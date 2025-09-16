2025-09-16 Tuesday

First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Set for US Unveiling This Week—Here’s How

The post First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Set for US Unveiling This Week—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief XRP and DOGE ETFs are expected to debut this week. The exchange traded funds come from Rex-Osprey and are filed using the Investment Company Act of 1940. Other XRP and DOGE ETFs are seen as “near locks” for approval later this year. Traditional investors in the United States will be able to gain exposure to Ripple-linked asset XRP and leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) this week via new exchange traded products set to debut from financial institutions Rex Shares and Osprey Funds.   The firms have registered the funds under the Investment Company Act of 1940, allowing them to hit the market alongside other crypto ETFs, which are registered like commodity trusts via the Securities Act of 1933. Their listing is expected on Thursday.  “Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles,” Greg King, founder and CEO of REX Financial told Decrypt.  “The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to spot XRP and other crypto returns within the protections of the US ’40 Act ETF regime is something Rex-Osprey is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve.” ﻿ According to the investment filing, the firm will gain exposure to spot XRP through “REX-OspreyTM XRP (Cayman) Portfolio S.P.,” a subsidiary registered in the Cayman Islands that is wholly-owned and controlled by the fund. Additionally, the fund may invest in derivatives that are tied to XRP to provide exposure to investors.  The prospectus indicates a similar process for its Dogecoin focused ETF, DOJE.  The model for these ETFs differ from existing spot Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs as they do not directly expose holders to the underlying asset, but instead invest via the Cayman Islands subsidiary. Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs are backed by reserves of the underlying assets themselves.  This isn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 12:00
Avalon Labs ranks fifth among private companies with 6,997 bitcoins

PANews reported on September 16 that Bitcoin financial services platform Avalon Labs announced on the X platform that it has been officially included in the BTCtreasuries list, ranking fifth among private companies with 6,997 bitcoins held.
PANews2025/09/16 11:57
Bitcoin Core Slashes Def Relay Fee by 90%: Update Rolls Out

The post Bitcoin Core Slashes Def Relay Fee by 90%: Update Rolls Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s core software lowered the default minimum relay fee for transactions, marking one of the most significant changes in years for economically moving funds across the network. Bitcoin Core 29.1, released on Sept. 4, sets the default minimum relay fee rate to 100 satoshis per thousand virtual bytes (0.1 sats/vB), a 90% reduction from the previous default rate of 1 sat/vB. Users pay their fees in satoshis (the smallest unit of Bitcoin) multiplied by the size of their transaction. While every individual node operator can change this setting, most are expected to stick with the default value. Nodes do not relay and mostly ignore transactions with fees lower than the value they set for the minimum relay fee rate. The decision to make the change was made by Bitcoin Core developers on Aug. 15 “in response to bitcoin’s exchange rate changes in the last ~10 years.” The proposal stated that the minimum fee is a denial-of-service (DoS) attack protection rule, but suggested that, with prices now significantly higher, a lower fee in Bitcoin (BTC) is acceptable. Adoption expected to roll out slowly According to BitRef data, over 72.5% of all Bitcoin nodes (18,811) run the Bitcoin Core node software, and the remaining almost 27.25% run Bitcoin Knots, a fork of the Bitcoin Core software focused on ensuring more user control. A deeper analysis found that the most popular node software is Bitcoin Core 29, with 4,510 nodes representing over 18% of the network. Related: Ordinals dev floats forking Bitcoin Core amid censorship concerns This is followed by 3,991 Bitcoin Core 28.1 nodes (nearly 16%) and 3,083 Bitcoin Knots 29.1 nodes (12.31%). Only 571 nodes run Bitcoin Core 29.1, representing less than 2.3% of the network. While Bitcoin Knots 29.1 is based on Bitcoin Core 29.1, it does not inherit its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $260 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 15, Eastern Time) was US$260 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$262 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.04 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$7.54 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.634 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$18.8102 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.331 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$151.716 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.091 billion.
PANews2025/09/16 11:55
Corporate Bitcoin Holdings: Avalon Labs’ Astounding Ascent to Global Top 5

