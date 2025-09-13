2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead

Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead

The post Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 13 September 2025 | 07:05 Bitcoin’s price briefly climbed back to $116,000 today, but underlying market signals suggest the rally may lack strength. According to the latest data from CryptoQuant, most of the firm’s bull market indicators are flashing red. Analyst Maartun explained that the Bull Score Index, which tracks ten different on-chain and market metrics, currently shows only two in positive territory—demand growth and technical momentum. The other eight, including network activity, stablecoin liquidity, margin positioning, realized price, and MVRV-Z score, are all pointing downward. “Momentum is clearly cooling,” Maartun noted, pointing out that a similar alignment was last seen in April, just before Bitcoin retreated to $76,000. By contrast, when BTC surged to $122,800 in July, the majority of the same indicators were green. Some traders argue the weakness may be linked to the seasonality of September, historically one of Bitcoin’s softer months. They suggest that while short-term pressure remains, the broader cycle could still be setting up for a longer-lasting bull market once these corrective moves play out. Market participants are also closely watching macroeconomic conditions. Expectations of rate cuts later this year, combined with strong inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, could provide support if demand stabilizes. However, analysts caution that volatility will remain high as traders weigh inflation data and global market risks. Despite the current bearish readings, sentiment among long-term holders appears steady. Accumulation patterns suggest that investors with stronger conviction are holding through the downturn, leaving room for a potential rebound if speculative capital returns to the market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,320.85+0.18%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04697+6.36%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181-3.51%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:06
Dalintis
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead

According to the latest data from CryptoQuant, most of the firm’s bull market indicators are flashing red. Analyst Maartun explained […] The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bull Score Index Suggests Bearish Trend Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181-3.51%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003333-11.87%
RedStone
RED$0.5747-6.06%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/13 12:05
Dalintis
Chainlink’s total value secured has surpassed $100 billion

Chainlink’s total value secured has surpassed $100 billion

Chainlink’s total value secured has surpassed $100 billion, doubling this year.
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:00
Dalintis
Here’s why this company went ALL IN with its $1.65B Solana Treasury play

Here’s why this company went ALL IN with its $1.65B Solana Treasury play

Solana is pumping, and Forward’s massive PIPE deal just added to it!
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04697+6.36%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+31.74%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002446+0.08%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 12:00
Dalintis
Inside Job? MYX Airdrop Scandal Hits $170 Million – Details

Inside Job? MYX Airdrop Scandal Hits $170 Million – Details

MYX Finance, a decentralized exchange, is under fire after reports disclosed that close to 10 million MYX tokens — valued at about $170 million at the time — were claimed by a cluster of addresses tied to the project. Related Reading: Vietnam To Test Crypto Market Over 5 Years With Heavy Rules Based on reports, […]
MYX Finance
MYX$10.89963+4.41%
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 12:00
Dalintis
Polymarket Eyes $10 Billion Valuation as US Expansion Nears

Polymarket Eyes $10 Billion Valuation as US Expansion Nears

Decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket is in the spotlight as it pursues a fresh funding round that could boost its valuation to as much as $10 billion. The move comes as the platform prepares for a highly anticipated entry into the US market. According to a report from Business Insider, citing two people familiar with […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1251--%
Boost
BOOST$0.0813-12.83%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02024-1.02%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 11:53
Dalintis
Explore Blockchain Breakthroughs at Cosmoverse 2025 Split, Croatia

Explore Blockchain Breakthroughs at Cosmoverse 2025 Split, Croatia

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/cosmoverse-2025-split/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017378+2.45%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 11:50
Dalintis
Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know

Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know

The post Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Faces PATRIOT Act Crackdown—What You Need To Know Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-faces-patriot-act-crackdown/
Bitcoin
BTC$115,320.85+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017378+2.45%
Sign
SIGN$0.07448-0.69%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 11:49
Dalintis
Cryptoquant Maps Ethereum’s Next Test: $5.2K Realized-Price Band

Cryptoquant Maps Ethereum’s Next Test: $5.2K Realized-Price Band

The post Cryptoquant Maps Ethereum’s Next Test: $5.2K Realized-Price Band appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts at cryptoquant.com say ethereum is riding “dual momentum,” pairing heavier institutional positioning with record onchain usage. Cryptoquant Report Notes Lower Selling Pressure While Ethereum’s Onchain Use Peaks In a recent analysis, Cryptoquant cites fund holdings that have roughly doubled since April 2025 to about 6.5 million to 6.7 million ETH, alongside wallet cohorts holding […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cryptoquant-maps-ethereums-next-test-5-2k-realized-price-band/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017378+2.45%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,501.32-0.67%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 11:43
Dalintis
Over $677M in USDC Minted by Circle, Raising Speculation on Liquidity Plans

Over $677M in USDC Minted by Circle, Raising Speculation on Liquidity Plans

Circle, the issuer behind USD Coin (USDC), minted over $677 million worth of new tokens today in just three hours, stirring fresh speculation across the crypto community. The sudden move has ignited debates over whether the company is preparing for heightened liquidity demands or signaling a broader market strategy. This surge in minting comes at […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251--%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/13 11:38
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking