Trump Renews Call to Replace Quarterly SEC Filings With 6-Month Reporting

Trump ignited fresh momentum behind a bold push to slash SEC reporting rules, aiming to scrap quarterly disclosures in favor of a leaner, long-term-focused reporting regime. Trump Calls Quarterly Reports Wasteful, Wants SEC to Ease Disclosure Rules President Donald Trump has called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to end the requirement that […]
StarkNet Launches Bitcoin Staking with Multiple Wrappers

StarkNet launches Bitcoin staking with multiple BTC wrappers, reducing unstaking time to 7 days, boosting Layer 2 DeFi inclusion and decentralization. In a major update for the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, StarkNet has officially launched Bitcoin staking support on its network. The upgrade, which went live today, gives holders of BTC the possibility to actively […] The post StarkNet Launches Bitcoin Staking with Multiple Wrappers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP Set for Explosive Growth as 80% Supply Remains Untouched

The debate around XRP’s future has once again heated up, with growing optimism from market voices. Xaif Crypto shared a bold view, pointing out that more than 80% of XRP’s total supply has not moved from wallets for over a year. This level of holding conviction signals a community that is not only loyal but […]
Fellowship PAC Commits $100M to Defend America’s Crypto Edge

The post Fellowship PAC Commits $100M to Defend America’s Crypto Edge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fellowship PAC made headlines today after announcing over $100 million in funding for pro-innovation candidates ahead of the United States midterm elections.  Operating independently from Fairshake, this political action committee announced a stated mission to safeguard America’s global competitive edge in the cryptocurrency sector.  Sponsored Sponsored A New Crypto Player in Politics The Fellowship PAC, a new independent expenditure committee, announced today that it has pledged over $100 million to support pro-crypto and pro-innovation candidates. According to its press release on X, the new Fellowship PAC aims to stand out from other pro-crypto groups like Fairshake and affiliates like Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress by focusing on openness and transparency. Introducing The Fellowship PAC: launching with $100M+ committed to back pro-innovation, pro-crypto candidates—and keep America #1 in digital assets & entrepreneurship. Built on transparency and trust. pic.twitter.com/okvfcMqgJK — Fellowship PAC (@Fellowship_PAC) September 15, 2025 “The Fellowship PAC represents the next step in the industry’s evolution-building on the unprecedented momentum that innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors have already created. Unlike past political efforts, the Fellowship PAC’s mission is defined by transparency and trust, ensuring political action directly supports the broader ecosystem rather than narrow or individual interests,” the release read.  Despite its statements, Fellowship has not yet disclosed who is behind its launch or its major backers.  What is certain, however, is that crypto lobbying is becoming increasingly intertwined in American politics. Crypto’s Growing Political Momentum Sponsored Sponsored Crypto lobbying had a historic impact on the 2024 US federal elections. According to OpenSecrets, Fairshake—the industry’s leading super PAC—raised over $260 million and spent $195 million to help elect pro-crypto lawmakers. Total raised and spent by Fairshake PAC in the 2024 election cycle. Source: OpenSecrets. The PAC’s external spending reached over $40 million last year and significantly swayed elections. This contributed…
G-DRAGON X LINE FRIENDS Collab ‘ZO&FRIENDS’ Pop-Up Sells Out Worldwide

The post G-DRAGON X LINE FRIENDS Collab ‘ZO&FRIENDS’ Pop-Up Sells Out Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LINE FRIENDS SQUARE – Universal CityWalk Hollywood LINE FRIENDS It was 5:50 am when Belle* arrived in front of the LINE FRIENDS SQUARE at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. There were about five to ten people already there since 5:30 am. Fans from all over the world were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be the first to purchase from the ZO&FRIENDS collection, a collaboration between G-DRAGON, IPX, and LINE FRIENDS. Inspired by his real-life cat Princess Zoa, G-DRAGON created an animated version named ZOA and her best friend, A&NE, a daisy character representing his symbolic motif. “It’s the only pop-up happening in the U.S.,” Belle said. “I’m a big fan of the character, ZOA. Its grumpy yet cute nature was what really got to me. When the first images of ZOA dropped, I knew I needed one. I didn’t want to take any chances and thought the line would be longer.” The store doesn’t usually open until 11 am, but the staff made an exception for that morning and opened at 10:30. By the time of the opening, the line had stretched around the adjacent stores in the back. People were waiting in the warm weather just for the opportunity to purchase several of the exclusive items. Some of the items included three types of ZOA plushes – keyring, medium, and XL, an A&NE plush keyring, ZOA and A&NE rugs, plates, stickers, a scarf, and a reusable tote bag. LINE FRIENDS SQUARE – Universal CityWalk Hollywood LINE FRIENDS Unfortunately, the store was sent a limited quantity of the oversized items, like the medium and XL plush, which were the first to sell out. Tensions arose from the line as people realized they may not be able to purchase everything on their list. One young girl in the middle of the line broke…
Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Its Neutral 52 Score Means for You

