Could Ethereum Become the Preferred Settlement and Coordination Layer for AI Agents?

The post Could Ethereum Become the Preferred Settlement and Coordination Layer for AI Agents? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) is creating a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) group to make Ethereum the settlement and coordination layer for what it calls the “machine economy,” according to research scientist Davide Crapis. Crapis, who announced the initiative Monday on X, said the new dAI Team will pursue two priorities: enabling AI agents to pay and coordinate without intermediaries, and building a decentralized AI stack that avoids reliance on a small number of large companies. He said Ethereum’s neutrality, verifiability and censorship resistance make it a natural base layer for intelligent systems. Ethereum Foundation background The EF is a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, that funds and coordinates the development of the Ethereum blockchain. It does not control the network but plays a catalytic role by supporting researchers, developers and ecosystem projects. Its remit includes funding upgrades such as Ethereum 2.0, zero-knowledge proofs and layer-2 scaling, alongside community programs like the Ecosystem Support Program. The foundation also organizes events such as Devcon to foster collaboration and acts as a policy advocate for blockchain adoption. In 2025, EF restructured to handle Ethereum’s growth, emphasizing ecosystem acceleration, founder support and enterprise outreach. The new dAI Team represents a continuation of this shift toward specialized units addressing emerging technologies. Crapis’s role Crapis is a research scientist at the EF and will lead the new dAI Team. He said the group will connect its work with both the EF’s protocol group and its ecosystem support arm. “Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy, and AI makes Ethereum more useful,” he wrote, adding that the team intends to fund public goods and projects at the intersection of AI and blockchains. ERC-8004 and Trust Standards The group will build on recent work around ERC-8004, a proposed Ethereum standard that Crapis described as a way to prove who…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:44
Infinity Castle’ Hits New High

The post Infinity Castle’ Hits New High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ is booming ©Copyright_ ©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable Sony’s bold-looking anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle slashed its way into the record books online and in theaters over the weekend. The first film in a trilogy based on the ‘Infinity Castle’ story arc of a manga comic book series, Demon Slayer is also a direct sequel to the fourth season of the Netflix anime series with the same name. The movie tells the story of a teenager avenging the deaths of his family at the hands of hordes of carnivorous demons and, against all the odds, it has been embraced by critics and audiences alike. The former rated it 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes while the score from audiences stands at 98%. They packed theaters in the United States at the weekend giving the movie a haul of $70 million which makes it the highest-ever opening for an anime. Released in 3,315 locations by Sony’s anime distribution banner, Crunchyroll, its haul was more than double the previous record set by Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back in 1999. That movie had a helping hand as it debuted on a Wednesday meaning that it played for two full days before the traditional three-day period. Demon Slayer didn’t just set a record for an anime but even beat Bad Boys: Ride or Die to become Sony’s biggest domestic opener in over two years. As this report explained, it won over fans with its striking art style and high stakes story. Two trends also helped it cut a path to the top. The ‘Demon Slayer’ movie is Sony’s biggest domestic opening in two years ©Copyright_ ©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable Firstly, although adults haven’t returned to theaters in the same numbers that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:43
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Nominations Open For America’s Top M&A Lawyers 2025

The post Nominations Open For America’s Top M&A Lawyers 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forbes seeks nominations for our inaugural Top M&A Lawyers in America List Nominations have opened for our inaugural list of America’s Top M&A Lawyers. This new list will highlight an elite cohort of attorneys practicing in the mergers and acquisitions field. We are seeking superlative attorneys who have been part of blockbuster deals over one billion dollars, with impressive client lists and a track record of success. Involvement in structuring joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, activist takeover and defense, financing arrangements, and similar matters will all be considered. Metrics such as total deal value and volume over the past twelve months, along with the attorney’s role, are part of our assessment. In curating the M&A list, we’re not solely looking at big deals, but also considering factors such as influence in the field, reputation and thought leadership. Our experienced editorial team vets candidates through an independent research and selection process as well as through nominations and recommendations. If there is an attorney you believe should be on Forbes Top M&A list, please use the following link to submit candidates by October 20th: VIEW NOMINATION FORM Nominations will be reviewed by our editorial team and requests for additional information may be sent to those moving forward in the process. *Please note that this list is entirely merit-based and qualitative— there is no fee to participate and candidates cannot pay to be listed.* Any questions about submissions or the upcoming list should be directed to lawyerlist@forbes.com Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lianejackson/2025/09/15/nominations-open-for-americas-top-ma-lawyers-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:40
Altcoin Season Index Plummets to 71: What This Crucial Dip Reveals

