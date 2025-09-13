MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
‘Strong chance’ US will form Strategic Bitcoin Reserve this year: Alex Thorn
Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn says the market is "underpricing" the odds of a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve forming this year, though others are skeptical. There is a high likelihood that the United States government will form the highly anticipated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the end of this year, says Galaxy Digital’s head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn.However, other industry executives are less confident.“I still think there’s a strong chance the US government will announce this year that it has formed the strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) and is formally holding BTC as a strategic asset,” Thorn said in an X post on Thursday.Read more
ALEX
$0.00428
+1.66%
BTC
$115,320.86
+0.18%
MORE
$0.08873
-1.91%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/13 13:39
Dalintis
OpenAI to reduce payouts to partners from 20% to 8%
The post OpenAI to reduce payouts to partners from 20% to 8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI says it will pay partners about 8% of its revenue, down from about 20% today by the end of the decade. This shift could leave OpenAI with more than $50 billion extra, without clarifying whether the amount is annual or cumulative. OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are negotiating the price OpenAI will pay to use Microsoft’s servers, The Information reported, citing a person briefed on the talks. In a separate move, OpenAI said it has afresh tentative deal with Microsoft and plans to grant its overseeing nonprofit a $100 billion equity stake in the for-profit entity. The ChatGPT maker described the Microsoft deal as a nonbinding agreement “for the next phase of our partnership.” Regulators and rivals eye OpenAI as new changes raise concerns Thursday’s disclosures included limited specifics. Even so, the planned changes to OpenAI’s setup have drawn renewed scrutiny from regulators, competitors and advocacy groups watching the effects of artificial intelligence. Founded in 2015 as a nonprofit, OpenAI’s board still oversees the for-profit subsidiary that builds and sells its AI products. It is not yet clear whether the $100 billion equity award to the nonprofit would amount to a controlling stake. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said last week that his office is investigating OpenAI’s proposed financial and governance changes. The office did not comment on the new announcements but said it is “committed to protecting charitable assets for their intended purpose.” See also OpenAI threatens to ditch California as state politics threaten its for-profit pivot After meeting with OpenAI’s legal team in Delaware, where the company is incorporated, Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter raising concerns about ChatGPT’s safety. “Together, we are particularly concerned with ensuring that the stated safety mission of OpenAI as a non-profit remains front and center,” Bonta said last…
MORE
$0.08873
-1.91%
MOVE
$0.125
-0.07%
COM
$0.017385
+2.49%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:37
Dalintis
Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back
The post Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF
$0.00411
+1.48%
MODE
$0.001743
-2.02%
PLAY
$0.04699
+6.40%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:37
Dalintis
Hong Kong pushes EV factory deals
Hong Kong markets itself as a hub for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.
KONG
$0.01514
+6.24%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 13:32
Dalintis
Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express
The post Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai SEC probes “The BIG Secret” crypto hack Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is reviewing reports circulating on social media that claim a major local cryptocurrency exchange was hacked. On Sunday, Thai social media channel The Big Secret posted an image of what it described as an internal document detailing a large-scale breach. The document, which has not been verified, had its date and related blockchain addresses redacted. The unverified documents list assets valued over $41 million today. (The BIG Secret) Following the post, several exchanges issued statements assuring customers that their assets remain safe. The exchange allegedly involved has not been publicly identified. In a livestream on Monday morning, the operator of The BIG Secret said the documents were obtained from an undisclosed source and acknowledged they require further verification. He added that the leaked files contained multiple pages, some dated as far back as four years. Read also Features What do crypto market makers actually do? Liquidity, or manipulation Features Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine “The question is about what happened back then. If this incident really occurred four years ago, why didn’t we know about it? Did a Thai exchange actually get hacked back then?” he asked. Stablecoin payments in credit cards starting next month in Japan. (JPYC) According to the influencer, the documents suggested the hack would have been valued at around 7.7 billion baht ($242 million) at the time. Using today’s prices, the same basket of assets would be worth more than $41 million. Nudge wants to launch Japan’s first credit card repayments in JPYC stablecoins Japanese fintech startup Nudge said it will allow users to repay credit card bills in the yen-backed JPYC stablecoin starting from October. Japan’s established its regulatory framework for stablecoins under…
T
$0.01673
-1.18%
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
MORE
$0.08873
-1.91%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:32
Dalintis
Missed the Ethereum Pump? 3 Tokens Under $1 That Could Skyrocket With Huge Gains in 2025
Historical data reveal that the real money is made by buying the tokens for under $1 before the crowds arrive. […] The post Missed the Ethereum Pump? 3 Tokens Under $1 That Could Skyrocket With Huge Gains in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.06283
-0.67%
PUMP
$0.00813
+1.73%
GAINS
$0.02528
+1.07%
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/13 13:30
Dalintis
Solana (SOL) Jumps 5.5% as Index Moves Higher
The post Solana (SOL) Jumps 5.5% as Index Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4284.12, up 1.6% (+65.55) since 4 .p.m. ET on Thursday. Thirteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: SOL (+5.5%) and AAVE (+2.4%). Laggards: AVAX (-2.4%) and ICP (-1.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/12/coindesk-20-performance-update-solana-sol-jumps-5-5-as-index-moves-higher
M
$2.51713
+0.16%
SOL
$235.47
-0.08%
INDEX
$1.181
-3.51%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:30
Dalintis
Velo Protocol Taps Lightnet and OpenEden to Unveil ASEAN Settlement Network
According to Velo Protocol, the partnership with Lightnet and OpenEden combines their expertise to provide a basis for compliant digital finance across Asia.
VELO
$0.015243
-0.46%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 13:30
Dalintis
Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why
The prospect of new millionaires emerging from the XRP Army as early as October is gaining renewed traction in the community. Notably, those supporting this view are banking on key events involving XRP to occur next month.Visit Website
XRP
$3.031
+1.06%
HERE
$0.000249
+31.74%
ARMY
$0.0197
+3.35%
Dalintis
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/13 13:27
Dalintis
Sam Bankman-Fried To Appeal 25-Year Sentence, Hearing Set For November 4
Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal hearing is set for November 4, and his defence seeks a lighter sentence or retrial after FTX’s collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, will face an appeals hearing on November 4. Nearly two years after receiving a 25-year sentence, his lawyers will present their arguments before […] The post Sam Bankman-Fried To Appeal 25-Year Sentence, Hearing Set For November 4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.01781
-3.78%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 13:26
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking