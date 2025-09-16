2025-09-16 Tuesday

Yunfeng Financial raised approximately HK$1.17 billion through a rights issue to support the launch of comprehensive virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Zhitong Finance, Yunfeng Financial (00376) announced that it has issued a total of 191 million new shares through a first-in-last-out placement at a price of HK$6.1 per share, raising approximately HK$1.17 billion. This placement aims to expand the company's shareholder and capital base and increase market liquidity. This move will further strengthen the group's financial position to support future business development plans. The funds raised will primarily be used for system and facility upgrades, talent recruitment, and related capital needs, including but not limited to the launch of comprehensive virtual asset trading services and virtual asset-related investment management services. Earlier news reported that Yunfeng Financial was approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to provide virtual asset trading services.
PANews2025/09/16 09:19
Didn’t Catch Pepe’s ATH? MoonBull’s Whitelist Could Be the Second Chance at 1000x Cryptos in 2025

Every crypto cycle has its defining moments. For many traders, Pepe (PEPE) was that unforgettable story, rocketing to an all-time high of $0.00002825 just nine months ago and turning early buyers into overnight millionaires. But not everyone caught the wave in time, and those left on the sidelines have been searching for what could be […]
Coinstats2025/09/16 09:15
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Canary announces a 0.95% fee for spot Litecoin ETF

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market news, CANARY announced that the spot LITECOIN ETF charges a fee of 0.95%.
PANews2025/09/16 09:14
Michael Saylor leads contingent to Bitcoin reserve bill meeting with US lawmakers

The post Michael Saylor leads contingent to Bitcoin reserve bill meeting with US lawmakers  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto leaders are urging the U.S. government to officially establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Stakeholders from Strategy, Cardano and others are expected to meet with the lawmakers to push for the establishment of the United States’ crypto reserve.  On Tuesday, Strategy’s co-founder Michael Saylor, Marathon Digital Holdings’ CEO Fred Thiel, and Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson will join more than a dozen executives and advocates on Capitol Hill to lend support to the strategic Bitcoin reserve bill. The gathering is part of a roundtable hosted by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich, who are both Republicans and cosponsors of the bill. They have proposed the BITCOIN Act, which is short for Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide. The bill proposes designating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the United States. Saylor, crypto leaders push for strategic Bitcoin reserve If passed, the government will launch efforts to accumulate one million BTC over the next five years using what its sponsors describe as “budget-neutral strategies.” The idea is to treat Bitcoin holdings much like America’s gold reserves, creating a permanent digital reserve that strengthens the nation’s financial base. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring Bitcoin and other digital assets seized through criminal or civil proceedings to be held in a separate, permanent government fund rather than liquidated.  Lummis’ bill seeks to expand that principle, taking Bitcoin from seized property to a deliberately accumulated reserve asset. “There is a lot that’s been done in the digital asset space these last couple of months, and there are a whole lot more items on the agenda,” Hailey Miller, the director of government relations at the Digital Power Network (DPN) said. “Our real push is to ensure that the BITCOIN Act and a strategic bitcoin reserve remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:13
Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Race on Hyperliquid

The post Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Race on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Validators backed a fast, ecosystem-first proposal over established issuers, raising questions about risk, governance, and trust. Native Markets has won the bid to build decentralized exchange Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin USDH, with experts saying the choice reflects a gamble on speed and alignment over the safety of established issuers. The team, which announced the news on Sunday, Sept. 14, beat out well-known firms like Paxos, BitGo, Ethena, and Frax in a community vote. Native Markets submitted the first proposal and was picked by a two-thirds majority of staked HYPE tokens. USDH will start with a small testing phase in the next few days, before a full launch. The vote underscores how Hyperliquid’s community prefers speed, alignment, and commitment over big names, experts told The Defiant. Native Markets’ proposal promised a fast rollout, direct integration with the platform, and a plan to return earnings to the ecosystem, even though the team is new and untested. ‘Willing to push boundaries’ “Native Markets was chosen because they move fast, they innovate, and they fit Hyperliquid’s vision,” said Sid Sridhar, founder of Bima Labs. “That is how disruption happens – not by the incumbents who have the most assets under management or the biggest compliance teams, but by new entrants who are hungrier, more agile, and willing to push boundaries.” Chandler De Kock, co-founder of Silhouette, echoed the point, noting Native Markets had been pushing to launch a stablecoin for over a year. “Their standing within the ecosystem made them the clear choice,” De Kock said. “Other, more established players had stronger track records, but for them, USDH would have been just another project. For Native Markets, it’s their core focus, and that alignment mattered to validators.” If Native Markets succeeds, “it will be a classic story of an outsider seizing an opportunity that incumbents…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:12
Daly Beats Daly For Highest Recorded PGA/Champions Tour Score

