2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Indonesia wages war against extremism, charts digital skies

Indonesia wages war against extremism, charts digital skies

The post Indonesia wages war against extremism, charts digital skies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Indonesia wages war against extremism, charts digital skies Aware of the rising threats of digitalization, Indonesia’s National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) has unveiled plans to adopt digital tools to stifle the threat of online extremism. BNPT Head Commissioner General Eddy Hartono disclosed to lawmakers that rising threats in Indonesia’s cyberspace require digital tools to combat online radical content. Hartono shared his thoughts in a hearing at the House of Representatives, soliciting support to improve BNPT’s technological infrastructure. Hartono urged the government to provide the agency with advanced technological tools to keep pace with a changing landscape. At the moment, pockets of extremist ideological content have appeared in Indonesia’s cyberspace, with several terrorist groups operating in the country. According to Hartono, these terror groups are leveraging and misusing technology tools like artificial intelligence (AI) to spread propaganda and recruit new members. The BNPT Head added that bad actors are using digital assets to raise funds for terror attacks, in addition to the simplified access to extremist content. “Support from information technology to strengthen preventive measures in the field is very important,” said Hartono. To remain ahead of the curve, the plan to improve BNPT’s digitalization will involve AI-powered monitoring of social media accounts and forums to spot extremist content. Furthermore, the agency will improve collaboration with international social media companies to flag extremist content faster. Plans are also underway to roll out content in local Indonesian dialects to debunk extremist ideologies published by terrorist organizations. With government support, the BNPT will double down on digital reporting apps for suspicious activity while creating safe digital spaces for Indonesians. Indonesia’s dash to digitalization While Indonesia is working on building a more robust cyberspace with digital tools, Turkey has already rolled out an AI-powered terrorism classification tool as part…
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017385+2.53%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:12
Dalintis
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.502-4.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.03%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4406-0.83%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Dalintis
Second-Generation Stablecoins Create New Utility The Industry Needs

Second-Generation Stablecoins Create New Utility The Industry Needs

The post Second-Generation Stablecoins Create New Utility The Industry Needs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Reeve Collins, co-founder of Tether and chairman of STBL Stablecoins have become the universal backbone of digital markets. Every month, trillions of dollars flow through them. Globally, they clear trades, settle remittances and provide a safe harbor for cash onchain. Yet despite their broad adoption, the original design has barely changed since 2014. The first generation of stablecoins solved one problem: how to put a reliable digital dollar on the blockchain. Tether USDt (USDT), and later USDC (USDC), delivered precisely that. Simple, fully reserved and redeemable, they gave crypto the stability it needed to grow. But they were also static, like dollars locked in a vault. Holders earned nothing while issuers captured all the yield. That structure fit the market 10 years ago. In 2025, it is no longer enough. We are now witnessing a decisive shift. If the first wave digitized the dollar, the second financializes it. Yield is no longer trapped on the balance sheets of issuers. Principal and income are split into two programmable streams. The digital dollar remains liquid and usable for payments or decentralized finance (DeFi), while the yield becomes its own asset, something to hold, trade, pledge or reinvest. A simple payment token becomes a valid financial instrument, a savings vehicle for the digital era. The proof points Early evidence is already here. Franklin Templeton’s onchain money market fund declares income daily and pays monthly. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund crossed $1 billion in its first year, distributing dividends entirely onchain. DeFi protocols now let borrowers retain Treasury yield while unlocking liquidity. These are no longer experiments at the fringe; they are the beginnings of a financial system where liquidity and income can finally coexist. Stablecoin 2.0 takes this further with a dual token structure. Instead of embedding yield into the stablecoin, the system…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001705+0.82%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:11
Dalintis
Crypto Liquidations: ETH Leads a Staggering $180M Wipeout

