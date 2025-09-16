2025-09-16 Tuesday

UK faces £150B gap as city calls for private investment surge

UK faces £150B gap as city calls for private investment surge

The post UK faces £150B gap as city calls for private investment surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The report quotes a 15 billion-pound annual funding gap for the small- and medium-sized enterprises seeking to grow. It also shows a similar infrastructure investment gap from housing, energy, and transport projects to digital networks. Chris Hayward, policy chairman for the City, warned that the cost of inaction would be great: doing nothing would lead to lost opportunities, decreased productivity, and slower economic growth. The warning comes as the UK economy grapples to break out of stagnation. While markets worldwide struggle and tax increases are anticipated within the autumn budget, the government is pressured to create new money. City pushes for pension reform and more defined infrastructure plans The City calls for reform of pensions and a greater effort to direct savings into UK assets to plug the gap. It cites examples from Canada and Australia, where domestic pension funds are significant investors in infrastructure at home. The UK government has already taken steps to implement some of these recommendations. In the Mansion House Accord, 17 of the biggest pension funds in the country promised to allocate as much as 10% of their portfolios to private markets by 2030. At least half of that will likely be invested in UK assets, which could unlock a further £50 billion of fresh capital. But the City says that’s not good enough, as it would like the government to lay out a more transparent pipeline of projects, so investors know what’s coming. Transparency is necessary, it adds, to generate confidence and attract long-term private capital. Just last month, BlackRock announced it had poured $700m into UK data centres – so clearly there’s still plenty of appetite among international investors to back them if the terms are sweet enough. The new Labour government, little more than a year in office, is making strenuous efforts…
Jefferies Report: Bitcoin Mining Profits Down 5% in August

Jefferies Report: Bitcoin Mining Profits Down 5% in August

PANews reported on September 16th that according to CoinDesk, investment bank Jefferies reported on Sunday that Bitcoin mining profits fell 5% last month due to an increase in network hash rate. Analysts led by Jonathan Petersen stated that a miner with a hash rate of 1 exahash (EH/s) would earn approximately $55,000 per day in August, down from $58,000 in July and $44,000 a year ago. In August, US-listed mining companies mined a total of 3,573 bitcoins, down from 3,598 in July. These miners accounted for 26% of the Bitcoin network's hash rate, the same as in July. MARA Holdings (MARA) achieved the most significant mining results, producing 705,703 bitcoins, followed by IREN. Furthermore, MARA had the highest available hash rate of any of these companies, at 59.4 exahash (EH/s), followed closely by CleanSpark at 50 exahash (EH/s).
Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set For September 16

Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set For September 16

The post Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set For September 16 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Reserve: Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set For September 16 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Reserve: Crucial US Bill Roundtable Set for September 16 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-reserve-bill-roundtable/
Is a Bitcoin Price Shock Coming? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Is a Bitcoin Price Shock Coming? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Is a Bitcoin Price Shock Coming? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A series of public comments and policy signals tied to President Donald Trump have reignited the debate around U.S. Monetary policy and its potential impact on crypto. Bitcoin climbed to a record $124,000 in mid-August . Market analysts link the gains to speculation over future Federal Reserve leadership and the possibility of looser policy ahead. Trump’s  Fed politics and the crypto connection Trump has indicated a desire to reshape Federal Reserve leadership. Reports suggest allies are pushing for more direct influence over Fed appointments and a policy tilt toward lower rates.  Such moves could affect liquidity, bond yields, and risk assets. Commentators have noted that these signals have coincided with stronger crypto performance in recent months. Bitcoin reached an intraday high of $124,000 in August, before consolidating to $107,000. As of September 15, Bitcoin is trading at $116,000. The rise came alongside a broader rally across digital assets, with a total market cap of $2.3 trillion. Advertisement &nbsp The Fed controls interest rates that shape dollar liquidity and valuations across asset classes. A shift toward easier policy generally reduces discount rates and can lift risk assets, including Bitcoin. Market coverage through August and September repeatedly linked investor optimism about rate cuts to crypto’s upward momentum. Analysts identify three measurable channels for how Fed decisions might influence Bitcoin: lower short-term rates, increased liquidity flowing into risk assets, and potential government or institutional allocations tied to new policy frameworks.  The available evidence shows a correlation between political announcements and market movements on specific dates. What is not yet established is a direct causal relationship proving that changes in Fed personnel or policy will always drive Bitcoin higher.  Bitcoin’s recent rally has unfolded alongside policy pronouncements and speculation over Federal Reserve leadership under Trump. The asset reached $124,000 in August…
Today's NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 16th

Today's NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 16th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 16th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The days keep falling like dominoes. We’re now officially past the halfway mark in September and my kids are already talking about Halloween. I’m not sure if I want 2025 to slow down or speed up. It’s crazy out there, folks. Let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Monday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number. < The pip in this…
Alibaba bets on Jack Ma's comeback to regain market edge