The post Daly Beats Daly For Highest Recorded PGA/Champions Tour Score appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – SEPTEMBER 12: John Daly of the United States hits a shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanford International 2025 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 12, 2025 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images) Getty Images John Daly made history with the highest single-hole score on the PGA Tour or Champions Tour, taking 19 strokes to finish the par five 12th hole at Minnehaha Country Club. Daly originally recorded a 17 on his scorecard, but after signing it was corrected to a 19 due to a missed penalty. The final number eclipsed his own previous high of 18. His opening drive found the primary rough, and his second shot landed in a hazard, forcing a drop, only to find the hazard again. What followed resembled a scene straight out of the movie Tin Cup, as Daly repeatedly tried (and failed) to advance from the rough, sending ball after ball into the water. Shots 16, 17, and 18 finally advanced through the rough and onto the green, where he one-putted to close the hole. He signed for a total round of 88. The 12th hole at Minnehaha is a medium length par five with a forced carry over water from an elevated tee. The fairway bends gently left, bordered by trees and water on the left side, a bunker on the right, and a second water carry into a green guarded by a large bunker on the left. This wasn’t Daly’s first encounter with a monster score. Water also doomed him when he made an 18 on Bay Hill’s par five 6th hole, where the lake swallowed six of his tee shots. He went on to shoot 85 that day. His highest official PGA Tour round came at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:10
Stephen Miran Federal Reserve: Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook

