2025-09-16 Tuesday

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Jiemian News, the world's first AI Agent trading market MuleRun (translated as "Mule Run") has officially launched and is open to all users. It is also the world's first AI worker marketplace, that is, AI digital labor market. MuleRun previously announced the launch of two financial agents, focusing on US stock investment research and cryptocurrency market analysis respectively. The blockchain analysis agent is called "Crypto Alpha Hunt" and was created by MuleRun in collaboration with veteran users in the Bitcoin field. It aims to help users quickly identify early-stage cryptocurrencies with high growth potential.
PANews2025/09/16 11:45
Helius Shares Pump 141% Amid $500 Million Raise for Solana Treasury

Helius Shares Pump 141% Amid $500 Million Raise for Solana Treasury

The post Helius Shares Pump 141% Amid $500 Million Raise for Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Publicly traded Helius Medical Technologies announced that it’s raising $500 million to establish a Solana treasury. The firm’s stock price rose by more than 141% as of the close of trading Monday. Helius Medical Technologies is not affiliated with notable Solana infrastructure startup, Helius. Medical devices manufacturer Helius Medical Technologies has raised $500 million through a private placement in public equity (PIPE) to create a Solana treasury, the company announced on Monday, part of a growing list of Nasdaq-traded companies shifting their focus to accumulate SOL. Venture capital firms Pantera Capital and Summer Capital led the offering, which also included Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, and HashKey Capital, among others. The offering is expected to close on or around Thursday. “We believe that Solana is a category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” said Dan Morehead, founder and managing partner of Pantera Capital. The announcement follows closely after several others in recent months involving Solana treasuries as companies—many of them struggling—seek ways to benefit from the surge in digital asset markets. Their efforts have, in turn, helped fuel the rally in crypto prices this year. Solana was recently trading at $233, up nearly 60% over the past three months. A Myriad market showed that investors are upbeat about Solana, with 90% of them saying it would sooner rise to $250 rather than sink to $130. (Disclosure: Myriad is a prediction market and engagement platform developed by DASTAN, parent company of an editorially independent Decrypt.) ﻿ Helius shares closed at $18.27, up about 141% in Monday trading, regaining a small portion of ground it has lost over the past year. HSDT hit over $772 last December. Participants in the PIPE, which Helius said was “oversubscribed,” purchased common stock…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:45
Standard Chartered Unveils Massive $250M Crypto Fund Initiative

