[Hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users] used 18.91 million DAI to buy 3,976 ETH

PANews reported on September 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, in the past half hour, [the hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users] used 18.91 million DAI to purchase 3,976 ETH at a price of US$4,756.
PANews2025/09/13 13:24
Beware: Invisible Crypto Browser Wallet Draining Malware Uncovered

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Mosyle have discovered a new malware strain that can avoid detection by antivirus programs on computers running Windows, Linux, and macOS and steal cryptocurrencies from browser-connected wallets. The malware, called ModStealer, has been evading detection by major antivirus engines ever since it was first uploaded to VirusTotal nearly a month ago, ... Read more The post Beware: Invisible Crypto Browser Wallet Draining Malware Uncovered appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/13 13:24
OpenAI plans to reduce the share of its revenue paid to partners from 20% to 8% by 2030.

OpenAI says it will pay partners about 8% of its revenue, down from about 20% today by the end of the decade. This shift could leave OpenAI with more than $50 billion extra, without clarifying whether the amount is annual or cumulative. OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are negotiating the price OpenAI will pay to use Microsoft’s servers, The Information reported, citing a person briefed on the talks. In a separate move, OpenAI said it has afresh tentative deal with Microsoft and plans to grant its overseeing nonprofit a $100 billion equity stake in the for-profit entity. The ChatGPT maker described the Microsoft deal as a nonbinding agreement “for the next phase of our partnership.” Regulators and rivals eye OpenAI as new changes raise concerns Thursday’s disclosures included limited specifics. Even so, the planned changes to OpenAI’s setup have drawn renewed scrutiny from regulators, competitors and advocacy groups watching the effects of artificial intelligence. Founded in 2015 as a nonprofit, OpenAI’s board still oversees the for-profit subsidiary that builds and sells its AI products. It is not yet clear whether the $100 billion equity award to the nonprofit would amount to a controlling stake. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said last week that his office is investigating OpenAI’s proposed financial and governance changes. The office did not comment on the new announcements but said it is “committed to protecting charitable assets for their intended purpose.” After meeting with OpenAI’s legal team in Delaware, where the company is incorporated, Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter raising concerns about ChatGPT’s safety. “Together, we are particularly concerned with ensuring that the stated safety mission of OpenAI as a non-profit remains front and center,” Bonta said last week. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/09/13 13:22
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Ripple, BullZilla, and Hyperliquid Making Waves. Ripple Gains Clarity While BullZilla Presale Rockets — The Best Crypto Presales Now to Watch

The post Ripple, BullZilla, and Hyperliquid Making Waves. Ripple Gains Clarity While BullZilla Presale Rockets — The Best Crypto Presales Now to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 08:15 Explore the best crypto presales now with a spotlight on the explosive BullZilla Presale, alongside Ripple’s regulatory victory and Hyperliquid’s DeFi momentum. Learn why BullZilla $BZIL staking and meme-coin appeal position it as a top 2025 opportunity. The crypto world ended last week on edge, concerns about regulation, volatility, and inflation kept many investors defensive. But just as the shadows seemed longest, a wave of positive developments brought fresh optimism. Investors seeking the best crypto presales now saw their screens light up. Ripple secured regulatory clarity, removing a long-standing overhang and reinforcing its legitimacy in the global payments sector. Hyperliquid exploded in volume and community activity, making it hard to ignore among DeFi options. Meanwhile, BullZilla Presale roared to life, with early-stage investors watching returns climb faster than most anticipated. These aren’t just stories of price moves. They are signals of opportunity. Whether you chase stability, innovation, or explosive growth, these three coins, Ripple, BullZilla, and Hyperliquid, are defining what it means to be among the best crypto presales now. Ripple (XRP): Legal Wins and PayFi Momentum Recent news has put Ripple back in the spotlight. The SEC has formally ended its lawsuit against Ripple Labs, with a $125 million fine still in effect, but crucial appeals have dropped. That means the case that once hung over XRP’s head is now largely resolved. Ripple is also seeing renewed interest due to PayFi narratives, payments plus finance, where XRP’s ledger and partnerships are being viewed as critical infrastructure in global cross-border transactions. Analysts expect XRP to challenge resistance levels around $2.90-$3.10 as those narratives build. For investors seeking the best crypto presales now, Ripple offers a combination of utility, regulatory clarity, and upside. It may not yield the explosive returns of a presale, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:18
Ripple and Hyperliquid Gain Clarity While BullZilla Presale Tops Charts as the Best Crypto Presale Now

