PANews reported on September 16th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @General6316 currently has a long position worth $145 million on Hyperliquid, including BTC, ETH, SOL, and SUI. The largest long position is a BTC position worth $90 million, with an opening price of $113,849 and a liquidation price of $109,014.
PANews2025/09/16 10:23
PANews reported on September 16th that Nubila, a global physical AI network project, announced a partnership with Solayer to officially launch the sale of Validator Nodes. The promotion runs until October 1st and is available exclusively through Solayer's Web3 payment tool, Emerald Card. Cardholders enjoy exclusive benefits and priority credit limits during on-chain activities. This partnership not only establishes Emerald Card as a payment method but also expands it into a key payment partner within the Nubila ecosystem. This sale features three tiers: Cloud Node, Rainy Node, and Sunny Node, each limited to 500 units. Nodes in different tiers correspond to different reward tiers, and users who purchase with an Emerald Card can earn sNUBI points and $LAYER bonuses. Nubila stated that running a validator node not only provides long-term ecosystem incentives but also allows users to directly participate in the construction of core infrastructure for real-world data on-chain, AI, and DeFi. Nubila and Solayer will continue to explore more application scenarios for crypto payments in daily consumption, promoting the popularization and innovation of Web3 payment experiences. As the countdown continues, the number of nodes is limited, so the sooner you participate, the more rewards and future value you will secure.
PANews2025/09/16 10:21
The post Why Is PEPE Down Today? Price Sinks 6% Amid Market Sell-Off as Whales Accumulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has lost nearly 6% of its value in the last 24-hour period, sliding to a $0.0000107 low even as large investors accumulate. Trading volumes for the cryptocurrency surged into the trillions of tokens amid the drop, as the token kept failing to find support amid the intense selling pressure. The drop came amid a wider crypto market drawdown, where the broader CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index lost 1.8% of its value. Memecoins were especially hard hit in the sell-off. The CoinDesk Memecoin Index dropped nearly 5% over the last 24 hours, while bitcoin saw a drop of 0.8%. The drop comes just days after altcoin season speculation grew among cryptocurrency circles over the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut later this week, which is expected to be a boon for risk assets. Data from Nansen shows that over the past week, the top 100 non-exchange addresses holding PEPE on the Ethereum network have seen their holdings grow by 1.38% to 307.33 trillion tokens, while exchange wallets had a 1.45% drop in holdings to 254.4 trillion tokens. Technical Analysis Overview PEPE’s price action pointed to a market in retreat, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. The token dropped from $0.000011484 to $0.000010782, with sellers dominating the chart. Price peaked at $0.000011732 during a resistance test, but volume swelled to 5.5 trillion tokens at that level, before the market ultimately turned lower. Support showed signs of buckling during the next phase, with the token brushing against $0.000010746. Trading activity intensified again, hitting 7.7 trillion tokens and reinforcing bearish sentiment. The cryptocurrency’s price whipsawed within a 9% intraday range, a sign that traders remain unsure whether support levels are going to hold. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 10:20
The post Ripple Pledges $25 Million RLUSD via XRPL for Small Businesses: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech company Ripple has committed $25 million to boost small businesses in the United States as well as veteran career success. Today, Ripple announced a $25 million commitment to two nonprofits, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. This funding, delivered in Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, will increase access to capital for small business owners and create career pathways for veterans and military spouses and also equip entrepreneurs with digital payment tools. When small businesses and veterans thrive, so do communities.We’re proud to announce a $25M donation in $RLUSD on XRP Ledger to Accion Opportunity Fund and @HireHeroesUSA: https://t.co/sS1jwD03tl This investment highlights how stablecoins can drive real-world impact by… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 15, 2025 This builds on Ripple’s May $25 million RLUSD donation to DonorsChoose and Teach For America, bringing the company’s philanthropic acts in the U.S. to over $50 million in 2025. $1 billion impact targeted According to the announcement, Ripple and its partners, in this case, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA, will launch new initiatives intended to increase access to capital and create new career pathways. Ripple’s grant is expected to generate $125 million in lending impact for small businesses in partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, and the new Ripple Digital Leap Forward accelerator program will equip underserved entrepreneurs across the U.S. with training and $500,000 in immediate funding. You Might Also Like In partnership with Ripple, Hire Heroes USA expects to generate 14,000 employment opportunities for veterans and military spouses, and launch a new Fintech Pathways program to build careers in financial technology, entailing over $900 million in annual economic impact. Combined, these partnerships are estimated to create $1 billion in total impact. In the past week, Ripple announced an agreement with BBVA to provide its digital asset custody technology to the Spanish bank.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 10:17
