2025-09-16 Tuesday

Bitwise files Spot AVAX ETF with the SEC

The post Bitwise files Spot AVAX ETF with the SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise, a leading global crypto-asset manager, has submitted an S-1 form to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pointing out its intentions to create an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to track the native token from the Avalanche Layer 1 blockchain. The S-1 form indicates the initial registration statement required by the regulatory body for new securities offerings. The filing marks Bitwise’s latest effort to expand its crypto ETF offerings beyond existing products. Coinbase will be the acting custodian of these products if the commission approves this proposal. Bitwise submits a proposal for its Avalanche ETF to the SEC In Bitwise’s S-1 filing dated September 15, the crypto-asset manager mentioned that the Trust allows investors to access the Avalanche market via a regular brokerage account. According to the firm, this enables them to avoid problems and risks associated with purchasing and holding Avalanche directly. Apart from that, the company argued that they believed the Trust’s design could assist certain investors in effectively implementing their strategic and tactical asset allocation strategies with Avalanche. Bitwise highlighted that this can be achieved by investing in Shares instead of purchasing, holding, and trading Avalanche.  The SEC filing disclosed that the fund will determine its net asset value (NAV) depending on the CME CF Avalanche–Dollar Reference Rate, adding that it will retain AVAX tokens directly and will not apply any derivatives. In the meantime, it is worth noting that to obtain the NAV of an ETF, one needs to calculate the total value of its assets minus any liabilities, then divide it by the number of available shares, which will indicate the value per share of the fund.  Bitwise’s proposal triggers other crypto asset managers to apply for a spot AVAX ETF Bitwise was initially founded in 2017. Since then, it has positioned itself as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:55
Shanghai court successfully disposed of virtual currency in criminal property enforcement case for the first time

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to the Shanghai High Court's official account, the Baoshan District People's Court, under the guidance of the Shanghai Higher People's Court, successfully disposed of over 90,000 FIL coins. This marked the first successful virtual currency disposal by a Shanghai court in a criminal property enforcement case. This disposal utilized a "domestic entrustment, overseas disposal, and closed-loop repatriation" model. The People's Court entrusted the disposal to a third-party institution. After the third-party institution provided a performance guarantee, the overseas transaction was transferred to a qualified overseas agent. The disposal was completed on a licensed virtual asset trading platform certified by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The transaction price was no less than the 20-day average price before the transaction date. The proceeds from the disposal, after completing national foreign exchange management approval procedures, were converted into foreign currency and transferred to the court's dedicated case fund account. The funds will subsequently be confiscated and paid into the state treasury or returned to the victim in accordance with the law.
PANews2025/09/16 09:55
A whale unstaked 53,194 SOL and sold them all, realizing a profit of approximately $3.2 million.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AiMFH9 unstaked 53,194 SOL and sold them all at an average price of US$233 in exchange for 12.41 million USDC, realizing a profit of approximately US$3.2 million.
PANews2025/09/16 09:54
US cuts Japan auto tariffs to 15%

The US lowers tariffs on Japanese cars and auto parts from 27.5% to 15%, effective September 16, 2025.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 09:54
Miners Might Trigger a Fresh BTC Selloff— On-chain Data Reveals Massive Outflows From Miners Reserve ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Miners Might Trigger a Fresh BTC Selloff— On-chain Data Reveals Massive Outflows From Miners Reserve ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin may be facing a fresh wave of selling pressure as miners continue to move reserve coins at historic levels. Data tracked by market watchers shows miner outflows measured on a seven-day average. Inflows are trending near record lows, as miners offload or reposition holdings. Historically, large miner transfers have often foreshadowed selling activity, even when part of the movement is for internal management. But unlike past cycles marked by deep drawdowns, this one appears less stressful for miners. Comparing Bitcoin’s current drawdown with previous bear markets suggests that, despite volatility, miners are relatively comfortable with the cycle, thanks in part to Bitcoin’s higher valuation and stronger adoption. Market positioning could amplify volatility Over the past week, a surge of short positions against Bitcoin has been liquidated, most notably around the $115,000 level. Glassnode’s liquidation heatmaps confirm that clusters of high short liquidations triggered last night’s upward spike, with liquidity now concentrated at $116K for shorts and $109.3K for longs. That positioning could mean sharp moves in either direction, depending on which side of the market gets squeezed next. Advertisement &nbsp At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $115,445.20, up 0.77% in 24 hours and down nearly 4% over 30 days. The global crypto market cap has risen 1.2% over the same period, with BTC dominance steady above 57%. Furthermore, Spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed $553 million in inflows recently, while corporate moves like a $100 million BTC treasury strategy partnership between DDC and Animoca Brands add to long-term demand. The CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, Mike Novogratz, and Tom Lee, Co-founder and Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, cite ETF flows and upcoming Fed rate cuts as catalysts, with Lee projecting $200K BTC by late 2025. For now, all eyes remain on whether miners’…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:53
Ethereum validator exit queue rises from 617K to 2.6M ETH in one week

