New US Crypto PAC With $100 Million Fund: Three Essential Priorities Outlined
A new pro-crypto political action committee (PAC) has been established in the United States amid increased favorable legislation surrounding digital assets in the country under President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. $100 Million To Boost Pro-Crypto Candidates The Fellowship PAC, unveiled through a press release on Monday, has pledged over $100 million […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 11:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 16
Kaspa price is trading around $0.08368 and moving sideways after several quiet sessions. The coin keeps bouncing inside a wide range while traders watch for a clear move up or down. What We Got Right Yesterday Yesterday we talked about how $0.08-$0.083 is the big support zone. We said that if KAS price fell under
Coinstats
2025/09/16 11:00
KaratDAO and SecondLive Partners to Reshape Web3 Identity and Immersive Digital Worlds
KaratDAO and SecondLive unite to integrate Web3 identity with an AI-powered digital world to enable secure and personalized digital experiences for users.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 11:00
What This Crucial Dip Reveals
The post What This Crucial Dip Reveals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index Plummets To 71: What This Crucial Dip Reveals Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index Plummets to 71: What This Crucial Dip Reveals Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-dip/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 10:57
Strategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings to Over $73 Billion with Latest Purchase
TLDR: Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 638,985 BTC, valued over $73 billion at current prices. The latest Bitcoin purchase is part of Strategy’s ongoing accumulation strategy since 2020. Strategy’s Bitcoin reserve strategy has inspired both private companies and state treasuries. Several U.S. states are holding shares in Strategy as part of their investment in digital [...] The post Strategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings to Over $73 Billion with Latest Purchase appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/16 10:46
What Its Neutral 52 Score Means For You
The post What Its Neutral 52 Score Means For You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Its Neutral 52 Score Means For You Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Its Neutral 52 Score Means for You Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-neutral-28/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 10:45
REX Shares set to launch first US spot XRP ETF ahead of other prospective issuers
REX Shares is preparing to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the spot price of XRP, which it claims will be the first spot XRP product available in the US.
Fxstreet
2025/09/16 10:45
Jito transferred $8 million worth of JTO tokens from its independent custody account in the early morning
PANews reported on September 16th that analyst Emmett Gallic reported that Jito transferred $8 million worth of JTO tokens from its independent escrow account early this morning. The wallet had been dry since receiving 25 million JTO tokens from the Jito Development Committee two years ago. The transfer is believed to be for the purpose of selling the tokens.
PANews
2025/09/16 10:43
U.S. Could Establish a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” This Year, Says Galaxy Digital Official ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post U.S. Could Establish a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” This Year, Says Galaxy Digital Official ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     The idea of the United States building a formal Bitcoin stockpile is regaining momentum, with Galaxy Digital’s head of research, Alex Thorn, suggesting the market is underestimating how soon it could happen. Thorn thinks “…there’s a strong chance the U.S. government will announce this year that it has formed the strategic bitcoin reserve (SBR) and is formally holding BTC as a strategic asset…,” warning that traders are pricing the likelihood far too low. His comments come after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recalibrated his stance. Just hours after ruling out new Bitcoin purchases for the reserve, Bessent clarified that seized coins would form the foundation of the program created under President Trump’s March executive order. Bessent also said the Treasury is exploring “budget-neutral” ways to expand its holdings. Currently, the U.S. reserve is valued between $15 billion and $20 billion. Pressure Mounts as Other Countries Move First The hesitation in Washington is raising eyebrows abroad. JAN3 CEO Samson Mow, a longtime advocate for nation-state Bitcoin adoption, called it “incredibly ironic” that the U.S. might be overtaken by countries it inspired. Advertisement   At Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, Pakistan announced its own strategic reserve, citing the Trump administration’s example. Meanwhile, governments in the U.K., Brazil, and Japan have expressed similar ambitions. Mow insists the U.S. “has to start” accumulating this year, arguing that failing to do so risks losing first-mover advantage. He even floated the idea of swapping part of America’s vast gold reserves for Bitcoin, noting that private investors are already making similar shifts through ETFs. Meanwhile, analysts believe the political calendar makes the debate urgent. Critics warn that if the administration delays, a new government could dismantle the program altogether. Trump officials, including White House crypto czar David Sacks, have stressed the need for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 10:41
The crypto market continued to pull back, with the GameFi sector leading the decline by 4.41%, and BTC fluctuating in a narrow range.
PANews reported on September 16th that, according to SoSoValue data, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a two-day correction. The GameFi sector led the market again with a 4.41% 24-hour decline. Within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX), GALA, and Four (FORM) fell 3.64%, 5.46%, and 6.12%, respectively. Furthermore, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.07%, fluctuating in a narrow range around $115,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.93%, remaining around $4,500. In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.98% in 24 hours, of which Cronos (CRO) fell 6.91%; the PayFi sector fell 1.71%, and within the sector, Monero (XMR) rose slightly by 1.45%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.99%, Cardano (ADA) and Sui (SUI) fell 3.28% and 4.84% respectively; the DeFi sector fell 2.47%, but MYX Finance (MYX) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) rose 0.61% and 3.86% respectively; the Layer2 sector fell 3.51%, Zora (ZORA) and Merlin Chain (MERL) were relatively strong, rising 18.49% and 31.41% respectively; the Meme sector fell 3.77%, and Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 6.75% against the trend.
PANews
2025/09/16 10:41