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index Plummets to 71: What This Crucial Dip Reveals The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic landscape, constantly shifting between periods of Bitcoin dominance and exciting altcoin surges. Recently, a significant indicator for many investors, the Altcoin Season Index, registered a notable drop. This key metric, provided by CoinMarketCap, now stands at 71, a decrease of two points from yesterday. But what exactly does this number signify for your crypto holdings and the broader market outlook? Understanding the Altcoin Season Index: What Does 71 Really Mean? The Altcoin Season Index is a valuable tool designed to help investors gauge the prevailing sentiment in the crypto market. It’s not just a random number; it’s calculated based on a very specific methodology: It compares the price performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Crucially, stablecoins and wrapped tokens are excluded from this analysis to provide a clearer picture of speculative asset performance. The comparison is made against Bitcoin’s performance over the last 90 days. An official “altcoin season” is declared when a remarkable 75% of these top altcoins manage to outperform Bitcoin during that 90-day window. Conversely, if Bitcoin is outperforming the majority, it’s considered a “Bitcoin season.” A reading closer to 100 indicates a strong altcoin season, while a lower number points towards Bitcoin’s dominance. Why Did the Altcoin Season Index Dip to 71? The recent two-point fall in the Altcoin Season Index to 71 suggests a subtle yet important shift in market momentum. While 71 is still above the threshold typically associated with a full Bitcoin season (often considered below 50), it indicates that fewer altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin compared to very recently. This slight decrease could be attributed to several factors: Bitcoin’s Resurgence: Often, when Bitcoin experiences a strong price rally, it tends to pull capital from altcoins, as investors prioritize the perceived safety and liquidity of the leading cryptocurrency. Profit-Taking: After periods of altcoin strength, some investors may be taking profits, rotating back into Bitcoin or stablecoins. Macroeconomic Factors: Broader economic news or global events can also influence investor sentiment, leading to a flight to quality, which often means Bitcoin. This dip serves as a reminder that market conditions are fluid and require constant monitoring. It’s not necessarily a sign of impending doom for altcoins, but rather an indication of a rebalancing act. Navigating the Current Crypto Climate: Strategies with the Altcoin Season Index For savvy investors, the Altcoin Season Index offers crucial insights, but it’s important not to view it as a standalone predictor. Instead, consider it as one piece of a larger puzzle. Here are some actionable insights: Diversification is Key: Even during a Bitcoin-dominant phase, some altcoins can still perform well due to specific project developments or niche market demand. Maintaining a diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks. Monitor Trends: Keep an eye on the Altcoin Season Index regularly. A sustained drop might suggest a prolonged period of Bitcoin strength, while a reversal could signal new opportunities in altcoins. Fundamental Analysis: Don’t solely rely on market indices. Always research the fundamentals of any altcoin you consider investing in, including its technology, team, use case, and community support. Risk Management: Understand that altcoins generally carry higher risk and volatility than Bitcoin. Adjust your position sizes and stop-loss orders accordingly. The crypto market is cyclical, and periods of altcoin outperformance will undoubtedly return. The current reading of the Altcoin Season Index simply tells us where we stand today. What Does the Altcoin Season Index Tell Us About Tomorrow? While the Altcoin Season Index dipping to 71 might seem like a setback for altcoin enthusiasts, it’s a natural part of the crypto market’s ebb and flow. It underscores Bitcoin’s foundational role and its tendency to lead market movements. For investors, this moment presents an opportunity to re-evaluate portfolios, conduct thorough research, and prepare for future market shifts. Whether we’re heading towards a stronger Bitcoin season or merely pausing before another altcoin rally, staying informed with tools like the Altcoin Season Index is crucial for making strategic decisions in this exciting financial frontier. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index is a metric provided by CoinMarketCap that measures the performance of the top 100 altcoins (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) against Bitcoin over the last 90 days. It helps indicate whether altcoins or Bitcoin are currently dominating the market. How is the Altcoin Season Index calculated? It’s calculated by determining if 75% or more of the top 100 altcoins (by market cap, excluding stablecoins/wrapped tokens) have outperformed Bitcoin in the past 90 days. A higher index score indicates a stronger altcoin season, while a lower score suggests Bitcoin dominance. What does an Altcoin Season Index of 71 mean? An index of 71 means that while a significant number of altcoins are still outperforming Bitcoin over the last 90 days, the momentum has slightly decreased. It’s not a full altcoin season (which would be 75 or higher), nor is it a strong Bitcoin season (typically below 50), but rather a more balanced or transitioning period. Is it an Altcoin Season or Bitcoin Season right now? With the Altcoin Season Index at 71, it’s closer to an altcoin season, but the recent dip indicates that Bitcoin has gained some relative strength. It suggests a mixed market where some altcoins are still performing well, but Bitcoin is also asserting its presence. How can I use the Altcoin Season Index in my trading? Use the Altcoin Season Index as an indicator of overall market sentiment. A rising index might encourage more altcoin exposure, while a falling index could prompt a more cautious approach or a focus on Bitcoin. Always combine this with fundamental analysis and robust risk management strategies. If you found this analysis of the Altcoin Season Index insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Spreading knowledge helps everyone navigate the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Join the conversation and let us know your thoughts on the current market trends. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index Plummets to 71: What This Crucial Dip Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 08:40
Fed's September interest rate meeting list finalized: Milan's nomination approved, Cook's dismissal order rejected