Crypto Liquidations: ETH Leads a Staggering $180M Wipeout

BitcoinWorld Crypto Liquidations: ETH Leads a Staggering $180M Wipeout The cryptocurrency market has once again demonstrated its dynamic and often volatile nature, with a staggering $180 million in crypto liquidations occurring over the past 24 hours. At the forefront of this significant market event is Ethereum (ETH), which alone accounted for a substantial portion of these liquidations. This sudden downturn primarily impacted long positions, leaving many traders feeling the pinch. Understanding these market movements, especially crypto liquidations, is crucial for anyone navigating the digital asset space. What Exactly Are Crypto Liquidations, and Why Do They Happen? For those new to the world of crypto trading, a liquidation occurs when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. Essentially, if a trader borrows funds to amplify their potential gains (a “leveraged” position) and the market moves against their prediction, the exchange steps in to prevent further losses once their margin falls below a certain threshold. This mechanism is a fundamental aspect of derivatives trading in the crypto market. These events are often triggered by sharp price movements, unexpected news, or broader market sentiment shifts. When a large number of positions are liquidated simultaneously, it can create a cascading effect, exacerbating price drops and leading to even more liquidations. This is precisely what we observed with the recent wave of crypto liquidations. ETH Dominates the Liquidation Landscape Over the past day, Ethereum (ETH) perpetual futures contracts saw the largest share of liquidations, totaling an astonishing $110 million. What’s particularly noteworthy is that 81.57% of these were long positions. This indicates that a significant majority of traders were betting on ETH’s price to rise, only to be caught off guard by a downward movement. But ETH wasn’t alone in this market turbulence. Bitcoin (BTC) also experienced substantial liquidations: BTC: $42.61 million liquidated, with 71.88% being long positions. SOL: $27.62 million liquidated, with a striking 88.63% from long positions. The high percentage of long liquidations across these major cryptocurrencies suggests a broad market correction or a sudden shift in investor sentiment, leading to significant losses for those anticipating upward price action. Understanding the Impact of Long Liquidations on the Crypto Market When long positions are liquidated, it means that traders who bought believing prices would increase are forced to sell their assets. This forced selling adds downward pressure to the market, potentially causing prices to fall further. This phenomenon can create a “liquidation cascade,” where one liquidation triggers another, amplifying market volatility. The sheer volume of these recent crypto liquidations, especially involving ETH, BTC, and SOL, serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with leveraged trading. It highlights the importance of risk management and understanding market dynamics, particularly in a rapidly evolving space like cryptocurrency. How Can Traders Navigate Volatility and Avoid Crypto Liquidations? While the allure of amplified gains through leverage is strong, the risks are equally substantial. Here are some actionable insights for traders to consider: Implement Robust Risk Management: Always use stop-loss orders to limit potential losses on leveraged positions. Never risk more capital than you can afford to lose. Avoid Excessive Leverage: While high leverage can boost profits, it also dramatically increases the risk of liquidation. Start with lower leverage ratios, especially if you are new to derivatives. Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on market news, technical analysis, and broader economic indicators that could influence crypto prices. Diversify Your Portfolio: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading investments across different assets can help mitigate risk during market downturns. Understand Market Cycles: Recognize that crypto markets are cyclical. Periods of rapid growth are often followed by corrections. These strategies can help protect your capital and navigate the often-turbulent waters of crypto liquidations. A Powerful Reminder of Market Risks The recent $180 million in crypto liquidations, spearheaded by ETH, serves as a powerful reminder of the inherent volatility and risks in the cryptocurrency market, particularly when engaging in leveraged trading. The dominance of long liquidations across ETH, BTC, and SOL underscores a significant market correction that caught many optimistic traders off guard. For both seasoned and novice traders, this event reinforces the critical need for sound risk management, prudent leverage use, and continuous market education. By understanding the mechanics of liquidations and adopting cautious trading practices, participants can better protect their investments and navigate the unpredictable currents of the digital asset world. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto Liquidations Here are some common questions about crypto liquidations: What is a crypto liquidation? A crypto liquidation occurs when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position because the market has moved against their bet, causing their margin to fall below a required threshold. This prevents further losses. Why did ETH lead the recent liquidations? ETH led the recent liquidations because a significant number of traders had open “long” positions (betting on price increases) with leverage. When ETH’s price moved downwards, these leveraged long positions were closed out by exchanges. What does it mean if long positions are liquidated? If long positions are liquidated, it means traders who expected prices to rise were forced to sell their assets. This indicates a market downturn or correction, as the collective expectation of price appreciation was met with a decline. How can I protect my crypto investments from liquidations? To protect against liquidations, it’s crucial to use robust risk management strategies like setting stop-loss orders, avoiding excessive leverage, staying informed about market trends, and diversifying your portfolio. Are crypto liquidations bad for the market? While liquidations can cause immediate price drops and increase volatility, they are a normal part of leveraged trading markets. They can help flush out excessive speculation, potentially leading to a healthier market rebalancing in the long run. Did you find this analysis of crypto liquidations helpful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and on your social media channels to help them understand the market dynamics and risks involved in leveraged trading! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Crypto Liquidations: ETH Leads a Staggering $180M Wipeout first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1232-6.13%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Solana
SOL$235.31-0.41%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:10
Dalintis
BRO Macro Update: 36-Hour Central Bank Action In Focus