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Its Neutral 52 Score Means for You Are you wondering what’s truly happening in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a crucial barometer for market sentiment, currently stands at 52. This score places it squarely in neutral territory, a slight dip from yesterday but a consistent signal of balanced investor emotions. But what does this mean for your crypto strategy, and why should you pay attention to this single number? Understanding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, provided by Alternative.me, is designed to help investors gauge the overall sentiment dominating the cryptocurrency market. It’s a powerful tool that quantifies emotions, moving from 0 (Extreme Fear) to 100 (Extreme Greed). When the market is in "Extreme Fear," it often suggests potential buying opportunities, as investors are overly cautious. Conversely, "Extreme Greed" might signal an impending correction, as the market could be overheating. This index isn’t just a random number; it’s a sophisticated composite of several key market indicators. Each factor contributes a specific weight to the final score, offering a comprehensive snapshot of investor psychology: Volatility (25%): Measures the current market’s price fluctuations and drawdown relative to average values. Higher volatility can indicate fear. Trading Volume (25%): Analyzes current trading volume and market momentum, often showing increased activity during periods of greed or panic. Social Media Mentions (15%): Scans various social media platforms for crypto-related keywords, gauging public interest and sentiment. Surveys (15%): Gathers investor sentiment through weekly polls, providing a direct insight into individual perspectives. Bitcoin’s Market Cap Dominance (10%): An increasing Bitcoin dominance often indicates fear, as investors might be shifting away from altcoins into the perceived safety of Bitcoin. Google Search Volume (10%): Tracks search queries related to cryptocurrencies, with higher search interest often correlating with speculative greed. What Does a Neutral Crypto Fear & Greed Index Score of 52 Imply? A score of 52, as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently shows, signifies a balanced market. It’s neither overwhelmingly fearful nor excessively greedy. This neutral zone suggests that investors are not making rash decisions based on extreme emotions. Instead, there’s a mix of caution and optimism, leading to a more stable environment compared to periods of extreme sentiment. In a neutral market, prices might consolidate, moving sideways without significant upward or downward trends. This can be a time for reflection rather than reaction. It allows investors to assess fundamentals, look for long-term value, and avoid getting swept up in short-term emotional trading. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights from the Index Understanding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index can be incredibly beneficial for your trading and investment decisions. It acts as a counter-indicator for many seasoned traders. Here’s how you might interpret different zones: Extreme Fear (0-24): Often seen as a potential buying opportunity. When others are fearful, smart money might be accumulating. Fear (25-49): A cautious period. Investors might be hesitant, but strong projects could still offer good entry points. Neutral (50-59): This is where we are now. It suggests a time for careful analysis. Avoid impulsive moves. Consider dollar-cost averaging or rebalancing your portfolio. Greed (60-74): A period of increasing optimism. While prices may rise, it’s also a time to be cautious about overextension. Extreme Greed (75-100): Often a signal for potential market tops or corrections. Many investors consider taking profits or reducing exposure during these times. However, it’s crucial to remember that the index is just one tool. It should always be used in conjunction with fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and a clear understanding of your own risk tolerance. Why the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Matters for Your Strategy This index provides a unique perspective on market psychology, which is a powerful driver of crypto prices. By understanding whether the collective sentiment leans towards fear or greed, you can potentially make more informed decisions. It helps you avoid emotional pitfalls, such as selling during a panic or buying into an unsustainable pump. For long-term investors, a neutral score might mean continuing to build positions steadily. For short-term traders, it might indicate a period of lower volatility, requiring different strategies. The index empowers you to think critically about market conditions rather than simply reacting to price movements. Conclusion: A Balanced Perspective in a Volatile Market The Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 52, signals a moment of equilibrium in the often-turbulent crypto market. This neutral stance offers a valuable opportunity for investors to step back, assess their strategies, and make rational choices free from extreme emotional pressure. While not a standalone predictor, this index is an indispensable guide for understanding the underlying sentiment that shapes cryptocurrency valuations. Use it wisely to navigate the digital asset landscape with greater confidence. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? A: The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a tool that measures the prevailing emotional state of the cryptocurrency market, ranging from Extreme Fear (0) to Extreme Greed (100). Q2: How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index calculated? A: It’s calculated based on a weighted average of several factors, including volatility, trading volume, social media mentions, surveys, Bitcoin’s market cap dominance, and Google search volume. Q3: What does a neutral score (like 52) mean for crypto investors? A: A neutral score suggests a balanced market sentiment, where neither extreme fear nor extreme greed dominates. It often indicates a period of consolidation, making it a good time for careful analysis rather than impulsive decisions. Q4: Can I use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index as my only investment signal? A: No, the index should be used as one tool among many. It provides insights into market sentiment but should be combined with fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and your personal risk tolerance for comprehensive decision-making. Q5: Where can I find the current Crypto Fear & Greed Index value? A: You can find the current value of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index on platforms like Alternative.me, which provides real-time updates. If you found this insight into the Crypto Fear & Greed Index valuable, don’t keep it to yourself! Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media and help them make more informed decisions. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Its Neutral 52 Score Means for You first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
in-app stablecoin at nearly 1:1 rate

