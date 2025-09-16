2025-09-16 Tuesday

Avalon Labs’ Astounding Ascent To Global Top 5

Avalon Labs’ Astounding Ascent To Global Top 5

The post Avalon Labs' Astounding Ascent To Global Top 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings: Avalon Labs' Astounding Ascent To Global Top 5
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 13:09
Crypto Hacks Surge: $19M In Ethereum Grab by Infamous Wallet Raises Alarming Questions

Crypto Hacks Surge: $19M In Ethereum Grab by Infamous Wallet Raises Alarming Questions

The post Crypto Hacks Surge: $19M In Ethereum Grab by Infamous Wallet Raises Alarming Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Hacks Surge: $19M In Ethereum Grab by Infamous Wallet Raises Alarming Questions
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 13:08
The Senate confirmed Trump advisor Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board in a close 48–47 vote

The Senate confirmed Trump advisor Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board in a close 48–47 vote

The Senate confirmed Trump advisor Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board in a close 48–47 vote.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 13:05
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Blockchain Enters The City: London Stock Exchange Launches Private Funds Platform

Blockchain Enters The City: London Stock Exchange Launches Private Funds Platform

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based platform aimed at private funds and completed its first live transaction, a move that seeks to bring tokenization and faster settlement to traditionally slow fund markets. Related Reading: Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End According to LSEG, the new […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/16 13:00
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Bitcoin News Today: Key Indicator Turns Bearish to Neutral Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Expectations, Court Rejects Trump Appeal

Bitcoin News Today: Key Indicator Turns Bearish to Neutral Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Expectations, Court Rejects Trump Appeal

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Novastro Partners with ICB Labs to Advance RWA Tokenization

Novastro Partners with ICB Labs to Advance RWA Tokenization

The partnership aims to enhance the accessibility, compliance, and global adoption of tokenized assets, addressing key challenges in the RWA space.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 13:00
Chinese Bitcoin Firm Eyes $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

Chinese Bitcoin Firm Eyes $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

China’s leading corporate Bitcoin treasury holder, Next Technology Holding, has announced plans to raise up to $500 million through a common stock offering. The company intends to use the proceeds for various corporate initiatives, including acquiring more Bitcoin, according to a recent filing with U.S. regulators. Currently, Next Technology holds approximately 5,833 Bitcoin valued at [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/16 12:59
BTC Boom or Bust? Derive Insights Predicts $200K Top, Warns of $90K Crash

BTC Boom or Bust? Derive Insights Predicts $200K Top, Warns of $90K Crash

The post BTC Boom or Bust? Derive Insights Predicts $200K Top, Warns of $90K Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin could rally to $140K by year-end and hit $250K with sustained institutional flows, according to Derive Insights. Key Factors Fueling the Bitcoin Rally The bull run is "well and truly underway," with bitcoin ( BTC) potentially rallying to $140,000 by year-end and a "conservative" cycle top of $200,000, according to the latest bull-run predictions
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 12:59
