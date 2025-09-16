2025-09-16 Tuesday

Study: Bitcoin Dominates Crypto Purchases in Nigeria, South Africa

The post Study: Bitcoin Dominates Crypto Purchases in Nigeria, South Africa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sub-Saharan Africa saw a major spike in crypto activity in March, reaching $25 billion in monthly on-chain volume—driven largely by Nigeria’s centralized exchange usage. Nigeria Fuels Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Growth In March, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) saw a sharp surge in cryptocurrency usage, with monthly on-chain volume reaching nearly $25 billion, its highest since the beginning […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/study-bitcoin-dominates-crypto-purchases-in-nigeria-south-africa/
2025/09/16 12:08
South Korean Court Hands Down 18-Month Sentence For Stolen BTC

The post South Korean Court Hands Down 18-Month Sentence For Stolen BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Landmark Crypto Mixing Case: South Korean Court Hands Down 18-Month Sentence For Stolen BTC Skip to content Home Crypto News Landmark Crypto Mixing Case: South Korean Court Hands Down 18-Month Sentence for Stolen BTC Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-mixing-south-korea-sentence/
2025/09/16 12:06
Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
2025/09/16 12:05
XRP vs XRP ETF: Where To Invest For Massive Profits?

The post XRP vs XRP ETF: Where To Invest For Massive Profits? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The race to bring an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) to market is nearing its final stage. Recent listings on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) suggest approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could come as early as October. If that happens, XRP could soon have one of the largest crypto ETFs …
2025/09/16 12:03
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Extends Pullback as Bitcoin Holds $115K, GameFi and Meme Tokens Lead Declines

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 16. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
2025/09/16 12:02
XRP Price Eyes $3 Retest After Whale Selloff and RSI Spike

XRP has endured two volatile weeks after large holders, commonly known as whales, sold roughly 160 million tokens into the market. That concentrated distribution pressured liquidity and increased short-term volatility. At the same time, the Stochastic RSI sits near 88.89, signaling extreme overbought conditions and raising the odds of a near-term cooldown in momentum. Technical […]
2025/09/16 12:01
Peter Schiff says, ‘Bitcoin is topping out’ – Is he right this time?

BTC/Gold ratio dips below 31.6 – Here's why Schiff calls it a red flag.
2025/09/16 12:00
$136 Million Dumped: The Infamous “Bitcoin OG” Is Selling Again

A Bitcoin whale sold again after a $4B BTC-to-ETH swap, sending 1,176 BTC to Hyperliquid as Bitcoin hovers near $116K.   The infamous “Bitcoin OG” whale has come back to the market after a short pause. On-chain analysts show that wallets tied to the investor deposited 1,176 BTC, worth about $136 million, into Hyperliquid. This […] The post $136 Million Dumped: The Infamous “Bitcoin OG” Is Selling Again appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/16 12:00
Polymarket hints at coin issuance, a list of 10 ecosystem projects

