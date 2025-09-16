2025-09-16 Tuesday

Bitcoin ETFs Drive Crypto ETPs $3.3 Billion Weekly Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs Drive Crypto ETPs $3.3 Billion Weekly Inflows

The post Bitcoin ETFs Drive Crypto ETPs $3.3 Billion Weekly Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Digital asset investment products recorded $3.3 billion in weekly inflows from Sept. 8 to 12. Bitcoin ETPs led with $2.4 billion inflows while Ethereum ended an eight-day outflow streak. Total assets under management reached $239 billion, approaching August’s all-time highs. Digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) experienced their strongest weekly performance in months, attracting $3.3 billion in net inflows during the Sept. 8-12 period. CoinShares reported that the surge followed weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data that boosted investor appetite for crypto assets. Total assets under management for crypto ETPs climbed to $239 billion by week’s end, marking the highest level since early August’s record $244 billion peak. The influx represented a sharp reversal from recent outflow trends that had pressured the sector. Crypto ETPs weekly inflows during Sept. 8-12 | Source: CoinShares Bitcoin ETF Drive Market Recovery Bitcoin investment products captured the largest share of weekly inflows with $2.4 billion in net additions. The figure marked Bitcoin ETPs’ strongest weekly performance since July and demonstrated renewed institutional confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency. US-based Bitcoin ETF dominated trading activity during the period. Farside Investors’ data indicated that BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $366.2 million in inflows on Sept. 11, its strongest single-day performance of the week. Fidelity’s FBTC added $315.2 million on Sept. 12, while Bitwise’s BITB contributed $168.2 million across multiple trading sessions. Recent flows from US-traded spot Bitcoin ETFs | Source: Farside Investors Grayscale’s GBTC continued experiencing outflows, but at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks. The fund shed $222.9 million on Sept. 4 but posted smaller daily outflows throughout the Sept. 8-12 period. Short-Bitcoin products recorded modest outflows during the week, reducing their combined assets under management to just $86 million. The decline suggested a reduction in bearish sentiment among institutional investors. Ethereum ETPs End Prolonged Outflow Streak Ethereum…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:50
Best Altcoins Under $1 to Buy: ADA, XLM and VET Named Analyst Favorites for 2025 ROI

Best Altcoins Under $1 to Buy: ADA, XLM and VET Named Analyst Favorites for 2025 ROI

Analysts name ADA, XLM, and VET as the best altcoins to buy under $1 in 2025. Here’s why they stand out, plus a new altcoin pick gaining FOMO.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:50
Standard Chartered: Ethereum will benefit more from a buying spree among public companies than Bitcoin or Solana

Standard Chartered: Ethereum will benefit more from a buying spree among public companies than Bitcoin or Solana

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to The Block, Geoffrey Kendrick, Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that with the rise of digital asset reserves (DATs), Ethereum may benefit more than Bitcoin and Solana. In his report, he noted that the recent decline in DATs' market net asset value (mNAV) will force companies to differentiate themselves and may drive consolidation among Bitcoin reserves. In contrast, Ethereum and Solana reserves may have higher mNAVs due to their ability to generate staking income, and the Ethereum reserve is more mature and has a more significant advantage. Currently, DATs hold 4% of Bitcoin, 3.1% of Ethereum, and 0.8% of Solana, and the size of their holdings has a significant impact on token prices. Kendrick believes that market saturation is the main reason for the valuation compression, but DATs still have "selective investment value" because they provide access to digital assets in restricted regions. In the future, fund-raising capabilities, company size, and staking income will be key factors in differentiating DAT performance. He added that if some DATs perform below asset value for a long period of time, consolidation may occur, and strategic acquisitions may be more cost-effective than direct purchases of the tokens. Overall, DATs will drive Ethereum’s outperformance over Bitcoin and Solana.
PANews2025/09/16 07:49
Polkadot DAO Approves 2.1B Hard Cap on DOT Supply

