Fed unwind and US Treasury buildup drive up short-term borrowing costs

Short-term borrowing is getting expensive again in the U.S., and traders aren't ignoring it. According to data from Bloomberg, the surge started when the Federal Reserve began slicing down its balance sheet while the Treasury ramped up cash collection. Both are yanking liquidity out of funding markets that've been flooded with cheap money for almost two decades. Now the system is tight, the repo market's acting weird, and overnight rates are no longer sticking to the Fed's target. At the start of September, rates for overnight cash, mostly used by banks and asset managers to lend to each other, jumped over the Fed's own range. And they're still elevated. At the same time, one of the central bank's main tools to absorb excess cash, the reverse repo facility, is getting way less traffic. It's now at a four-year low. That's a problem because it shows money market funds aren't as cash-rich as they used to be. And if they're drying up, it could mean a repeat of the chaos from 2019, when the repo rate suddenly exploded and the Fed had to drop $500 billion just to keep markets breathing. Traders prepare as cash leaves and rates stay high Mark Cabana, the head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of America, said this isn't just a blip. "We are seeing a level shift in funding," he said, adding that "money funds no longer have excess cash to deploy to the RRP." Mark doesn't expect another full-blown September 2019 disaster, but he thinks the high overnight rates are here to stay. Liquidity's already under pressure. Next week could get worse. Traders are bracing for auction settlements and corporate tax payments to suck even more cash out of the system. The balances that banks keep with the Fed, their safety net,…