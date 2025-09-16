Trump advisor Stephen Miran confirmed to Federal Reserve Board

The post Trump advisor Stephen Miran confirmed to Federal Reserve Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, the Senate voted to confirm Trump advisor Stephen Miran, one of the White House’s leading economic voices, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Senators voted 48–47, which split mostly along partisan lines in the GOP-controlled chamber. Nonetheless, Miran’s confirmation breaks nearly a century of precedent, becoming the first active White House aide to serve on the Fed’s board since its reorganization in the 1930s. He will join the Fed team in Washington on Tuesday, as they begin a crucial two-day meeting to shape the nation’s economic course. Policymakers are set to discuss interest rates, which, depending on their call, could affect how much Americans pay on mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. Most economists are betting on a rate cut this time, at least a quarter-percentage point rate cut, to boost the labour market. Lawmakers are worried that Miran may not act independently as a member of the Fed Board On September 4, during his confirmation hearing, Miran told Congress he would take an unpaid leave of absence from his White House job while serving at the Fed. His decision, however, raised some concern about whether he could act independently, as some had expected him to resign from the position altogether. Miran, however, emphasized during the hearing that the Fed’s independence is “critical.” In the past few months, Trump has not hidden his ambition to steer the Federal Reserve, openly outlining plans to create “a majority” on the Fed’s board, a move that critics say could threaten its long-standing independence. Some have seen his clashes with Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates and criticism of several senior Fed officials as interference in the central bank’s work. Now, with his backing of Miran, some have hinted that he intended to assert influence on the board. Senator Elizabeth Warren…