Standard Chartered Unveils Massive $250M Crypto Fund Initiative

BitcoinWorld Standard Chartered Unveils Massive $250M Crypto Fund Initiative The world of digital assets is buzzing with exciting news! Standard Chartered, a global banking giant, is making a significant move into the cryptocurrency space. Its venture capital arm, SC Ventures, is planning to launch an impressive crypto fund worth $250 million. This initiative, set for 2026, is attracting support from key investors in the Middle East, according to reports from The Block. This development signals a growing confidence among traditional financial institutions in the long-term potential of digital currencies. What is Standard Chartered’s New Crypto Fund All About? SC Ventures, known for exploring innovative financial technologies, is spearheading this ambitious project. The goal is to establish a substantial crypto fund, aiming for a quarter of a billion dollars. This fund will likely focus on strategic investments within the digital asset ecosystem, potentially backing promising startups, blockchain infrastructure, or even directly investing in established cryptocurrencies. The involvement of Middle Eastern investors highlights the region’s increasing appetite for digital asset opportunities and its strategic position in global finance. The timeline for this launch is set for 2026, which allows ample time for market analysis, regulatory navigation, and building a robust investment framework. Such a significant commitment from a reputable bank like Standard Chartered could pave the way for other mainstream financial players to follow suit, further legitimizing the cryptocurrency market. Why is This Crypto Fund a Game-Changer for Digital Assets? This planned crypto fund represents more than just capital; it signifies a powerful endorsement. Here’s why it matters: Institutional Validation: A major bank committing such funds provides a strong vote of confidence in the future of digital assets, moving them further into mainstream finance. New Capital Influx: $250 million is a substantial sum that can fuel innovation and growth across various sectors of the crypto economy. Investor Access: It offers traditional investors a regulated and institutional pathway to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, potentially reducing perceived risks. Market Maturation: Increased institutional participation often brings more stability, liquidity, and sophisticated financial products to the market. Many believe that initiatives like this crypto fund are crucial for the continued maturation and widespread adoption of digital currencies. Who Are the Key Players in This Crypto Fund Initiative? At the heart of this venture is SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s dedicated innovation unit. This arm has a track record of identifying and nurturing disruptive technologies, making it an ideal candidate to manage such a forward-thinking crypto fund. Their expertise in traditional finance combined with an understanding of emerging tech positions them uniquely. The reported support from Middle Eastern investors is also a critical component. Countries in the Middle East, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have shown significant interest in blockchain technology and digital assets. They are actively working to establish themselves as global hubs for crypto innovation and investment. Their participation in this fund underscores a strategic alignment of interests, combining global banking prowess with regional financial ambition. What Challenges Might This Crypto Fund Encounter? While the prospects are exciting, launching a substantial crypto fund is not without its hurdles. Standard Chartered and SC Ventures will need to navigate several challenges: Regulatory Landscape: The global regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving and can be fragmented. Compliance will be a continuous effort. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price swings. Managing risk and ensuring stable returns will require sophisticated strategies. Security Concerns: Safeguarding digital assets from cyber threats is paramount. Robust security protocols will be essential for the fund’s integrity. Technological Evolution: The crypto space innovates rapidly. The fund must remain agile to adapt to new technologies and market trends effectively. Despite these challenges, the bank’s long-term vision suggests a preparedness to tackle them head-on, leveraging its extensive financial experience. Standard Chartered’s decision to launch a $250 million crypto fund through SC Ventures marks a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. This strategic move, bolstered by Middle Eastern investors, not only injects significant capital but also provides a powerful endorsement from a major global financial institution. It underscores a growing belief in the long-term viability and transformative potential of cryptocurrencies. As 2026 approaches, the financial world will be watching closely to see how this ambitious initiative shapes the future of institutional engagement with digital assets, promising a more integrated and mature market landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions about Standard Chartered’s new cryptocurrency initiative: Q1: What is SC Ventures? A1: SC Ventures is the venture capital arm of Standard Chartered, dedicated to exploring and investing in innovative financial technologies and business models, including those in the digital asset space. Q2: What is the main purpose of this $250 million crypto fund? A2: The primary purpose of this crypto fund is to make strategic investments within the digital asset ecosystem, supporting blockchain innovation, emerging crypto projects, and potentially direct investments in established cryptocurrencies, thereby driving institutional adoption. Q3: When is the crypto fund expected to launch? A3: The crypto fund is currently planned to launch in 2026, allowing for comprehensive market analysis, regulatory compliance, and the establishment of a robust investment framework. Q4: Who are the key investors supporting this initiative? A4: The fund is reportedly receiving significant support from investors based in the Middle East, reflecting the region’s growing interest and investment in the digital asset sector. Q5: What impact could this fund have on the broader cryptocurrency market? A5: This significant institutional crypto fund could lead to increased market legitimacy, attract more traditional capital, enhance market stability, and accelerate the development of sophisticated financial products within the digital asset space. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about the exciting developments in institutional cryptocurrency adoption! Your shares help us bring more valuable insights to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional crypto adoption and its potential market impact. This post Standard Chartered Unveils Massive $250M Crypto Fund Initiative first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:40
DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene

DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong's Crypto Scene

The post DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Acquisition: DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene Skip to content Home Crypto News Strategic Acquisition: DL Holdings Bitcoin Miners Ignite Hong Kong’s Crypto Scene Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dl-holdings-bitcoin-miners/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:39
‘I Encourage You to Exit’: Bitcoin Treasury Nakamoto’s Shares Plunge 50% After CEO Letter

'I Encourage You to Exit': Bitcoin Treasury Nakamoto's Shares Plunge 50% After CEO Letter