Polkadot DAO Approves 2.1B Hard Cap on DOT Supply

The post Polkadot DAO Approves 2.1B Hard Cap on DOT Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) passed a referendum approving a hard cap on the network’s native token for the first time.  The decision set the maximum supply at 2.1 billion Polkadot (DOT) tokens, a significant pivot from the previous tokenomics model, under which new tokens were indefinitely issued yearly. Under the old inflationary model, Polkadot minted about 120 million DOT tokens annually, with no limit on the token’s total supply.  The project said the supply could have swelled to more than 3.4 billion tokens by 2040 under the old model. The new framework introduces a gradual issuance reduction every two years. At the time of writing, Polkadot had a total supply of about 1.5 billion tokens.  According to Polkadot, the issuance reduction will happen every two years on Pi Day, which is March 14. The project also shared a chart, demonstrating the difference in supply under its new model.  Cointelegraph reached out to the Web3 Foundation, the team behind Polkadot, for more information, but did not receive a response by publication. Source: Polkadot Polkadot launches capital markets division  The change comes as Polkadot moves to expand its reach with institutional investors. On Aug. 19, the project launched the Polkadot Capital Group, a new division designed to connect Wall Street firms with its blockchain infrastructure. The division aims to connect traditional finance players with Polkadot’s blockchain infrastructure to help institutions explore crypto-related opportunities in areas like asset management, banking, venture capital, exchanges and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.  It will also showcase blockchain use cases like decentralized finance (DeFi), staking and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.  Related: Thailand’s citizens are waking up to frozen bank accounts: Bitcoin anyone? Polkadot token has dropped 5% since announcement While the change may have long-term implications for the Polkadot token’s price, it did not have an immediate positive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:48
Blackpink Ties Its Own Radio Record

Blackpink Ties Its Own Radio Record

The post Blackpink Ties Its Own Radio Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackpink’s “Jump” ties the band’s longest-running Pop Airplay hit at eight weeks, matching “Ice Cream” and “Pink Venom” while reaching new Billboard highs. INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Jennie Kim, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo of ‘BLACKPINK’ are seen at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube) Getty Images for YouTube Blackpink has only scored a handful of hits on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, but the group is already one of the most successful K-pop acts of all time on the tally. The list is known to be hugely competitive, as it focuses on top 40 pop stations that cater only to the biggest smashes and most well-known names. Blackpink’s single “Jump” keeps on the list once more, and as it does, the tune ties with two of the group’s other wins at pop radio in America. Blackpink’s “Jump” Makes History “Jump” has now lived on the Pop Airplay chart for eight weeks. As of this frame, it is tied as the longest-running hit in the girl group’s discography on the list. Both “Ice Cream,” the band’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, and “Pink Venom” also made it to eight weeks on the tally. Amazingly, all three of Blackpink’s charting wins have spent exactly the same amount of time on the roster, but that might not be the case for long. “Jump” Keeps at Its Peak “Jump” holds at No. 19, its all-time high on the Pop Airplay chart. The single already stands as Blackpink’s highest-rising win and will almost certainly score a ninth frame on the list when Billboard once again publishes the tally. “Jump” could continue to live on the ranking for several more weeks, if not months, at this point. Blackpink Earns a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:47
Next Bitcoin In 2025? Pepeto Named The Top Crypto Investment To Watch In Q4

