2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Canary sets 0.95% fee for spot Litecoin ETF

Canary sets 0.95% fee for spot Litecoin ETF

The post Canary sets 0.95% fee for spot Litecoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital has proposed a 0.95% annual expense ratio for its spot Litecoin ETF. The fee was disclosed in recent regulatory filings as part of Canary’s application for ETF approval. Canary Capital disclosed a 0.95% fee for its proposed spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund. The fee structure was revealed in regulatory filings as the asset management firm seeks approval for the digital asset ETF. The 0.95% annual expense ratio would apply to investors in the fund if it receives regulatory clearance. Canary Capital joins other firms pursuing approval for spot crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, with Litecoin representing one of the digital assets being considered for ETF structures. The proposed fund would provide direct exposure to Litecoin’s price movements through regulated investment vehicles. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-capital-litecoin-etf-fee-structure-2024/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.35%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Particl
PART$0.2042+0.04%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:37
Dalintis
XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP forms golden cross. Shiba Inu netflows crash. DOGE faces death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23115+1.67%
XRP
XRP$3.0287+0.97%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000586-2.98%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 07:36
Dalintis
Pump.fun Streamers Earned $83,000 from Leaking Drake and Future Songs

Pump.fun Streamers Earned $83,000 from Leaking Drake and Future Songs

The post Pump.fun Streamers Earned $83,000 from Leaking Drake and Future Songs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Pump.fun livestreaming duo known as Bagwork claim to have played unreleased songs from hip-hop legends Drake and Future, as the Toronto rapper called the streamers out. The Bagwork boys earned $83,410 in creator fees as their token pumped to a $53 million market cap on Sunday. It comes as crypto livestreams explode on Pump.fun, with $20 million worth of creator rewards being claimed on the platform over the past week. A crypto livestreamer duo claims to have played unreleased songs from rap icons Drake and Future on Pump.fun over the weekend. In turn, their Solana meme coin skyrocketed to a $53 million market cap, while the pair earned $83,410 from creator fees over just two days. Aubrey “Drake” Graham called streaming giant Adin Ross while he was live to investigate who the emerging content creators are. “I don’t even know who the fuck those kids are,” Drake said to Ross. “What, you actually don’t know who those kids are?” the streamer responded. “I just asked you who they are. What the fuck?” Drake clapped back. ﻿ The crypto streamers later claimed that Ross messaged them, asking where they found the leaked track. “We told him come on our stream [and] we’ll let you know,” one of the duo said. “He still hasn’t responded yet,” he added. Bagwork, the rap track leakers, are a pair of unnamed content creators who are believed to be 19 years old. They have been at the forefront of an explosion in crypto livestreams over the past week, as they have performed a spree of viral stunts. Drake tells Adin Ross he doesn’t know “who the f**k those kids are” that leaked his song. “I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” Drake says. “I just asked you who they are. What…
SynFutures
F$0.016999-7.00%
Sidekick
K$0.1675-8.21%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.81%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:34
Dalintis
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Strive Launches $950 Million in New Capital and Announces Board Members

Bitcoin Treasury Firm Strive Launches $950 Million in New Capital and Announces Board Members

PANews reported on September 16th that according to The Block, Strive, which recently completed its merger with Nasdaq-listed Asset Entities, announced its board of directors and details of its Bitcoin accumulation strategy on Monday. The company raised $750 million in funding and has the option to raise up to $750 million more through warrants within the first 12 months. The company will raise its initial Bitcoin holdings of 69 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $7.9 million, under Section 351 of the Internal Revenue Code. As part of its shelf registration, Strive announced a $450 million over-the-counter offering and a $500 million share repurchase program, aiming to maintain balance sheet flexibility and increase the number of Bitcoins per share. The company qualifies as a Well-Known and Established Issuer (WKSI), allowing it to omit certain details from regulatory filings and maintain an equity-only capital structure. Similar to Strategy, Strive plans to utilize shelf registration to issue perpetual preferred stock securities, which will be used to purchase additional Bitcoins as an accretive asset, thereby increasing common shareholders' Bitcoin exposure. Matt Cole will serve as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He will be joined by three senior executives from Strive, including Shirish Jajodia, Chief Financial Officer of Strategy, and Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company.
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1734-0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.21%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000992+1.74%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 07:31
Dalintis
The Best Daily Habits of Successful Crypto Traders

