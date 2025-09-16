2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
New Ethereum Initiative Aims to Develop Decentralized AI Economy

New Ethereum Initiative Aims to Develop Decentralized AI Economy

The new initiative, led by researcher Davide Crapis, aims to connect Ethereum’s role as a censorship-resistant settlement layer with the […] The post New Ethereum Initiative Aims to Develop Decentralized AI Economy appeared first on Coindoo.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-8.20%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5181-2.09%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/16 12:35
Dalintis
Trump Family Goes Big on Crypto, Altcoins Set to Skyrocket

Trump Family Goes Big on Crypto, Altcoins Set to Skyrocket

The post Trump Family Goes Big on Crypto, Altcoins Set to Skyrocket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 07:30 Trump family’s surge in crypto ventures sparks inflows into politically branded altcoins poised for explosive presale growth. The Trump family’s recent crypto moves have sent shockwaves through markets. In just a few weeks, their ventures, including American Bitcoin (ABTC) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), have added an estimated $1.3 billion to their wealth, with WLFI’s public debut alone contributing around $5 billion in paper gains. This surge has transformed political branding into a powerful driver of speculative capital. Among projects set to benefit is MAGACOIN FINANCE: thousands of wallets have already applied the PATRIOT50X bonus code to reap 50% more tokens. Trump’s Crypto Moves: All Eyes on WLFI and ABTC Crypto Windfall and Market Reach The Trump family’s crypto fortune swelled as WLFI began open-market trading, delivering a startling valuation boost. Their holdings, locked but valuable on paper, are now estimated at approximately $5 billion, rivaling their real estate holdings. Simultaneously, American Bitcoin (ABTC), their bitcoin-mining venture, officially debuted on Nasdaq. It initially jumped 110% before settling back. The firm benefits from infrastructure assets and the backing of mining giant Hut 8, with the Trumps holding about 20 % of equity. Political Leverage and Regulatory Tailwinds These ventures aren’t just speculative plays, they’re deeply intertwined with policy. Trump’s second term has seen actions like signing executive orders to establish a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a broader Digital Asset Stockpile, positioning crypto as a national asset class. Wikipedia Political branding has become legitimacy, prompting both regulatory ease and headline momentum for Trump-aligned crypto. Political Branding Meets Market Inflows Such high-profile moves catalyze speculative flows into politically linked altcoins. Investors are drawn to projects that ride waves of media attention, political relevance, and social momentum. WLFI and ABTC demonstrate how branding, when paired with…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Union
U$0.018118-6.73%
Waves
WAVES$1.1295-0.72%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 12:31
Dalintis
MoonPay Acquires Payments Infrastructure Firm Meso

MoonPay Acquires Payments Infrastructure Firm Meso

Crypto on-ramp provider adds fintech veterans to build unified global payments network
Dalintis
Blockhead2025/09/16 12:30
Dalintis
Strategy Increases Its Bitcoin Holdings with Latest Purchase

Strategy Increases Its Bitcoin Holdings with Latest Purchase

Strategy purchased 525 BTC, investing $60 million, showing strong Bitcoin commitment. Company's Bitcoin holding grew to 638,985 BTC, valued at over $73 billion. Continue Reading:Strategy Increases Its Bitcoin Holdings with Latest Purchase The post Strategy Increases Its Bitcoin Holdings with Latest Purchase appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,320.83+0.23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:27
Dalintis
Chinese Bitcoin treasury firm eyes selling $500M of stock for BTC

Chinese Bitcoin treasury firm eyes selling $500M of stock for BTC

Next Technology Holding, China’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm, said it may buy more Bitcoin after filing to sell up to $500 million worth of common stock to fund additional purchases. China’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, Next Technology Holding, says it is looking to sell up to $500 million of its common stock to buy more Bitcoin and for other purposes. “We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under this prospectus for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of Bitcoin,” the software company said in a filing to the US securities regulator on Monday. Next Technology currently holds 5,833 Bitcoin worth $671.8 million — making it the 15th largest Bitcoin treasury firm — higher than David Bailey’s KindlyMD, Semler Scientific, and GameStop, BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$115,320.83+0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.03%
MAY
MAY$0.043-4.50%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:23
Dalintis
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000020832+0.10%
Monero
XMR$323.38+6.29%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05214-8.04%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Dalintis
What Time Does ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Begin Streaming? How To Watch

What Time Does ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Begin Streaming? How To Watch