Next Bitcoin In 2025? Pepeto Named The Top Crypto Investment To Watch In Q4

The post Next Bitcoin In 2025? Pepeto Named The Top Crypto Investment To Watch In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 02:25 Bitcoin’s climb from niche tech to global asset is the blueprint every investor studies. Starting near zero in 2010, the shockwave that followed shaped the market we all trade in today. Now a fresh contender is getting serious attention: a promising presale meme coin on Ethereum that could compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, because the window is still open. That brings us to the Ethereum project Pepeto (PEPETO). It blends culture with real tools, a zero-fee exchange and a growing user base, and that mix is why many traders slot it as the best crypto to buy now in a crowded crypto cycle. If Bitcoin wrote the map, Pepeto aims to take the fast lane. But first, a quick look back at how Bitcoin moved from roughly $0.0025 to above $100,000, and became the story every crypto investment desk knows by heart. Bitcoin’s Fantastic Run: From Under $1 To Above $100,000 In 10 Years In 2009, few guessed where Bitcoin would end up. Launched on January 3, 2009, it picked up a price signal in 2010 when the pizza trade valued BTC near $0,0025, while early exchange quotes sat at fractions of a cent. By 2011 it tagged $1 for the first time, giving a new idea a clear price. The first halving in 2012 cut new supply, helping the market push toward $1,000 by 2013. A second halving in 2016 again tightened issuance and set the stage for 2017’s run near $20,000. In the early 2020s, another halving met rising institutional interest and deeper global liquidity. Market cap ultimately touched $1 trillion as major firms explored or added BTC to balance sheets. Scarcity stayed front and center thanks to the fixed 21 million cap and predictable cycles. By 2021 Bitcoin set…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:44
RLUSD Stablecoin Decouples From XRP as Volume Rockets 16%

RLUSD Stablecoin Decouples From XRP as Volume Rockets 16%

The post RLUSD Stablecoin Decouples From XRP as Volume Rockets 16% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is facing a bearish correction as of press time, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP shed their gains. Amid the negative drawdown, Ripple Labs’ stablecoin, RLUSD, is maintaining a positive outlook in terms of its volume. Per data from CoinMarketCap, RLUSD’s 24-hour trading volume has jumped by 16% to $109,000,000. XRP and RLUSD decoupling Despite their differences, both digital currencies operate within the same ecosystem. As a result, they have a subtle impact on each other. While XRP’s core metrics are sliding, RLUSD has managed to sustain some of its momentum over the past 24 hours. You Might Also Like The stablecoin market is heating up, with new rivals like Tether’s USAT now emerging. However, RLUSD is carving a unique market niche for itself as a pro-RWA tokenization stablecoin. Irrespective of trends on the broader market, the positive decoupling might help XRP at times when altcoins are shedding gains. As of press time, XRP was changing hands $3.028, down 3.3% in 24 hours, just hours after it printed the first golden cross this month. Although the coin is responding to general market sentiment, RLUSD’s resilience shows that the liquidity needed to power the next rebound phase in its ecosystem is sustained. New focus On the other hand, market analysts are generally convinced that mild fluctuations are healthy for altcoin resetting. With expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this week, such drawdowns are considered standard. Depending on the outlook the Fed officials take, the market may quickly reclaim the lost valuation.  You Might Also Like For RLUSD, the upside is massive, considering it might get some shares of a possible liquidity boom if the rate cut expectations turn out positive. A sustained buildup in tech, complemented by regular minting and burning, will help…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:42
Japanese TradFi giant Credit Saison launches $50M blockchain fund to bridge US startups with Asia

Japanese TradFi giant Credit Saison launches $50M blockchain fund to bridge US startups with Asia

