American Express is now offering NFT passport stamps for travelers

American Express cardholders can now receive NFT passport stamps showing the countries they’ve visited as a way to commemorate their past travels. Payments company American Express has launched blockchain-based stamps for customers as a digital keepsake of their travels.Each travel stamp will be stored as an ERC-721 non-fungible token on the Ethereum layer-2 Base to preserve their travel history and their favorite overseas memories, according to the company’s website. “Part of the magic of travel is reminiscing about past getaways, and commemorative keepsakes are a powerful way for travelers to relive their favorite trips,” Amex Digital Labs Executive Vice President Luke Gebb said on Monday. Read more
Strategic Acquisition: DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene

BitcoinWorld Strategic Acquisition: DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene The digital asset landscape in Hong Kong is buzzing with excitement, and a recent announcement from DL Holdings, a prominent Hong Kong-listed company, has added significant fuel to this fire. Their strategic move into Bitcoin mining signals a growing institutional appetite for direct exposure to cryptocurrencies. This development is not just about numbers; it represents a pivotal moment for both the company and the broader Asian crypto market. DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners: A Strategic Leap into Digital Assets DL Holdings recently confirmed an agreement with Fortune Peak for the acquisition of 2,200 advanced S21XP HYD Bitcoin miners. This substantial purchase is set to dramatically boost their operational capacity within the cryptocurrency sector. The total hashrate from these new machines is estimated to be approximately 1.04 Exahashes per second (EH/s). An Exahash per second (EH/s) signifies a massive amount of computing power dedicated to mining. To put it simply, 1 EH/s means one quintillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) hashes are performed every second. This acquisition positions DL Holdings as a notable player in the global Bitcoin mining industry. It underscores a clear strategic intent to capitalize on the potential of digital assets. Why Are DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners a Game-Changer for the Region? This significant investment by DL Holdings reflects a broader trend of institutional interest in the digital asset space, particularly within Asia. The company’s decision to deploy such advanced DL Holdings Bitcoin miners can be seen as a vote of confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value and the evolving regulatory environment in Hong Kong. The benefits of this acquisition extend beyond just the company itself: Direct Exposure: DL Holdings gains direct exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and potential mining rewards. Revenue Diversification: Mining operations can provide a new, potentially lucrative revenue stream. Market Signal: It sends a strong signal to other traditional financial institutions in Hong Kong and beyond, encouraging further exploration of crypto investments. Technological Advancement: The S21XP HYD miners are high-efficiency models, indicating a focus on modern, powerful technology. This move is particularly impactful as Hong Kong continues to position itself as a leading crypto hub, embracing clear regulatory frameworks for virtual assets. Navigating the Volatility: Challenges for DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners While the acquisition of DL Holdings Bitcoin miners presents immense opportunities, the world of cryptocurrency mining is not without its challenges. Operators must contend with several factors that can impact profitability and operational stability. Key challenges include: Bitcoin Price Volatility: The price of Bitcoin can fluctuate dramatically, directly affecting the value of mined assets. Energy Costs: Mining is energy-intensive. Managing electricity expenses is crucial for maintaining profitability. Hardware Depreciation: Mining equipment can become obsolete relatively quickly as new, more efficient models emerge. Regulatory Shifts: While Hong Kong is progressive, global and local regulatory landscapes can change, potentially impacting operations. To mitigate these risks, DL Holdings will likely employ strategies such as hedging against price drops, optimizing energy consumption, and continuously evaluating their hardware investments to ensure long-term viability. The Future of Crypto Mining: What’s Next for DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners? The acquisition of these DL Holdings Bitcoin miners is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. As the company integrates these new machines, the focus will undoubtedly shift towards maximizing efficiency and exploring further expansion. The future of crypto mining, particularly for institutional players like DL Holdings, is increasingly tied to sustainability and technological innovation. We might see: Further investments in renewable energy sources to power mining operations. Exploration of liquid cooling technologies to enhance miner performance and lifespan. Potential for strategic partnerships with other mining firms or technology providers. An increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their mining strategy. This strategic step by DL Holdings could set a precedent for other traditional firms looking to enter the burgeoning digital asset mining space, particularly in a region as dynamic as Hong Kong. DL Holdings’ acquisition of 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin miners marks a significant and strategic entry into the core of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It highlights a growing trend of established companies embracing digital assets not just as investments, but as operational components of their business. This move is a testament to the increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin and the future of decentralized finance. As these powerful DL Holdings Bitcoin miners come online, they will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s growth and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a forward-thinking global financial hub. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the significance of DL Holdings acquiring Bitcoin miners? A1: This acquisition signifies DL Holdings’ strategic entry into direct Bitcoin mining operations, demonstrating institutional confidence in digital assets and potentially diversifying their revenue streams. It also positions them as a key player in Hong Kong’s growing crypto ecosystem. Q2: How many Bitcoin miners did DL Holdings acquire, and what is their total hashrate? A2: DL Holdings acquired 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin miners, which collectively contribute an approximate total hashrate of 1.04 Exahashes per second (EH/s). Q3: What does 1.04 EH/s mean in simple terms? A3: An Exahash per second (EH/s) represents an enormous amount of computing power. 1.04 EH/s means these miners can perform over one quintillion calculations per second, essential for solving complex cryptographic puzzles to mine Bitcoin. Q4: What are the main challenges associated with Bitcoin mining for a company like DL Holdings? A4: Key challenges include the inherent volatility of Bitcoin’s price, managing high energy consumption costs, the rapid depreciation of mining hardware, and navigating evolving regulatory landscapes. Strategic planning is crucial to overcome these. Q5: How does this acquisition impact Hong Kong’s role in the crypto market? A5: This move by a Hong Kong-listed company reinforces the region’s ambition to become a leading global crypto hub. It signals a welcoming environment for digital asset businesses and could encourage further institutional investment and innovation in the local market. Found this insight into DL Holdings’ strategic move fascinating? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of institutional crypto adoption! Your insights help us grow. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Strategic Acquisition: DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bitcoin Flat As Fed Policy Meet Looms; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Decline: Analyst Flags Support Where They Plan To 'Load Heavily' On ETH

