcery series The Witcher making it one of the most expensive television shows of all time. The gamble has paid off handsomely for the streamer as The Witcher is one of its most successful shows having been viewed for more than 1.2 billion hours. Since it initially launched in December 2019 it has spawned a prequel series and has been renewed repeatedly with a fourth season due to debut next month and production of a fifth currently underway. Footage from the fourth season aired yesterday and gave fans the first look at Liam Hemsworth in the title role which was previously played by Henry Cavill. Hemsworth plays Geralt of Rivia, a gruff wanderer who roams a medieval-inspired landscape and mutates into the monster-hunting Witcher. The new footage shows him obliterating a wraith, a computer-generated spectre which contributed to the colossal costs of the show. The cost of making streaming shows in the United States is usually a closely-guarded secret as studios typically combine them in their overall expenses and don’t itemize how much was spent on each one. It is a different story for production companies based in the United Kingdom, like the ones behind every season of The Witcher and its prequel. That is because U.K. production companies have to file publicly-available financial statements showing everything from the headcount and salaries to the total cost. There is good reason why studios are prepared to put up with this level of transparency. U.K. production companies benefit from the government’s Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) which gives them a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend in the country. In order to qualify for the reimbursement,…
Sidekick
K$0.1675-8.06%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:08
Dalintis
Polymarket files with SEC indicating warrants that hint at token launch

Polymarket files with SEC indicating warrants that hint at token launch

The post Polymarket files with SEC indicating warrants that hint at token launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Polymarket’s SEC filing shows “other warrants” issued in its latest round. Such structures often represent token-linked rights, hinting at a future token launch. Polymarket filed a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing “other warrants” offered in its latest funding round, according to a regulatory filing. The warrants are typically used to represent tokens, suggesting the prediction market platform may be preparing for a token launch. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/polymarket-sec-filing-token-launch-warrants/
FORM
FORM$2.1282-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-1.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.29%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:07
Dalintis
Paypal Expands Peer-to-Peer Payments With Crypto Options Coming to Global Wallets

Paypal Expands Peer-to-Peer Payments With Crypto Options Coming to Global Wallets

The post Paypal Expands Peer-to-Peer Payments With Crypto Options Coming to Global Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paypal is igniting a new era in peer-to-peer payments, unleashing personalized links and imminent crypto integration that supercharge global money movement across wallets, apps, and digital ecosystems. Paypal Advances Peer-to-Peer Strategy With Upcoming Crypto Functionality Payments giant Paypal announced on Sept. 15 the launch of Paypal links, describing it as “a new way to send […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paypal-expands-peer-to-peer-payments-with-crypto-options-coming-to-global-wallets/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.29%
Suilend
SEND$0.4819-3.32%
ERA
ERA$0.7105-1.46%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:06
Dalintis
Bitcoin ETFs Drew In $2.3B Last Week, Marking ‘Clear Demand Impulse’

Bitcoin ETFs Drew In $2.3B Last Week, Marking ‘Clear Demand Impulse’

The post Bitcoin ETFs Drew In $2.3B Last Week, Marking ‘Clear Demand Impulse’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in around $2.3 billion from September 8 to 12. BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC captured the bulk of flows, with other issuers posting smaller gains. Observers said the surge reflects structural demand from institutions, with inflows expected to scale further. U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds pulled in roughly $2.3 billion last week, marking the highest weekly inflows since mid-July. The streak ran across all five trading sessions from September 8 to September 12, according to aggregated data from Farside and SoSoValue. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led with just over $1 billion of inflows, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund brought in nearly $850 million. Other issuers, including Ark Invest and Bitwise, also posted gains, though smaller. ﻿ Daily flows showed steady demand. Monday started with $364 million, followed by a muted $23 million on Tuesday. The pace accelerated to $742 million on Wednesday, $553 million on Thursday, and $642 million on Friday. Last week’s inflows “signal clear demand impulse, the one that looks both meaningful and timely,” Georgii Verbitskii, a derivatives trader and founder of decentralized protocol TYMIO, told Decrypt. With September to October marking “the start of the business season,” Verbitskii notes that the this “often sets the tone for trends that play out through the end of the year.” The base case, he added, is that this could be “the beginning of a new uptrend, with strong potential for further growth into Q4.” Still, while the inflows show a marked return to mid-July levels, “the number itself isn’t transformative on its own,” Wesley Crook, CEO of blockchain engineering firm FP Block, told Decrypt. “Much of this activity is being driven by expectations of rate cuts alongside the broader trend of enterprises entering the market,” Crook said, adding that he expects the momentum…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Union
U$0.018094-7.22%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014979-1.80%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:04
Dalintis
Angie Stone’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Names Manufacturers And Drivers

Angie Stone’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Names Manufacturers And Drivers

The post Angie Stone’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Names Manufacturers And Drivers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The late R&B icon Angela Laverne tragically passed away on March 1, 2025, due to injuries sustained in a truck accident. FilmMagic Following the tragic passing of late R&B icon Angela Laverne (“Angie”) Stone in March of 2025, her two children, Diamond Stone and Michael D’Angelo Archer, are now taking legal action to avenge her preventable death. On September 2, 2025, her children filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia’s State Court of Gwinnett County against the drivers, truck manufacturers, and trucking companies responsible for the Alabama truck accident that caused fatal injuries to Stone while injuring several others. Details Surrounding the Interstate Crash Stone’s surviving children, Diamond Stone and Michael D’Angelo Archer, are pursuing legal action against the drivers, truck manufacturers, and trucking companies responsible for the Alabama accident. WireImage According to the lawsuit, Stone and her bandmates were traveling north on I-65 after a performance in Mobile, Alabama in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van owned by Good 2 Go Cafe LLC, Executive Elite Transportation, LLC, and Joseph L. Robinson. The Sprinter was driven by Leethel Carter who allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the van to exit towards the left side of the road. While attempting to steer the van back to the right side, the vehicle overturned onto its driver’s side and ended up in the left lane, leaving the right lane unobstructed. Stone, reportedly properly secured by her seatbelt, allegedly survived this initial collision without any serious injuries, along with the other passengers. As the passengers attempted to escape the overturned van, its headlights, taillights, and running lights remained on. The lawsuit adds that during this time, several drivers saw the Sprinter van and either safely drove around the vehicle in the open lane or pulled over to the right shoulder with their four-way flashers…
B
B$0.53473+1.02%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03397-2.10%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003487-2.46%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:02
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details