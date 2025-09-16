2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Solana Litecoin Price Prediction Show Limits

The post Solana Litecoin Price Prediction Show Limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 06:25 The crypto market conversation around Solana price prediction and Litecoin price prediction is revealing a fresh narrative: Pepeto (PEPETO). While majors like Solana and Litecoin still command attention, the spotlight is sliding toward Pepeto, an Ethereum meme coin with working utility. The project has already raised more than $6.6 million in presale and offers entry at $0.000000153. Analysts and high-volume traders are calling it the best crypto to buy now thanks to its blend of meme virality, audited tooling, zero fee trading, and yield. Many believe Pepeto carries the 100x upside profile that mature large caps are unlikely to reproduce in 2025. Solana And Litecoin Price Prediction: Why Upside Looks Limited Solana continues to attract both institutional and retail attention, recently trading at $233.39 after pulling back from $248.16 but holding support near its 20-day EMA. Bulls argue that a breakout above $218 could validate an ascending triangle and push SOL toward $240 or even $260. Still, risks remain. A breakdown could drag price back to $175 or even $155, trapping SOL in a $155–$218 range. Despite its solid fundamentals, Solana’s 100× rallies of past cycles look unlikely to return. Litecoin is showing the same fading momentum. Trading at $113.31 with an $8.64B market cap, its daily volume is $574.15M, highlighting weaker participation. Once praised as “the silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” LTC now struggles to stay relevant against faster Layer 1s and Ethereum Layer 2s. Liquidity continues to thin, enthusiasm is fading, and while Litecoin may survive as a legacy token, its ability to deliver meaningful gains in 2025 looks increasingly capped. That is why sharper money is rotating into Pepeto (PEPETO), where presale momentum and 228% staking rewards create a rare early window. As Solana and Litecoin plateau, Pepeto is increasingly tipped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:28
$150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap

The post $150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Yunfeng Financial Crypto Services: $150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Yunfeng Financial Crypto Services: $150M Fuels Hong Kong’s Digital Leap Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/yunfeng-financial-crypto-services/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:27
Yala: Avoid any transactions or operations related to YU and YBTC before the new plan is implemented

PANews reported on September 16th that Yala, the previously hacked stablecoin project, issued a security alert on the X platform, strongly advising users to avoid any transactions or operations related to YU and YBTC until the new plan is officially implemented. Taking action now could complicate subsequent processing and delay fund recovery.
PANews2025/09/16 11:25
Solana Litecoin Price Prediction Show Limits – But Pepeto Gains The 100x Buzz as The Best Crypto To Buy Now

While majors like Solana and Litecoin still command attention, the spotlight is sliding toward Pepeto, an Ethereum meme coin with […] The post Solana Litecoin Price Prediction Show Limits – But Pepeto Gains The 100x Buzz as The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 11:25
Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom: Crucial Signs Point to Accumulation

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom: Crucial Signs Point to Accumulation The cryptocurrency market is always buzzing with expert insights, and a recent observation by prominent trader and analyst Ali Martinez has caught the attention of many. Martinez recently shared on X a crucial signal concerning the future of Bitcoin. He highlighted that the BTC Sell-Side Risk Ratio has dipped below 0.1%, a level traditionally interpreted as a strong indication of a Bitcoin short-term bottom. This signal suggests an opportune accumulation zone and a period where selling pressure tends to be weak. Understanding the BTC Sell-Side Risk Ratio: What Does it Tell Us? What exactly does the BTC Sell-Side Risk Ratio tell us? This metric is a powerful tool used by analysts to gauge the potential for selling pressure in the Bitcoin market. It essentially measures the risk associated with sellers. When this ratio falls below 0.1%, as Martinez pointed out, it’s not just a number; it’s a significant market signal. It often implies that long-term holders are less inclined to sell, and the overall market is experiencing reduced selling intensity. Consequently, this low ratio often precedes or coincides with an accumulation phase. During such times, savvy investors might view current prices as attractive entry points, anticipating future upward movement. The insight from Ali Martinez, therefore, provides a valuable perspective for anyone closely watching Bitcoin’s price action. Why a Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom Sparks Investor Interest? The concept of a Bitcoin short-term bottom is particularly exciting for investors. It signifies a potential turning point after a period of price declines or consolidation. For many, this represents a strategic window to acquire more Bitcoin at what could be a discounted price. Accumulation Opportunity: A short-term bottom often marks a period where the “smart money” begins to accumulate assets, expecting a rebound. Reduced Downside Risk: When selling pressure is weak, the immediate risk of further significant price drops can diminish, offering a more stable environment for purchases. Foundation for Growth: Establishing a bottom can provide a strong base from which Bitcoin’s price can build momentum for its next upward trend. However, it’s crucial to remember that while indicators provide guidance, the crypto market remains dynamic and unpredictable. Navigating the Potential Accumulation Zone: What’s Your Strategy? If the market is indeed entering an accumulation zone, what steps should investors consider? This period demands careful thought and a well-defined strategy. Understanding the implications of a Bitcoin short-term bottom is just the first step. Here are some actionable insights: Research Diligently: Always conduct your own research beyond any single indicator or analyst’s view. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Consider implementing a DCA strategy, buying smaller amounts of Bitcoin over time to average out your entry price. This mitigates the risk of trying to perfectly time the absolute bottom. Risk Management: Allocate only capital you can afford to lose. The crypto market is volatile, and even strong signals are not guarantees. Long-Term Vision: For many, Bitcoin is a long-term investment. A short-term bottom might be a great entry point for those with a multi-year horizon. The goal is to approach these signals with a balanced perspective, leveraging insights without succumbing to impulsive decisions. Historical Precedent: Does the Sell-Side Risk Ratio Hold Up for a Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom? Looking back at historical data, technical indicators like the Sell-Side Risk Ratio have often provided valuable insights into market cycles. When the ratio has previously fallen to such low levels, it has frequently coincided with periods of significant accumulation before subsequent price rallies. This historical context lends credibility to Martinez’s current observation about a potential Bitcoin short-term bottom. Nevertheless, every market cycle presents unique variables. While past performance can offer guidance, it never guarantees future results. External factors, global economic conditions, and regulatory news can all influence Bitcoin’s trajectory, regardless of internal metrics. Conclusion: Seizing the Moment with Informed Decisions The recent analysis by Ali Martinez, highlighting the BTC Sell-Side Risk Ratio falling below 0.1%, offers a compelling signal for a potential Bitcoin short-term bottom. This indicator points towards an accumulation zone and a period of reduced selling pressure, suggesting a potentially favorable environment for investors looking to enter or add to their Bitcoin holdings. While such signals are valuable, a prudent approach involves combining this insight with thorough personal research and a robust risk management strategy. The crypto market rewards those who are patient, well-informed, and strategic. This potential bottom could indeed be a significant moment for Bitcoin, paving the way for its next chapter. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the BTC Sell-Side Risk Ratio? A1: The BTC Sell-Side Risk Ratio is a metric that indicates the potential for selling pressure in the Bitcoin market. A low ratio, especially below 0.1%, suggests that long-term holders are less likely to sell, implying weaker overall selling pressure. Q2: What does a “Bitcoin short-term bottom” mean for investors? A2: A Bitcoin short-term bottom suggests that Bitcoin’s price has reached a temporary low point, often signaling an accumulation zone. For investors, this can represent an opportunity to buy Bitcoin at potentially favorable prices before a possible rebound. Q3: Is the Sell-Side Risk Ratio a guaranteed indicator of future price movements? A3: No, while the Sell-Side Risk Ratio has historically been a reliable indicator of potential accumulation phases and short-term bottoms, no single indicator guarantees future price movements. The crypto market is complex and influenced by many factors. Q4: What strategies should I consider during an accumulation zone? A4: During an accumulation zone, strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and thorough personal research are recommended. It’s also crucial to practice sound risk management and only invest capital you are prepared to lose. Q5: Who is Ali Martinez, and why is his analysis significant? A5: Ali Martinez is a well-known cryptocurrency trader and analyst. His insights are significant because he often utilizes various on-chain and technical indicators to provide informed perspectives on market trends, which many in the crypto community follow closely. Did you find this analysis on the potential Bitcoin short-term bottom insightful? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them stay informed about crucial market signals! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom: Crucial Signs Point to Accumulation first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:25
London Stock Exchange Unveils Blockchain Infrastructure to Boost Market Access