The crypto world ended last week on edge, concerns about regulation, volatility, and inflation kept many investors defensive. But just […] The post Ripple and Hyperliquid Gain Clarity While BullZilla Presale Tops Charts as the Best Crypto Presale Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 13:15
Fed unwind and US Treasury buildup drive up short-term borrowing costs

The post Fed unwind and US Treasury buildup drive up short-term borrowing costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short-term borrowing is getting expensive again in the U.S., and traders aren’t ignoring it. According to data from Bloomberg, the surge started when the Federal Reserve began slicing down its balance sheet while the Treasury ramped up cash collection. Both are yanking liquidity out of funding markets that’ve been flooded with cheap money for almost two decades. Now the system is tight, the repo market’s acting weird, and overnight rates are no longer sticking to the Fed’s target. At the start of September, rates for overnight cash, mostly used by banks and asset managers to lend to each other, jumped over the Fed’s own range. And they’re still elevated. At the same time, one of the central bank’s main tools to absorb excess cash, the reverse repo facility, is getting way less traffic. It’s now at a four-year low. That’s a problem because it shows money market funds aren’t as cash-rich as they used to be. And if they’re drying up, it could mean a repeat of the chaos from 2019, when the repo rate suddenly exploded and the Fed had to drop $500 billion just to keep markets breathing. Traders prepare as cash leaves and rates stay high Mark Cabana, the head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of America, said this isn’t just a blip. “We are seeing a level shift in funding,” he said, adding that “money funds no longer have excess cash to deploy to the RRP.” Mark doesn’t expect another full-blown September 2019 disaster, but he thinks the high overnight rates are here to stay. Liquidity’s already under pressure. Next week could get worse. Traders are bracing for auction settlements and corporate tax payments to suck even more cash out of the system. The balances that banks keep with the Fed, their safety net,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:15
Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin

The post Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On 12 September 2025, Tether, the largest player in the digital asset ecosystem, announced the upcoming launch of USA₮, a U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin. Alongside the token, the company named Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮. This dual announcement signals Tether’s intent to cement U.S. dollar leadership in the digital age with transparency, governance, and American oversight from the outset. Building on USDT’s Global Success Tether’s flagship token, USD₮, has already become the backbone of the digital economy. With a market cap above $169 billion and daily volumes rivaling major credit card networks, USDT is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s infrastructure. Its adoption spans nearly 500 million users, many of whom are in underbanked or unbanked communities that traditional finance has long overlooked. The company’s scale is striking. Tether Group reported $13 billion in profit in 2024 and stands among the top 20 holders of U.S. Treasuries, outranking countries like Germany and South Korea. This financial strength has allowed USD₮ to dominate the global stablecoin market. Why USA₮ Matters? USA₮ is designed as a U.S.-regulated stablecoin built for businesses and institutions seeking a compliant digital alternative to cash and traditional payments. Unlike global USD₮, this new coin is tailored to American regulatory standards. It aims to raise the bar for transparency, resilience, and compliance in the U.S. stablecoin sector. Crucially, USA₮ will comply with the GENIUS Act, the recently enacted legislation governing stablecoin issuance. This makes USA₮ one of the first tokens to align fully with U.S. financial regulation. Technology and Partnerships Behind USA₮ The stablecoin will use Hadron by Tether, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets. Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the only federally regulated crypto bank, will act as the issuer in line with GENIUS Act requirements. Cantor Fitzgerald will serve as custodian of reserves and preferred primary dealer. Together,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:11
A whale added 4 million USDC to his position to avoid liquidation of his ETH short position.

PANews reported on September 13th that Onchain Lens monitored a whale named "0x8c5" who deposited $4 million worth of USDC into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation, raising the liquidation price of his 20x leveraged short position in ETH. The whale still had $14 million in unrealized losses, bringing his total losses to $26 million.
PANews2025/09/13 13:09
CleanCore Defies Trend: 500M DOGE Treasury Shows Why This Memecoin Strategy Beats ETH

The post CleanCore Defies Trend: 500M DOGE Treasury Shows Why This Memecoin Strategy Beats ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Defies Trend: 500M DOGE Treasury Shows Why This Memecoin Strategy Beats ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cleancore-defies-trend-500m-doge-treasury-memecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:07