Author: Zhou, ChainCatcher Polymarket has become almost synonymous with prediction markets. Public information shows that Polymarket's monthly trading volume has repeatedly surpassed $1 billion this year, leaving a significant gap between it and second-place Kalshi. The project has not only received tens of millions of dollars in investment from Trump's eldest son, but is also preparing to return to the US market and secure a new round of funding. Market speculation suggests its valuation could reach $10 billion. Against this backdrop, a number of third-party ecosystems have emerged around Polymarket, encompassing data/dashboards, social experiences, front-end/terminals, insurance, and AI agents. On September 12th, RootData compiled a collection of representative projects into its "Polymarket Ecosystem Projects" compilation, which we will explore in this article. Polysights | One-stop analysis panel Polysights is a one-stop analytics dashboard for Polymarket. Users can quickly filter topics by topic and expiration, while simultaneously displaying key indicators such as price/volume history, market depth and spread, and capital flows. Built-in AI summaries and arbitrage/trading indicators help identify mispricing opportunities within and across multiple markets. The platform supports self-selected and instant alerts (including Telegram push notifications) and provides trader/market rankings. It condenses topic selection, analysis, and alerts onto a single screen, reducing page switching and manual comparison, making entry decisions faster and cost estimation more intuitive. Polymarket Analytics｜Official Statistics Platform Polymarket Analytics is the official statistical platform from Polymarket. Users can search for a market or address to view trading volume, open interest, price/trading history, and the address's profit and loss and position changes. This data can also be exported as a CSV file for review. While the platform avoids fancy visualizations, it excels in comprehensive fields and consistent caliber, making it suitable for media writing, investment research comparisons, and monthly/quarterly report production, including data forensics and chart generation. Betmoar | Third-party discovery/monitoring frontend Betmoar is a third-party discovery and monitoring front-end that aggregates Polymarket's markets into a dashboard. Its homepage divides the market into four views: Movers (ranking by 1/6/24/7-day price fluctuations and trading volume), Bonds (focusing on deposit/staking trends and risk capital changes), Disputes (collecting markets in arbitration or adjudication), and Comments (summarizing the latest comments and activity across markets). Users can filter with one click or sort by trading volume to quickly identify the hottest/latest events. Orders are still placed directly on the official Polymarket page. polycule｜Polymarket's Telegram trading bot Polycule is a Telegram trading bot integrated with Polymarket. Users can search the market, view market information, and directly place YES/NO orders within the chat window, making it ideal for mobile, lightweight entry points. Polycule is user-friendly, featuring a built-in Solana → Polygon bridge (using deBridge) and the ability to automatically convert a small amount of SOL to POL as gas, reducing initial token exchange and preparation costs. In May 2025, Polycule issued its PCULE token, currently valued at approximately $14.75 million. In June, the team announced a $560,000 investment from AllianceDAO. That same month, X and Polymarket announced an official partnership, boosting the prediction market's exposure and distribution on mainstream social media platforms. This external traffic also indirectly benefits Polymarket's tool-based products. Polymtrade | Trading Terminal Unlike Polycule, Polymtrade is a heavy-duty trading terminal for Polymarket. It features a multi-panel layout, displaying market information, order book/depth, order books, and positions on the same screen. It supports keyboard hotkeys and batch orders. Furthermore, the order window displays estimated slippage and fees, and the portfolio view can be sorted by theme or expiration, facilitating hedging and grid management. The project's value lies in condensing the "view market - place order - adjust position" process into a few steps, making the Polymarket experience more similar to that of an intraday exchange. Its PM token, launched in July, currently has a market capitalization of approximately $560,000. Fireplace｜Socialized trading information flow Fireplace focuses on the social experience of the Polymarket prediction market, presenting the latest trading dynamics of users' followed accounts on Polymarket in the form of an information stream, and allowing users to comment, reply and copy any transactions. Polyagent | AI Assistant/Research Tool Polyagent is an AI assistant/research tool centered around Polymarket, focusing on intelligence aggregation and analysis. The platform emphasizes the use of models and search to interpret market trends. Officially announced, it has indexed over 1,500 Polymarket markets, providing search and conversation capabilities, and recently launched features such as tag search. Its token, POLYAGENT, launched on September 8th and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1.25 million. Polyfactual｜Insurance + Arbitrage Dual Line Polyfactual is a risk control and strategy platform for prediction markets. Currently, the official has split its business into two lines, using part of the funds to help the market cover abnormal risks, and using the other part of the funds to earn the price difference between the two platforms. Insurance (Project X): Tokens tied to specific event outcomes are issued, and the funds raised flow into a reinsurance/liquidity pool. This capital is used to provide protection for participants in the event of judgment/settlement anomalies in a particular market, effectively adding a buffer to the platform's judgment layer. Token holders share premiums/returns according to the rules, while also bearing the corresponding risks. Arbitrage (Project Y): By running a cross-platform bot, the bot monitors platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi over a long period of time. Once a price discrepancy is detected for the same event, the bot simultaneously buys and sells the same event, locking in the price difference. The resulting profits are distributed to holders based on their POLYFACTS holdings/stake ratio. The POLYFACTS token launched on September 2nd and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $4.26 million. Flipr｜Strategic Trading Bot Flipr is a strategic Polymarket trading bot. Users can configure trigger conditions (price attainment, spread narrowing, volume increase, keyword appearance, etc.) and execution rules (order quantity, slippage limit, batched entry and exit, automatic position reduction before expiration), and have it run continuously in the background. For users who prefer to avoid market monitoring but have clear conditional trading rules, Flipr can turn specific trading ideas into executable strategies. Its token, FLIPR, launched on July 11th and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $4.37 million. Billy Bets AI｜Sports AI Agent Billy Bets AI is an AI agent focused on sports. After selecting a league or team, the system directly summarizes recent results, injuries, schedule, and market odds, providing win/loss/point spread/over/under probabilities and recommendations, along with links to related Polymarket sports events, allowing users to place orders with a single click. This program's unique combination of data and betting provides a time-saving combination of pre-game intelligence and execution for high-frequency sports users.
2025/09/16 12:00
Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally.  Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.  Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices? The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%.  Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.  These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17.  If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction. Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing.  This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market.  Related Reading: The Big PEPE Price Breakout: Falling Wedge Pattern Points To 64% Rally According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE.  They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins. The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
2025/09/16 12:00
