Aespa Rich Man, NCT WISH Color Sales
The post Aespa Rich Man, NCT WISH Color Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GISELLE aka Aerichandesu, Ningning, Karina, Winter of aespa at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images After aespa sold one million-plus albums in a week, SM Entertainment stock earned a slight bump on Friday, September 12, 2025, and ended the week solidly in the black. With a positive week on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) trading board, SM Entertainment’s stock closed at 143,200 Korean won (approximately $102.83), gaining 400 KRW (about 29 cents), to deliver a 0.28% increase for the day and ultimately close the week up 2.21% aespa’s Rich Man Sells One Million-Plus After New Capitol Music Deal, Remixes Released Girl group aespa is one of SM Entertainment’s cornerstone artists these days with their highly anticipated new EP Rich Man – The 6th Mini Album, released last Friday, September 5, hitting a milestone sales record among their K-pop peers. According to South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart, aespa’s Rich Man sold 1,088,340 physical copies globally in just a week. Per reports, this is the top-selling album by any female K-pop act in 2025 as well as the 11th-largest first-week sales among all K-pop artists this year. On Rich Man’s release day, Capitol Music Group announced aespa had signed a new U.S. label deal with Capitol in partnership with SM. Early industry predictions have Rich Man likely to debut within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with around 28,000 units, which, if forecasts prove accurate, will be aespa’s first Top 10 album since 2023. The 30 Under 30 – Forbes Asia alum previously had signed with Warner Records. However, that deal seems to have ended in 2023 as aespa’s album releases from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:33