The Best Daily Habits of Successful Crypto Traders

Success in crypto is rarely about luck alone. Behind every profitable trade lies a framework of discipline, consistency, and repeatable actions. In a market as volatile as digital assets, the traders who last are the ones who develop daily habits that keep them focused while others get distracted by noise. From Bitcoin whales to altcoin […] Continue Reading: The Best Daily Habits of Successful Crypto Traders
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005261-10.11%
Luckify
LUCK$0.38+0.74%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 07:30
Dalintis
An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 5 of 7)

An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 5 of 7)

The post An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 5 of 7) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 15, 2025 09:04 In the interview notes of journalist Faye Xiaofei, Professor Han Feng, in an age of global upheaval, raised his gaze to the stars to discern the tides of history and lowered his eyes to the data to parse their logic, pursuing a question that cuts to the root of civilization itself: When the old gravitational anchors collapse, where should humanity’s wealth be moored? Faye’s Lens: A Night at Harvard Innovation Center Faye wrote: The air at Harvard always seems charged with sparks of thought. That night, at the Innovation Center by the Charles River, as Professor Han Feng conversed with Harvard alumni, she realized something profound—wealth may fade, but the stories that define it are even more powerful.     5. Reflections by the Charles River: The Revelation of Narrative Economics At the Harvard Innovation Center by the Charles River, Dr. Xue introduced Han Feng to a group of Harvard students and alumni led by Tracy, a former president of the Harvard Alumni Association. They listened with excitement as Han recounted his experience in Nashville. Trump’s sudden pivot, like a lightning bolt across the night sky, left the path ahead still shrouded, yet illuminated the dawn of a new era. Figure 4. Tracy, representing the Harvard Alumni Association, delivering remarks at the Harvard presidential inauguration ceremony. Among them was a dual-degree graduate of Harvard and Yale, once studied with Nobel laureate economist Robert J. Shiller. He explained that Shiller’s theory of Narrative Economics could precisely interpret the role Bitcoin might play in alleviating future global debt crises. Their curiosity was insatiable. Together they rushed to the Harvard Square bookstore, each purchasing a copy of Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events. Back in Boston, Han…
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07213-2.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.538-0.18%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.047+6.60%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:30
Dalintis
Russian Crypto Miners Relocating to Big Urban Areas – But Face Fresh Challenge

Russian Crypto Miners Relocating to Big Urban Areas – But Face Fresh Challenge

Demand for crypto mining equipment is falling in traditional Bitcoin mining hotspots, while Russian crypto miners in larger urban areas are buying more rigs.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.21%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 07:30
Dalintis
Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Place Rollblock Ahead Of Legacy Altcoins With Sharper Growth Trajectory

Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Place Rollblock Ahead Of Legacy Altcoins With Sharper Growth Trajectory

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595+2.23%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:30
Dalintis
Vance Says ‘Left-Wing Extremism’ Must Be Dismantled After Kirk Death While Hosting Podcast From VP Office

Vance Says ‘Left-Wing Extremism’ Must Be Dismantled After Kirk Death While Hosting Podcast From VP Office

The post Vance Says ‘Left-Wing Extremism’ Must Be Dismantled After Kirk Death While Hosting Podcast From VP Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Vice President JD Vance cast blame on “left-wing extremism” Monday for Charlie Kirk’s death, doubling down on a divisive narrative President Donald Trump and his allies have fueled without clear or public evidence, while hosting Kirk’s podcast from his VP office. US Vice President JD Vance hosts an episode of the Charlie Kirk Show in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2025.(Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Vance, while hosting the slain conservative influencer’s podcast from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, opened the show by denouncing what he called “this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and I believe is part of the reason why Charlie Kirk was killed.” “We’re going to talk about how to dismantle that,” he said. Trump has repeatedly attributed Kirk’s death to “radicals on the left,” despite some in his own party calling on him to tone down the rhetoric, with the president telling reporters Sunday “you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burning all over the place, that’s the left. That’s not the right.” When asked if he would investigate left-wing groups, Trump said “we’ll see,” and adding that “a lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left, they’re already under investigation.” Other Republicans, however, have called for unity in rejecting political violence regardless of the perpetrators’ ideological leanings, with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., telling CNN on Sunday “when there is a fire, you pour water on it, not gasoline,” while Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, told ABC “to me, this is not right. This is not left. We’re talking about…
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01841-2.43%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004133-1.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.538-0.18%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:29
Dalintis
Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Dogecoin and PEPE didn’t just chart numbers; they changed the room. They turned late-night screens into real wins and near-misses, the kind of stories that keep people searching for the best crypto to buy now. Two icons that taught everyday traders the upside can be real. Is there a way to feel that spark again, […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.694+2.39%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.72%
Dalintis
Tronweekly2025/09/16 07:29
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details