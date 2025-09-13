2025-09-16 Tuesday

AlphaPepe emerges as retail traders’ top meme coin pick after $120,000 presale surge

The meme coin sector remains one of the most talked-about areas of crypto in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) have proven that community-driven tokens can deliver spectacular gains, but new investors continue to look for the “next big one.” Increasingly, retail traders are pointing to AlphaPepe (ALPE), which has already raised […] The post AlphaPepe emerges as retail traders’ top meme coin pick after $120,000 presale surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 13:59
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 13th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 11th, Circle issued approximately 4.5 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.6 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 100 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.4 billion, with approximately $72.5 billion in reserves, including approximately $9.3 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
PANews2025/09/13 13:59
Tim Cook confirmed Apple will spend $600 billion on U.S. manufacturing over four years

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook confirmed on Friday that the company will spend $600 billion on manufacturing in the United States over the next four years. Speaking during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Tim detailed Apple’s new factory investments, job growth strategy, chip supply deals, and exclusive support from the Trump administration. The announcement […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 13:52
Coinbase Urges Court Action After SEC Watchdog Confirms Lost Gensler Texts

The post Coinbase Urges Court Action After SEC Watchdog Confirms Lost Gensler Texts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Explosive new revelations expose the SEC’s widespread destruction of crypto-related communications, igniting a legal firestorm that Coinbase is using to challenge regulatory integrity in court. SEC Under Fire for Erasing Communications Linked to Gensler and Crypto Policies Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, revealed on Sept. 11 that the company had escalated its legal challenge […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-urges-court-action-after-sec-watchdog-confirms-lost-gensler-texts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 13:49
Albania Turns to Artificial Intelligence in EU-Pressured Reforms

TLDRs; Albania introduces Diella, an AI “minister,” to oversee public procurement amid EU pressure for anti-corruption reforms. Prime Minister Edi Rama says Diella will make tenders faster, more efficient, and corruption-free. Supporters see the AI as a step toward EU integration; critics dismiss it as unconstitutional and symbolic. Global examples show AI can help fight [...] The post Albania Turns to Artificial Intelligence in EU-Pressured Reforms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/13 13:49
Trump's fraud allegations on Lisa Cook challenged

A signed loan estimate tied to Lisa Cook’s Atlanta home is now threatening to blow a hole straight through Trump’s fraud allegations. The document, reported by Reuters, clearly shows Cook told her lender in May 2021 that the property was a “vacation home,” not her main residence. That puts her in direct conflict with claims […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 13:42
Crypto CEO Says Even if XRP Hits $100, It Won’t Mean Much Without a Plan

Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, warns that XRP investors risk squandering potential gains if they lack a clear financial strategy. In a Wednesday tweet, Claver cautioned the crypto community against complacency, saying, “Too many people in crypto are flying blind.” He stressed that even if XRP were to surge to $100 per token, it would mean little for investors who don’t have a plan to manage their wealth effectively.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:41
Why Do Ripple ETFs Face Constant Delays? XRP Army Weighs In

The latest such applications to be postponed was Franklink's XRP filing.
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 13:41
Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/13 13:40
Chainlink Hits $100B TVS With Strong Support From Aave

Chainlink surpasses $100B in Total Value Secured, led by Aave v3 dominance and boosted by major partnerships across DeFi and Web3.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 13:40