Leading cryptocurrencies diverged from stocks on Monday, as risk appetite eased ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.read more
How Tether’s USAT, Not USDT, Challenges Circle’s U.S. Stablecoin Stronghold

The post How Tether’s USAT, Not USDT, Challenges Circle’s U.S. Stablecoin Stronghold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Tether’s USDT supply is $170 billion, more than double USDC’s $73 billion. USAT is issued under U.S. rules, with Anchorage Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald backing it. USAT could cut into Circle’s U.S. stronghold, giving Tether both global and U.S. reach. Stablecoins are digital tokens that are tied to the value of the U.S. dollar. People use them in crypto so they can trade quickly without leaving the blockchain. For years, the big story has been Tether vs. Circle. Tether makes the biggest stablecoin, called USDT. Circle makes the second biggest one, called USDC. No, Tether has made a new token called USAT. This one is built to follow U.S. rules more closely. Because of this, the fight of USDT vs. USDC may no longer be the only one to watch. Circle’s U.S. Stronghold Circle’s stablecoin, USDC, is the second largest in the world. Its total size is about seventy-three billion dollars. Circle tells people that every USDC is backed by one U.S. dollar in a bank account. That is what “one is to one” means. USDT Still Leads The Stablecoin Market | Source: X Circle also reports to U.S. agencies like the SEC. It follows Europe’s new MiCA law. This makes many banks and payment companies feel safe using it. For example, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and Coinbase all use USDC in their work. USDC Is More Popular In The U.S. | Source: X Because of this, USDC has become the coin that many U.S. companies and institutions trust most. You can say it has been Circle’s strong base in America. Tether’s Global Reach vs. Circle Tether’s coin, USDT, is much larger. Its total supply is about one hundred seventy billion dollars. That is more than double USDC. Traders all over the world use it, especially in Asia and…
Ethena Set to Launch ENA Fee Switch Pending Community Vote

