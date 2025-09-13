Crypto CEO Says Even if XRP Hits $100, It Won’t Mean Much Without a Plan

Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, warns that XRP investors risk squandering potential gains if they lack a clear financial strategy. In a Wednesday tweet, Claver cautioned the crypto community against complacency, saying, “Too many people in crypto are flying blind.” He stressed that even if XRP were to surge to $100 per token, it would mean little for investors who don’t have a plan to manage their wealth effectively.Visit Website