Alibaba bets on Jack Ma's comeback to regain market edge

During China’s sweeping crackdown on its tech sector, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s internal forums buzzed with calls to “MAGA” — Make Alibaba Great Again. The company has turned to its most powerful weapon to revive that dream: Jack Ma. After vanishing from public view towards the end of 2020 during an antitrust crackdown, China’s most famous entrepreneur is back in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s campus in Hangzhou more frequently than he did during the past five years, people familiar with the matter say.  His influence is increasingly evident, including in the company’s renewed pursuit of artificial intelligence and its bloody price war against e-commerce competitor JD.com Inc. and Meituan. One insider said that Ma supported the company’s plan to spend as much as 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) on subsidies in response to JD.com Inc. heading into the market in a surprise challenge.  Now run by longtime aides Joe Tsai and Eddie Wu, Alibaba has declined to confirm Ma’s official capacity — but several insiders say the 61-year-old founder is once again deeply involved. He insists on being kept informed about the company’s progress in AI— at one point, pestering a senior manager three times in one day to get an update. Alibaba bets big on AI and price wars Ma’s reappearance is widely seen as a symbol of Beijing’s cooling toward its once freewheeling tech titans. A handshake with President Xi Jinping earlier this year sealed his comeback, though Ma is now less assertive than in the days of Davos panels.  Internally, his presence has jolted the staff’s morale, rekindling the entrepreneurial attitude of his company’s founding. Yet such a comeback carries risks. Beijing disapproves of the “vicious subsidies” behind Alibaba’s ongoing price war, and there is also a more pressing risk. Beijing frowns on the “malicious subsidies” fueling Alibaba’s latest price war, and Ma risks attracting fresh scrutiny. His 2020 speech blasting Chinese banks as “pawn shops” triggered regulators to halt Ant Group’s record IPO, unleashing a trillion-dollar crackdown that slashed Alibaba’s value by nearly $700 billion. Beijing watches as Ma rekindles influence For employees, seeing Ma is emotional after years of retreat in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Some longtime employees cried when he addressed them at Ant Group last December. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group revealed in March that it has developed new techniques for training artificial intelligence models. Ant Group utilized Chinese-made semiconductors from Alibaba and Huawei. On a campus tour this April, he lauded Alibaba’s cloud, chips, and AI models, telling staff, “Technology isn’t just about conquering the stars and the oceans, it’s about preserving the spark in all of us.” Alibaba, which was once worth more than $800 billion, is still clawing its way back from those lost years. With Wu driving AI, Tsai anchoring the board, and up-and-coming star Jiang Fan reshaping e-commerce, Ma has surrounded himself with a loyal cadre of lieutenants.  At the same time, the company has promised to spend more than 380 billion yuan on AI and cloud infrastructure, leading to a sharp recovery in cloud revenue and an 88 percent jump in its stock this year — though still well off its highs.  Although Ma eschews formal titles, his moral authority is significant. “He’s not a day-to-day micromanager,” said Duncan Clark, author of Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built. “But his word — or displeasure — can turn the company around.”  For employees, the sight of Ma once again donning an Alibaba badge is his silent but influential comeback. He once told state media, “Retirement does not mean I’ve left Alibaba. If Alibaba calls me, I’ll always be there.” The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
With a 30% probability, small-town professor Waller is the most popular candidate for Federal Reserve Chairman.

With a 30% probability, small-town professor Waller is the most popular candidate for Federal Reserve Chairman.

