Avalanche Joins ETF Spotlight with New Bitwise SEC Filing

The post Avalanche Joins ETF Spotlight with New Bitwise SEC Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 16 September 2025 | 02:00 The race to launch an Avalanche (AVAX) exchange-traded fund in the U.S. is heating up. Bitwise has officially lodged its application with regulators, adding its name to a growing list of asset managers hoping to secure approval for an AVAX-backed product. Unlike futures-based offerings, Bitwise’s proposal is built around direct token ownership. The fund would hold Avalanche itself, giving shareholders exposure to the asset’s market performance without the need to manage crypto wallets or safeguard private keys. Units will be issued in large blocks, known as baskets, that can be settled either in cash or in AVAX. Custody of the digital assets will be handled by Coinbase Custody Trust Company. The firm, supervised under New York banking laws, has committed to storing the tokens in segregated accounts with cold-storage protection. The ETF’s valuation will follow the CME CF Avalanche–Dollar Reference Rate, a benchmark calculated and published daily by CF Benchmarks. Avalanche’s blockchain has attracted attention for its proof-of-stake consensus, customizable subnets, and scalable smart contract capabilities. Supporters argue that these features give AVAX a competitive edge among layer-1 platforms, while skeptics highlight the volatility still facing the token. At the time of writing, Avalanche trades at around $29.83, according to TradingView, reflecting a modest 24-hour rise but still far below its record highs. For investors, that gap illustrates both the opportunity and the risk such an ETF would carry into traditional financial markets. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic…
Ripple Commits $25M in RLUSD to Expand Lending and Job Access Nationwide

Ripple is unleashing a $25 million RLUSD-powered boost to small businesses and veterans, fueling credit access, job creation, and nationwide economic opportunity with billion-dollar impact. Ripple Boosts Economic Inclusion With $25M RLUSD Donation to Key US Nonprofits Ripple announced on Sept. 15 a $25 million commitment to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA, delivered […]
US lawmakers join crypto executives including Strategy Ventures in advancing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

PANews reported on September 16th that according to The Block, cryptocurrency supporters, including Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel, gathered in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to promote legislation that could allow the United States to purchase one million Bitcoins. On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen cryptocurrency supporters will participate in a roundtable hosted by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, co-sponsors of the bill to establish a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Hailey Miller of the DPN, an affiliate of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, stated that cryptocurrency supporters hope the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will remain a priority in Washington. She stated that there has been significant progress in the digital asset sector, and while there is still work to be done on the fall agenda, the current goal is to ensure that the Bitcoin Act and the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve remain priorities. The bill has been referred to two committees, but no hearings have been scheduled. Miller expects the meeting to discuss next steps for the bill and to build bipartisan support. DPN will also share briefing documents, calling it an opportunity for "bipartisan cooperation."
Unveiling The 9 Breakthrough Ventures From Y Combinator Demo Day

The post Unveiling The 9 Breakthrough Ventures From Y Combinator Demo Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Startups Shine: Unveiling The 9 Breakthrough Ventures From Y Combinator Demo Day Skip to content Home AI News AI Startups Shine: Unveiling the 9 Breakthrough Ventures from Y Combinator Demo Day Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-startups-yc-demo/
Coinbase App Store ranking suggests retail still on sidelines despite crypto rally

Currently sitting at 260th in the U.S. App Store rankings, Coinbase's position suggests retail participation remains relatively muted.
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Ethereum Foundation Launches AI Team to Drive Blockchain-AI Integration

The post Ethereum Foundation Launches AI Team to Drive Blockchain-AI Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The dAI Team aims to enable AI agents to conduct payments and coordination without traditional intermediaries on Ethereum. ERC-8004 standard development will provide identity verification and reputation systems for autonomous AI agents across the network. This initiative represents part of Ethereum Foundation’s 2025 restructuring to address emerging technologies beyond finance. The Ethereum Foundation has established a dedicated artificial intelligence team called the dAI Team, marking a significant step in bridging blockchain technology with the rapidly evolving AI sector. Research scientist Davide Crapis announced the initiative on September 15, mentioning that the foundation wants to position Ethereum ETH $4 511 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $544.80 B Vol. 24h: $35.22 B as the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the machine economy. The new unit, led by Crapis, will focus on two primary objectives: enabling AI agents to conduct payments and coordination without intermediaries, and building a decentralized AI stack that reduces dependence on centralized platforms. This strategic move aligns with Ethereum’s core values of neutrality, verifiability, and censorship resistance, making it an ideal foundation for intelligent systems, according to a post by Crapis on X. We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 dAI Team targets Decentralized AI Infrastructure The dAI Team’s mission centers on creating an AI economy directly on Ethereum, providing AI agents and robots with mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without the need for traditional intermediaries. This approach promises more efficient and transparent exchanges while reducing risks of monopolization or platform lock-in. The…
Tron Network Captures $23 Billion In USDT Supply In 2025, What This Means For TRX