KindlyMD’s shares dropped 55%, as CEO David Bailey said he expects an increase in share price volatility and has encouraged low-conviction traders to exit. Shares in the healthcare-turned-Bitcoin holdings company KindlyMD Inc. halved on Monday as its CEO, David Bailey, warned of an upcoming increase in “share price volatility,” encouraging short-term traders to exit” if they’re only looking to profit.“We expect share price volatility may increase for a period of time,” Bailey said in a shareholder letter on Monday, citing the firm’s regulatory filing on Friday registering a $200 million discounted share sale to private investors.KindlyMD’s deal, called a private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering, raised money by offering its shares at a discount, and its filing on Friday allowed those investors to freely trade their shares.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/16 10:16
PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, payments company American Express has launched a blockchain-based travel commemorative postmark for its customers as a digital keepsake of their travel experiences. According to the company's website, each travel postmark will be stored as an ERC-721 NFT on the Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base, to preserve customers' travel histories and cherished memories of their overseas trips. Each postmark can be customized to highlight the best experiences of each trip, such as unique attractions, memorable meals, hotels, or favorite activities. Only customers with American Express U.S. consumer cards linked to their online accounts are eligible for the American Express Passport service, and these NFTs are non-transferable. Each postmark only displays the country or region of origin, a description of the postmark, and the date it was obtained. Personal information and travel details are not displayed on Base.
PANews2025/09/16 10:16
The crypto world has never been short on surprises, but 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most defining years for meme coins. Investors are searching tirelessly for the best new meme coins to buy in 2025, and three names dominate the conversation: BullZilla ($BZIL), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and FLOKI. These tokens are rewriting […]
Coinstats2025/09/16 10:15
BitcoinWorld Pioneering a Safe Stablecoin Environment: South Korea’s Crucial Security Pledge The digital asset landscape is constantly evolving, and ensuring its stability is paramount for user trust and market integrity. South Korea is taking a significant step forward, with Park Sang-won, head of the Financial Security Institute (FSI), announcing robust support for creating a truly safe stablecoin environment. This commitment highlights the nation’s proactive stance on integrating digital currencies responsibly into its financial ecosystem. Why is a Safe Stablecoin Environment So Crucial for South Korea? Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value against a fiat currency or other assets, serve as a vital bridge between traditional finance and the volatile cryptocurrency market. They facilitate smoother transactions and offer a degree of predictability often lacking in other digital assets. Therefore, ensuring their security is not just about protecting individual investors; it’s about safeguarding the broader financial system. Park Sang-won’s statement emphasizes the FSI’s active role, including thorough security verifications. This commitment to a safe stablecoin environment is essential for fostering confidence among both institutional and retail participants, paving the way for wider adoption and innovation without compromising stability. Global Insights: Paving the Way for a Safe Stablecoin Environment South Korea isn’t operating in isolation. The FSI recently distributed a comprehensive report analyzing the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) guidelines for supervising stablecoin issuers. This analysis is a testament to South Korea’s dedication to learning from global best practices and adapting them to its unique market. The FSI specifically noted that Hong Kong’s rules are the first government guidelines to detail security measures for stablecoins. These regulations cover critical areas: Minimum Capital Requirements: Ensuring issuers have sufficient financial backing. Reserve Management: Mandating transparent and secure management of assets backing stablecoins. Risk Management: Establishing frameworks to identify, assess, and mitigate operational and financial risks. By studying such comprehensive frameworks, South Korea aims to build its own robust