pump.fun paid out over $4 million in rewards yesterday, most of which went to first-time creators

PANews reported on September 16 that pump.fun posted on the X platform that yesterday, pump.fun paid out more than $4 million in creator rewards, most of which were given to first-time creators.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009641+5.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857-2.25%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.0081+0.70%
PANews2025/09/16 09:38
Here’s Where The Aurora Could Appear on Monday Night

The post Here’s Where The Aurora Could Appear on Monday Night appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have a moderate chance of appearing in the skies above the northern U.S. on Monday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, after effects of a geomagnetic storm impacted the Earth. Monday’s forecast comes after NOAA recorded a G3 “strong” geomagnetic storm Sunday night. Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecasters predict a Kp index of five out of nine, meaning the aurora could appear “brighter” with more “motions and formations.” The Earth saw a strong geomagnetic storm Sunday night, NOAA reported, reaching a G3 (on a scale of 5) due to the impact of solar winds escaping from a cooler, dense region of the Sun. Which States Could See The Aurora? The northern states along the border of Canada could all potentially see the aurora Monday night, according to NOAA, with all of North Dakota, Minnesota above the “view line” NOAA estimates as the southern cutoff point for being able to see the lights. Effectively all of Alaska, all but the southernmost part of Wisconsin and northern Michigan are above the view line. Much of Washington, Montana and South Dakota could also see the lights, according to NOAA, along with some northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Iowa. On the East Coast, northern portions of Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could all also see the aurora. What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights? Experts at NOAA recommend viewers move closer to Earth’s magnetic north pole to get the best potential sights. Viewers should find a higher vantage point away from city lights, and go out at the time period the aurora is most active—typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Further Reading ForbesNorthern Lights: Hole On Sun May Spark Aurora In The U.S. This WeekendBy Jamie Carter Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/15/northern-lights-could-appear-in-these-15-states-monday-night/
MemeCore
M$2.52613+0.63%
Union
U$0.018122-6.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0386-0.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:37
Ethena Foundation Seeks to Activate Fee Switch

The post Ethena Foundation Seeks to Activate Fee Switch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A portion of protocol fees is set to be redirected to ENA holders. The Ethena Foundation, a nonprofit that contributes to Ethena governance, confirmed today that the activation of the synthetic dollar protocol’s fee switch is set to be proposed to governance. The fee switch, first proposed by Wintermute in November, would redirect a portion of protocol fees to ENA holders now that the Risk Committees’s success metrics have been fulfilled. These metrics, outlined in November, called for a circulating USDe supply of greater than $6 billion, cumulative protocol revenue of greater than $250 million, and USDe’s integration on four of the top five centralized exchanges ranked by derivatives volume. USDe boasts a market capitalization of almost $14 billion today, up more than 150% over the last two months, making it the third largest stablecoin behind USDC and USDT. USDe Market Capitalization – DeFiLlama Ethena’s ENA token is also in an uptrend. ENA is up 226% over the last year, and is changing hands at $0.70. However, while the ENA token is trading well below its all-time high of $1.52, its market capitalization reached a new all-time high of $5.6 billion last week. The difference between market capitalization and price performance is due to token unlocks. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/ethena-foundation-seeks-to-activate-fee-switch
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:36
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana ETFs See $3.3B Inflows Last Week

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana ETFs See $3.3B Inflows Last Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investment products reversed their recent outflow trends last week, with Bitcoin, Ether and Solana exchange-traded products (ETPs) recording significant inflows.  Global crypto ETPs saw $3.3 billion in inflows last week, lifting overall assets under management (AUM) to $239 million, near the record high in August. Last month, crypto ETPs saw an all-time high AUM of $244 billion.  The inflows came as underlying assets showed modest gains over the week. Bitcoin (BTC), which traded at $111,900 on Sept. 8, rose 3.3% to $115,600 on Friday. Ether (ETH) went from $4,300 to $4,500 last week, a 4.6% gain in five days.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) performed the best among the three, surging from $214 to $239 through the week, an 11.6% gain, according to CoinGecko.  Solana’s seven-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko Bitcoin saw its largest weekly inflows since July According to CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, Bitcoin-based products saw the biggest rebound in sentiment last week.  Bitcoin funds saw $2.4 billion in inflows, their best weekly performance since July. On the other hand, short Bitcoin products and assets betting on the opposite side recorded modest outflows.  Ether-based products also broke a streak of outflows. According to Butterfill, Ether ETPs saw a reversal in sentiment, recording four straight days of inflows, totalling $646 million last week.  Flows by crypto asset. Source: CoinShares Related: London Stock Exchange launches blockchain platform for private funds Solana ETFs record their biggest single-day inflow of $145 million Butterfill said Solana products marked their biggest single-day inflow on Friday at $145 million. This pushed the asset’s weekly total inflows to $198 million. The surge in interest in Solana ETFs comes after a $1.65-billion treasury announcement by Forward Industries. Last Monday, the Nasdaq-listed company secured $1.6 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch the biggest Solana crypto treasury.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.68+1.93%
Solana
SOL$235.21-0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,288.62+0.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:35
Asia Morning Briefing: Fragility or Back on Track? BTC Holds the Line at $115K

