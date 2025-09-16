MEXC birža
Israel announces seizure of $1.5 million from Iran-linked crypto wallets
PANews reported on September 16th, according to Techcrunch, that the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that it had ordered the seizure of 187 cryptocurrency wallets suspected of belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Blockchain monitoring firm Elliptic analyzed that the wallets in question had received a cumulative $1.5 billion worth of USDT. The company was unable to verify that these wallets were indeed owned by the IRGC, and currently held only $1.5 million in assets, a tiny fraction of the total funds previously in circulation. Elliptic added that some of the addresses may be controlled by cryptocurrency service providers or part of wallet infrastructure used to service multi-client transactions.
PANews
2025/09/16 12:57
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach
MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Coinstats
2025/09/16 12:56
Crucial Signs Point To Accumulation
The post Crucial Signs Point To Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom: Crucial Signs Point To Accumulation Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Short-Term Bottom: Crucial Signs Point to Accumulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-short-term-bottom-signs/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:54
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims for $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Be the One to Soar 21044% This Cycle
The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims for $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Be the One to Soar 21044% This Cycle appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Shiba Inu (SHIB) is set to achieve a goal of $0.0001, which has excited its die-hard fans. This is a major step undertaken by the investors, and it strengthens the long-term presence of SHIB in the meme coin market. But as Shiba Inu strives to achieve consistent growth, another meme coin is picking up even …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 12:54
Lisa Cook to remain at Fed
The post Lisa Cook to remain at Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal appeals court has blocked Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This is the first instance the president has pursued such action since the central bank’s founding in 1913. The ruling is a significant legal rebuke to a president who has sought ever greater control over the central bank. The decision came less than a week before a closely watched policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, at which officials are expected to vote on whether to cut interest rates for the first time this year. While Cook remains sidelined, the court preserves the status quo structure of the seven-member Fed Board of Governors that influences U.S. monetary policy. The case has attracted interest from across the ideological spectrum, since it deals with both the independence of the Federal Reserve and constraints on presidential authority. Court upholds protection under law In a 2-1 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Lisa Cook and barred Mr. Trump from removing her from his board at the Federal Reserve. In a majority opinion, Judge Bradley Garcia and Judge Michelle Childs wrote that the court had issued an order in which they emphasized that Cook had been deprived of fundamentally fair procedures. Under that decision, Cook had never been served with a complaint or allowed to defend herself, and all rights in trust were awarded by law. At the heart of the case is a provision in the Federal Reserve Act, which states that governors may only be removed “for cause”, such as serious misconduct or an inability to serve. The court noted that the allegations against Cook stemmed from a 2021 mortgage application, filed before she joined the Fed in 2022, and therefore did not meet the legal threshold for dismissal. One Trump appointee, Judge Gregory Katsas, disagreed with the ruling.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:49
ETH Leads A Staggering $180M Wipeout
The post ETH Leads A Staggering $180M Wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has once again demonstrated its dynamic and often volatile nature, with a staggering $180 million in crypto liquidations occurring over the past 24 hours. At the forefront of this significant market event is Ethereum (ETH), which alone accounted for a substantial portion of these liquidations. This sudden downturn primarily impacted long positions, leaving many traders feeling the pinch. Understanding these market movements, especially crypto liquidations, is crucial for anyone navigating the digital asset space. What Exactly Are Crypto Liquidations, and Why Do They Happen? For those new to the world of crypto trading, a liquidation occurs when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. Essentially, if a trader borrows funds to amplify their potential gains (a “leveraged” position) and the market moves against their prediction, the exchange steps in to prevent further losses once their margin falls below a certain threshold. This mechanism is a fundamental aspect of derivatives trading in the crypto market. These events are often triggered by sharp price movements, unexpected news, or broader market sentiment shifts. When a large number of positions are liquidated simultaneously, it can create a cascading effect, exacerbating price drops and leading to even more liquidations. This is precisely what we observed with the recent wave of crypto liquidations. ETH Dominates the Liquidation Landscape Over the past day, Ethereum (ETH) perpetual futures contracts saw the largest share of liquidations, totaling an astonishing $110 million. What’s particularly noteworthy is that 81.57% of these were long positions. This indicates that a significant majority of traders were betting on ETH’s price to rise, only to be caught off guard by a downward movement. But ETH wasn’t alone in this market turbulence. Bitcoin (BTC) also experienced substantial liquidations: BTC: $42.61…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:48