The post What Time Does ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Begin Streaming? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Gen V” Season 2 partial teaser poster. Prime Video The Boys spinoff series Gen V returns this week with Season 2. What time and where can you stream the premiere episodes of the series? Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen, the first season of Gen V, which consisted of eight episodes, was released on Sept. 29, 2023. Gen V Season 2 follows the events of The Boys Season 4 finale, where Speaker of the House Steven Calhoun (David Andrews) ascends to the presidency, declares martial law and deputizes hundreds of Supes, who will work under Homelander’s (Antony Starr) command. Forbes‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?By Tim Lammers The official summary for Gen V Season 2 reads, “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. “Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa German) are celebrated heroes, while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor) and Emma (Lizzie Broadway) reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.” ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Gen V Season 2 will begin with Episodes 1, 2 and 3 on Prime Video on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. New episodes will debut on Wednesdays at the same time weekly through Oct. 22. Prime Video…
MemeCore
M$2.52339+0.53%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08972-0.62%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05721+3.11%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 12:16
Dalintis
Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital CEO will join Capitol Hill roundtable on national Bitcoin strategy

Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital CEO will join Capitol Hill roundtable on national Bitcoin strategy

The post Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital CEO will join Capitol Hill roundtable on national Bitcoin strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Industry leaders, including Michael Saylor and Fred Thiel, will attend a Capitol Hill roundtable to support the BITCOIN Act. The BITCOIN Act, reintroduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, proposes the US government acquire 1 million Bitcoin over five years. Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel, and other industry leaders will attend a Capitol Hill roundtable on Tuesday to advocate for the BITCOIN Act. The bill, reintroduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis in March, proposes the US acquire 1 million Bitcoin over five years through “budget-neutral strategies.” The roundtable brings together prominent figures from the crypto industry to build support for the legislation on Capitol Hill. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-act-roundtable-capitol-hill/
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01844-2.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017377+2.48%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03739+0.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 12:15
Dalintis
XRP, Dogecoin ETFs to launch this week in another altcoin milestone

XRP, Dogecoin ETFs to launch this week in another altcoin milestone

REX-Osprey cleared the SEC review for XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, which are expected to launch this week, marking the first US products of their kind. Two new altcoin exchange-traded funds are expected to launch in the United States this week, tracking XRP and Dogecoin, as regulators warm up to crypto investment products. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF is coming this week, the fund issuer said on Monday. Trading under the ticker XRPR, it will be the first US ETF to deliver investors spot exposure to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.REX and Osprey have cleared the Securities and Exchange Commission’s 75-day review window and are expected to begin trading on Friday, barring any further delays, which are not expected.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-2.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005247-10.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.15576+0.73%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:11
Dalintis
BTCFi Seoulmates: Unveiling the Pioneering Speaker Lineup for September 24

