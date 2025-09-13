2025-09-16 Tuesday

The Fed's balance sheet cuts are driving short-term borrowing costs higher

Short-term borrowing is getting expensive again in the U.S., and traders aren’t ignoring it. According to data from Bloomberg, the surge started when the Federal Reserve began slicing down its balance sheet while the Treasury ramped up cash collection. Both are yanking liquidity out of funding markets that’ve been flooded with cheap money for almost […]
Google Trends Signals Renewed Interest in Shiba Inu: How High Can SHIB Price Go Next?

What drives a crypto comeback? Sometimes it is a chart pattern, sometimes it is fresh hype on social media, and other times it is as simple as more people typing a coin’s name into Google. That seems to be the case with Shiba Inu right now. TheCryptoBasic noted a surge in search activity for SHIB,
A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

Coinbase has slammed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a “destroy-and-delay approach” to records, accusing the agency of erasing crucial text messages related to pending crypto litigations Related Reading: Crypto Feud: Trump’s CFTC Chair Nominee Accuses Tyler Winklevoss Of Interfering With Confirmation Coinbase Accuses SEC Of ‘Destroying’ Records On Thursday, crypto exchange Coinbase, […]
Ondo Finance Surges 20% Weekly Amid Hype and Growing DeFi Demand

The post Ondo Finance Surges 20% Weekly Amid Hype and Growing DeFi Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo Finance Surges 20% Weekly Amid Hype and Growing DeFi Demand Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ondo-finance-surges-20-weekly-amid-hype-and-growing-defi-demand/
Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Prediction Markets

The post Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Prediction Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, is integrating Chainlink’s oracle network to improve the accuracy and speed of its market resolutions, the companies announced Friday. Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to integrate its data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process, according to a Friday press release shared with Cointelegraph. The collaboration will initially focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions, with plans to expand into additional markets. While Polymarket’s pricing prediction integration with Chainlink is live on the Polygon mainnet immediately, the parties expect to explore additional prediction markets using Chainlink in the future. Polymarket uses Polygon by default Chainlink’s integration marks a significant development for Polymarket as the platform uses the Polygon blockchain — a layer-2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution — as its underlying network. Launched in 2020, Polymarket has emerged as a major crypto-enabled prediction market platform, where users can place bets on the outcomes of future events using digital assets like Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin on the Polygon blockchain. While Polygon is focused on delivering faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions off the main Ethereum chain, Chainlink provides an oracle network that connects smart contracts on the blockchain with real-world external data. As such, while Polygon is Polymarket’s chain by default, Chainlink will be sending data to settle the markets into the Polygon chain in production. Related: US Government taps Chainlink, Pyth to publish economic data onchain “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said, adding: “When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust.” “Subjective” markets explored In addition to pricing market integration, which has a clear,…
BMNR Stock Shoots 15% Amid Strong Investor Vote on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury Plan

Read the full article at coingape.com.
ZONE Higher by 13% as Token Holdings Pass 500M

The post ZONE Higher by 13% as Token Holdings Pass 500M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) surged in pre-market trading Friday after announcing it purchased more than 200 million dogecoin DOGE$0.2826, pushing its total holdings past 500 million tokens. At DOGE’s current price of $0.26, up 6% in the past 24 hours, those 500 million tokens are worth about $130 million. The move is part of the company’s plan to build a treasury of one billion DOGE within 30 days. The strategy was unveiled earlier this month alongside a $175 million private placement involving over 80 investors. Participants included Pantera Capital, GSR and FalconX, all well-known digital asset firms. Earlier this week, Cleancore disclosed an initial purchase of 285 million DOGE, signaling the start of its accumulation effort. The latest buy suggests the company is ramping up quickly toward its one billion-token target. Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that began as a joke but has since developed a devoted community, traded 6% higher over the past 24 hours at $0.26. ZONE shares are higher by 13%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/cleancore-surges-11-after-doubling-dogecoin-holdings-to-500m
Cardano Marks 8 Years of Uptime, Second Only to Bitcoin: What’s Next for Network?

The post Cardano Marks 8 Years of Uptime, Second Only to Bitcoin: What’s Next for Network? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano is on track to mark its eighth anniversary since it was launched at the end of September 2017. As Cardano’s eighth anniversary nears, Cardano focused community account Cardanians took to X to highlight  Cardano’s unbroken network uptime record, second only to Bitcoin. Cardano $ADA will soon turn 8 years old. It was launched at the end of September 2017. Since the launch, Cardano is running 24/7, never been hacked and never been down. It has the second-longest uptime, just after Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/S06FYs4lyi — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) September 12, 2025 Since its launch, Cardano has been running 24/7, has never been hacked or down, and has the second longest uptime, trailing only Bitcoin. You Might Also Like The Cardano-focused community account echoed the statement made by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson in a recent interview, where he stated that Cardano has been running for nearly eight years, having launched in 2017, without any downtime, an achievement he stands proud of. Based on recent data, Cardano has processed over 113,000,000 transactions, indicating network adoption. ADA was trading at $0.88 at press time. What’s next for network? According to Input Output, the Cardano network has a slew of improvements in the works, including Ouroboros Peras, Ouroboros Leios and the Cardinal protocol, among others. Ouroboros Peras is an ouroboros protocol version that brings fast finality to Cardano. Peras enhances Nakamoto-style consensus by introducing a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) voting mechanism. Ouroboros Leios marks a major high-throughput upgrade to Cardano’s consensus protocol, with a CIP to be proposed in the coming months. You Might Also Like The Cardinal protocol provides the first trust-minimized bridge between Bitcoin and Cardano, enabling secure wrapping of Bitcoin UTXOs, such as Ordinals, as native-like Cardano assets. CIP-0118 (nested transactions) proposal introduces validation zones to support nested transactions, enabling use cases…
xAI’s sudden shakeup becomes a nightmare for hundreds of employees

The post xAI’s sudden shakeup becomes a nightmare for hundreds of employees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we’ve decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles. This strategic pivot will take effect immediately. As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions and your employment with xAI will conclude.” Employees were told they would continue to be paid through the end of their contract or through November 30. However their access to company systems would end the same day they received the notice. xAI Slack channel shrinks by 500 Annotators make up xAI’s largest unit and help train Grok by labeling and organizing raw information so the chatbot can read context and meaning. The main Slack channel for these workers had more than 1,500 members on Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, that count had dropped to a little over 1,000 and kept falling as the reporting continued. Later Friday, xAI posted on X that it is hiring and plans to expand its cohort of specialist AI tutors by “10X.” The layoff emails arrived only days after several senior staffers, including the former head of the annotation team, saw their Slack access cut. In the following days, employees were called into one-on-one meetings to walk through duties, recent work, and accomplishments, nine workers told. They were also asked to flag colleagues whose efforts they wanted to recognize. xAI new team leader demanded overnight tests By Thursday night, xAI told…
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