The post in-app stablecoin at nearly 1:1 rate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins purchasable in-app thanks to an integrated fiat on-ramp: with the integration of Transak, MetaMask users can buy mUSD (MetaMask USD), USDC, and USDT directly from the wallet, benefiting from prices close to the 1:1 ratio when available and more transparent flows. The rollout starts from the United States and Europe and aims to reduce typical onboarding fees and spreads. The announcement was made public on September 15, 2025, and described by the parties involved as a native integration designed for in-app flows Transak Blog and linked to the issuance of mUSD by Bridge/Stripe Bloomberg. According to the data collected by our analysis team between August and September 2025 on on-ramp flows, card transactions are processed in most cases within a few minutes, while bank transfers typically require 24–48 business hours for on-chain crediting. Industry analysts consulted also confirm that a native on-ramp in the wallet tends to reduce entry barriers; Transak claims support for over 136 cryptocurrencies and payments in more than 64 countries, a useful figure for assessing the geographical coverage of the solution. In summary: three things to know Availability: initial access for US and EU users via the Deposit button on MetaMask; the exclusive partner for the fiat-to-stablecoin flow is Transak Metaverse Post. Costs: the stated goal is to approach the 1:1 rate on stablecoins, reducing losses from typical fees and spreads (net of any service/network fees), as highlighted by the statements reported by CoinDesk. Limits: Mandatory KYC, gradual geographical coverage, and named IBAN functionality coming in the next few months; for more details, see our guide on KYC and named IBAN. The fact: integrated fiat on-ramp in the Deposit button MetaMask has chosen Transak as the exclusive provider of the fiat-to-stablecoin flow within the app. Starting today, eligible users in the USA and EU can…
BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

The post BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 03:15 BullZilla, Mog Coin, and Snek analyzed with on-chain data, ROI math, and clear risks—your guide to top new meme coins to invest in. Cycles reward the prepared. The top new meme coins to invest in usually share one trait. Their catalysts show up in code, supply, or real adoption, not slogans. Bull Zilla bakes scarcity into a stage-based sale. Mog Coin rides culture and deep Ethereum liquidity. Snek turns Cardano’s tooling into a clean community flywheel. This report keeps sentences tight and claims verifiable. It also centers one theme for presale hunters. Timing matters more than noise. The top new meme coins to invest in become obvious only after they move. The edge is acting earlier, with discipline, and with data. BullZilla ($BZIL): Scarcity by Design, Not by Hype BullZilla ($BZIL) treats culture as ignition, but the thrust is mechanical. The project routes supply into staged sales, staking rewards, a growth treasury, and a burn reserve. That architecture explains why allocators place BullZilla next 1000x near the front of the top new meme coins to invest in. One feature anchors the thesis: the Progressive Price Engine. This engine raises the presale price by funding milestones or time windows. Early entries lock lower costs. Later entries pay more by rule, not rhetoric. That structure turns uncertainty into a schedule. It also lets analysts model outcomes instead of guessing. In a market screening the top new meme coins to invest in, rules beat vibes every time. Treasury funds back growth and listings. Staking through the HODL Furnace rewards conviction and keeps tokens off exchanges. A chaptered burn reserve shrinks float at milestones. Together, these levers compress supply and strengthen community alignment. The result feels less like a meme sprint and more like an engineered launch…
US lawmakers tap Saylor, Lee to advance Bitcoin reserve bill

Strategy’s Michael Saylor and BitMine’s Tom Lee are among 18 industry leaders who will look at ways to pass the BITCOIN Act and enable budget-neutral ways to buy Bitcoin. US lawmakers are set to meet with 18 crypto industry executives, including Strategy chairman Michael Saylor, on Tuesday to discuss how Congress can move forward with President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.Those in attendance will also include Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, who is also the chairman of BitMine and MARA CEO Fred Thiel, according to crypto advocacy group The Digital Chambers, which shared the full list with Cointelegraph on Monday. The industry executives are looking to build momentum behind the BITCOIN Act — introduced by US Senator Cynthia Lummis in March — which calls on the government to acquire one million Bitcoin (BTC) over five years. Read more
The US CFTC ordered the former CEO of crypto lending company Voyager to pay $750,000 to defrauded customers

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced in a statement on Monday that Stephen Ehrlich, co-founder and former head of the bankrupt crypto lending platform Voyager Digital Ltd., must pay $750,000 to defrauded clients. According to a consent order from a New York federal court, Ehrlich, who neither admitted nor denied the charges, was banned from commodity trading for three years and subject to other restrictions. CFTC Acting Director Charles Marvine stated that this settlement highlights the importance of the CFTC in the digital asset sector, with compensating victims and limiting the defendant's ability to cause future harm as core to its mission. In October 2023, the CFTC sued Ehrlich and Voyager, accusing them of operating a fraudulent digital asset platform that misled clients by claiming it was a "safe haven" and lured them with promises of high returns while lending billions of dollars in client assets to high-risk third parties. Ehrlich described himself as "angry and disappointed" by the charges at the time. He had previously settled related misrepresentation charges filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
