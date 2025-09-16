MEXC birža
Cardano vs. Dogecoin: Which Will Outperform in 2026?
Cardano and Dogecoin couldn’t be more different, yet both remain central to discussions about which altcoins could dominate future cycles. Cardano, with its reputation for careful development and academic rigor, represents the world of utility-driven blockchains. Dogecoin, born as a meme, thrives on culture, community, and unexpected staying power. As the crypto market prepares for […] Continue Reading: Cardano vs. Dogecoin: Which Will Outperform in 2026?
Ripple Donates $25 Million in RLUSD Stablecoin to Support Entrepreneurs and Veterans
Ripple donates $25M in RLUSD stablecoin to support U.S. small businesses and veterans, boosting digital inclusion and opportunity. Ripple, the blockchain payments company, has donated $25 million in RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger. The donation went to two organizations, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA, on terms of being split evenly. Both groups […] The post Ripple Donates $25 Million in RLUSD Stablecoin to Support Entrepreneurs and Veterans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $3.3 Billion Crypto Inflows as Sharks Accumulate 65K BTC
Digital assets saw a turnaround last week as investment products attracted $3.3 billion in inflows, according to CoinShares. This marked a sharp reversal after weeks of weaker momentum. Assets under management climbed to $239 billion, the highest since August’s all-time peak of $244 billion. Regional demand was strongest in the United States, which accounted for […]
XRP Witnesses Explosive 221% Surge in Fund Inflows Ahead of October XRP ETF Verdict
The post XRP Witnesses Explosive 221% Surge in Fund Inflows Ahead of October XRP ETF Verdict appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP investment products pulled in $32.5 million last week, more than double the $14.7 million recorded a week earlier, according to CoinShares. That 221% rise makes it one of the standout performers among digital assets, especially as fund inflows across the market picked up again after a quiet start to the month. Bitcoin products continue to be the most popular crypto-tied investment opportunity, with $2.4 billion in new money, and Ethereum managed to stop losing funds by adding $645 million. Solana also made $198 million. You Might Also Like In the cut, XRP’s rise looks smaller in dollar terms, but it has a higher growth rate than other currencies. Source: CoinShares In September alone, XRP products attracted almost $48 million, taking the total for the year to date to $1.45 billion. The total value of assets under management that are linked to XRP is now $2.94 billion. When XRP ETF? The background is important. The SEC is expected to make a decision about several XRP ETF applications at the end of October. These include applications from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital and WisdomTree. Traders are already expecting at least one approval, which could lead to much larger amounts of money being invested. You Might Also Like Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, said that spot XRP ETFs could attract as much as $5 billion in their first month of trading. He added that most people have not realized how big that number could be. With those decisions only weeks away, the latest inflows into XRP funds may be a sign that institutional buyers are preparing early. Source: https://u.today/xrp-witnesses-explosive-221-surge-in-fund-inflows-ahead-of-october-xrp-etf-verdict
Jack Dorsey urges Square users to help sellers adopt Bitcoin
The post Jack Dorsey urges Square users to help sellers adopt Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Jack Dorsey encourages Square users to request Bitcoin payment acceptance from merchants. Square is preparing to introduce a Bitcoin checkout option for sellers. Billionaire Jack Dorsey urged the community today to help Square sellers adopt Bitcoin payments. “Orange checkout button coming soon,” Dorsey said in a social media post, suggesting Square will introduce a Bitcoin payment option for merchants. The Square co-founder and former Twitter CEO has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin adoption in commerce. His call comes as Square continues expanding its crypto services beyond its existing Bitcoin trading features. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/jack-dorsey-square-bitcoin-payment-urge/
Ethereum Foundation Announces Critical New Plan for the Future of ETH
The post Ethereum Foundation Announces Critical New Plan for the Future of ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has formed a new team aimed at combining artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. The dAI team has begun work under the leadership of Ethereum core developer Davide Crapis. The team’s short-term focus will be on the ERC-8004 standard, which will enable AI agents to operate seamlessly. This standard will be unveiled at the Devconnect event in November. The long-term goal is to build a decentralized AI infrastructure. Crapis said in the announcement: We are launching a new AI Team (dAI Team) at the Ethereum Foundation. Our mission is to make Ethereum the consensus and coordination layer of choice for AIs and the machine economy. The new team will focus on two main areas: AI Economy: The ability of artificial intelligence agents and robots to make payments, coordinate, and follow rules without the need for intermediaries. Decentralized AI Stack: Stop leaving AI in the hands of just a few large corporations, but develop open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives. To this end, the Ethereum Foundation will work closely with both the protocol team and ecosystem projects. This will align protocol improvements directly with the needs of AI developers. We will also fund innovative public benefit projects to support the ecosystem, ensuring Ethereum remains the “best home for AI.” According to Crapis, Ethereum makes AI more reliable, while AI makes Ethereum more useful: “As AI agents process transactions, they will increasingly need a neutral layer of value and reputation. Ethereum could be that layer; AI can free itself from dependence on a few centralized platforms.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-foundation-announces-critical-new-plan-for-the-future-of-eth/
Web3 action role-playing game RuneSoul completes $4 million in new round of financing
PANews reported on September 16 that according to official news, the Web3 action role-playing game RuneSoul completed a new round of financing of US$4 million, led by Bitgo Capital, with participation from AccelByte and IGC Global P2E Guild. According to reports, RuneSoul is a 3D card action role-playing game that combines real-time strategy with immersive narrative. RuneSoul integrates GameFi and SocialFi elements, allowing players to own in-game assets and trade them on the NFT market, and earn tokens through gaming.
