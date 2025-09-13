2025-09-16 Tuesday

UFC Cuts Ties With Hard-Luck Former TUF Finalist

The post UFC Cuts Ties With Hard-Luck Former TUF Finalist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 15: UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Dana White and his team like winners and exciting fighters who get finishes. UFC fighters on losing streaks who also lack the ability to get finishes can find themselves in a tough position. Unfortunately, former Ultimate Fighter finalist Austin Hubbard has both. Riding a three-fight losing streak and the dubious distinction of never winning a fight by stoppage in the UFC, the 33-year-old was reportedly released by the promotion according to posts from UFC Roster Tracker. TUF Run Gave Hubbard a Second Chance BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 16: Austin Hubbard poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on August 16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Hubbard’s best moment came when he defeated Roosevelt Roberts in The Ultimate Fighter semifinal to reach the final back in March 2023. The victory gave Hubbard his second stint in the UFC after being released in 2021. While he lost in the final to Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 292 in August 2023, he had made it all the way back to the premier promotion in the sport. Hubbard’s Last Five Fights August 23, 2025 – UFC Fight NightLoss · Zhu Rongzhu (26-6) · Decision (Unanimous) March 29, 2025 – UFC Fight NightLoss · MarQuel Mederos (9-1) · Decision (Split) October 5, 2024 – UFC 307: Pereira vs. RountreeLoss · Alexander Hernandez (14-8) · Decision (Split) April 27, 2024 – UFC Fight NightWin · Michal Figlak (8-1) · Decision (Unanimous) August 19, 2023 – UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’MalleyLoss · Kurt…
2025/09/13 12:36
Aespa Rich Man, NCT WISH Color Sales

The post Aespa Rich Man, NCT WISH Color Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GISELLE aka Aerichandesu, Ningning, Karina, Winter of aespa at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images After aespa sold one million-plus albums in a week, SM Entertainment stock earned a slight bump on Friday, September 12, 2025, and ended the week solidly in the black. With a positive week on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) trading board, SM Entertainment’s stock closed at 143,200 Korean won (approximately $102.83), gaining 400 KRW (about 29 cents), to deliver a 0.28% increase for the day and ultimately close the week up 2.21% aespa’s Rich Man Sells One Million-Plus After New Capitol Music Deal, Remixes Released Girl group aespa is one of SM Entertainment’s cornerstone artists these days with their highly anticipated new EP Rich Man – The 6th Mini Album, released last Friday, September 5, hitting a milestone sales record among their K-pop peers. According to South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart, aespa’s Rich Man sold 1,088,340 physical copies globally in just a week. Per reports, this is the top-selling album by any female K-pop act in 2025 as well as the 11th-largest first-week sales among all K-pop artists this year. On Rich Man’s release day, Capitol Music Group announced aespa had signed a new U.S. label deal with Capitol in partnership with SM. Early industry predictions have Rich Man likely to debut within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with around 28,000 units, which, if forecasts prove accurate, will be aespa’s first Top 10 album since 2023. The 30 Under 30 – Forbes Asia alum previously had signed with Warner Records. However, that deal seems to have ended in 2023 as aespa’s album releases from…
2025/09/13 12:33
Bitcoin Sharks Add 65K BTC In 7 Days: Supply Squeeze Setup Strengthens

The post Bitcoin Sharks Add 65K BTC In 7 Days: Supply Squeeze Setup Strengthens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Sharks Add 65K BTC In 7 Days: Supply Squeeze Setup Strengthens | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
2025/09/13 12:28
Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?

The post Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll/©Copyright_ ©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable The anime feature Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — also known as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — is new in North American theaters this weekend. How is the film being received by Rotten Tomatoes critics? Rated R, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened Friday in theaters nationwide. The official logline for the movie reads, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.” ForbesWhen Will Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned a 97% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 35 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer‘s most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise’s bloody climax.” The film has also earned a 99% “fresh” on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary reads, Owning its remarkable animation, epic fight sequences, and seriously emotional moments, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is here to slay.” What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’? Peter Debruge of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives a Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “Beyond the sheer inventiveness of the movie’s made-up martial arts, that leaves the tragic elements, which can be disarmingly effective in giving audiences reason to feel invested in the battles — battles that have only just begun.” David Opie of IndieWire also praises the film, writing on RT, “From intricate backgrounds…
2025/09/13 12:27
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
2025/09/13 12:16
Chainlink's total value secured surpasses $100B