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.Bitcoin (BTC) traded just above $115k in Asia Tuesday morning, slipping slightly after a strong start to the week.The modest pullback followed a run of inflows into U.S. spot ETFs and lingering optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week. The moves left traders divided: is this recovery built on fragile foundations, or is crypto firmly back on track after last week’s CPI-driven jitters?That debate is playing out across research desks. Glassnode’s weekly pulse emphasizes fragility. While ETF inflows surged nearly 200% last week and futures open interest jumped, the underlying spot market looks weak.Buying conviction remains shallow, Glassnode writes, funding rates have softened, and profit-taking is on the rise with more than 92% of supply in profit.Options traders have also scaled back downside hedges, pushing volatility spreads lower, which Glassnode warns leaves the market exposed if risk returns. The core message: ETFs and futures are supporting the rally, but without stronger spot flows, BTC remains vulnerable.QCP takes the other side.The Singapore-based desk says crypto is “back on track” after CPI confirmed tariff-led inflation without major surprises. They highlight five consecutive days of sizeable BTC ETF inflows, ETH’s biggest inflow in two weeks, and strength in XRP and SOL even after ETF delays.Traders, they argue, are interpreting regulatory postponements as inevitability rather than rejection. With the Altcoin Season Index at a 90-day high, QCP sees BTC consolidation above $115k as the launchpad for rotation into higher-beta assets.The divide underscores how Bitcoin’s current range near $115k–$116k is a battleground. Glassnode calls it fragile optimism; QCP calls it momentum. Which side is right may depend on whether ETF inflows keep offsetting profit-taking in the weeks ahead.Market MovementBTC: Bitcoin is consolidating near the $115,000 level as traders square positions ahead of expected U.S. Fed policy moves; institutional demand via spot Bitcoin ETFs is supporting upsideETH: ETH is trading near $4500 in a key resistance band; gains are being helped by renewed institutional demand, tightening supply (exchange outflows), and positive technical setups.Gold: Gold continues to hold near record highs, underpinned by expectations of Fed interest rate cuts, inflation risk, and investor demand for safe havens; gains tempered somewhat by profit‑taking and a firmer U.S. dollarNikkei 225: Japan’s Nikkei 225 topped 45,000 for the first time Monday, leading Asia-Pacific gains as upbeat U.S.-China trade talks and a TikTok divestment framework lifted sentiment.S&P 500: The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to close above 6,600 for the first time on Monday as upbeat U.S.-China trade talks and anticipation of a Fed meeting lifted stocks.Elsewhere in CryptoCoinbase App Store ranking suggests retail still on sidelines despite crypto rally (The Block)Robinhood Expands Private Equity Token Push With New Venture Capital Fund (CoinDesk)Strategy Adds $60 Million to Bitcoin Treasury in Smallest Buy in a Month (Decrypt)
Solana
SOL$235.21-0.40%
Coinstats2025/09/16 09:34
Exciting Report Hints At Potential Launch

The post Exciting Report Hints At Potential Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket Token: Exciting Report Hints At Potential Launch Skip to content Home Crypto News Polymarket Token: Exciting Report Hints at Potential Launch Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polymarket-token-launch-rumors/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017369+2.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:33
Digital Asset Treasuries Bigger Driver for Ether (ETH) Than Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL): StanChart