The post Japanese TradFi giant Credit Saison launches $50M blockchain fund to bridge US startups with Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Credit Saison, Japan’s third-largest credit card company, said Monday it is creating a new venture fund to back early-stage blockchain firms working in the real-world asset sector, according to local media reports. The vehicle, known as Onigiri Capital, has raised $35 million so far from Credit Saison and other backers and, according to a company spokesperson, has room to expand to $50 million. Saison Capital, the group’s investment arm, has been supporting crypto ventures since 2023. Connecting Asian markets Onigiri Capital will concentrate on companies building financial infrastructure such as stablecoins, tokenization platforms, payment rails, and decentralized finance products. The fund’s strategy emphasizes connecting startups in the US with Asia’s growing digital asset markets. Qin En Looi, managing partner of Onigiri and a partner at Saison Capital, said the initiative is designed to help founders from the U.S. establish themselves in Asia by leveraging Credit Saison’s banking relationships, regulatory knowledge, and distribution networks across Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. Fellow managing partner Hans de Back added that the fund aims to help projects meet global financial standards while tapping into Asia’s established infrastructure. Credit Saison, based in Tokyo and affiliated with Mizuho Financial Group, also operates in banking, real estate, and entertainment in addition to its credit card business. Tougher climate for crypto venture deals The launch comes at a time when funding in the digital asset sector remains subdued. After peaking at $86 billion across 329 funds in 2022, crypto venture capital has cooled dramatically. Industry data show that just $3.7 billion has been raised across 28 funds this year. Deployment has also slowed. Funds invested $8.13 billion between January and August 2024, but only $8.05 billion over the same period in 2025. Higher interest rates, the collapse of high-profile firms such as FTX and Terra’s LUNA/UST,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:40
Japanese financial giant Credit Saison launches investment fund for real-asset startups

Japanese financial giant Credit Saison launches investment fund for real-asset startups

PANews reported on September 16th that The Block reported that the venture capital arm of Japanese financial giant Credit Saison will launch Onigiri Capital, a blockchain investment fund. The $50 million fund aims to build an institutional-grade bridge between US innovation and Asia's established blockchain and financial networks, empowering founders to build global financial products. According to a spokesperson, Onigiri, backed by Saison Capital, has raised $35 million through a joint investment from Credit Saison and external investors. The fund has a maximum limit of $50 million and can raise additional capital. The fund will focus on early-stage startups in the real-world asset space, covering financial infrastructure development such as stablecoins, payments, tokenization, and DeFi, with a particular focus on connections with Asia. Credit Saison is a major Tokyo-based financial services company affiliated with Mizuho Financial Group. It is Japan's third-largest credit card issuer and has diverse business interests. Its venture capital arm has invested in cryptocurrency companies since 2023.
PANews2025/09/16 07:38
'Mr. Fantasy' Debuts Atop Spotify Viral Chart: Is KJ Apa Singing?

‘Mr. Fantasy’ Debuts Atop Spotify Viral Chart: Is KJ Apa Singing?

The post ‘Mr. Fantasy’ Debuts Atop Spotify Viral Chart: Is KJ Apa Singing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Mr. Fantasy” Single Cover Mr. Fantasy Productions A disco-sleaze aesthetic, a twee ’60s bob, a deliberately absurd gap-toothed grin — and a massive chart debut to make major-label artists and executives jealous: Mr. Fantasy’s self-titled single has entered Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in both the U.S. and globally at No. 1, turning what appears like an amateur TikTok rollout into mainstream momentum. The @iamtherealmrfantasy TikTok and Instagram account first surfaced in mid-August with short posts that double as an introduction to and, seemingly, marketing the new character. There are manically hilarious clips and photos of Mr. Fantasy sharing his life as a Brit living in Los Angeles with several clips soundtracked by synth-heavy songs. On September 2, the mysterious musician shared a more professionally shot visual to announce the music video for his debut single “Mr. Fantasy.” “The wait is over,” he captioned the post. “Here is Part 1 of my very first video for my debut single ‘Mr. Fantasy’ I love you all. The adventure has only just begun…many more to come!!!” A day later, he followed up with Part 2 of the video. “I’ve been watching you all very closely and I love the videos,” he wrote, referencing any reaction videos, clips, and other social-media attention that utilized the “Mr. Fantasy” sound. “This song is so special to me. It marks the beginning of our journey together.” After dropping Parts 3 and 4, the official “Mr. Fantasy” music video premiered across platforms. At press time, the four different music-video teasers have amassed more than 16.5 million views on TikTok, where the Mr. Fantasy account has more than 600,000 followers. Meanwhile, the “Mr. Fantasy” song itself has over two million streams on Spotify so far, boasting more than 750,000 monthly listeners. Who Is Mr. Fantasy? Is KJ Apa’s Star…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:38