Author: Ethan (@ethanzhang_web3), Planet Daily On the morning of September 12th, Beijing time, the US federal funds rate market sent a highly unequivocal signal: the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at this month's Federal Reserve meeting had reached 93.9%. After five consecutive periods of "holding fire," the market finally welcomed a directional shift in monetary policy. Meanwhile, another bet on the Fed's direction over the next two years was quietly developing: who would succeed Powell as the next Fed Chair? On the decentralized prediction platform Polymarket, as of the same day, incumbent Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller topped the list with 30% odds, ahead of two other "Kevin" contenders: Hassett (16%) and Warsh (15%). However, the market also retained a more dramatic possibility: "Trump not announcing a successor before the end of the year" still held the highest probability, at 41%. This series of data suggests that the market is simultaneously betting on two paths: one is the consensus path of interest rate cuts, and the other is the still-uncertain battle for monetary helmsmanship. Between these two, Waller's name repeatedly appears in various trading perspectives and policy discussions. Why did the market begin to "believe in Waller"? The story of an "atypical Federal Reserve board member": How did a small-town professor come to the fore? Waller's background and resume make him an odd fit within the Federal Reserve system. He didn't graduate from an Ivy League school, nor did he hold senior positions at Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley. Born in a small town in Nebraska with a population of less than 8,000, he began his career at Bemidji State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. In 1985, he received a doctorate in economics from Washington State University, embarking on a long academic career that spanned 24 years, including teaching and research at Indiana University, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Notre Dame. He then spent 24 years in academia researching monetary theory, focusing primarily on central bank independence, tenure systems, and market coordination mechanisms. He left university in 2009 to join the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis as Director of Research. In 2019, he was nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The nomination process was fraught with controversy, and the confirmation process was not smooth, but on December 3, 2020, the Senate confirmed his appointment by a narrow margin of 48 to 47. At 61, Waller entered the highest decision-making body of the Federal Reserve, older than most governors. This proved to be an advantage: he had no baggage or beholden to Wall Street. Having spent time at the St. Louis Fed, he understood that the Fed was not a monolithic entity, and that dissenting voices were not only tolerated but sometimes even encouraged. This approach allows him to maintain both professional judgment and freedom of expression, without being pigeonholed as a spokesperson for a particular faction. From Trump's perspective, such a figure might be easier to "use readily," while in the eyes of the market, such a candidate represents "less uncertainty." But in a power dynamic entwined with bureaucracy and political will, Waller wasn't the type of person who would naturally be sought after by the market. His career path was relatively academic and technical, and he wasn't known for his public speaking skills, nor did he frequently appear on financial television. Yet, this man has gradually become the "consensus candidate" frequently mentioned in various market tools and political commentaries. The reason is that he possesses three compatibility characteristics: First, the monetary policy style is flexible but not speculative. Waller is neither a typical inflation hawk nor a monetary easing advocate. He advocates that policy should be shaped by economic conditions: in 2019, he supported rate cuts to preempt a recession; in 2022, he favored rapid rate hikes to curb inflation; and in 2025, amidst a slowing economy and falling inflation, he became one of the first Fed governors to vote for a rate cut. This non-ideological approach to policymaking is surprisingly rare in the current highly politicized Fed landscape. Second, the political relationship is clear and the technical image is extremely clean. Waller, nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve Board in 2020, is one of the few monetary policy officials within the Republican system who manages to achieve both technical neutrality and political compatibility. Neither considered a "Trump confidant" nor ostracized by the party establishment, this unique centrist position affords him greater political wiggle room amidst the fierce partisan competition. Unlike Hassett, who has a strong political affiliation, and Warsh, who has close ties to Wall Street, Waller exhibits a more purely technocratic character. He is more easily perceived as a "trustworthy professional." Against the backdrop of highly polarized American politics, this de-ideological, professional-based image makes him a stable and widely accepted candidate. Third, there is a degree of tolerance within the system regarding encryption technology. Waller isn't a true "crypto believer," but he's been one of the most vocal voices within the Federal Reserve system on topics like stablecoins, AI-powered payments, and tokenization. He doesn't advocate for government-led innovation, nor does he oppose CBDCs. However, he supports private stablecoins as a tool for improving payment efficiency, arguing that "the government should build the underlying infrastructure like a highway, leaving the rest to the market." Compared with the other two candidates, he may be the only senior Fed official who clearly sends a signal of "public-private collaboration" between traditional finance and digital assets. Sense of smell and rhythm: He knows when to speak and when to shut up In July this year, the Federal Reserve held its summer FOMC meeting. Although the market generally expected to continue to "maintain interest rates unchanged", a rare scene finally occurred at the meeting: two directors, Waller and Michelle Bowman, voted against it, advocating an immediate interest rate cut of 25 basis points. This type of "minority veto" is not common within the Fed. The last time it occurred was in 1993. Two weeks before the vote, Waller had already signaled his stance at a central bank symposium at New York University. His public remarks explicitly argued that "current economic data supports a moderate rate cut." On the surface, this was a technical advance communication; however, the rhythm revealed a political signal. At the time, Trump had a love-hate relationship with Powell, having previously repeatedly attacked him on Truth Social, demanding an "immediate rate cut." Waller's vote and speech neither fully aligned with the president nor provided cover for Powell. He struck a perfect balance between "policy adjustments" and "technical independence." In a highly politicized Federal Reserve environment, directors who are able to strike a balance and choose the right time to express their views appear to have more leadership qualities. Trump criticizes Powell for 'poor and incompetent' performance in overseeing Fed building construction If it comes to power, how will the crypto market react? The crypto market's debate over who will helm the Federal Reserve is more than just peripheral gossip; it reflects a triple threat of policy expectations, market sentiment, and regulatory path. If Waller truly takes the chairmanship, we need to seriously consider how these three roles will re-price the future. First, it is a large-scale opening of a “regulatory dialogue window” for stablecoin issuers and compliance tracks. Waller has repeatedly spoken out against central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stating they "cannot address the market failures of the existing payment system." He instead emphasized the advantages of private stablecoins (such as USDC, DAI, and PayPal USD) in improving payment efficiency and cross-border settlement. He emphasized that regulation should come from "Congressional legislation, not institutional expansion," and called for "these new technologies to be free of stigmatization." This means that if he becomes chairman, projects like Circle, MakerDAO, and Ethena could potentially enter a period of institutional path determination, freeing them from the constant gray area between the SEC and CFTC. More importantly, Waller's philosophy of "market-driven, government-supported" could prompt supporting agencies like the Ministry of Finance and the FDIC to collaborate on developing a stablecoin regulatory framework, promoting the implementation of policies requiring licensing, standardized reserves, and standardized information disclosure. Secondly, for main chain assets such as BTC and ETH, it is a medium-term protection umbrella of "positive sentiment + relaxed regulation" While Waller hasn't publicly expressed praise for Bitcoin or Ethereum, he did state in 2024 that "the Federal Reserve shouldn't choose sides for the market." While concise, this statement implies that the Fed won't actively "suppress non-dollar systems" as long as they don't challenge payment sovereignty and systemic risk. This will provide a window for a "relatively mild regulatory cycle" for BTC and ETH. Even if the SEC may still question their securities attributes, if the Federal Reserve does not force CBDC, does not block crypto payments, and does not intervene in on-chain activities, then market speculation and risk appetite will naturally improve. Simply put, in the "Waller era", Bitcoin may not have "official support", but there will be the natural benefit of "loosening of regulatory winds". Third, for developers and DeFi native innovators, it is a scarce window for “central bank dialogue” Waller mentioned "AI payment", "smart contracts" and "distributed ledger technology" on many occasions this year, and said: "We don't necessarily adopt these technologies, but we must understand them." This statement is completely different from the attitude of many regulators who avoid or belittle encryption technology. This opens up an extremely important space for developers: not necessarily to be accepted, but at least no longer to be excluded. From Libra to USDC, from EigenLayer to Visa Crypto, generations of developers have struggled with awkward, parallel-universe interactions with central bank regulators. If Waller takes office, the Fed could become the first central bank leader willing to engage with DeFi natives. In other words, crypto developers may be about to reach the starting point of "policy negotiation rights" and "financial discourse power." Conclusion: Predicting future transaction pricing and determining pricing direction by the chairman While the question of whether Waller will be the new chairman remains unresolved, the market has already begun to speculate on how he will price the future if he becomes chairman. The market's 31% bet on him continues to climb, far exceeding its competitors. At this juncture, it's clear that expectations for interest rate cuts are being realized; the crypto industry is searching for policy breakthroughs; and US dollar assets are caught in a global triangle of increasing US Treasury issuance, high interest rates, and a recovery in risk appetite. As a politically acceptable, policy-predictable, and market-ready successor, Waller is a natural bet. But perhaps there is another topic worth paying attention to: If he ultimately does not become the Fed chairman, how will the market readjust these expectations? And if he does take office, the qualifying race for the "next generation dollar system" may have just begun.
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 16