The post Digital Asset Treasuries Bigger Driver for Ether (ETH) Than Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL): StanChart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset treasuries (DATs), publicly traded firms that hold crypto on their balance sheets, have been hit hard in recent weeks as their market NAVs (mNAVs) slid below 1, Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick said in a new report. Looking ahead, ether (ETH) DATs appear to have the most staying power thanks to staking yield, regulatory clarity, and room to grow, argued Kendrick. The mNAV ratio is crucial. When it falls, these firms lose the incentive (and sometimes the ability) to keep buying crypto, threatening a key source of demand for bitcoin BTC$115,487.94, ether and solana (solana). Kendrick said that the next phase for DATs will be one of differentiation. The winners will be those that can raise funds at the lowest cost, achieve scale that draws liquidity and investor attention, and, crucially, earn staking yield. That last point tilts the playing field toward ether and solana treasuries over bitcoin, which lacks yield. Market saturation is also at play. Strategy’s success as the flagship BTC treasury has inspired a flood of copycats, nearly 90 at last count, who together now hold more than 150,000 BTC, up sixfold this year, the analyst noted. But if mNAVs stay below 1, Standard Chartered expects consolidation. For BTC treasuries, that could mean firms like Saylor’s Strategy buying out rivals rather than buying new bitcoin on the open market, a coin rotation, not fresh demand. Ether treasuries look better positioned. They have been aggressively accumulating, with 3.1% of ETH’s circulating supply purchased since June. The largest player, Bitmine (BMNR) is well-placed to keep adding to its 2 million ETH stack, the report said. For crypto markets, this matters. DAT buying has been a key driver of bitcoin and ether prices in 2025. But with BTC treasuries facing consolidation pressure and solana treasuries still relatively small, Standard…
Solana
SOL$235.21-0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,288.62+0.20%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04695+6.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:32
Major League Cricket Set To Continue At Iconic Oakland Coliseum Amid India-Australia Dreams

The post Major League Cricket Set To Continue At Iconic Oakland Coliseum Amid India-Australia Dreams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major League Cricket was played at the iconic Oakland Coliseum (Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for MLC) Supplied A T20 international cricket match between powerhouses India and Australia at the iconic Oakland Coliseum? It might not seem so far-fetched, with international cricket hoped to be played at a venue that once was home to the Raiders and the Athletics. Nine matches of the recent Major League Cricket season were played at the Coliseum, the home ground of the San Francisco Unicorns in a one-season arrangement. There were crowds of around 6000 for some of the games as the well-heeled American T20 franchise competition ventured to the west coast for the first time. The Unicorns, a franchise backed by Silicon Valley venture capitalists, are poised to host matches next season at the famous venue located near Interstate 880 that boasts stunning views of the Oakland hills. “We definitely want to continue playing there,” Unicorns co-owner Anand Rajaraman told me in a phone interview, adding that a final decision was expected by year’s end. “We would like to play more games there next season. We’re confident it will happen, just need to finalize some things.” If the Coliseum does become a regular ground for cricket, grandiose plans are envisioned. “My dream would be to see Australia play India at the Coliseum, that would be quite incredible,” Rajaraman said. “Of course, the U.S. team as well. Purely speculation, maybe we can do a tri-series between Australia, USA and India.” There were nine MLC matches played in Oakland (Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for MLC) Shaun Roy There should naturally be plenty of interest for international teams to play at such a renowned stadium in the world’s biggest sports market. As I reported recently, the West Indies – the only Full Member…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:31
Another attack on the NPM supply chain: @ctrl/tinycolor releases a malicious version

PANews reported on September 16th that Scam Sniffer detected another attack targeting the NPM supply chain. @ctrl/tinycolor (downloaded 2.2 million times weekly) released a malicious version that runs an information stealer during npm's postinstall script to scan for and steal sensitive data. This malicious payload abuses the legitimate sensitive information scanning tool TruffleHog. Please check if you have downloaded the affected version, suspend installation/updates, and pin to a known safe version.
PinLink
PIN$0.5735-1.13%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4261-0.79%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
PANews2025/09/16 09:30
Robinhood Ventures Fund Poised to Transform $10T Private Market for Retail

Robinhood is unleashing a bold new fund designed to give everyday investors coveted access to high-growth private companies, unlocking opportunities long reserved for institutions and elites. Robinhood’s New Fund Could Be Game-Changer for Main Street in Private Market Boom Private market access has long been restricted to institutions and high-net-worth individuals, leaving everyday traders unable […]
Boom
BOOM$0.009421+1.21%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8036+3.67%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Coinstats2025/09/16 09:30