BRO Macro Update: 36-Hour Central Bank Action In Focus

Your weekly macro cheat sheet.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09043+13.20%
Dalintis
Blockhead2025/09/16 11:09
Dalintis
Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook

Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook

The post Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran Federal Reserve: Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook Skip to content Home Crypto News Stephen Miran Federal Reserve: Crucial Confirmation Reshapes Economic Outlook Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stephen-miran-federal-reserve-confirmed/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017385+2.53%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:09
Dalintis
Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma

The post Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency lending platform Maple Finance has deployed syrupUSDT on Plasma, a payments-focused blockchain backed by Tether, in its first major move to expand the product beyond Ethereum. Starting tomorrow, users will be able to deposit the token into a Midas-hosted vault that offers yield while distributing rewards tied to Plasma’s upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event. Future integrations with decentralized finance protocols on Plasma are planned as the network builds out. “This launch underscores our excitement over Plasma and its importance as a payments ecosystem,” Maple CEO Sid Powell said in a statement. He added that distributing yield-bearing dollar products across chains is central to Maple’s push to grow liquidity and hit $5 billion in assets under management by the end of 2025. Plasma is designed to process transactions quickly while focusing on USDT as its base asset. For Maple, the chain’s infrastructure could provide a natural fit for products like syrupUSDT, which package stablecoins into vaults that generate returns. The launch continues a year of rapid growth for Maple, which has already expanded to Solana and Arbitrum. Its syrupUSDC recently crossed $1 billion in supply, underscoring the demand for tokenized yield products across blockchain ecosystems. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/15/crypto-lender-maple-expands-to-tether-backed-plasma-with-syrupusdt
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.07%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-1.31%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:08
Dalintis
First ‘Spot’ XRP ETF Launching This Week, but There’s a Catch

First ‘Spot’ XRP ETF Launching This Week, but There’s a Catch

The post First ‘Spot’ XRP ETF Launching This Week, but There’s a Catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A spot ETF with a twist  Existing XRP ETFs  REX Shares, a US-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has confirmed that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) will go live this week. The product, which will be launched in collaboration with the Osprey Funds this week, will be the first US product to provide US investors with “spot exposure,” according to a Monday announcement.   A spot ETF with a twist  Some market observers were probably puzzled by the announcement, given that spot Bitcoin ETFs are yet to be greenlit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.   However, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF is not your typical spot ETF because of its structure. Instead of directly holding the Ripple-linked token, the product is meant to operate like a “40 Act” fund. On top of XRP, it will also hold other assets such as cash, derivatives, and Treasuries. You Might Also Like The approval process for such products is dramatically different since they do not have to be explicitly greenlit by the SEC. They become effective after 75 days unless the agency blocks their launch.  Existing XRP ETFs  Currently, there are already several spot XRP ETFs that offer leveraged exposure to the prominent token. These include the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF and the Volatility Shares Trust XRP ETF (XRPI). Hence, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF will indeed stand out as the only spot-style product.  However, there are several pending spot ETFs that are highly expected to be approved in the near future.  As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently delayed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF to Nov. 14.  Source: https://u.today/first-spot-xrp-etf-launching-this-week-but-theres-a-catch
NEAR
NEAR$2.684+2.05%
Union
U$0.018118-6.73%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005244-4.79%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:05
Dalintis
MicroStrategy hits 28 BTC buys, but its bigger Bitcoin play is yet to come

MicroStrategy hits 28 BTC buys, but its bigger Bitcoin play is yet to come

638k BTC, $27 billion gains - MicroStrategy’s Q4 play in focus.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,305.58+0.22%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04695+6.34%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.11%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:00
Dalintis
LSEG Completes First Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft-Backed Platform

LSEG Completes First Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft-Backed Platform

The London Stock Exchange Group has debuted its new blockchain infrastructure for private funds, completing its first tokenized fundraising. LSEG Has Launched Its Blockchain Infrastructure As announced in a press release on Monday, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched its blockchain infrastructure and facilitated its first transaction. The platform, called “Digital Markets Infrastructure” […]
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/16 11:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details