BitcoinWorld Corporate Bitcoin Holdings: Avalon Labs’ Astounding Ascent to Global Top 5 The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Avalon Labs (AVL), a leading Bitcoin on-chain financial services platform, has made a remarkable announcement. The company now holds an impressive 6,997 BTC, propelling it to the fifth position among global corporations for corporate Bitcoin holdings. This strategic move, confirmed by data from BitcoinTreasuries, a trusted platform for tracking institutional crypto assets, underscores AVL’s bold vision in the evolving digital economy. What Does Avalon Labs’ Ascent in Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Signify? Avalon Labs’ rapid climb into the top tier of companies with substantial corporate Bitcoin holdings is more than just a number; it’s a strong indicator of growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This move by AVL highlights a broader trend where corporations are increasingly integrating digital assets into their treasury strategies. Validation of Bitcoin: AVL’s significant investment acts as a powerful endorsement of Bitcoin’s long-term value and its role as a hedge against traditional economic volatility. Strategic Positioning: By accumulating such a large amount of BTC, Avalon Labs is strategically positioning itself within the digital financial landscape, demonstrating foresight and adaptability. Market Influence: A top-tier holding company like AVL can influence market sentiment and potentially inspire other financial institutions to consider similar allocations. This achievement is not just about the quantity of Bitcoin but the underlying philosophy driving such a decision. It reflects a deep understanding of Bitcoin’s potential as a foundational element for future financial systems. Why Are Companies Accumulating Corporate Bitcoin Holdings? The trend of corporations adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets is gaining momentum, driven by several compelling factors. Companies like Avalon Labs recognize the unique benefits that Bitcoin offers in a rapidly changing global economy. Key motivations include: Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin’s fixed supply makes it an attractive asset for combating inflation, preserving purchasing power over time. Diversification: Adding BTC provides portfolio diversification, reducing reliance on traditional assets and offering exposure to a high-growth, innovative sector. Innovation & Future-Proofing: Embracing Bitcoin aligns companies with technological innovation and positions them at the forefront of the digital transformation. It signals a forward-thinking approach to stakeholders. Increased Liquidity: As Bitcoin’s market matures, its liquidity continues to improve, making it easier for corporations to acquire and manage large holdings. Avalon Labs’ decision to significantly boost its corporate Bitcoin holdings is a testament to these perceived advantages, setting a precedent for other entities looking to navigate the future of finance. The Impact of Avalon Labs’ Strategic Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Avalon Labs’ prominent ranking will likely have ripple effects across the industry. Their move serves as a case study for other corporations contemplating similar strategies. It underscores the shift from skepticism to strategic adoption within the corporate world. This development is crucial for several reasons: It legitimizes Bitcoin further in the eyes of traditional finance. It could spur more detailed research and due diligence by institutional investors. It highlights the increasing expertise required to manage significant digital asset portfolios. Managing substantial corporate Bitcoin holdings comes with its own set of challenges, including regulatory uncertainty, security concerns, and market volatility. However, Avalon Labs’ commitment suggests they have robust frameworks in place to address these complexities, reinforcing their authority and trustworthiness in this domain. What’s Next for Corporate Bitcoin Holdings and Avalon Labs? Avalon Labs’ position as a top holder signals a potential new era for corporate treasury management. As more companies explore the benefits of digital assets, the landscape of global finance will continue to evolve rapidly. For investors and other corporations, Avalon Labs’ journey offers valuable insights: Research is Key: Thoroughly understand Bitcoin’s fundamentals and market dynamics before making significant investments. Risk Management: Develop robust strategies to manage volatility and security risks associated with digital assets. Long-Term Vision: Consider Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset rather than a short-term speculative play. Avalon Labs is not just holding Bitcoin; it’s actively shaping the narrative around corporate Bitcoin holdings, proving that foresight and strategic execution can lead to significant competitive advantages in the digital age. In conclusion, Avalon Labs’ impressive rise to the fifth position globally for corporate Bitcoin holdings marks a pivotal moment in the intersection of traditional corporate finance and the burgeoning digital asset economy. This strategic move not only validates Bitcoin’s growing importance as a treasury asset but also positions Avalon Labs as a visionary leader in the financial services sector. Their commitment exemplifies a forward-thinking approach that other corporations may soon emulate, signaling a robust future for institutional engagement with digital currencies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Avalon Labs, and what do they do? A1: Avalon Labs (AVL) is a Bitcoin on-chain financial services platform. They specialize in leveraging the Bitcoin blockchain for various financial services, indicating a deep focus on the core cryptocurrency ecosystem. Q2: How many Bitcoin (BTC) does Avalon Labs hold? A2: Avalon Labs currently holds 6,997 BTC, placing them among the top global corporations in terms of corporate Bitcoin holdings. Q3: How does Avalon Labs’ ranking compare to other corporations? A3: According to data from BitcoinTreasuries, Avalon Labs ranks fifth globally among corporations for their substantial corporate Bitcoin holdings, highlighting their significant investment in the digital asset space. Q4: Why are more corporations, like Avalon Labs, investing in Bitcoin? A4: Corporations are increasingly investing in Bitcoin for various strategic reasons, including using it as an inflation hedge, diversifying their treasury assets, embracing technological innovation, and positioning themselves for the future of finance. Q5: What are the potential benefits for companies with large corporate Bitcoin holdings? A5: Benefits can include long-term value appreciation, portfolio diversification, enhanced liquidity, and a forward-thinking brand image. It also positions them at the forefront of the digital economy. Did you find Avalon Labs’ strategic move inspiring? Share this article with your network to spread awareness about the growing trend of corporate Bitcoin holdings and how companies are embracing the future of finance! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Corporate Bitcoin Holdings: Avalon Labs’ Astounding Ascent to Global Top 5 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:55
Ethereum spot ETF saw a total net inflow of $360 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$360 million yesterday (September 15, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$363 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.25 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$9.9964 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE is US$4.539 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$13.4613 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.845 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.723 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.723 billion.
PANews2025/09/16 11:54
MoonPay to Buy Startup Meso to Expand Crypto Payments Further

