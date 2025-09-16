2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
The Next Generation’ Brings Real Navy Training To Nat Geo

The Next Generation’ Brings Real Navy Training To Nat Geo

The post The Next Generation’ Brings Real Navy Training To Nat Geo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Student Captain Steph Harris mid flight. (Credit: National Geographic) National Geographic In 1986, Top Gun hit theaters, and like a lot of people my age, I was hooked. Watching Tom Cruise take to the skies as Maverick was more than just entertainment—it was formative. It inspired me to join the U.S. Air Force. I never made it all the way to becoming a fighter pilot, but I did experience the thrill of flying in an F-111 over the mountains of Turkey and breaking the speed of sound over the Mediterranean. That rush—the mix of precision, danger, and raw exhilaration—stays with you. That’s why National Geographic’s new docuseries Top Guns: The Next Generation hits so hard. It’s not a movie. It’s not scripted drama. It’s the real thing. Starting September 16 at 9pm Eastern time on Nat Geo, and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, viewers will follow Navy and Marine Corps student pilots as they face the most unforgiving stage of strike fighter training. Over six months, every flight could make or break a career. The Human Story Behind the Cockpit The six-part series goes beyond the cockpit to capture the full scope of what it takes to earn those coveted wings of gold. These aren’t just pilots—they’re young men and women balancing ambition with sacrifice, chasing dreams while missing time with family and friends. The cameras catch the candid moments that reveal what’s at stake emotionally, not just professionally. It’s that blend of grit and humanity that sets the series apart. You see the pressure building as students prepare for bombing runs, dogfights, and nail-biting carrier landings. You also see the doubt, the frustration, and the occasional crisis of confidence. I recently sat down with Capt. Juston “Poker” Kuch, commodore of Training Wing One at NAS Meridian…
SynFutures
F$0.017332-4.51%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.41%
Union
U$0.018072-6.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:58
Dalintis
Senate confirms Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Senate confirms Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board of Governors

The post Senate confirms Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board of Governors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stephen Miran was confirmed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors by the Senate with a narrow 48-47 vote. Miran will serve the remainder of a 14-year term that began on February 1, 2012. The Senate confirmed Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors today in a narrow 48-47 vote. Miran will serve the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2012, according to the Senate’s executive calendar. The confirmation fills a vacancy on the seven-member board that oversees the US central bank’s operations and monetary policy decisions. The close vote reflects the typical partisan divide surrounding Federal Reserve nominations, which require Senate approval. Board members serve staggered 14-year terms designed to provide independence from political pressures. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/senate-confirms-stephen-miran-federal-reserve-board-governors/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.47%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09007+11.69%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:57
Dalintis
Fellowship, a new political action committee supporting 'American Crypto Supporters,' has raised $100 million.

Fellowship, a new political action committee supporting 'American Crypto Supporters,' has raised $100 million.

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, a new political action committee focused on supporting "pro-innovation, pro-cryptocurrency candidates" in the United States has officially launched with $100 million in funding. On Monday, the Fellowship Political Action Committee announced on the X platform that it had raised "over $100 million" from anonymous sources as part of its support for the Trump administration's digital asset strategy. The PAC stated that it aims to support specific candidates for federal office and prevent an "exodus of talent and entrepreneurs" from US cryptocurrency companies by helping to clarify regulations. Sources stated that the PAC has seen no evidence of "Coinbase's involvement."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.537-0.09%
Propy
PRO$0.7057-1.03%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.0083+13.07%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 08:55
Dalintis
Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

The post Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase said Monday that it is “exploring” a token launch for Base, its Ethereum layer-2 network, following years of saying that it wasn’t actively considering the prospect. During a presentation at Monday’s livestreamed Basecamp event in Stowe, Vermont, Coinbase Head of Base Jesse Pollak confirmed that potential token plans are in the works. “Base is beginning to explore a network token,” the network’s official account posted to X afterwards. “We’re in the early phases of exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance. We’re committed to bringing the community along with us, and building in the open.” “Yes, Base is exploring a network token, but has no definitive plans,” the official Coinbase account added. “We’re exploring how a network token could help us accelerate our joint mission.” Decrypt has reached out to Coinbase for comment. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told Decrypt in late 2023 that the San Francisco-based exchange was “not planning to make any token” for Base. At the time, he said Coinbase was “very happy” with Base’s first few months of growth. His comments appeared to conflict with those from Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, who told Decrypt months prior that “a token could be viable at some point in the future,” and that it was “not something we’ve ruled out entirely.” Luke Youngblood, founder of decentralized lending app Moonwell, told Decrypt that it was his first time visiting Stowe, known for its outdoor recreation and colorful fall foliage. He attended Base’s annual event last year in Idlewild, California, too. “I woke up this morning and walked outside. It was the most beautiful sunrise I’ve ever seen before,” he told Decrypt. “It seems like an idyllic place.” ﻿ Youngblood, a former Coinbase employee, said that he was “totally surprised” to learn the firm is exploring…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.41%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01731+0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.52%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:54
Dalintis
How Global Science Was Set Back A Century