The post London Stock Exchange Unveils Blockchain Infrastructure to Boost Market Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London Stock Exchange Group has ignited a bold new era in finance, executing its first blockchain-powered private fund transaction on a cutting-edge digital platform. London Stock Exchange Facilitates Its First Blockchain Transaction in Private Funds London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) introduced its digital markets infrastructure platform on Sept. 15, confirming it had facilitated its first […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/london-stock-exchange-unveils-blockchain-infrastructure-to-boost-market-access/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:23
A whale turned a $3.4 million loss on PUMP into a $3.86 million profit thanks to the recent market rally.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AA21BS successfully converted a loss of US$3.4 million on PUMP into a profit of US$3.86 million thanks to the recent rising market. The address initially spent 1 million USDC to purchase 250 million PUMPs during the public sale phase, and then added $5.16 million to purchase 962.38 million PUMPs at an average price of $0.005363. In the past 5 days, the address sold 1 billion PUMP (worth $8.25 million) at an average price of $0.008225, and currently still holds 208.83 million PUMP (worth $1.77 million). The total profit has now reached $3.86 million, but the address previously lost $3.4 million during the PUMP drop.
PANews2025/09/16 11:22
Japan Launches 50M to Fund Blockchain Startups of This Country

The post Japan Launches 50M to Fund Blockchain Startups of This Country appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Credit Saison, Japan’s third-largest credit card issuer, has introduced a $50 million investment vehicle called Onigiri Capital to support startups working on blockchain-based real-world asset applications. Operated by its venture arm Saison Capital, the fund has already secured most of its target from internal and external investors. The initiative underscores growing links between US blockchain developers and Asia’s financial markets. Credit Saison Moves Deeper into Blockchain Sponsored Sponsored Credit Saison has broadened its venture activities by creating Onigiri Capital, a blockchain-focused fund targeting real-world asset (RWA) projects. The fund, managed by partners at Saison Capital, has raised approximately $35 million to date and intends to close at $50 million. According to the Tokyo-based financial group, they will focus on early-stage startups. These startups build payment tools, tokenization, stablecoins, decentralized finance, and other economic infrastructure. The strategy emphasizes businesses that connect US founders and developers with Asian markets. Demand for RWA innovation expands in these markets. Fund managers described Asia as increasingly central to blockchain finance, noting that many US startups lack the resources to engage effectively with regulatory and institutional frameworks in the region. Onigiri Capital intends to provide access to local networks in markets such as Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The fund will work alongside other venture capital providers. It aims to differentiate itself through regional expertise and access to established distribution channels. By combining capital with regulatory knowledge and banking connections, the fund is a bridge for companies seeking to expand internationally. Industry Context and Market Outlook Credit Saison is a publicly traded company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8253.T). It operates financial services, real estate, and entertainment businesses, and has a credit card division. Its stock recently traded at ¥3,913 ($26.6), within a 52-week range of ¥2,781 ($18.9) to ¥4,269 ($28.9). The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:18
Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg

SC Ventures aims to launch the fund next year with backing from Middle Eastern investors, Bloomberg reported.
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:15
