2025-09-16 Tuesday

Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Needs One Push for $150,000, XRP Lost $3 Again, Dogecoin (DOGE) Biggest $0.30 Crash From July

Market not seeing that many fresh inflows, apart from Ethereum, but situation might change with BTC's growth
Coinstats2025/09/16 08:01
Coinbase’s XRP Decline Continues: 90% Crash In Exchange’s Reserves Tells Story Of Investor Accumulation

Coinbase’s XRP reserves have witnessed one of the strongest collapses among major crypto exchanges, and this has caused questions as to where the tokens are going. According to on-chain data, the exchange’s cold wallets now hold only a fraction of the XRP they once did, and the decline is now more than 90%.  This comes […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/16 08:00
France Raises Concerns Over EU Crypto Rules, May Block Cross-Border Licenses

France warns EU crypto rules risk loopholes, may block cross-border licenses to ensure stricter oversight, consumer protection, and financial stability under MiCA. France has issued a strong warning regarding the European Union’s new crypto regulations. The country is concerned that there are gaps in enforcement that could be used by cryptocurrency companies to skirt stringent […] The post France Raises Concerns Over EU Crypto Rules, May Block Cross-Border Licenses appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 08:00
Bitcoin scarcity jumps as miners hold – But a warning sign arises

Miners hold back, but valuation risks cloud Bitcoin's outlook!
Coinstats2025/09/16 08:00
Institutional Flows Return to Crypto After CPI Jitters

The post Institutional Flows Return to Crypto After CPI Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets rebounded after last week’s consumer price index (CPI)-driven turbulence, with institutional inflows into BTC and ETH ETFs supporting a broader rally. Altcoins are stealing the spotlight as optimism builds around eventual ETF approvals. Crypto Regains Momentum as ETF Inflows and Altcoins Lead Rally After a shaky week tied to U.S. inflation data, crypto […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/institutional-flows-return-to-crypto-after-cpi-jitters/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:00
XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025

XRP is trading close to $3 and has struggled to hold that level in recent sessions. According to a market analyst, a repeat of a past pattern tied to Bitcoin halvings could push XRP much higher, with a possible cycle top above $20 on Oct. 17, 2025. The timeline ties back to earlier halving cycles and a short lag that, she argues, has repeated before. Related Reading: Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back Halving Dates And Follow-On Moves Based on reports, crypto expert Diana points to the 2016–2017 cycle as the clearest example. Bitcoin halved on July 9, 2016, and then reached a peak above $19,000 on Dec. 18, 2017 — 525 days later. XRP, she notes, followed with its high of $3.31 on Jan. 5, 2018, around 18 days after Bitcoin’s top. That sequence — Bitcoin first, XRP soon after — is central to her case. 🚨 XRP TO $15–$20? HISTORY SAYS OCT 2025 IS THE DATE ⏳🔥 History, math, and the end of SEC suppression all point to one window: mid-October 2025. This could be XRP’s most savage run yet — let’s break it down. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/RJ6Z85b6pz — Diana (@InvestWithD) September 4, 2025 Losing Steam, Legal Pressure The pattern did not hold in the next cycle. Bitcoin halved on May 11, 2020, and then topped near $69,000 on Nov. 10, 2021, about 545 days later. XRP did not mirror that run. Reports show XRP hit $1.95 in April 2021, several months earlier than Bitcoin’s peak, after legal pressure and exchange delistings constrained its move. Diana describes that episode as a lost cycle for the token. Regulatory Clarity And Product Growth According to reports, the legal cloud around XRP eased after a July 2023 court outcome that cleared major parts of XRP’s past sales from being labeled as securities. Exchanges in the US resumed listings, and Ripple has been building out products like RLUSD and new payment corridors. Diana says those developments, together with multiple ETF filings, improve XRP’s chances this time. She puts forward three price scenarios: a modest run to $5–$7 if Bitcoin’s momentum is modest; a base case of $10–$15 assuming ETF inflows and stronger use cases; and a blow-off rally that could push XRP past $20 if big institutional liquidity arrives. Related Reading: Dogecoin Breaks Out With A 32% Surge: Time To Buy Or Too Late To Chase? XRP Forecasts Split: $12.25 Target Vs. Modest Growth Outlook Meanwhile, Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered expects XRP’s rally to continue, saying the token could take on a larger role in international finance. He also points to future XRP ETFs as a catalyst that could draw more investors. Kendrick places his price target at $12.25 by 2029, which would mean a 300%+ jump from today’s $2.95 and translate into annualized returns of about 43%. That outlook, however, is far from universal. Morningstar analysts forecast the broader crypto market to grow close to 10% per year through 2034, a rate in line with historical stock market performance. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/16 08:00
Robinhood plans to launch a publicly traded fund to give U.S. retail investors the opportunity to invest in private companies.