How Global Science Was Set Back A Century

The post How Global Science Was Set Back A Century appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Modern science has yielded immense benefits to society, yet it has also suffered greatly at the hands of several major nations. Politics and ideology, not religion, have been the reason. The brutalities of Soviet Russia, Nazi Germany, and Maoist China effectively erased what should have been vital centers of research from the landscape of global science for many decades. (Original Caption) Albert Einstein shown taking his oath of allegiance upon becoming a U.S. citizen. Einstein was one of many German scientists who fled the Nazi regime. The Nazis dismantled the greater part of German science, which at the time was one of the most advanced in the world. Bettmann Archive A disturbing conclusion follows from this. The loss that these examples represent marks a serious deficit for what global science could have been, thus a loss for humanity. Death of Science in Stalin’s Russia The fate of scientific research under the Soviets has been much written about by scholars like Loren Graham and Paul Josephson, with testimonials by those who fled adding many personal details. Russia began the 20th century with a world-class research enterprise. Scientists like Mendeleev in chemistry, Pavlov in physiology, and immunologist Mechnikov were internationally renowned for their discoveries, the latter two earning Nobel Prizes. After the 1917 Revolution, Lenin spoke of the necessity for science as part of the Bolshevik cause yet placed it under state control. With Stalin’s ascent to power in 1928, scientific research had its autonomy eliminated and was subjected to demands for ideological conformity. Purges began by 1929 against scientists and engineers, continuing into the 1940s, with political surveillance, arrests, and executions especially targeted those who had been corrupted by “capitalist science,” meaning those who had been trained and worked in Europe. ‘The victory of socialism in the USSR is guaranteed’, poster,…
Union
U$0.018072-6.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.010219+0.51%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:52
Dalintis
Why Did Crypto Prices Drop As Gold and S&P 500 Broke Records?

Why Did Crypto Prices Drop As Gold and S&P 500 Broke Records?

The post Why Did Crypto Prices Drop As Gold and S&P 500 Broke Records? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold and the S&P 500 both reached all-time highs today, while crypto market caps suffered a slight decline. This decoupling could be a bearish signal for future markets. These two assets usually have an inverse correlation, so their simultaneous gains indicate a mix of caution and eagerness. If crypto gets left behind by both trends, it may be difficult to regain momentum. Gold and S&P 500 Post Huge Gains Bitcoin is often called the “digital gold,” and these asset categories can overlap in interesting ways. Analysts recently predicted that the ongoing gold rally could push crypto to new heights, and major firms are offering joint gold-crypto investment products. Sponsored Sponsored However, the markets are looking a little disconcerting today, as crypto is currently decoupling from both this commodity and the TradFi stock market. While gold and the S&P 500 both hit all-time highs, the crypto sector’s market cap actually decreased. S&P 500 Price Performance. Source: Google Finance Specifically, gold and the S&P 500 typically have an inverse correlation, so it’s quite concerning if they’re both gaining while crypto stays static. If these two categories are both going up, it likely signals a mix of optimism and concern in TradFi markets. Potential Risks to Crypto? There’s one highly visible culprit for these conflicting sentiments: impending cuts to US interest rates. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled to happen very soon, and markets are virtually certain that rate cuts will take place. This could be a mixed blessing, offering investment opportunities alongside fears of dollar inflation. Therefore, this situation could give valuable insight into crypto market dynamics. Analysts have noted that the markets may have already priced rate cuts in. There has been ongoing speculation as to whether or not crypto momentum will continue, but these S&P 500 and gold movements could…
Capverse
CAP$0.15518+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.47%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03585+0.67%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:51
Dalintis
French, Austrian, and Italian regulators urge EU to strengthen cryptocurrency regulation coordination

French, Austrian, and Italian regulators urge EU to strengthen cryptocurrency regulation coordination

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Bloomberg, financial regulators in France, Austria, and Italy are urging top EU regulators to directly oversee large cryptocurrency companies and tighten relevant rules after discovering discrepancies in the implementation of cryptocurrency regulations across countries. The EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Directive (MiCA) will be implemented at the end of 2024, requiring cryptocurrency companies to be licensed in at least one EU member state before they can provide services throughout the bloc. In a position paper released on Monday, the three countries' financial market regulators stated that this approach exposes "significant differences" in how companies are regulated, which could allow companies to exploit loopholes. They recommended transferring oversight of the industry's largest companies to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). They also stated that early implementation of MiCA showed limited regulatory convergence, making it difficult to ensure uniform EU standards. An ESMA spokesperson responded that they are working to ensure regulatory consistency and that they had identified areas for strengthening EU-level regulation last year. Furthermore, the three regulators may take precautionary measures to mitigate risks and call for stronger oversight of global platforms, cybersecurity, and token issuance.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04306-4.33%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 08:49
Dalintis
PayPal ignites P2P payments: personal links