The post Chainlink’s total value secured surpasses $100B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As cryptocurrencies rallied on Sept. 12, with Bitcoin surging past $115,000 and altcoins following suit, Chainlink announced on X that its network’s total value secured (TVS) had surpassed $100 billion.This value is an all-time high, further proving the Oracle platform’s growth after surpassing TVS milestones for 2021-based stakes. TVS represents the aggregate value of assets secured by Chainlink’s decentralized infrastructure, so its growth represents a clear signpost for increased adoption and confidence among DeFi and traditional finance users. Chainlink’s TVS has more than doubled this year, from about $38 billion initially to $93 billion in mid-August before breaking through a $100 billion valuation. The growth represents the proliferation of DeFi protocols and enterprise use cases supported by Chainlink’s oracles offerings. Major partnerships fuel growth Recent developments have fueled this momentum, including Chainlink’s partnership with Intercontinental Exchange to integrate foreign exchange and precious metals data into its Data Streams and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to bring key economic data on-chain via Chainlink. According to DeFiLlama, lending protocol Aave accounts for the largest share of Chainlink TVS, securing more than $70.9 billion, around 70.75% of the total, across 17 chains. The top networks for Aave v3 include Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Base. Other notable contributors include Maple, Compound v3, SparkLend, and Solana-based Kamino. As TVS climbed, the network’s native token LINK also gained traction. On Sept. 12, LINK traded around $24.70, up nearly 5% on the day and 11% over the past week. Polymarket chooses Chainlink as oracle As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Polymarket has adopted a new approach to resolving certain markets on its platform, giving the oracle platform Chainlink power over some of its users’ price predictions. Placing more emphasis on the “accuracy and speed” of markets that depend on the performance of digital assets, Chainlink noted that it…
2025/09/13 12:15
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 12, Eastern Time) was US$642 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.627 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$265 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.778 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.178 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.831 billion.
2025/09/13 12:15
6 Game-Changing Cryptos: MoonBull Stands as the Top Early Access Crypto for Strategic Investors

What if the next decision in crypto investing determined whether fortunes were made or missed? Choosing the right early access crypto project in 2025 has become the ultimate challenge for both newcomers and seasoned traders. Meme coins in particular have surged from niche internet humor into tokens commanding global attention, reshaping how investors hunt for […] The post 6 Game-Changing Cryptos: MoonBull Stands as the Top Early Access Crypto for Strategic Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/13 12:15
In the AI Economy, Universal Basic Income Can't Wait

The post In the AI Economy, Universal Basic Income Can’t Wait appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rise of artificial intelligence and robotics is forcing us to face something we’ve all sensed coming: millions of jobs are going to soon vanish. From factory floors to law offices, from truck driving to financial analysis, AI is learning to do our work faster, cheaper, and often better. This isn’t a future problem — it’s happening now. The real question is what we’re going to do about it, because the old idea of tying survival to a paycheck is going to break. A lot of public personalities are offering big ideas. My own favorite solution is Universal Basic Income (UBI), which I have promoted for over a decade. It’s where everyone gets a guaranteed monthly cash payment from the government, no strings attached, enough to cover the basics. UC Berkeley Professor of Finance Emeritus, Mark Garman has suggested Universal Basic Capital, giving everyone income-producing assets and dividends via a superfund. XPrize founder Peter Diamandis on X recently promoted Universal Basic Ownership, where we all own a stake in the companies driving the AI revolution. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talks about Universal Extreme Wealth, where AI’s productivity is so massive that everyone lives in abundance and luxury. These all have merit, and I like them all. But putting actual cash in people’s pockets through UBI is still the most practical, immediate way to keep society stable as AI takes over more of the economy. UBI is simple. Everyone gets a monthly check — no hoops or bureaucracy. If desired, I’d also support payments in crypto and using the blockchain. Regardless, if machines are doing most of the work and generating the wealth, we should cut people in directly to the money earned. And this way, no one falls through the cracks because they didn’t fill out the right form or…
2025/09/13 12:10
XRP Loses 50% in 24 Hours: Activity Disappears

The post XRP Loses 50% in 24 Hours: Activity Disappears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP dropping on-chain Everything not so gloomy On-chain and market activity are collapsing simultaneously, causing XRP to experience one of its most severe declines in recent months. XRP dropping on-chain The most recent data indicates that the number of active accounts on the XRP Ledger fell from over 20,000 to 10,579 unique senders in a single day, a nearly 50% decrease. There are concerns about whether XRP can maintain its current price levels above the $3.00 threshold given this decline, which indicates a significant loss of transactional demand. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView A descending resistance trendline that has capped rallies since late July continues to exert pressure on XRP, which is currently trading at about $3.04, just above important moving averages. Support is evident at $2.90 and $2.79, and the 200-day moving average close to $2.55 acts as a crucial safety net for bulls, indicating that the price structure is still brittle. If on-chain activity keeps declining, a clear break below these levels might exacerbate bearish sentiment. You Might Also Like The decline in active addresses points to a decline in user engagement with the XRP network. When it comes to remittances, payments or institutional settlement activity, this metric frequently represents actual demand. Less account activity could cause XRP to lose the momentum it needs to sustain its recent gains. Such abrupt declines in network activity have historically predicted corrections, particularly when combined with dwindling trading volume. Everything not so gloomy However, XRP still has the ability to change perception if buying demand increases at the present rate. In the short term, a successful breakout above $3.10-$3.20 would open the path toward $3.50 and confirm a trend reversal. However, network activity needs to level off and ideally return to more than 30,000 active accounts per day in order for that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 12:07