BTCFi Seoulmates: Unveiling the Pioneering Speaker Lineup for September 24

BitcoinWorld BTCFi Seoulmates: Unveiling the Pioneering Speaker Lineup for September 24 Are you ready to dive deep into the future of Bitcoin-based finance? As Asia’s leading digital asset media and community platform, Bitcoin World is thrilled to announce the incredible speaker lineup for our upcoming BTCFi Seoulmates event on September 24. This crucial gathering promises to be a landmark occasion for anyone invested in the burgeoning world of BTCFi. Prepare to gain unparalleled insights and connect with the pioneers shaping the next era of digital finance. Why is the BTCFi Seoulmates Event a Must-Attend? The BTCFi Seoulmates event isn’t just another conference; it’s a unique convergence point for innovation and collaboration. Set to take place at the elegant Arju Cheongdam in Seoul, this event is meticulously designed to bring together the brightest minds in Bitcoin finance. Attendees will gain unparalleled access to in-depth insights and strategic discussions, directly from the leaders who are building the future of the industry. It’s an opportunity to connect with peers and pioneers, understanding the intricacies of a rapidly evolving market. This exclusive gathering will feature a dynamic program, including thought-provoking panel sessions, structured networking opportunities, and even a special prize raffle. Whether you are a seasoned investor, an innovative developer, or simply keen to understand the nuances of Bitcoin-based finance, the BTCFi Seoulmates event offers immense value. Discover how new technologies are unlocking previously unimaginable possibilities within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Who are the Visionaries Shaping the BTCFi Landscape? Our esteemed roster of speakers represents the forefront of the BTCFi revolution. Each brings a wealth of experience and groundbreaking perspectives to the table, ensuring a rich and diverse dialogue. Their collective expertise covers a broad spectrum of the digital asset space, from core blockchain development to strategic business growth and institutional adoption. Get ready to hear from: Jason Twu, Chef De Business at Avalon Labs: Known for his strategic acumen in scaling digital ventures. Jeff Yin, founder of Merlin Chain: A visionary leading the charge in innovative blockchain solutions. Marcin Kazimierczak, co-founder of RedStone: An expert in oracle networks crucial for decentralized finance. Chun Zhuling, founder of Bedrock: Bringing fresh perspectives on foundational blockchain infrastructure. Ran Hammer, CBO of Orbs: Focused on driving business growth in the decentralized application space. Diego Gutierrez, co-founder of Rootstock: A key figure in bringing smart contract capabilities to Bitcoin. Jihwan Seol, Web3 Startups Success Manager at Google Cloud: Offering insights into the broader Web3 ecosystem and its intersection with traditional tech. This lineup guarantees a comprehensive exploration of the challenges, opportunities, and future directions within the BTCFi ecosystem, offering attendees a rare chance to learn directly from the architects of this exciting new financial frontier. What Groundbreaking BTCFi Trends Will Be Explored? The event’s agenda is packed with critical topics that are defining the landscape of Bitcoin finance. We will delve into the latest trends, uncovering new avenues for growth and investment. The discussions are designed to be both educational and forward-looking, addressing current challenges while highlighting future potential. Key areas of focus will include: In-depth insights on Bitcoin-based finance: Understand the foundational principles that are driving innovation in this sector. Speakers will share their views on how Bitcoin’s robust security and decentralized nature are being leveraged for new financial products and services. Opportunities in on-chain finance: Explore the vast potential for innovation directly on the blockchain. This includes discussions on decentralized lending, stablecoins, and novel protocols that are expanding the utility of Bitcoin beyond a store of value. Prevailing strategies within BTCFi: Learn from successful implementations and forward-thinking approaches. Experts will share insights into effective investment strategies, risk management, and regulatory considerations in the evolving BTCFi space. These sessions are crafted to provide actionable insights, empowering builders and investors alike to navigate the complexities and capitalize on the immense potential of BTCFi. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of the market dynamics and strategic frameworks essential for success. Beyond Talks: Networking and Exclusive Opportunities at BTCFi Seoulmates While expert presentations are a core component, the BTCFi Seoulmates event offers much more. We firmly believe that true innovation often sparks from direct interaction and collaborative discussions. Therefore, significant time is allocated for dedicated networking programs throughout the day. These sessions provide invaluable chances to: Forge new partnerships: Connect with potential collaborators, investors, and clients. Share ideas: Engage in meaningful conversations that can spark new projects and solutions. Expand your professional network: Meet key players and thought leaders in the digital asset space. Additionally, attendees can look forward to a special prize raffle, adding an extra layer of excitement to the day. It’s an unparalleled chance to connect with the vibrant BTCFi community, fostering relationships that could drive future innovation. This event is not just about listening; it’s about actively participating in the future of finance. The BTCFi Seoulmates event by Bitcoin World is poised to be an indispensable gathering for anyone serious about the future of Bitcoin finance. With a stellar speaker lineup, deep-dive discussions, and ample networking opportunities, it promises to be an enriching and transformative experience. Mark your calendars for September 24 at Arju Cheongdam in Seoul. Don’t miss this chance to be at the heart of the BTCFi revolution and help shape the next chapter of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is BTCFi? A1: BTCFi refers to Bitcoin-based finance, encompassing a range of financial products, services, and protocols built on or leveraging the Bitcoin blockchain. It aims to expand Bitcoin’s utility beyond a simple store of value, integrating it into decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and other innovative financial solutions. Q2: Who should attend the BTCFi Seoulmates event? A2: The BTCFi Seoulmates event is ideal for anyone interested in Bitcoin-based finance, including crypto investors, blockchain developers, financial professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. It’s particularly beneficial for those looking to gain insights into emerging trends, network with industry leaders, and explore investment opportunities. Q3: Where and when will the BTCFi Seoulmates event take place? A3: The event is scheduled for September 24 at Arju Cheongdam in Seoul. Specific timings and a detailed agenda will be shared closer to the event date. Q4: What are the main topics that will be covered at the event? A4: The event will cover critical aspects of BTCFi, including in-depth insights into Bitcoin-based finance, emerging opportunities in on-chain finance, and prevailing strategies within the BTCFi ecosystem. Expert speakers will share their knowledge on the latest developments and future outlook. Q5: Will there be networking opportunities at the event? A5: Yes, absolutely! The BTCFi Seoulmates event places a strong emphasis on fostering connections. Dedicated networking programs are integrated into the schedule, providing ample opportunities to interact with speakers, fellow attendees, and key industry players. Did you find this article insightful? Help us spread the word about the groundbreaking BTCFi Seoulmates event! Share this article on your social media channels and tag your friends and colleagues who are passionate about the future of Bitcoin finance. Let’s build a stronger, more informed BTCFi community together! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin World trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the BTCFi ecosystem’s institutional adoption. This post BTCFi Seoulmates: Unveiling the Pioneering Speaker Lineup for September 24 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+0.34%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:10
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details