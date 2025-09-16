SOL Leads Chains with $255M Stablecoin Surge in 24 Hours
The post SOL Leads Chains with $255M Stablecoin Surge in 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin supply on Solana exceeds $255 million in 24 hours. The current trend confirms Solana’s leadership in stablecoin implementation. Increased stablecoin implementation on Solana boosts demand for SOL. A cryptocurrency analyst on X has highlighted a significant trend in the Solana ecosystem involving a massive stablecoin supply. In his latest post, the analyst shared data from Artemis Analytics, a stablecoin metrics providing platform, comparing the stablecoin inflow across several blockchains, with Solana clearly leading the race with over $255 million inflow in 24 hours. Solana’s leadership in stablecoin implementation For context, the blockchain with the next highest stablecoin inflow volume, Arbitrum, recorded about $60 million within the same period, followed by Aptos, Base, and the BNB Chain, which all recorded lesser inflows. Meanwhile, other top blockchains like Ethereum and Tron posted declines in stablecoin supply, suggesting a shift in the adoption of blockchain protocols for stablecoin transactions. Related: Stablecoin Growth Shifts to Solana, $3.13B Inflows Recorded Historically, an increasing stablecoin inflow on Solana signals a boost in the blockchain network’s adoption and underlines its growing share in stablecoin activity. Additionally, it coincides with a boost in demand for the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, SOL. For instance, the latter part of 2024 saw Solana experiencing a surge in stablecoins inflows, which continued into early 2025. In November last year, Solana’s stablecoin inflow reached a $620 million record in one week, while SOL’s price surged about 70% within 21 days. Categorically, crypto analysts believe the increasing stablecoin usage on Solana reflects the network’s expanding role as a liquid hub and its adoption for payments and other decentralized use cases. SOL targets $300 in Q4 2025 Meanwhile, market participants have recognized SOL’s increasing demand in September, linking it to the growing use of the blockchain network for stablecoins transactions. Contextually, SOL has gained nearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:16