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 16

XRP price is trading around $2.99 right now, staying pretty steady after a stretch of back-and-forth moves.  The token is still sitting just under that big $3 mark, and traders are watching closely to see which way it will break next. What We Got Right Yesterday In yesterday’s prediction, we talked about how the $2.90
Citigroup predicts Ethereum price will fall to $4,300 by year-end

Citigroup predicts Ethereum price will fall to $4,300 by year-end

PANews reported on September 16th that Wall Street giant Citigroup has released a new Ethereum price forecast, predicting it will reach $4,300 by the end of the year, a drop from its current price. However, this is only a base case scenario. The bank's comprehensive assessment covers a wide range, with an optimistic scenario predicting Ethereum prices of $6,400 and a pessimistic one of $2,200. Citi analysts said that network activity remains a key driver of Ethereum's value, but most of the recent growth has occurred on the second-layer network, and its "value transfer" to the underlying Ethereum network is still unclear. Citi assumes that only 30% of Layer 2 network activity contributes to Ethereum's valuation, which means that the current price is higher than its activity-based model prediction, which may be due to the strong capital inflows and market enthusiasm brought by tokenization and stablecoins. Citi expects that given Ethereum's small market capitalization and low popularity among new investors, its capital inflows will remain limited. Macro factors are believed to provide only limited support. With the stock market approaching the bank's target of 6,600 points for the S&P 500, analysts do not expect risk assets to rise significantly.
Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers

US Congress to Consult With Crypto Industry Leaders on Bitcoin Reserve Initiative U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to meet with 18 leading figures from the cryptocurrency industry this Tuesday to discuss the potential implementation of President Donald Trump’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Among the key attendees is Strategy’s chairman, Michael Saylor, whose advocacy for Bitcoin has [...]