The post MoonPay to Buy Startup Meso to Expand Crypto Payments Further appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-focused financial technology company MoonPay is set to acquire payments startup Meso. The acquisition, first reported by Bloomberg on Monday, was confirmed by MoonPay in a post on X. No financial details of the acquisition nor an estimated timeframe were provided. “We’re excited to share that MoonPay has acquired Meso to help us build crypto’s largest global payments network,” the company wrote. Meso’s co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, formerly of PayPal and Venmo respectively, will join MoonPay as new chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, the firm added. MoonPay sees itself as an infrastructure provider for the wider crypto and Web3 industry, whereby other companies can plug MoonPay into their products, akin to Stripe in the traditional payments world. In a similar vein to its Meso acquisition, MoonPay acquired Solana-powered crypto payment processor Helio for $175 million in January. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/15/moonpay-to-acquire-payments-startup-meso
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:53
South Korea’s Crucial Security Pledge

The post South Korea’s Crucial Security Pledge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering A Safe Stablecoin Environment: South Korea’s Crucial Security Pledge Skip to content Home Crypto News Pioneering a Safe Stablecoin Environment: South Korea’s Crucial Security Pledge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korea-safe-stablecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:51
Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime

The post Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During a recent appearance on CNBC, Dan Morehead, chief executive officer at US-based cryptocurrency fund Pantera Capital, predicted that the price of Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $750,000 within the next four years.  Morehead is not sure when BTC will be able to hit the oft-repeated $1 million target, but he is certain that this will eventually happen during his lifetime.  Morehead has recalled that Pantera Capital was actually the very first Bitcoin fund in the world. “That was the easiest way to get access then. Now, an ETF is very easy,” he said.   Notably, Panteral Capital’s first price target for Bitcoin was $5,000. It was announced back in 2013 when the largest cryptocurrency was trading at just $104. You Might Also Like Pantera Capital first predicted that Bitcoin could hit $740,000 last year. The firm initially saw the cryptocurrency reaching this target in 2028, but it also cautioned that such a prediction might be too optimistic.  Ethereum vs. Solana Morehead has noted that Solana has been among the best-performing major currencies, and the firm currently has its biggest position in the high-flying altcoin.  “It’s actually had better performance than even Bitcoin over the last four years,” he noted.  He has noted that Solana is capable of doing roughly 9 billion transitions per day, which is more than the entire capital markets.  However, he is convinced that there is no “winner-take-all” mentality in crypto, noting that there were actually a lot of winners in the age of the internet.  With that said, he believes that there is only a single digit of layer-1s, including Ethereum and Solana, that will be able to survive in the long term.   Source: https://u.today/pantera-capital-ceo-predicts-bitcoin-might-hit-1-million-during-his-lifetime
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 11:50
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA dips as profit-taking sparks selling pressure

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.85 at the time of writing on Tuesday, having declined by over 7% in the last two days. This correction comes amid ADA holders realizing profits, thereby increasing selling pressure.
Fxstreet2025/09/16 11:48