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Jinshi, a US appeals court on Monday rejected US President Trump's request to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the first such action by a president since the Fed's founding in 1913. The ruling by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means that Cook can remain at the Fed for now during the Fed's policy meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court. Separately, Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve Board Governor, Michelle Milan, received the necessary votes for confirmation in the US Senate on Monday, allowing her to participate in the Fed's interest rate decision this week alongside 11 other voting members.
PANews2025/09/16 08:37
Standard Chartered's SC Ventures plans to raise $250 million for its new digital asset fund

PANews reported on September 16th that Bloomberg News reported that Standard Chartered Plc's venture capital arm, SC Ventures, plans to raise funds for a $250 million fund focused on investing in digital assets in the financial services sector. Gautam Jain, an operating member of SC Ventures, stated on Monday on the sidelines of the inaugural Money 20/20 fintech event in Riyadh that the fund, planned for launch next year, will be backed by selected investors in the Middle East and will focus on global investments. Jain stated that the unit also plans to launch a $100 million African investment fund and is considering launching its first venture debt fund, but did not specify whether these funds would also focus on digital assets or fintech. Jain also said the unit is increasing its investment in the Middle East this year, launching operations in Saudi Arabia in January. Its strategy is to build a team dedicated to the Saudi market and launch a domestic fund in 2026, focusing on minority investments in companies and new business development.
PANews2025/09/16 08:34
4 days ago 5.355 million UNI large transfer progress: Currently 780,000 UNI have been transferred to multiple CEX

PANews reported on September 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, 5.355 million UNI were transferred to the 0xF436 address (suspected to be the Anchorage institutional platform address) four days ago and then transferred to CEX one after another. Currently, 780,000 UNI (US$7.56 million) have been transferred to multiple CEXs.
PANews2025/09/16 08:33
Senate confirms crypto-friendly Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board ahead of interest rate meeting

The US Senate voted on Monday to confirm cryptocurrency-friendly Stephen Miran to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Coinstats2025/09/16 08:33
‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?

The post ‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ South Park Season 27 has been mocking President Donald Trump nonstop, and Kirk was part of the mockery in Episode 2. Following the right-wing activist’s assassination last week, however, will Trey Parker and Matt Stone divert from their political commentary this week? South Park, of course, returned on July 23 on Comedy Central and debuted the first of 50 new episodes over the next five years on streaming on Paramount+ as part of Parker and Stone’s $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global. ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers South Park wasted no time in poking fun at Trump in the new season’s first episode, including graphic scenes depicting the president’s “genitalia” and his special “relationship” with Satan. In addition, Parker and Stone — who have never been shy in targeting anyone or anything — also blasted Paramount Global over the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While Episode 2 mocked Trump again, Parker and Stone broadened their canvas to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Vice President JD Vance also made his South Park debut in Season 27 Episode 2, as did the Turning Point USA founder at an awards ceremony titled “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.” Kirk was channeled earlier in the episode by Cartman, who started a conservative podcast after accusing fellow South Park Elementary student Clyde of stealing his rants. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Recap Of Trump And Labubu Episode – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers While…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:31
