BlackRock Ethereum ETF Sees Record 80,768 ETH Inflow After Huge Sell-Off Week

Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Attempt To Fire Fed Governor Ahead Of Rate Cut Meeting

The post Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Attempt To Fire Fed Governor Ahead Of Rate Cut Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal appeals court on Monday night dismissed President Donald Trump’s emergency bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a ruling that comes hours before a key two-day meeting, where the central bank is set to make a decision on interest rates. Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook listens during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision allowing Cook to continue serving in her role while her legal challenge against the attempted removal proceeds. The ruling means Cook will likely be able to attend the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, unless the Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to intervene. Writing the concurring opinion, Biden appointee Judge Bradley Garcia noted that granting the government’s emergency request to allow for her removal would “upend, not preserve, the status quo” as it could “introduce the possibility of ‘the disruptive effect of the repeated removal and reinstatement’ of Cook during this litigation” The judge then added: “Given that Cook has a property interest in her position, she is entitled to ‘some kind’ of process before removal,” adding that even the Trump administration did not dispute the fact that “it provided Cook no meaningful notice or opportunity to respond to the allegations against her.” The ruling upholds a decision made last week by D.C. federal judge Jia Cobb, who found that “Cook has made a strong showing that her purported removal was done in violation of the Federal Reserve Act’s ‘for cause’ provision.” What Do We Know About Stephen Miran’s Appointment? As the litigation over Trump’s firing of Cook proceeds, Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran is…
Altcoin Leverage Surges as Traders Brace for Fed Decision

Leveraged bets on altcoins are mounting ahead of the Fed’s rate decision, raising the risk of sharp price swings across crypto markets.
Metin çevir Kaynak dili seç. Seçili dil: Türkçe (algılandı) Kaynak ve hedef dilin yerini değiştir Hedef dili seç. Seçili dil: İngilizce (ABD) Seçenekler Kaynak metni Standard Chartered, Bitcoin, Ethereum ve Solana’nın Geleceği Hakkında Rapor Yayınladı Çeviri sonuçları Standard Chartered Releases Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

Standard Chartered specifically addressed the impact of the increasing number of cryptocurrency companies recently on Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. Continue Reading: Metin çevir Kaynak dili seç. Seçili dil: Türkçe (algılandı) Kaynak ve hedef dilin yerini değiştir Hedef dili seç. Seçili dil: İngilizce (ABD) Seçenekler Kaynak metni Standard Chartered, Bitcoin, Ethereum ve Solana’nın Geleceği Hakkında Rapor Yayınladı Çeviri sonuçları Standard Chartered Releases Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana
Pantera Capital CEO: The company holds $1.1 billion in SOL, its largest holding

PANews reported on September 16th that Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead stated in an interview with CBBC that Solana is its largest holding, valued at $1.1 billion. He claimed that Solana is the fastest and best-performing blockchain, even surpassing Bitcoin's growth rate over the past four years. Regarding future competition in public blockchains, Morehead believes that there will definitely not be a single dominant player, nor will there be thousands of public blockchains thriving together. Only a single-digit number of successful public chains will be found, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana. Morehead also stated that Bitcoin still accounts for a very low percentage of global wealth (single-digit percentages), and estimates that its value could reach $750,000 within four to five years.
India’s ‘Mirai’ Ranks Among Global Top Scorers

The post India’s ‘Mirai’ Ranks Among Global Top Scorers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A poster of Telugu film ‘Mirai’ – the sixth-highest grossing film worldwide this weekend. People Media Factory The new Indian film Mirai is the sixth highest-grossing film worldwide this weekend, according to Comscore. The Telugu film managed to score above that of the fresh Bollywood releases as well as last week’s films. This is the second time in a row that fresh Hindi releases fell short at the box office while a south-Indian film ranked high among global top scorers for a weekend. Last week, AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi ranked among global top scorers. Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma and Divya Khosla’s Ek Chatur Naar are the major Hindi releases that hit theatres along with Mirai on September 12. Last week’s Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files also continue to run in theatres. Mirai outshines new Hindi releases A poster of Telugu film ‘Mirai’. People Media Factory Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai scored significantly better than all the Hindi films currently in theatres – including two fresh releases that released with the Telugu film. The new releases are – Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma and Divya Khosla Kumar’s Ek Chatur Naar. Last week’s The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 also continue to run in theatres. The collections of each of these films remained significantly lower than those of Mirai. Mirai scores $8.7 million in first weekend Mirai had an interesting start at the box office on September 12 when it released in theatres. It made nearly $2 million worldwide opening collection. By the end of the second day, the film crossed $6 million at the global ticket windows. In the US markets alone, the Telugu film scored $1.3 million in the first three days at the ticket windows to become the twelfth top-grossing film of the weekend. Mirai closed the first weekend at $8.7 million worldwide score,…
Unveiling The Pioneering Speaker Lineup For September 24

The post Unveiling The Pioneering Speaker Lineup For September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTCFi Seoulmates: Unveiling The Pioneering Speaker Lineup For September 24 Skip to content Home Crypto News BTCFi Seoulmates: Unveiling the Pioneering Speaker Lineup for September 24 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-fi-seoulmates-event/
Solana vs Cardano: Which Blockchain is Better in 2025?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has become a luxury, optional alternative for traditional centralised finance, and blockchain projects have started to pave the path for a modern trend in human civilisation. Cardano and Solana are two of the largest proof-of-stake blockchain projects designed to improve the DeFi transactions by providing cheaper, faster transactions and broader developer support. ... Read more The post Solana vs Cardano: Which Blockchain is Better in 2025? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Bitcoin Hyper Smashes $16M in Presale While BTC Price Stalls at $115K

People who have been searching for the best crypto to buy now have diverted their attention to low-cap picks like Bitcoin Hyper. The Bitcoin-inspired crypto has raised upwards of $16 million already, while the Bitcoin price has stalled at $115K. Will users have to wait for the BTC price to explode in the coming days, […]
Trump advisor Stephen Miran confirmed to Federal Reserve Board

The post Trump advisor Stephen Miran confirmed to Federal Reserve Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, the Senate voted to confirm Trump advisor Stephen Miran, one of the White House’s leading economic voices, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Senators voted 48–47, which split mostly along partisan lines in the GOP-controlled chamber.  Nonetheless, Miran’s confirmation breaks nearly a century of precedent, becoming the first active White House aide to serve on the Fed’s board since its reorganization in the 1930s. He will join the Fed team in Washington on Tuesday, as they begin a crucial two-day meeting to shape the nation’s economic course.  Policymakers are set to discuss interest rates, which, depending on their call, could affect how much Americans pay on mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. Most economists are betting on a rate cut this time, at least a quarter-percentage point rate cut, to boost the labour market. Lawmakers are worried that Miran may not act independently as a member of the Fed Board On September 4, during his confirmation hearing, Miran told Congress he would take an unpaid leave of absence from his White House job while serving at the Fed.  His decision, however, raised some concern about whether he could act independently, as some had expected him to resign from the position altogether. Miran, however, emphasized during the hearing that the Fed’s independence is “critical.” In the past few months, Trump has not hidden his ambition to steer the Federal Reserve, openly outlining plans to create “a majority” on the Fed’s board, a move that critics say could threaten its long-standing independence. Some have seen his clashes with Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates and criticism of several senior Fed officials as interference in the central bank’s work. Now, with his backing of Miran, some have hinted that he intended to assert influence on the board. Senator Elizabeth Warren…