The post Ethereum validator exit queue rises from 617K to 2.6M ETH in one week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s validator exit queue surged from 617,000 ETH to 2.6 million ETH within a week. A validator exit queue is formed when stakers want to withdraw their 32 ETH deposits from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system. Ethereum’s validator exit queue surged to over 2.6 million ETH this week, up from around 617,000 ETH seven days earlier. The dramatic increase represents validators requesting to withdraw their staked Ethereum from the network’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Validators must enter an exit queue when they want to unstake their 32 ETH deposits and stop participating in network validation. The queue processes a limited number of validator exits per day based on the total number of active validators on the network. When demand to exit exceeds the daily processing capacity, validators must wait in line to complete their withdrawals. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-validator-exit-queue-surges-to-2-6m-eth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:51
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Bank of England’s Stablecoin Cap Proposal Criticized as ‘Restrictive’

The post Bank of England’s Stablecoin Cap Proposal Criticized as ‘Restrictive’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Bank of England proposal would cap stablecoin holdings at £10,000-£20,000 for individuals and £10 million for businesses. A Coinbase executive said the caps would be “bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling.” Banking officials in the U.S. have also raised concerns about the market impact of stablecoins. Cryptocurrency groups are urging the Bank of England (BoE) to abandon plans to cap the amount of stablecoins that individuals and businesses can hold in the UK. “Imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling,” Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, told the Financial Times. “No other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps.” The pushback comes following an FT report that BoE officials plan to continue pursuing the implementation of a 2023 BoE consultation paper on stablecoins. The paper suggested limiting individual holdings of systemic stablecoins—those widely used for payments in the UK or likely to be—to between £10,000 and £20,000 ($13,600–$27,200). Businesses would face a ceiling of around £10 million ($13.6 million). Central bankers argue the restrictions are needed to prevent large outflows from traditional bank deposits, which could threaten credit supply and financial stability. The debate comes as interest in stablecoins is rapidly expanding around the world. Global market capitalization has reached $293 billion, according to CoinGecko. Analysts project the sector could eventually scale into the trillions. That said, similar projections were also made for other crypto endeavours that passed through periods of hype and popularity but ultimately flopped such as NFTs and the metaverse. The UK’s approach contrasts with recent developments abroad. The U.S. Congress passed the GENIUS Act this July, creating a licensing and reserve framework for stablecoin issuers without placing limits on holdings. “This news reinforces how…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 09:48
Metaplex: August agreement revenue reached $2.5 million, a six-month high