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to The Block, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) plans to launch a publicly traded fund, "Robinhood Ventures Fund I," to provide US retail investors with access to private companies. CEO Vlad Tenev stated that for decades, wealthy individuals and institutions have been able to invest in private companies, while retail investors have been shut out. The new fund will allow ordinary people to access investment opportunities once reserved for the elite. Previously, Robinhood allowed users in the European Union to purchase tokenized shares tracking well-known private companies such as OpenAI. This new fund, focused on the US market, will make long-term investments through IPOs and subsequent stages, targeting multiple industries. Robinhood noted that investment opportunities have shrunk in recent years, with the number of US public companies falling from approximately 7,000 in 2000 to approximately 4,000 in 2024, while the number and value of private companies have increased, exceeding $10 trillion in total. Robinhood has submitted a registration statement to the US SEC for the public offering of the fund and hopes to list it on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVI.
PANews2025/09/16 07:59
J.S. Gold Does For Judaism What ‘Percy Jackson’ Did For Greek Myth

The post J.S. Gold Does For Judaism What ‘Percy Jackson’ Did For Greek Myth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘The Sanhedrin Chronicles’ Courtesy of Histria SciFi & Fantasy Demon-killing shofars, a living tallit worthy of Doctor Strange, and health-restoring manna. Those are just a few things one can expect while reading J.S. Gold’s The Sanhedrin Chronicles, where history, culture, folklore, and religious mysticism come vividly to life, holding the promise of a sprawling new fantasy book series that will do for Judaism what the bestselling Percy Jackson saga did for Greek mythology. “I wanted to introduce readers to a Jewish mythology, Kabbalah, and the esoteric tradition of what it means to be Jewish,” Gold tells me. “That has been lost on a lot of Jews, and I think it’s so cool and so rich.” The story revolves around Arthur Rose, a nerdy college student highly resentful of his Hasidic upbringing, who must re-embrace his roots after the father that abandoned him years ago suddenly dies and leaves him heir apparent to a clandestine society of badass demon hunters known as Sanhedrin (named for the supreme court of Jewish antiquity). “The first book is very much involved with claiming your pride as a Jew and self-actualizing as a Jew,” states Gold. “Claiming that Jewish pride and identity for yourself.” Now available from Histria Books, the novel wonderfully captures the — ahem — lightning in a bottle magic of Rick Riordan’s The Lightning Thief, with plenty of clever world-building to spare. Like The Writer from Josh Gad and the Berkowitz brothers, Gold has found a way to make the obscurities Jewish tradition accessible to mainstream audiences by paying homage to and remixing both 5,000 years of religious development and long-entrenched hero tropes. The New York-based author found himself inspired to start writing Sanhedrin after the 2018 release of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther movie, which revolutionized minority representation in pop culture. “It…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 07:59
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Nears 75% Completion — Best Crypto Presale to Buy Before Launch Date

With its presale nearing 75% completion, MAGACOIN FINANCE is ranked the best crypto presale to buy now, offering massive upside ahead of its launch date.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:59
Dogecoin Price Breakout Still Possible, But on One Condition

DOGE records 5.6% price decline in 24 hours
Coinstats2025/09/16 07:54