The post Ethena Set to Launch ENA Fee Switch Pending Community Vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 16 September 2025 | 05:00 Ethena Foundation is moving closer to activating one of the most anticipated updates in its ecosystem: the long-planned “fee switch” for the ENA token. The organization confirmed that its Risk Committee has now met the key requirements needed to advance the proposal, opening the door to community governance. The next step will see the Committee finalize how the mechanism will be structured and implemented. Once the plan is complete, the details will be made public and submitted for a community-wide vote. ENA holders will then decide whether the system should officially be put into place, giving the community direct control over one of the protocol’s most important features. The proposed fee switch is expected to shift the role of the ENA token within the Ethena ecosystem. If approved, holders could gain direct access to revenue generated by the platform, creating a closer alignment between the growth of the protocol and the incentives for its community. Supporters view the change as a milestone that could strengthen long-term engagement and add a new dimension to ENA’s utility. For now, the Risk Committee continues to work through the final governance details. The foundation has stressed that transparency will be central to the process, with all parameters released for review before the community casts its vote. Momentum around the update has already sparked considerable interest among ENA holders and DeFi observers. Many see the governance vote as a defining moment for Ethena, potentially shaping how future upgrades and revenue models are introduced across the broader ecosystem. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed…
Fartcoin leads memecoin decline with 11% loss – Bulls, defend THIS level!

FARTCOIN buyers keep adding positions, but constant liquidations raise doubts about whether demand can hold.
Delin Holdings: Plans to Acquire 2,200 Bitcoin Mining Machines for $21.8526 Million

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Zhitong Finance, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on September 15, 2025 (after trading hours), the company entered into a term sheet with Fortune Peak regarding the proposed acquisition of Bitcoin mining machines, including the purchase of 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin mining machines with a total computing power of approximately 1.0406 million TH/s for US$21.8526 million. The consideration will be satisfied by the issuance of: (i) convertible bonds with a principal amount of US$21.8526 million (HKD equivalent); (ii) 40 million warrants; and (iii) the issuance of 13.4425 million earn-out shares by the company upon the satisfaction of earn-out conditions.
WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On September 15, 2025

The post WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On September 15, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appear live on WWE Raw. WWE WWE Raw from Springfield, Mass. was John Cena’s homecoming as his retirement tour winds down and his in-ring career comes to an end (for now.) Raw also advertised a confrontation between CM Punk, AJ Lee and the Man Family, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez and Penta vs. Kofi Kington. The Raw broadcast from September 1, 2025 garnered 2.4 million viewers. WWE Raw Match Card And Results Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne Perez Penta def. Kofi Kingston El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee Stephanie Vaquer def. Kairi Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker def. Jimmy Uso and LA Knight WWE Raw On Netflix Ratings And Viewership September 1, 2025 | 2.4 million global views (No. 8) August 25, 2025 | 2.6 million global views (No. 6) August 18, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 5) August 11, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 6) August 4, 2025 | 3.0 million global views (No. 5) WWE Raw Ticket Sales WWE Raw Venue: MassMutual Center (Springfield, Mass.) WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 7,285 WWE Raw Tickets Available: 0 When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch WWE Raw Date: Monday, September 15, 2025 WWE Raw Start Time: 4:00 00 PST (7:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights On 9/15/25 John Cena Kicks Off WWE Raw The Usos walked into the arena and LA Knight ran up on Jey Uso. The two had a minor pull-apart but Adam Pearce screamed it down. This was essentially John Cena’s homecoming in Massachusetts. He shouted out his friends and his family, and this crowd chanted for Cena since the aforementioned walkout with the Usos. Cena brought up Brock Lesnar, who received chants of “F Brock…
Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum

The post Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar Decline Accelerates: Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum Skip to content Home Forex News US Dollar Decline Accelerates: Crucial Fed Rate Cuts Unleash Bearish Momentum Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dollar-decline-fed-cuts/
Ethereum Aggressive Buying Spree From Bitmine – Here’s How Much They’ve Bought This Month

The post Ethereum Aggressive Buying Spree From Bitmine – Here’s How Much They’ve Bought This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Aggressive Buying Spree From Bitmine – Here’s How Much They’ve Bought This Month | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-aggressive-buying-spree/