PANews reported on September 16th that Metaplex released its August summary on the X platform, reporting that protocol revenue reached $2.5 million in August, a six-month high. This figure came from $2 million in token metadata revenue (80%), $422,000 in Genesis revenue (17%), and $71,000 in core business revenue (3%). Genesis revenue increased 340% month-over-month, primarily driven by the CARDS and PORTALS projects. In August, the company spent $1.1 million to repurchase 6.7 million MPLX tokens (0.7% of the total supply). The company also launched the Genesis Partner Network with ecosystem partners.
PANews2025/09/16 09:45
Revolutionary Yunfeng Financial Crypto Services: $150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Yunfeng Financial Crypto Services: $150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap The financial landscape in Hong Kong is witnessing a significant transformation as Yunfeng Financial, a prominent Hong Kong-listed firm, makes a bold move into the digital asset space. This exciting development marks a new era for investors seeking access to innovative Yunfeng Financial crypto services. What’s Driving Yunfeng Financial’s Crypto Ambition? Yunfeng Financial recently announced a substantial capital injection, raising an impressive HKD 1.17 billion, equivalent to $150 million, through a strategic new share issuance. This significant funding round is not just about expanding their existing operations; it’s a clear signal of their intent to diversify into the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. A substantial portion of these newly acquired funds is earmarked for the ambitious launch of dedicated Yunfeng Financial crypto services. These services will encompass both cryptocurrency trading and comprehensive investment management, opening new avenues for both institutional and retail investors. The company’s strategic pivot is particularly noteworthy given its association with Yunfeng Capital, a firm co-founded by Alibaba’s visionary leader, Jack Ma. This connection lends considerable weight and credibility to Yunfeng Financial’s foray into digital assets. Unpacking the Vision: Which Cryptos Are on Yunfeng’s Radar? Yunfeng Financial has already expressed its clear intentions regarding specific digital assets. The company plans to actively accumulate a portfolio including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). This selection reflects a strategic approach to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC), often dubbed ‘digital gold,’ is the pioneering and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, known for its store-of-value proposition. Ethereum (ETH) powers the vast decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and numerous decentralized applications (dApps), offering extensive utility beyond just a currency. Solana (SOL) stands out for its high transaction speeds and low costs, making it a strong contender for scalable blockchain applications. These choices indicate a well-thought-out strategy to tap into both established market leaders and promising high-growth platforms, forming the backbone of their new Yunfeng Financial crypto services. Benefits and Opportunities for Investors in Hong Kong The introduction of regulated Yunfeng Financial crypto services presents several compelling benefits for investors, particularly within the Hong Kong market. Increased Accessibility: Traditional investors can now access digital assets through a trusted, listed entity. Enhanced Security: Operating under a regulated framework provides a layer of security and compliance often missing in unregulated platforms. Professional Management: The investment management services offer expert guidance for navigating the volatile crypto landscape. Diversification Potential: Investors can diversify their portfolios beyond traditional assets with exposure to leading cryptocurrencies. This move could also catalyze further institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong, solidifying its position as a leading financial hub for digital innovation. Navigating the Challenges of Crypto Adoption While the opportunities are vast, launching Yunfeng Financial crypto services also comes with its share of challenges that the company and investors will need to navigate carefully. Regulatory Evolution: The global regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving, requiring constant adaptation. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can pose risks for investors. Technological Risks: Security breaches and technical vulnerabilities, though rare in regulated environments, remain a concern. Investor Education: There’s a need to educate traditional investors about the unique characteristics and risks associated with digital assets. Yunfeng Financial’s success will largely depend on its ability to mitigate these risks while delivering robust and reliable Yunfeng Financial crypto services. Yunfeng Financial’s strategic leap into the cryptocurrency sector, backed by significant funding and a clear vision for accumulating major digital assets, signals a pivotal moment for both the company and Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem. By offering comprehensive trading and investment management services, they are poised to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning digital economy. This initiative not only expands their portfolio but also empowers investors with secure and regulated access to the exciting world of cryptocurrencies, promising a dynamic future for digital asset adoption in the region. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Yunfeng Financial’s main goal with this new funding?Yunfeng Financial aims to launch comprehensive cryptocurrency trading and investment management services, expanding its offerings into the digital asset market. Who is Yunfeng Financial associated with?The company is associated with Yunfeng Capital, which was co-founded by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, lending significant backing to its ventures. Which specific cryptocurrencies does Yunfeng Financial plan to accumulate?Yunfeng Financial has stated its intention to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) as part of its digital asset strategy. What benefits do these new Yunfeng Financial crypto services offer investors?Investors can expect increased accessibility to digital assets, enhanced security through a regulated platform, professional investment management, and opportunities for portfolio diversification. What are some potential challenges Yunfeng Financial might face?Challenges include navigating evolving regulatory landscapes, managing market volatility, addressing technological risks, and educating investors about digital asset specifics. If you found this insight into Yunfeng Financial’s bold move into crypto valuable, please consider sharing this article with your network. Help us spread the word about the exciting developments shaping the future of finance in Hong Kong and beyond! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Yunfeng Financial Crypto Services: $150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 09:40