BitcoinWorld Stephen Miran Federal Reserve: Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook The financial world is buzzing with significant news from Washington D.C. The U.S. Senate has confirmed Stephen Miran as a governor of the Federal Reserve, a development first reported by the crypto market insights platform Unfolded. This crucial appointment, approved by a narrow 48-47 vote, marks a pivotal moment for economic policy and could have ripple effects across various sectors, including the dynamic crypto market. Understanding the implications of the Stephen Miran Federal Reserve confirmation is essential for anyone tracking financial trends. Who is Stephen Miran and Why Does His Federal Reserve Appointment Matter? Stephen Miran’s confirmation to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors is a significant event. As a known ally of former President Trump, his presence on the board could influence the direction of monetary policy for years to come. The confirmation process itself was closely watched, reflecting the political divisions within the Senate. The tight 48-47 vote underscores the importance and often contentious nature of such high-level financial appointments. Miran joins a board responsible for steering the U.S. economy. His background and political leanings are now part of the Fed’s diverse perspectives. This appointment fills a critical vacancy, bringing the board closer to full capacity. Decoding the Federal Reserve’s Influence and New Leadership Dynamics The Federal Reserve, often simply called ‘the Fed,’ serves as the central bank of the United States. Its primary roles include managing monetary policy, maintaining financial stability, and supervising banks. When a new governor like Stephen Miran Federal Reserve joins, it introduces a fresh voice and perspective to these critical discussions. The collective views of the Board of Governors shape decisions on interest rates, inflation targets, and other economic tools that affect everything from employment to investment. Moreover, the balance of the board can shift with each new member. This dynamic is particularly important during periods of economic uncertainty or rapid change, such as the current landscape influenced by global events and technological advancements. How Might Stephen Miran’s Stance Impact the Crypto Market? The crypto market, while often seen as distinct from traditional finance, is undeniably influenced by macroeconomic policies set by institutions like the Federal Reserve. The Fed’s decisions on interest rates, for instance, can impact investor sentiment towards riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. While Stephen Miran’s specific views on cryptocurrency may not be widely publicized, his general economic philosophy will contribute to the overall stance of the Federal Reserve. For example, if the Fed adopts a more hawkish (anti-inflation) or dovish (pro-growth) approach, these shifts can directly affect crypto valuations. Consider these potential impacts: Interest Rates: Higher rates can make traditional investments more attractive, potentially drawing capital away from crypto. Regulatory Environment: The Fed, alongside other agencies, contributes to the broader regulatory conversation around digital assets. Economic Stability: A stable economic outlook, partly managed by the Fed, generally fosters a more favorable environment for all investments, including crypto. Navigating Future Economic Shifts: What Should Investors Watch For? With the confirmation of Stephen Miran Federal Reserve, market participants should pay close attention to future statements and actions from the Fed. His contributions will be part of the larger policy narrative. Investors should monitor the following key indicators: Fed Meeting Minutes: These provide insights into discussions and potential future policy directions. Inflation Reports: The Fed’s primary focus often revolves around managing inflation. Employment Data: Another key mandate of the central bank. Miran’s Public Comments: Any statements he makes could offer clues about his specific policy leanings. Understanding these signals can help investors anticipate market movements and adjust their strategies accordingly, especially within the volatile crypto space. The confirmation of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve is more than just a political appointment; it’s a strategic move that could reshape economic policy and indirectly influence the burgeoning crypto market. As the Fed continues to navigate complex economic challenges, the new perspectives brought by governors like Miran will be crucial. Keeping an eye on these developments will be key for investors and enthusiasts alike to understand the evolving financial landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? The Federal Reserve Board of Governors is the governing body of the Federal Reserve System, responsible for overseeing the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and setting national monetary policy. It consists of seven members appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. 2. How does a Federal Reserve appointment impact the economy? Each new governor brings their economic philosophy and expertise to the board, influencing decisions on interest rates, money supply, and financial regulation. These decisions directly affect inflation, employment, and the overall stability of the U.S. economy. 3. What does Stephen Miran’s background as a ‘Trump ally’ imply? While the Fed is designed to be independent, a ‘Trump ally’ designation suggests Miran might hold more conservative economic views, potentially favoring deregulation or specific approaches to monetary policy that align with past administrations. However, governors operate within the Fed’s mandate. 4. Why is the crypto market mentioned in relation to the Stephen Miran Federal Reserve appointment? The crypto market, despite its decentralized nature, is not immune to macroeconomic forces. Federal Reserve policies, such as interest rate hikes or quantitative tightening, influence overall market liquidity and investor appetite for risk, which in turn affects cryptocurrency valuations and investor behavior. 5. What should I do as a crypto investor following this news? Crypto investors should remain informed about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions and any public statements from its governors. These insights can help in understanding broader market trends and making more informed investment decisions, rather than reacting solely to crypto-specific news. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about crucial financial developments and their impact on the global economy and emerging markets like cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stephen Miran Federal Reserve: Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 09:10
Engaging Customers in the ‘Age of i’

The post Engaging Customers in the ‘Age of i’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > DMAP hosts 10th DigiCon to tackle personalization, customer engagement in ‘The Age of ‘i’’ The event is set to gather 2,000+ marketers, digital professionals to future-proof the industry Celebrating a decade of digital marketing innovation, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), the leading organization known for its excellence and innovation in digital marketing, will set the stage for unlocking the next evolution of customer engagement at the 10th edition of the annual Digital Congress (DigiCon), with the theme, “The Age of ‘i’: The Power of Personalization,” to be held on October 16 to 17, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Pasay City, Metro Manila. Now in its 10th year, the major digital convention will gather global and local industry experts, thought leaders, and technology pioneers to explore the complexities of personalization in an AI-driven world, unlocking strategies for scalable and impactful connections. DigiCon ‘The Age of ‘i” 2025 will offer attendees opportunities to learn, interact, and collaborate through five focused tracks: Innovation (AI) Intelligence (Data Science) Immersive (Retail and Activations) Impact (Brand Building) Integration (Business Transformation) These tracks, along with various practical and immersive activities, aim to enable attendees to explore the latest trends and emerging technologies in personalized marketing, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration among industry professionals. “We are entering an era where personalization is paramount. This year’s theme, ‘The Age of ‘i,’ celebrates the transformative power of technology to create unique, meaningful connections with customers. In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, brands must navigate how to cultivate personal experiences in a connected world, driving stronger brand loyalty and effective customer experience. DMAP DigiCon 2025 will be the destination to empower digital marketers to navigate this era and explore the future of personalized experiences,” DigiCon 2025 Chair Alan Fontanilla…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:09