The post ‘I Encourage You to Exit’: Bitcoin Treasury Nakamoto’s Shares Plunge 50% After CEO Letter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Kindly MD shares crashed over 54% to $1.26 after the SEC approved trading of previously restricted shares from a $200 million fundraising deal. CEO David Bailey encouraged short-term investors to exit, warning of volatility as the healthcare company transitions into a Bitcoin treasury operation. The company’s market cap of $504 million now trades below the $663 million value of its 5,765 Bitcoin holdings, creating a discount opportunity. David Bailey, CEO of newly formed Bitcoin treasury company Kindly MD, cautioned that the firm could be headed for volatility and said he would prefer naysayer investors leave now. “For those shareholders who have come looking for a trade, I encourage you to exit,” he said in a shareholder letter Monday. “This transition may represent a point of uncertainty for investors, and we look forward to emerging on the other side with alignment and conviction amongst our backers.” Bailey was referring to the company having submitted its S3 registration to the SEC on Friday, Sept. 12. The $200 million private investment in public equity offering,(PIPE) or PIPE, deal that the company used to raise funds offered shares to investors at a discount. Those investors were restricted from selling shares until the S3 was registered. TAnd now that it has been, those new shares are now freely tradeable on the open market. Many investors who were feeling uneasy about Kindly MD, which trades on the Nasdaq under the NAKA ticker, have indeed headed for the exits. The company’s shares plummeted more than 54% to trade at $1.26. ﻿ This is the lowest the stock has been since February. And trading volume has reached above 89 million shares, which is the highest it’s been since an seemingly unexplained rally on February 12, when the company saw 219 million shares change hands before the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:33
Thailand Freezes Three Million Bank Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown: Is Crypto The Answer?

Thailand Freezes Three Million Bank Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown: Is Crypto The Answer?

Thailand froze 3M bank accounts overnight to fight scams, leaving many without funds — sparking debate on Bitcoin as an alternative.   Thailand has launched one of its largest financial crackdowns recently. It froze about 3 million bank accounts linked to suspected scam activity.  The move, which was meant to disrupt online fraud, has left […] The post Thailand Freezes Three Million Bank Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown: Is Crypto The Answer? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 11:32
Why HYPD Stock’s 25% Rally Could Be Linked to Hyperliquid’s Success

Why HYPD Stock's 25% Rally Could Be Linked to Hyperliquid's Success

The post Why HYPD Stock’s 25% Rally Could Be Linked to Hyperliquid’s Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights HYPD stock closed at $14.98 after a 25% daily jump, its biggest move in months. The company, Hyperions DeFi’s, treasury includes over 1.43 million HYPE tokens, whose rising price boosts balance sheet value. Leadership changes and Hyperliquid’s strong inflows make hyped stock a unique way to gain exposure to DeFi growth. HYPD stock made a big move this week. The Nasdaq-listed share of Hyperion DeFi jumped almost 25% in one day, closing at $14.98. Many traders are asking if this rise is tied to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, which also hit new highs recently. To understand the link, we need to look at what Hyperion holds, how Hyperliquid is performing, and what the charts say about HYPD stock. Hyperion’s HYPE Treasury Gives HYPD Stock More Value Hyperion DeFi, the company behind HYPD stock, owns a large number of HYPE tokens. Right now, the company holds about 1.43 million HYPE. Recently, it added another 120,726 HYPE at a price of $35.38 each. This means that as HYPE’s price goes up, the value of Hyperion’s treasury also goes up. HYPD Stock Performance | Source: Google HYPE is trading between $53 and $57 today. That is more than 700% higher compared to last year. If each HYPE token becomes more valuable, the company’s treasury is worth more, and investors see HYPD stock as stronger. This is why many buyers may have rushed in. Instead of buying HYPE directly, some people feel safer buying the stock, which gives them indirect exposure. In short, when HYPE rises, Hyperion’s balance sheet gets bigger, and that often lifts HYPD stock too. Hyperliquid’s Token Growth Makes the HYPD Stock Popular Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has been one of the strongest performers in crypto. It touched a new high of $57.30 before pulling back slightly to $53.28. In just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:31
Viewpoint: The market is nearing the end of its local peak, and it is recommended to lock in profits

Viewpoint: The market is nearing the end of its local peak, and it is recommended to lock in profits