Iva Jovic Could Be America’s Next Teenage Tennis Winner
The post Iva Jovic Could Be America’s Next Teenage Tennis Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 14: Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates with her trophy during the Singles Final of the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron at Mouratoglou Tennis Center on September 14, 2025 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images) Getty Images When a 16-year-old Iva Jovic made her Grand Slam debut at the U.S. Open last year, she came out the other side $140,000 richer after beating the world No. 42 Magda Linette. Back then, the American was ranked 389. Twelve months later, Jovic is now in the top 40 after claiming her first WTA Title at the Guadalajara Open. The money meter for the victory over Emiliana Arango was £164,000. She smiled her way through the trophy presentation. It won’t be the last time she beams on finals day. Jovic appears to be the latest teen star to break through in the 2025 season in a list that also includes Canadian Open winner Victoria Mboko, Alexandra Eala and Maya Joint. She became the youngest winner of a WTA title this campaign, beating Mirra Andreeva by a mere 16 days. This high school house party is filling up fast. Well, Mboko was 18 when she won in Montreal. Jovic is of Croatian and Serbian descent, but is a Southern California native, taking part and winning in the junior Billie Jean King Cup in 2023 under the Stars and Stripes. Taking part and winning is something she does a lot. She becomes the youngest American to win a WTA title since Coco Gauff beat Wang Qiang in Parma four years ago. These things must work in cycles as the teenage army that broke through in 2021 included Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Clara Tauson. Twelve months ago, she said she had never met with Novak Djokovic, but that…
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Backs Just 3 Cryptos—Here’s Why
The post Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Backs Just 3 Cryptos—Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a podcast with BeInCrypto, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary stated that the crypto cycle is here to stay, confirming that his portfolio only includes three digital assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins. O’Leary explained that Bitcoin will act as a store of value and a hedge against inflation, while Ethereum will serve as the core technology for a new financial system. Meanwhile, stablecoins will provide essential liquidity. O’Leary’s Three-Position Portfolio Once a notable crypto skeptic, Kevin O’Leary has undergone a remarkable transformation. He has streamlined his digital asset portfolio down to three core positions: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a stablecoin. Sponsored Sponsored Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, who famously once called Bitcoin “worthless,” now believes these assets are all a serious investor needs for broad exposure to the crypto market. This new, focused approach significantly shifts away from his previous strategy, which involved as many as 27 tokens. “If you statistically look at the volatility of just Bitcoin and Ethereum and a stablecoin for liquidity… That’s all I need to own,” O’Leary told BeInCrypto in a podcast episode. O’Leary sees distinct and complementary roles within this simplified portfolio for Bitcoin and Ethereum. While he has a fixed allocation of 2.5% in both assets, he discussed their differing roles in a portfolio. The Logic Behind a Simplified Portfolio O’Leary told BeInCrypto that Bitcoin’s main value lies in its role as a reliable hedge against inflation, comparing it to gold. He believes its fixed supply and decentralized nature earn it the title of the “granddaddy” of crypto. That said, O’Leary is more enthusiastic about Ethereum’s potential for growth. He views it not simply as a currency but as the core technology for a new financial system. “Why is Ethereum surging? Because most investors now realize that it’s how Wall Street’s going on chain… The…
Solana (SOL) Aims for a New All-Time High Before October, But This Penny Token Emerges as a High-Potential Bet With 34x Potential
The post Solana (SOL) Aims for a New All-Time High Before October, But This Penny Token Emerges as a High-Potential Bet With 34x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Solana (SOL) is approaching a possible breakout to a new all-time high prior to October, investor focus is quietly shifting to a surprise coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is currently at a token price of $0.035 and is garnering popularity among investors seeking better returns on their investment. The project has generated over $15.8 million and has over 16300 individuals backing it. As a pioneering DeFi platform, Mutuum Finance is featuring a lot of traction among analysts who view its disruptive approach as a catalyst to the colossal upside, some estimating up to 34x of potential upside. Solana Fresh Highs Before October Solana (SOL), is trading at a price of $241 and is steadily rising as traders keep a close eye on its potential move towards a new all-time high before October. With its fast transaction throughput and growing ecosystem, Solana has remained a popular destination among developers and institutions in the DeFi and meme coin space. This trend continues to put SOL in the limelight of the larger debate on blockchain scalability, but newer projects like Mutuum Finance are gaining bigger traction. Mutuum Finance Presale Buzzes The presale Round 6 of MUTM tokens demonstrates that the project is trusted by a considerable number of investors so far since it has already raised more than $15.8 million and had over 16300 participants. Buyers that will invest in this phase will be in a position to reap great potential returns when the token is launched. Beyond the presale, Mutuum Finance is developing a multi-faceted ecosystem, which includes a stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, which assures the users of safety and trustworthiness. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program As a measure to enhance the security of the platform, Mutuum Finance has partnered with CertiK to launch a Bug Bounty Program with $50,000…