The post Tron Network Captures $23 Billion In USDT Supply In 2025, What This Means For TRX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron Network Captures $23 Billion In USDT Supply In 2025, What This Means For TRX | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tron-captures-23-billion-usdt/
Minor Viewership Rebound, Social Media Engagement Climbs

The post Minor Viewership Rebound, Social Media Engagement Climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Seth Rogen (L) and Stephen Colbert attend the 2025 Apple TV+ Emmy Awards Celebration at Ysabel on September 14, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images) Apple TV+ via Getty Images The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, attracted approximately 7.42 million viewers on Sunday across CBS and Paramount+, according to Nielsen Time Adjusted Live+SD Fast National Data, which includes Out-of-Home Viewing. This made the Emmys the number one entertainment program of the evening and marked the highest viewership since the ceremony last aired on CBS in 2021. It also represented an 8 percent increase from the 2024 broadcast on ABC. However, while this growth is encouraging, it’s important to acknowledge the broader context. Like many other awards shows, the Emmys’ total viewership today is a shadow of what it once was. In its heyday through 2012, the ceremony regularly attracted over 20 million viewers annually — and close to 30 million during peak years. The reality: The rise of streaming platforms has transformed how audiences consume content, offering countless original programming options but also making it more challenging to watch all nominated series, which likely impacts overall Emmy viewership. On the social media front, the Emmys generated approximately 60.9 billion potential impressions and 1.6 million mentions, marking a 66 percent increase in potential impressions from the previous year’s broadcast. The hashtag #Emmys trended at number one in the United States for seven consecutive hours and remained in the top 10 for eleven hours. In today’s media landscape, social media presence is as crucial as traditional viewership metrics, reflecting real-time audience interaction and buzz. Yet, amid the enthusiasm for these digital figures, a question remains: what do these massive social media numbers really mean in terms of…
SOL Leads Chains with $255M Stablecoin Surge in 24 Hours

The post SOL Leads Chains with $255M Stablecoin Surge in 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin supply on Solana exceeds $255 million in 24 hours. The current trend confirms Solana’s leadership in stablecoin implementation. Increased stablecoin implementation on Solana boosts demand for SOL. A cryptocurrency analyst on X has highlighted a significant trend in the Solana ecosystem involving a massive stablecoin supply.  In his latest post, the analyst shared data from Artemis Analytics, a stablecoin metrics providing platform, comparing the stablecoin inflow across several blockchains, with Solana clearly leading the race with over $255 million inflow in 24 hours. Solana’s leadership in stablecoin implementation For context, the blockchain with the next highest stablecoin inflow volume, Arbitrum, recorded about $60 million within the same period, followed by Aptos, Base, and the BNB Chain, which all recorded lesser inflows.  Meanwhile, other top blockchains like Ethereum and Tron posted declines in stablecoin supply, suggesting a shift in the adoption of blockchain protocols for stablecoin transactions.  Related: Stablecoin Growth Shifts to Solana, $3.13B Inflows Recorded Historically, an increasing stablecoin inflow on Solana signals a boost in the blockchain network’s adoption and underlines its growing share in stablecoin activity. Additionally, it coincides with a boost in demand for the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, SOL. For instance, the latter part of 2024 saw Solana experiencing a surge in stablecoins inflows, which continued into early 2025. In November last year, Solana’s stablecoin inflow reached a $620 million record in one week, while SOL’s price surged about 70% within 21 days. Categorically, crypto analysts believe the increasing stablecoin usage on Solana reflects the network’s expanding role as a liquid hub and its adoption for payments and other decentralized use cases. SOL targets $300 in Q4 2025 Meanwhile, market participants have recognized SOL’s increasing demand in September, linking it to the growing use of the blockchain network for stablecoins transactions. Contextually, SOL has gained nearly…