By arndxt , Crypto KOL Compiled by Felix, PANews This year's "January Barometer" research has been surprisingly accurate, suggesting a market reversal is imminent. The risk/reward ratio looks unbalanced: the probability of a correction after the FOMC meeting is high. It is recommended to lock in profits before the last wave of rise. Image source: Rambo Jackson This is the first time since December that altcoin open interest has surpassed Bitcoin’s, with the previous two times this occurred following local highs. Perhaps only 1% of participants can feel the real excitement. For everyone else, the winners will be those who hold assets that can keep paying attention when liquidity is low. Liquidity is selective, the macro environment is unfavorable, and fiat currencies are depreciating. Despite the unfavorable environment, assets are still rising. The biggest cycle difference: 2021 is a liquidity-driven cycle. With low credit costs and ample liquidity, risky assets are on a roll. 2025 is different. Interest rates are high and liquidity is tight. Yet, risk assets, from Bitcoin to gold, are slowly rising. Interest rates are high, credit is tight, and yet assets from Bitcoin to gold are still climbing. The driver is the devaluation of fiat currencies: Investors are hedging against the devaluation of cash. This has changed the market's tempo, with a broad-based risk-on rally giving way to selective inflows into quality and risk-resistant assets. The rules of the game have shifted from chasing everything to timing, patience, and discipline. The reason? Because fiat currencies themselves are weakening. Investors are looking not only for growth but also for protection against the devaluation of cash. 2021: Growth driven by liquidity expansion → Risk assets outperform. 2025: Growth driven by fiat currency devaluation → Hard and high-quality assets perform strongly. This makes the game tougher: you can’t rely on “money that’s everywhere.” But it also creates more favorable opportunities for those who adapt. Liquidity status test Despite positive signals (declining BTC dominance, altcoin holdings > BTC holdings, CEX token rotation), liquidity remains scarce. The influence of memes and celebrity coins has caused post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the market. Image source: Jukov Traders suffering from PTSD chase the next hot project, leaving little ongoing funding for builders. As a result, liquidity is concentrating towards higher market capitalization assets with loyal communities that can sustain attention and capital inflows. The Federal Reserve and Bonds The bond market has already priced in a downward trend. The probability of the Fed observing a 25 basis point rate cut is about 88%, while the probability of a 50 basis point rate cut is about 12%. The subtle differences are: Historically, the first 50 basis point rate cut = recession signal, leading to a slow drain on the market. A 25 basis point interest rate cut = a signal of a soft landing, which is conducive to economic growth. We are approaching a critical juncture. Based on seasonal indicators (such as the January Barometer), the risk of market volatility following the FOMC meeting has increased significantly. The key is: Stability beats hype. Patience trumps FOMO. Timing trumps alpha. Last week's market overview Dogecoin ETF Milestone: REX Shares and Osprey Funds' DOJE ETF marks the first U.S. fund directly tied to Dogecoin. This demonstrates the memecoin's acceptance within traditional markets, though retail investor demand is likely to dominate given Dogecoin's lack of utility. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) plans to launch continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum: The proposed Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts would have maturities of up to 10 years and be cash-settled daily. This could reduce rollover costs, expand institutional derivatives strategies, and increase liquidity—pending regulatory approval. Ant Digital Asset Tokenization: By connecting $8.4 billion in renewable energy assets to Ant Chain, Ant Digital introduced real-time production data and automated revenue distribution. This institution-first model highlights the role of blockchain in large-scale infrastructure financing. Forward Industries’ Solana Treasury: A $1.65 billion private equity investment led by Galaxy and Jump Crypto makes Forward Industries a significant holder of Solana. This is one of the first major institutional treasury investments outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, and could reshape Solana’s capital markets narrative. Related Reading: Trading Time: Central Bank Week Kicks Off, Bitcoin Needs to Consolidate $114,000 Support, Ethereum Strives to Hold $4,600
PANews2025/09/16 11:30
Bitcoin Massive Sell-Off Pushes Investors to This New Hidden Gem

Bitcoin Massive Sell-Off Pushes Investors to This New Hidden Gem

SEO Title: Bitcoin Massive Sell-Off Pushes Investors Toward a Hidden Gem Meta Description: Bitcoin faces heavy selling pressure as investors rotate toward alternative assets and speculative opportunities. Bitcoin has experienced a significant pullback this September, as whale sell-offs and macro uncertainties test investor conviction. Recent data shows Bitcoin spot ETFs are attracting capital while Ethereum […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Massive Sell-Off Pushes Investors to This New Hidden Gem
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:30
Plume (PLUME) Price Prediction: Can It Skyrocket Back to $0.1450 or Plunge Below $0.1150?

Plume (PLUME) Price Prediction: Can It Skyrocket Back to $0.1450 or Plunge Below $0.1150?

Plume (PLUME) is currently trading at $0.1239, having decreased by 5.02% in the past 24 hours. The volume of trading hit $91.62 million, a substantial rise of 27.19% that signals more activity in the market. In the last seven days, PLUME has, however, recorded a 24.7% rise, indicating that there is still strong investor appetite […]
Tronweekly2025/09/16 11:30