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Whale heeft $73 miljard aan BTC
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Strategy koopt opnieuw grote hoeveelheid Bitcoin Strategy, bekend van zijn enorme BTC-reserve, heeft opnieuw miljoenen geïnvesteerd in Bitcoin. Met deze aankoop bevestigt het bedrijf zijn langetermijnstrategie om BTC als kernreserve te blijven doorzetten. Analisten wijzen erop dat elke aankoop van Strategy niet alleen het marktsentiment beïnvloedt, maar ook laat zien dat institutionele spelers hun vertrouwen in Bitcoin behouden, zelfs tijdens periodes van volatiliteit. Voor beleggers geldt dit vaak als signaal dat dips worden gezien als koopkansen. ‘Bond King’ Gundlach kiest voor goud boven Bitcoin Jeffrey Gundlach, ook wel de ‘Bond King’ genoemd, verklaarde dat hij momenteel meer vertrouwen heeft in goud dan in aandelen of Bitcoin. Volgens Gundlach biedt goud meer stabiliteit in een onzekere economie, terwijl Bitcoin nog te volatiel blijft om als volwaardig alternatief te dienen. Zijn uitspraken onderstrepen de aanhoudende discussie over de rol van Bitcoin als digitaal goud versus traditioneel edelmetaal. Deribit lanceert USDC-opties voor BTC en ETH Optiebeurs Deribit introduceert USDC-opties voor Bitcoin en Ethereum, waarmee handelaren nieuwe mogelijkheden krijgen om risico’s af te dekken en te speculeren. Dit is een belangrijke stap voor de markt, omdat USDC als stabiele rekeneenheid extra flexibiliteit biedt. Voor institutionele en professionele traders kan dit leiden tot meer liquiditeit en verfijnde handelsstrategieën. Bitcoin-whale dumpt miljarden en kiest voor Ethereum Een grote whale heeft opnieuw voor miljarden aan Bitcoin verkocht en het kapitaal grotendeels omgezet in Ethereum. De transactie, die naar schatting $4 miljard omvat, heeft speculaties aangewakkerd over een mogelijke verschuiving in dominantie tussen BTC en ETH. Analisten waarschuwen dat zulke bewegingen de markt op korte termijn sterk kunnen beïnvloeden en volatiliteit kunnen versterken. Taproot-ontwikkelaar: ‘Trolling value was niet voorzien’ Een van de ontwikkelaars achter de Taproot-upgrade erkent dat hij de “trolling value” van Ordinals en inscripties niet had voorzien. Wat bedoeld was als technische verbetering, wordt nu vaak gebruikt voor toepassingen die niet iedereen binnen de community waardeert. Dit heeft geleid tot discussies over de balans tussen innovatie en misbruik van het protocol. Het incident laat zien dat zelfs goedbedoelde upgrades onverwachte gevolgen kunnen hebben. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Whale heeft $73 miljard aan BTC is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/16 12:46
Base Blockchain Explores Issuing Native Token, Says Creator Jesse Pollak
The post Base Blockchain Explores Issuing Native Token, Says Creator Jesse Pollak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base, the layer-2 blockchain developed by Coinbase (COIN), is exploring issuing a native token, a move that might spur a spike in activity in what is already the second-largest L2 as users attempt to secure eligibility for a potential airdrop. “We’re going to be exploring a network token,” the network’s creator, Jesse Pollak, said at the BaseCamp event on Monday. “I will be up front with y’all, it’s early,” he added as he tapered expectations on the timing of a possible release. When Base debuted in 2023, Coinbase said it had no plans to issue a token. It’s not clear whether what’s now being considered will be a standard governance token or if it will have on-chain utility. Base is committed to building the token on Ethereum and will work with regulators on issuance and distribution, Pollak said. “As a U.S. company, we’re committed to working with regulators and legislators, and doing this right,” he said. Base has amassed $5 billion in total value locked (TVL) since it was introduced, with $1.7 billion added in 2025 alone. It is the largest layer-2 network behind Arbitrum by TVL, according to L2Beat. The biggest layer-2 token is currently mantle (MNT) with a market cap of $5.3 billion despite just $219 million worth of capital locked on the network. That’s roughly double the value of tokens from Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism — three of the best known layer 2s — whose native tokens are worth between $1.3 billion and $2.7 billion. Though TVL is smaller, Base has seven times the number of user operations per second (UOPS) than Arbitrum, and the most impressive metric is transaction count over the past 30 days: 328 million transactions sent on Base, dwarfing Arbitrum’s 77 million. Both eclipse the Ethereum mainnet, whch facilitated fewer than 50 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:44
Monero Faces Disruption but Gains Above 7%
The post Monero Faces Disruption but Gains Above 7% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent incident affecting the Monero blockchain network saw an unusual restructuring of 18 blocks, reversing a total of 117 transactions. This incident, with alleged ties to the blockchain protocol and the mining pool Qubic, has caused debates about the integrity and defense mechanisms of Monero’s privacy-focused network. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Disruption but Gains Above 7% Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/monero-faces-disruption-but-gains-above-7
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:38
A U.S. appeals court blocked President Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
A U.S. appeals court blocked President Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 12:36