regulatory foundation, contributing to a globally recognized safe stablecoin environment. What Does This Mean for You: Benefits of a Safe Stablecoin Environment? For everyday users and businesses, a secure and regulated stablecoin ecosystem offers numerous advantages. It translates directly into enhanced trust and reduced risk when engaging with digital assets. When stablecoins are backed by strong security protocols and regulatory oversight, their reliability increases significantly. Moreover, this proactive approach can spur innovation within the fintech sector. Developers and entrepreneurs can build new services and applications on a more stable foundation, knowing that the underlying assets are secure. Ultimately, this benefits the entire digital economy by fostering responsible growth and wider accessibility to financial services. South Korea’s Vision: Building a Resilient and Safe Stablecoin Environment The FSI’s pledge is more than just words; it signifies a concrete plan for action. By actively supporting security verifications, the FSI is directly contributing to the technical integrity of stablecoin operations. This hands-on approach, combined with continuous analysis of international regulatory models, positions South Korea as a leader in creating a secure digital asset future. The journey towards a fully integrated and safe stablecoin environment requires ongoing collaboration between regulators, industry participants, and technology experts. South Korea’s commitment to this endeavor ensures that its digital financial landscape will evolve with both innovation and unwavering security at its core. Concluding Thoughts: A Future of Trust and Stability South Korea’s Financial Security Institute is charting a clear course towards a more secure and reliable digital asset future. By actively supporting the creation of a safe stablecoin environment, the nation is not only protecting its citizens but also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth in the cryptocurrency sector. This strategic move, informed by global best practices, underscores a profound commitment to financial stability and technological progress. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly is a stablecoin? A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility. It typically pegs its value to a stable asset like the US dollar, gold, or another fiat currency, aiming to provide a more reliable medium of exchange within the crypto market. Why is South Korea focusing on stablecoin security now? South Korea is focusing on stablecoin security to protect investors, maintain financial stability, and foster responsible innovation in its growing digital asset market. As stablecoins gain prominence, robust security measures are crucial to prevent fraud and systemic risks, ensuring a safe stablecoin environment. What are the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s guidelines mentioned in the article? The HKMA guidelines are comprehensive rules for supervising stablecoin issuers. They detail essential security measures, including minimum capital requirements, stringent reserve management practices, and robust risk management frameworks to ensure the stability and security of stablecoins. How will these new efforts impact cryptocurrency users in South Korea? These efforts are expected to significantly enhance trust and safety for cryptocurrency users in South Korea. With increased security verifications and clearer regulatory frameworks, users can engage with stablecoins with greater confidence, knowing that their assets are better protected. What is the Financial Security Institute’s (FSI) role in this initiative? The FSI, led by Park Sang-won, is actively supporting the creation of a safe stablecoin environment. Its role includes conducting security verifications, analyzing global regulatory guidelines like those from the HKMA, and contributing expertise to develop robust domestic security measures. If you found this article informative, please share it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide crucial insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrency and financial security. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Pioneering a Safe Stablecoin Environment: South Korea’s Crucial Security Pledge first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 10:15
The post Citibank Unveils Crucial Bearish Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH Price Prediction: Citibank Unveils Crucial Bearish Outlook Skip to content Home Crypto News ETH Price Prediction: Citibank Unveils Crucial Bearish Outlook Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-price-prediction-citibank/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 10:15
PANews reported on September 16 that according to official news, Epoch Protocol, the Web3 intent resolver coordination layer, announced the completion of a US$1.2 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from L2 Iterative Ventures, Alphemy Capital, G20 Group, LongHash Ventures and multiple angel investors. According to reports, Epoch is committed to building an intent coordination layer to simplify the Web3 experience - transforming fragmented chains, tokens and protocols into seamless intent-driven interactions.
PANews2025/09/16 10:12