PayPal ignites P2P payments: personal links

The post PayPal ignites P2P payments: personal links appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A link and the money moves: PayPal has introduced personal payment links to make P2P payments faster and more interoperable. The announcement, issued from San Jose on September 15, 2025 PayPal Newsroom, highlights a 10% increase in P2P volumes in the second quarter of 2025 and confirms that Venmo recorded the highest TPV growth in the last three years. These elements add to the group’s public financial data: in the Q2 2025 slides, PayPal indicates a total TPV of 443.5 billion dollars as of June 30, 2025, with a 6% year-over-year growth PayPal Q2 2025 Results. The innovation starts in the United States and will be launched in the United Kingdom and Italy by the end of the month, confirming a progressive yet ambitious strategy. According to public data and communications to investors, the mix between single-use functionality and interoperability is seen as an operational lever to reduce friction in conversations that become payments. Industry analysts observe that simplifying the conversion of a chat into a transaction can increase the frequency of P2P payments and improve the retention of mobile-first users. In our monitoring of official presentations and corporate comments, the priority given to improving the user experience is consistent with the goal of extending PayPal’s reach beyond just ecommerce checkout. What is “PayPal Links” and how it works “PayPal Links” allows you to generate a unique, private, and single-use link to receive money easily, even if payments occur between different apps. In this context, the flow is designed to ensure an immediate and frictionless operation: the process includes Creation: open the PayPal app, enter the amount and description, and generate the link in a few steps. Sharing: send the link via SMS, DM, email, or chat, wherever you prefer. Single use: the link is valid only for the designated…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08864-2.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003485-2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.47%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:48
Dalintis
France May Attempt To Block MiCA ‘Passports’ For EU Crypto Firms

France May Attempt To Block MiCA ‘Passports’ For EU Crypto Firms

The post France May Attempt To Block MiCA ‘Passports’ For EU Crypto Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. France warned it may try to block cryptocurrency companies operating locally under licenses obtained in other European countries, raising enforcement gap concerns regarding the European Union’s crypto regulatory framework. France’s securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), told Reuters Monday that it is concerned about potential regulatory enforcement gaps related to Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the world’s first comprehensive crypto regulatory framework. Concerned that some crypto companies may seek licenses in more lenient EU jurisdictions, the AMF is considering a ban on operating in France under MiCA licenses obtained in other member states. “We do not exclude the possibility of refusing the EU passport,” Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the chair of AMF, told Reuters, adding that it’s “very complex,” akin to an “atomic weapon” for the market. Crypto companies are looking for a “weak link” in European jurisdictions that will provide a “license with fewer requirements than the others,” she added. Under MiCA, which took effect for crypto-asset service providers in December 2024, companies authorized in one member state can use this as a “passport” to operate across the 27-nation bloc. France’s warning highlighted fears that uneven standards could undermine the framework. Related: MiCA can attract more crypto investment despite overregulation concerns France, Austria, Italy call for ESMA supervision of major crypto companies France became the third country to call for the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to take over supervision of major crypto companies, according to Reuters, citing a position paper seen by its journalists. Austria’s Financial Market Authority and Italy’s financial markets regulator, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, have also called for regulatory supervision to be transferred to ESMA. The three countries also backed revisions to MiCA, including stricter rules for crypto activities outside the EU, stronger cybersecurity oversight and a review…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08864-2.17%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006153-0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.47%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:47
Dalintis
Ex-NFL QB Was Incapacitated From Suicide Attempt—That’s When Ex ‘Reinserted Herself’ & Stole Fortune

Ex-NFL QB Was Incapacitated From Suicide Attempt—That’s When Ex ‘Reinserted Herself’ & Stole Fortune

The post Ex-NFL QB Was Incapacitated From Suicide Attempt—That’s When Ex ‘Reinserted Herself’ & Stole Fortune appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former quarterback Erik Kramer had a storied career in the NFL for close to a decade. Years after the football player hung up his cleats, he was dealt a series of personal tragedies that could level anyone. While in the throes of depression, he tried taking his own life in 2015. Miraculously, he survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The injury left him temporarily mentally incapacitated – and the moment was an opportune time for a con artist to swoop in. Under the guise of trying to help Erik, a former girlfriend slid back into his life, and in the process, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from him. Erik’s lifelong friend Anna Dergan was the first to become suspicious that Erik was being taken advantage of – and then promptly kicked off an investigation of her own. Slowly, while Erik’s brain healed, the uphill battle that was the legal fight was just beginning. Erik Kramer and Anna Dergan, executive producers of “The Quarterback and the Con Artist,” join “Forbes True Crime” to share their story. Watch the full interview above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/15/ex-nfl-qb-was-incapacitated-from-suicide-attempt-thats-when-ex-reinserted-herself–stole-fortune/
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.569+1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373+2.47%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003928-1.25%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:46
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details